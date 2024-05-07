Ariana Grande wore Loewe to the 2024 Met Gala: was it the worst of the Loewe looks?

This post is for all of the Met Gala people who wore Loewe. Loewe showed off a wide array of looks and both of their big brand ambassadors were in attendance too. Ariana Grande is not affiliated with Loewe and it feels weird that she went with them for her Met Gala look: a pale dress in white or maybe a very light grey-blue, with the butterflies on her face. Like, think of all the directions Ari could have gone which would have complemented her style perfectly. Instead we got this.
Anna Wintour surprised me by going with Loewe, and this feels so phoned-in. “Just give me a coat with some tulips, darling.”
Taylor Russell’s dress was partially made out of wood. The top part is some kind of special treated wood, then there’s a fabric skirt, obviously. It looks really cool!
I genuinely thought more people would interpret the theme like this, with some kind of floral vibe. Ayo Edebiri’s colorful skirt was a welcome respite from all the beige.
Greta Lee is one of the faces of Loewe and she repped them hard throughout the awards season. Personally, I don’t think they’ve given their brand ambassador some of their best looks, and here’s more evidence of that.
Josh O’Connor is another Loewe ambassador – I love him and his floral clogs.
Re: Anna Wintour: “Florals at the Garden of Time Met Gala. GROUNDBREAKING.”
She ought to be ashamed.
I think it’s actually a recreation from one of the House of Worth (1889) pieces in the actual exhibit:
https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/156452
https://www.vogue.com/article/sense-of-occasion-sleeping-beauties-met-may-2024
I think you’re right, and if that’s what she was doing then its perfectly on theme. I really love the idea of “reawakening fashion” because fashion is art and often the dresses and capes and statement pieces are sort of forgotten over time, especially from the pre-internet days.
People just slapping on some flowers were the ones phoning it in with the theme, so boring and predictable.
Did they just see the word garden? they do know its a book right?
I love the Loewe. I don’t like the head pose! Loewe has been massive in the last few years, ditto Bottega Veneta. It’s everywhere on the high end. I wonder when its moment is going to be over.
Loewe is one of the major sponsors of the exhibit itself, which explains why they were dressing Anna and so many others.
AW is always boring and seemingly can’t be bothered. She never makes an effort with the themes/dress-codes. So… no surprise here, other than the fact that Condé Nast still haven’t gotten rid of her.
Ayo’s dress is lovely, but particularly the skirt.
The only Loewe I really like are the fragrances.
I actually love Ariana’s look. At first I thought it was pretty but plain but I kept coming back to look at it. I love the soft skirt with the structured top.
ITA about Ariana’s dress. Beautiful, graceful lines and really lovely
I loved Taylor Russell’s. It was interesting and unique and she wore it well.
I just didn’t think Ariana’s was anything special. Like she could have been at any red carpet event with that dress. It wasn’t bad, just….not Met Gala level IMO.
But what did SpongeBob wear?
After looking almost all the posts of the fashions– really, man, I just dont see any theme or style or inspiration at all- its just… ordinary event gowns.
I think Ariana’s dress is really pretty, but it seems too ‘old’ for her. She needed something more suited to her age IMO.
Anna Wintour…well, she can do what she wants, right? Best part about being her I suppose.
Josh O’Connor is a gem! Gosh…I love him!
The rest of the dresses are really nice and different and more on theme. Ayo Edebiri’s dress was gorgeous and much more on theme. The back shot is stunning!
Greta Lee looks amazing and as structured as that dress is, it actually looks comfortable.
she always looks lifeless, especially with the dead eye look, her poses are weird as fuck and add to that. her hair and tattoos are ugly.
I love Anna’s floral coat, but I hate the bright white dress that’s under it – it should have been a simple black lace, so as not to take away from the coat. The necklace wasn’t necessary, either.
And I love Greta Lee’s dress as a piece of sculpture.