Ariana Grande wore Loewe to the 2024 Met Gala: was it the worst of the Loewe looks?

This post is for all of the Met Gala people who wore Loewe. Loewe showed off a wide array of looks and both of their big brand ambassadors were in attendance too. Ariana Grande is not affiliated with Loewe and it feels weird that she went with them for her Met Gala look: a pale dress in white or maybe a very light grey-blue, with the butterflies on her face. Like, think of all the directions Ari could have gone which would have complemented her style perfectly. Instead we got this.

Anna Wintour surprised me by going with Loewe, and this feels so phoned-in. “Just give me a coat with some tulips, darling.”

Taylor Russell’s dress was partially made out of wood. The top part is some kind of special treated wood, then there’s a fabric skirt, obviously. It looks really cool!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I genuinely thought more people would interpret the theme like this, with some kind of floral vibe. Ayo Edebiri’s colorful skirt was a welcome respite from all the beige.

Embed from Getty Images

Greta Lee is one of the faces of Loewe and she repped them hard throughout the awards season. Personally, I don’t think they’ve given their brand ambassador some of their best looks, and here’s more evidence of that.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Josh O’Connor is another Loewe ambassador – I love him and his floral clogs.

Embed from Getty Images