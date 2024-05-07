Sarah Jessica Parker wore Richard Quinn to the Met Gala: garden party chic?

Sarah Jessica Parker is notorious for taking big swings at the Met Gala. Either SJP’s Met Gala ensemble is one of the best looks or one of the worst. You decide what happened this year. SJP wore a very structured Richard Quinn gown with a Philip Treacy hat. When I first saw this, it struck me that she interpreted the theme as “garden party,” and leaned into the sort of “fashion for an English garden.” We will see very similar looks at Royal Ascot this year, as well as Buckingham Palace’s garden parties, I’m just saying. Andy Cohen was her date, per usual.

I was surprised that Uma Thurman came out for the gala. She wore a custom Tory Burch, and Burch told Vogue that the look was based on an extinct butterfly, the American Xerces Blue. Which is weird, because the whole thing just looks like a taffeta prom dress.

Speaking of not really understanding the theme, here are Stella McCartney and the people she dressed: FKA Twigs, Cara Delivingne and Ed Sheeran. There’s a lot going on here and none of it is good!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images