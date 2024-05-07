Zendaya wore two John Galliano looks for the 2024 Met Gala: stunning?

It should be noted that Rihanna planned to attend this year’s Met Gala, but towards the end of the red carpet, People Magazine confirmed that Rihanna canceled her appearance at the last minute because she has the flu. I don’t know if Zendaya knew that ahead of time, but she walked the carpet like she was the main show, like it was her duty to serve in Rihanna’s absence. Zendaya was also one of the Met Gala co-chairs this year, and her stylist Law Roach decided that Zendaya needed two looks for the carpet, and that she needed to truly walk the carpet twice.

Zendaya’s first look – the blue stripes, with the feathers and neck-bird – was a custom Maison Margiela. This was John Galliano pulling from his own archives and creating a new piece based off of a 1999 look he did for Dior. My reaction to this is to appreciate it but not really love it? It’s very costume-y, which is appropriate for the gala, but it feels overworked to me. The crazy-dark makeup is overkill. But yes, it is absolutely a work of art and Zendaya is killing it.

Zendaya’s second look – the all-black gown – was a vintage Givenchy, and another look from Galliano’s archives. It’s sort of cool that several women marched straight to John Galliano, btw. In the absence of the late Alexander McQueen, no one else has those kinds of archives. Speaking of, the hat is McQueen.