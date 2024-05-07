Zendaya wore two John Galliano looks for the 2024 Met Gala: stunning?

It should be noted that Rihanna planned to attend this year’s Met Gala, but towards the end of the red carpet, People Magazine confirmed that Rihanna canceled her appearance at the last minute because she has the flu. I don’t know if Zendaya knew that ahead of time, but she walked the carpet like she was the main show, like it was her duty to serve in Rihanna’s absence. Zendaya was also one of the Met Gala co-chairs this year, and her stylist Law Roach decided that Zendaya needed two looks for the carpet, and that she needed to truly walk the carpet twice.
Zendaya’s first look – the blue stripes, with the feathers and neck-bird – was a custom Maison Margiela. This was John Galliano pulling from his own archives and creating a new piece based off of a 1999 look he did for Dior. My reaction to this is to appreciate it but not really love it? It’s very costume-y, which is appropriate for the gala, but it feels overworked to me. The crazy-dark makeup is overkill. But yes, it is absolutely a work of art and Zendaya is killing it.
Zendaya’s second look – the all-black gown – was a vintage Givenchy, and another look from Galliano’s archives. It’s sort of cool that several women marched straight to John Galliano, btw. In the absence of the late Alexander McQueen, no one else has those kinds of archives. Speaking of, the hat is McQueen.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
As a reminder, John Galliano is a raging antisemite, and was even found guilty of being one in a lawsuit.
Wow, Bondi, get out of my brain! That was what I was thinking. If I had been blessed with stardom, I could never work with him
A lot of people on Tik Tok were commenting how very Hunger Games the whole affair was last night.
I was going to write the same thing.
He is an amazing designer, but my Lord he is problematic to say the least.
I assume he is finally doing a come back.
He and the late McQueen are/were known as the best cutters in the fashion world. His gowns are phenomenal. He however isn’t. What a way to overshadow your own success.
My first thought too!
100% this.
The fact that apparently Anna wanted the original theme to be a Galliano retrospective and was (allegedly) shot down by the Museum and Board because of JG’s antisemitism, and so many folks wore his clothes anyway…makes me side-eye everyone wearing him.
I’m extra disappointed in Zendaya, because she seems like someone who is typically extremely thoughtful about the fashion choices she makes, and she was someone I thought highly of before this.
Bondi, I came to say the same. I would never work with him and I would never work with D&G.
That being said, Zendaya could wear a coat hanger and make it look amazinhg.
Yes, yes, yes to both.
It’s haute couture and amazing, and the 1920s makeup on the first look compliments the veiled headpiece perfectly.
Again, it’s a very vintage Galliano face, just like Gwendoline Christie’s.
It is very OTT but that is what we want at the Met!
I’ve seen a rundown of all of Zendaya’s Met looks and she is consistently on theme in a fabulous way.
I was blown away by both as well. I found them stunning, appropriate, gorgeous, provocative. Hate that she’s working with Galliano though.
I loved the first one. I kept seeing it on social media and thought “wow” and didn’t even realize it was Zendaya. The dress was the scene stealer along with the headpiece. I loved everything about it. Such a perfect Met Gala look.
I liked the second one a lot too, especially the headdress, but the first one was the one that took my breath away and was for me probably one of the top 3 looks of the night.
I find it so interesting that Galliano is so popular at this years gala given he’s a noted antisemite and the current political climate. Even more interesting is that the gala was actually originally supposed to be a tribute to Galliano but there was pushback from the Institute itself, so they scrapped it and ‘Garden of Time’ was their backup plan.
Galliano accepted responsibility for his drunken antisemitic rant, went to rehab and apologized thoroughly. Just FYI. That’s why he was allowed to have a comeback.
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2015/may/29/john-galliano-alcoholic-addict-apologises-jewish-community
Whiskey makes fools, not liars. So he apologized, so what? Didn’t roseann barr try to blame her racism on ambien or something like that? I feel like those are things that don’t just fall out of your mouth unless you actually feel that way
I think the real reason he was allowed a comeback is not the sincerity (or not) of any apology, but rather
1) Anna has worked hard to make a comeback happen for him, and
2) for whatever the reason, the fashion world is very willing to forget anti-semitism, Nazi collaborating, and all sorts of other hateful and hurtful things if (mainly white) designers keep making pretty things.
(See last year’s Lagerfeld Met theme, and the endurance of Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, Marchesa appearing on lots of celebs in the last two years, etc.)
I know fashion style etc is subjective, but if you dont think that these looks in whole are out of this world fantastic (Z is serving with the poses as well), you shouldnt be commenting on fashion at all.
The more I see both of Zendaya’s looks I love them. She hit both out of the park and she absolutely served.
The makeup and headwear was reminiscent of Vivian Westwood.
just gorgeous. make up was done by the genius pat mcgrath.
Zendaya looks fantastic in both costumes.
She nailed it. The first felt was so strange, like kind of unsettling to look at in a good way if that make sense. The colors really matched the exhibition inside. But the second was fun with the bouquet on her head and the big dress.
I really loved the first look! It seemed so eerie and like something you’d see deep in a garden, almost alice in wonderland-esque. The bouquet of flowers in her hair for the second looks was stunning too. Her and Law are a match made in fashion heaven.
Both looks are gorgeous. Wearing Galliano, especially now, is a bad move.
Part of red carpet dressing is having to choose. The Met Gala is already ridiculous. If people start making two entrances, it’s going to be so much worse. I seriously think less of both Law and Zendaya for this stunt.
Red carpet is about getting attention. We’ve gotten to the point where the red carpet gets more attention than the project. Fashion dropped the supermodels at a certain point because they became the story instead of the clothes they were supposed to be selling. Wouldn’t be surprised if the studios see the same thing happening and dial back the red carpets.