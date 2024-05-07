Mindy Kaling wore Gaurav Gupta to the Met Gala: one of the best looks?

Yes, I’ve complained a lot about how many women wore sand/beige, but I have to say, Mindy Kaling was probably one of my favorite looks of the Met Gala. She wore this epic, sculptural Gaurav Gupta. She said it’s supposed to be “the melting flower of time”. It was great from every angle and while I definitely think it would have worked in a different color, this looked wonderful on her.

Lily James wore a custom Erdem. I loved the simplicity of this, honestly. It feels like a lot of women were overthinking the themes and Lily was just like “no, a simple dress with a minimalist floral.”

Demi Lovato’s Prabal Gurung was another one I unexpectedly enjoyed. Demi had not gone to a Met Gala since 2018 (Demi suggested that they came close to relapsing right after that one). This Gurung was really fun!

Lea Michele wore Rodarte and this was the debut of her baby bump (she’s expecting her second). This was one of the cheapest-looking dresses on the carpet.