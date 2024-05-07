Brie Larson in Prada at the Met Gala: was she wearing a plant cover?



The Prada people have us on our mailing list, so I am definitely biased towards them, but Brie Larson’s cool-looking Prada cage gown was one of my favorites. Their promotional email describes it as “a pencil dress in orange and copper gradient cloquet featuring embroidered degradè crystals, inspired by the Fall/Winter 2007 collection, paired with a cage dress in lilac crinoline inspired by the Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The look is finished with gold brushed leather sandals and clutch.” She looks amazing and I’m loving how much she’s been owning the red carpet lately. This look reminds me of the little tents you put on plants and flowers so that they’re protected. If that’s what they were going for it’s such a clever interpretation of the theme.

Sarah Paulson was also in Prada, in a pink and black high neck cap sleeve gown embellished with tons of ribbons. The front is “pink satin sable” with sable bows and the back is “silk with satin floral inlays.” This is super goofy to me, but she’s sort-of pulling it off.

I love seeing Amanda Seyfried on red carpets and last night was no exception. This was a “petal dress in silver antique satin with a scoop neckline and black and pink floral crystal embroidery, inspired by the Spring/Summer 2009 collection.” She told Ross Mathews that her headpiece thing was kind of like death and that her lipstick was life or something. It’s also giving goofy, but she looks like she’s having fun.

Kaia Gerber was in an unremarkable Prada column gown with white sequins “inspired by the Fall/Winter 2011 collection.” My favorite take on this look was from Christian Siriano. They need to always have him on the E! fashion panel because he does not hold back. He said “she’s giving no, nothing, just white.” The other panelists, who were fawning over some of the worst looks, were aghast and uncomfortable looking and I f’ing loved it. I’ll say something passive aggressive/superficially nice – she is a perfect blank slate for designers, if that’s what they’re looking for.

