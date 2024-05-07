Kendall Jenner wore an archival Givenchy to the 2024 Met Gala: kind of meh?

Kendall Jenner went for a vintage look at this year’s Met Gala. This is an archival Givenchy from 1999, meaning Alexander McQueen designed it. A lot of women had designers pull archived pieces and then based something new on those vintage looks. Not Kendall. I’ll say this though – I doubt Givenchy had to make any alterations, I’m sure she just fit into the archive look. That being said, if you’re going to the trouble of asking Givenchy for an archived piece, surely you would want something better than this??

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu. SO BAD. I hope that’s a wig. I hope this is just a phase.

I’ll give Jessica Biel some credit: her styling was ass, her Tamara Ralph gown looked like she was being attacked by birds, but at least she wore a lovely color.

Naomi Campbell also wore a lovely color – this is Burberry. To call this on-theme would probably be a reach, but she’s Naomi. She just wanted to wear a great dress and she did.

Alia Bhatt wore this gorgeous Sabyasachi saree. I loved this!

