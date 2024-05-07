Mindy Kaling wore Gaurav Gupta to the Met Gala: one of the best looks?

Yes, I’ve complained a lot about how many women wore sand/beige, but I have to say, Mindy Kaling was probably one of my favorite looks of the Met Gala. She wore this epic, sculptural Gaurav Gupta. She said it’s supposed to be “the melting flower of time”. It was great from every angle and while I definitely think it would have worked in a different color, this looked wonderful on her.
Lily James wore a custom Erdem. I loved the simplicity of this, honestly. It feels like a lot of women were overthinking the themes and Lily was just like “no, a simple dress with a minimalist floral.”
Demi Lovato’s Prabal Gurung was another one I unexpectedly enjoyed. Demi had not gone to a Met Gala since 2018 (Demi suggested that they came close to relapsing right after that one). This Gurung was really fun!
Lea Michele wore Rodarte and this was the debut of her baby bump (she’s expecting her second). This was one of the cheapest-looking dresses on the carpet.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Mindy’s was another of my top looks for the night. It just looks like a work of art.
Same. I loved the color on her.
Yes! So lovely. The color stands out against Mindy Kaling’s skin! The design and color definitely exude a soft, melting quality. This gorgeous color on Mindy imparts an enhanced understanding of why Duchess Meghan looks good in beige and why she often wears variations of this neutral, pastel shade.
Mindy had that special look; she looked great and she knew it. I don’t imagine that anyone was expecting her to be such a standout, so that makes it especially sweet!
Gaurav Gupta’s designs are extraordinary, and you know who the designer is as soon as you see it. You should see his wedding saris and linghas. He has this one in an extraordinary emerald green that took my breath way.
I just checked out Gaurav Gupta’s Spring Summer Collection runway show! 🫠🤩😯❤️🔥🌪🌊
https://youtu.be/fxG0CD_dexU?si=3r1sLzp3nmFWYX-N
All these looks are so fab! 🤌🏽 Ethereal, grounded, otherworldly, eclectic, sensuous, edgy, whimsical, luxe, gorgeously impractical yet perfectly attuned to his unique high fashion theme and aesthetic, all at the same time. I love the mix of models from all ethnic backgrounds, too.
Mindy’s dress is gorgeous and she looks fantastic. Very much on theme.
I love the dress. It is so well done. A real work of art.
Absolutely beautiful, I’m still fascinated with Mindy’s dress. IMO this was the best dress of the gala. Mindy looked magical 🪄✨💖
It’s so interesting to look at from every angle, and she looks almost photoshopped, her hair and makeup are so perfect.
Mindy’s dress was stunning, and it fit her perfectly. Looked great from all different angles, and she obviously felt beautiful in it. One small quibble: I would have liked this better with a little more color.
Me too! I want some color, not neutrals over & over again.
Agreed, the dress was such a work of art. But I would have rather seen it on someone else. She just can’t pull it off and her hair and makeup looked awful IMO. She also needed a bit more color. I find her the typical “fashion wears her” not the other way around.
This is the best Mindy has looked in years.
Yes. I think Mindy may have hit a personal best red carpet lewk here. The most important thing: she LOVES it. And I love that for her!
Body by Ozempic and lips by Restaline!
I liked the structure of mindy’s dress but I did not like the color on her
I love Mindy’s gown, right up until the head section. Oh, dear. And Lily James looks splendid.
I kept waiting for Kaling’s look to drop on here because I. Am. Obsessed. One of the top 3 of the night, maybe number 1.
The construction of that dress is exquisite.
Lea Michele’s dress is the spiritual opposite of it. Bleh.
I love Mindy and Lily. Demi is wearing one of the types of gowns I can’t stand – the boob crushers. Looks so terribly uncomfortable. As for Lea, I’ll just be quiet.
Absolutely one of the best looks from what I’ve seen. Also loved Gigi Hadid and Dan Levy!
I like Mindy’s dress, it reminds me of cartoon hair.
Demi looks like an absolute brick house.
Are we still calling her them?
They are an attention seeker.
The orange spray tan is killing me.
It’s good to see Demi out, and I hope she is doing well.
It’s tough to dress a pregnant woman – not because pregnant bodies aren’t beautiful, but they’re constantly changing and babies don’t all sit the same, and you have to prioritize elements like being able to get out of it quickly. I’ll give Leah a pass.
Mindy looks amazing – but her TERF politics are a problem for me. It’s a bummer because I would really like to like her.
wait she has TERF politics? Nooooo
Mindy’s was one of my favs.
Mindy just understood!! Glorious and also bonus points for looking so relaxed and happy. She wore this dress not the other way around. Beautiful
Mindy’s look was stunning. Just so artistic but classic. No notes at all
Cardi B wore the dress Mindy had on last year in Cobalt Blue at fashion week, and the dress looks amazing in color.
Lea dress does look cheap but that is a great color on her, and it was in general nice to see that pop of color when the majority of the women wore bland shades of beige or cream that made them look so washed out.
Mindy did look spectacular and it seems that she may have laid off of the extreme diet she was on? She was really glowing. I thought Demi’s gown looks like one of those fancy prom dresses but her makeup looked nice. I pray that Lea M. has a safe birth and that she and baby are happy and healthy.
Lea’s dress looked like one of those frou-frou dressing gowns in a 1950s comedy movie starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson.
Mindy’s dress was amazing, but it would have been even more so in a sage green.
I guess I’m in the minority because I hated Mindy’s look. Maybe if it was a bright color? She just looked so uncomfortable.
Google Cardi B blue dress and you will see what Mindy dress looks like when its in a bright color.
Ah, yes! That makes me like this one even less. Not terribly original.
When I saw the dress on Cardi last year in the beautiful vibrant blue, I was taken aback by the look. I, too, felt Mindy’s look was underwhelming manly because of the color. I was also surprised that they didn’t give Mindy something new.
I also think Mindy looked great. I loved the architectual execution and the right colour choice.
I agree completely with most comments, Mindy looked fantastic, and I really don’t like beige for evening gowns, but wow.
Mindy looked amazing. But talk about attention-seekers and it was Lea Michelle. She’s such an unlikable mean girl to me forever since I heard about her vile antics on Glee. I know she did Broadway and was very successful, but how talented is she really? It seems she just tries to imitate Barbra Streisand all the time and that is very annoying. It’s so obvious and no one can do Barbra like Barbra.