Kerry Washington wore a gorgeous purple Oscar de la Renta to the Met Gala

Someone said Kerry Washington dressed up as Solange Knowles in honor of the tenth anniversary of “the elevator incident” at the 2014 Met Gala. I mean, technically the incident happened at a Met Gala after-party, but the incident is forever associated with the gala. And Kerry really did style herself like 2014-era Solange! Kerry was one of several women wearing Oscar de la Renta, and I would argue that she got one of the better looks. We were starved for rich jewel tones at this year’s Met Gala, so Kerry really stood out in this gorgeous amethyst.

Kylie and Kris Jenner both wore Oscar de la Renta as well – Kylie’s look is obviously based on a vintage silhouette, and while it reads in many photos as off-white, it’s actually supposed to be a pale petal pink. Kris’s look is white though. I honestly didn’t hate either of these.

People sort of expected Sabrina Carpenter to make a big fashion statement and she… did not. I find this de la Renta pretty boring.

Pamela Anderson in Oscar de la Renta – she looks cute! It’s so interesting that Pam has really become accepted in the fashion community.

Keke Palmer in Oscar de la Renta – well, it’s a look.

12 Responses to “Kerry Washington wore a gorgeous purple Oscar de la Renta to the Met Gala”

  1. Josephine says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:11 am

    Kerry and Pam both look amazing. I’ve been enjoying Pam’s make-up free looks (obviously not here but in general).

  2. Rachel says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:28 am

    Kiki looks stunning! Pam looks stunning!

  3. [insert_catchy_name] says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:36 am

    Pam looks gorgeous! I thought she wasn’t wearing makeup anymore though…

    • CatMum says:
      May 7, 2024 at 7:57 am

      Would you go to the met gala without makeup?

      I didn’t think so.

      They all look great, but the one with the blue skirt could have been an email.

  4. WaterDragon says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:47 am

    What’s with Kylie’s deflated pointy boob bodice? Looks like some tissue wads or other padding was needed.

  5. Nanea says:
    May 7, 2024 at 7:47 am

    Kerry’s look was my personal favorite of those dresses that I theoreticaly would love to wear, even if her hairstyle was a bit underwhelming.

    Pam and Keke were nice too.

    • mycatlovestv says:
      May 7, 2024 at 8:22 am

      I was looking to see if anybody else felt the same way about Kerry’s hairstyle. Don’t get me wrong…the woman has got it going on! Always has, always will. But I would have loved to see a longer style. This look sortof reminds me of that pixie cut that Kim K has worn (usually in platinum blonde).

  6. Concern Fae says:
    May 7, 2024 at 8:09 am

    Just realizing that the famous “Anna Wintour has to approve people’s looks” may just mean making sure designers are fairly evenly represented at the event, even if it means some blah dresses.

  7. Mrs. Smith says:
    May 7, 2024 at 8:15 am

    I saw a photo of Sabrina facing toward the camera. The blue puffy train (?) was positioned to the side and it looked like a floating cloud. In the pic here it’s reads as 80s prom.

