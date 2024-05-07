Brie Larson in Prada at the Met Gala: was she wearing a plant cover?

The Prada people have us on our mailing list, so I am definitely biased towards them, but Brie Larson’s cool-looking Prada cage gown was one of my favorites. Their promotional email describes it as “a pencil dress in orange and copper gradient cloquet featuring embroidered degradè crystals, inspired by the Fall/Winter 2007 collection, paired with a cage dress in lilac crinoline inspired by the Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The look is finished with gold brushed leather sandals and clutch.” She looks amazing and I’m loving how much she’s been owning the red carpet lately. This look reminds me of the little tents you put on plants and flowers so that they’re protected. If that’s what they were going for it’s such a clever interpretation of the theme.
Sarah Paulson was also in Prada, in a pink and black high neck cap sleeve gown embellished with tons of ribbons. The front is “pink satin sable” with sable bows and the back is “silk with satin floral inlays.” This is super goofy to me, but she’s sort-of pulling it off.
I love seeing Amanda Seyfried on red carpets and last night was no exception. This was a “petal dress in silver antique satin with a scoop neckline and black and pink floral crystal embroidery, inspired by the Spring/Summer 2009 collection.” She told Ross Mathews that her headpiece thing was kind of like death and that her lipstick was life or something. It’s also giving goofy, but she looks like she’s having fun.
Kaia Gerber was in an unremarkable Prada column gown with white sequins “inspired by the Fall/Winter 2011 collection.” My favorite take on this look was from Christian Siriano. They need to always have him on the E! fashion panel because he does not hold back. He said “she’s giving no, nothing, just white.” The other panelists, who were fawning over some of the worst looks, were aghast and uncomfortable looking and I f’ing loved it. I’ll say something passive aggressive/superficially nice – she is a perfect blank slate for designers, if that’s what they’re looking for.
Love Brie’s outfit.
Kaia is one nepobaby I would like to see the back of. There is ZERO charisma going on. She may resemble her mom, but she doesn’t have “it”.
I’d have liked to see Brie’s dress without the cage layer, as copper is such a lovely, underused colour.
Kaia is the worst of the nepo babies. They keep making her up to look like Cindy but she looks just like her dad. Her parents really should have pushed her to go to college.
She’s the perfect example of what happens when you ONLY get the pretty face. The lack of charisma is staggering and always shows through.
My first thought with Kaia was, “Is she supposed to be a Sleeping Beauty from the 1980 / 90’s? [her mom]” Her hair is styled exactly like her Mom’s was 40 years ago. The dress *could* be about the crystal flowers that get shattered to stop time.
Kaia is so boring and talentless that it’s painful. She looks like if one of those street caricature artists did an ugly cartoon of Cindy. The only interesting thing she’s ever done was date Pete Davidson. Why would a fashion organization invite her when her mother is still alive and well and could serve up an amazing look?!
I really like Kaia’s dress, I just don’t think it works on her. Whoever did her hair made some bad choices. I also think her dress is one that works better in motion.
Brie and Amanda look very cool. I didn’t watch E but now I wish I had just for Christian’s comments. Hope someone makes a video of his snarkiest moments and posts it. Doesn’t seem like he’s harsh in a mean way so wonder why the others were uncomfortable.
I posted what he said about Doja Cat
I like Brie, I liked this dress, but the make-up was not even understated, it could have been a lot more dramatic.
Amanda’s headpiece looks like it’s the more successful cousin to Kate Missington’s DIY conanation tinfoil tiara. And I like her dress.
Sarah Paulson looks nice in that outside pic, the billowing effect is great. The pale pink washes her out, it looks like something is missing.
Sara’s dress is cool from the side with contrasting colors, boring from the all white front. Brie’s look is fresh and fun.
