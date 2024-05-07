Sarah Jessica Parker wore Richard Quinn to the Met Gala: garden party chic?

Sarah Jessica Parker is notorious for taking big swings at the Met Gala. Either SJP’s Met Gala ensemble is one of the best looks or one of the worst. You decide what happened this year. SJP wore a very structured Richard Quinn gown with a Philip Treacy hat. When I first saw this, it struck me that she interpreted the theme as “garden party,” and leaned into the sort of “fashion for an English garden.” We will see very similar looks at Royal Ascot this year, as well as Buckingham Palace’s garden parties, I’m just saying. Andy Cohen was her date, per usual.
I was surprised that Uma Thurman came out for the gala. She wore a custom Tory Burch, and Burch told Vogue that the look was based on an extinct butterfly, the American Xerces Blue. Which is weird, because the whole thing just looks like a taffeta prom dress.
Speaking of not really understanding the theme, here are Stella McCartney and the people she dressed: FKA Twigs, Cara Delivingne and Ed Sheeran. There’s a lot going on here and none of it is good!
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.
-
-
Celebrities attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Sarah Jessica Parker
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Sarah Jessica Parker
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Uma Thurman
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Celebrities attend the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
Featuring: Cara Delevingne
Where: New York, United States
When: 06 May 2024
Credit: Michael Stewart/INSTARimages.com
SJP looks like a bedazzled condom. No.
I loved SJP’s dress but it’s my strange asthetic . Uma’s dress was disappointing
I can’t work out whether I like it or not. I think I do but it’s a bit Mary Poppins. I don’t like the purse; it’s too darkly and gratingly metallic to match the metallic in the dress. But overall yes. Goodness, I am ramble mode Monday today.
@sparrow I totally agree about the purse i wish she had a frothy confection for a purse or maybe a judith lieber gem encrusted flower something OTT
the purse was a flop but i do like the dress
I got my top 3 favourites!
Mindy Kaling wavy sand color dress
Harris Reed Renaissance Outfit
& SJP Ascot Garden party
SJP’s issue is that she hasn’t been asked to co-chair it yet cause you know she thinks she should.
i believe she was co-chair in the past.
She probably considers herself the Queen of quirky New York fashion and I am sure that stings and Anna Wintour gets off on denying some people invites or chairing the event.
SJP co-chaired the Meta Gala with Bradley Cooper in 2014.
She has been co-chair in the past
Ah I didn’t know she had co-chaired in the past – whenever I see photo’s of her all dressed up at this event it seems that she thinks she above it all.
Thanka ladies.
SJP as Eliza Dolittle.
It’s Mary Poppins to me – the strictly kicked out skirt. I don’t know why. It looks prim.
SJP looks like she is the leader of the Beige Brigade.
At least SJP was on theme. The Stella McCartney pieces — how are these on theme? If the connection to the theme is too tenuous for even those of us who care to be amused by such things, then it missed the mark.
And I think it was made worse by them walking the carpet together. Like, I couldn’t even find a thread between them!
I love FKA Twig’s loopy knit long cardigan…thingy, but it has nothing to do with the theme.
I think SJP looks like a lamp, but I sort of like it.
I love SJP’s whole outfit. the structure of the dress gives it a vintage feel, like hoop skirts from the 19th century, and I love the pattern. I think the entire outfit is on point and works for her.
I agree. I thought she looked fabulous. The hat was especially terrific. She is always responsive to the theme and I think this was one of her better looks and very flattering to boot.
The hat and the purse made the look for me. Stunning.
I love it too….very sculptural.
The only accessory I wasn’t fond of is Andy Cohen. LOL
Sculptural is the word! She does look fantastic. The lines of the ensemble are chefs kiss.
I love the looooooong strand of pearls, very fun. But where is the color????? It’s so…beige.
The boots were perfect. Every detail so well thought out.
People want to hate SJPs look because they hate her, but it is one of the best looks of the night. True couture, art ,amazing.
Agreed. Couture and responsive to the theme without being literal.
That’s where I’m at. I strongly dislike her because I think she’s a mean person (same with Andy Cohen) but I liked her outfit and take on the theme.
So Matthew Broderick doesnt show up at all even inside the event?
Not even the year she co-hosted. This is her thing.
I would have loved to see someone dressed up as a crash-test dummy.
“Flowers?!? I thought we were paying tribute to the works of J.G. Ballard!”
If you look closely at the detail of SJP’s dress, it has the crossing lines of a trellis with the flowers twining through the grid. The vines sprout up from her feet. She’s a giant trellis. She always sticks to the theme and the details on this are exquisite. Well done, SJP!
This, the vines starting at her toes and twisting up were exquisite and in crystal, ready to be plucked before the crush.
I totally didn’t catch that, but you’re absolutely right! Very cool.
I like SJPs look here. And I get the point of the super long string of pearls… but ALL I could think of was, “she’s going to step on those pearls while walking up the stairs and pull herself over”
SJP is so boring!!! Why does she go if she isn’t go if she isn’t going to try.
Didn’t try? The theme was a garden in time and she’s dressed as a trellis from head to toe. She put a lot more into this than those who just threw on a pretty dress.
Maybe this is persnickety, but I hated that so many people were wearing hats and headpieces that covered up their eyes! Like, even in interview you couldn’t see SJP’s face. I find it irritating.
I agree with the above poster about SJP — it seems like the bent is to dislike anything she does regardless. She is one of the few who always respects the Theme — whether she nails the look or not is another story — I find this to be perfect for the theme, I would have preferred a less bland color, but the details, the hat, the shoes etc. are so on point.
I LOVE SJPs look. The colour looks great on her. And the whole dress is what i want to see from haute couture.
I like it as well. She looks dignified unlike some of the other ladies. Spectacular hat. Her skin and hair looked good. Yikes about Andy Cohen. Akward goofy pose. What do Hollywood ladies see in him?
The Stella McC gang were surely on their way to somewhere else and got lost?
No matter what people put on Ed Sheeran, he always looks out of place.
FKA Twigs at least got that crystal flower part right, but her cape looks like it was sewn together from mops.
I like SJP’s costume. It’s whimisical, and the idea is exquisitely executed from head to toe. It does give me an English nursery rhyme vibe, maybe because of the hat? Made me smile. I don’t know what the undertone colour is, but in real life, the costume would have sparkled in the bright lights.
It’s similar in silhouette to the marketing postcard for this year’s costume institute at The Met.
I have a membership and her dress kinda reminded me of the postcard
The costume is wearing her.
what’s inside: I totally agree. You captured what’s wrong with this look–it wore her instead of the other way around.