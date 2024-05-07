Kerry Washington wore a gorgeous purple Oscar de la Renta to the Met Gala

Someone said Kerry Washington dressed up as Solange Knowles in honor of the tenth anniversary of “the elevator incident” at the 2014 Met Gala. I mean, technically the incident happened at a Met Gala after-party, but the incident is forever associated with the gala. And Kerry really did style herself like 2014-era Solange! Kerry was one of several women wearing Oscar de la Renta, and I would argue that she got one of the better looks. We were starved for rich jewel tones at this year’s Met Gala, so Kerry really stood out in this gorgeous amethyst.

Kylie and Kris Jenner both wore Oscar de la Renta as well – Kylie’s look is obviously based on a vintage silhouette, and while it reads in many photos as off-white, it’s actually supposed to be a pale petal pink. Kris’s look is white though. I honestly didn’t hate either of these.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

People sort of expected Sabrina Carpenter to make a big fashion statement and she… did not. I find this de la Renta pretty boring.

Pamela Anderson in Oscar de la Renta – she looks cute! It’s so interesting that Pam has really become accepted in the fashion community.

Keke Palmer in Oscar de la Renta – well, it’s a look.