Lana del Rey in McQueen at the Met Gala: ethereal woodland fairy?

I always appreciate it when celebrities do pure drama on the Met Gala carpet and when that involves more than just a giant train requiring several people to wrangle. Lana Del Rey wore this phenomenal McQueen gown adorned with “bronze hammered bullion hawthorn branches” and topped with a branch headpiece draped with tulle. This whole look is perfection with so many impressive details. I love her makeup too! Lana wasn’t on my radar before this, but she was so sweet in her interview LaLa Anthony. Kim Kardashian was there and was talking over her, but Lana was just gracious and trying to connect with Kim. I’m such a fan now, for real. Lana was there with the designer, Seán McGirr.

Red carpet correspondent LaLa Anthony was also in McQueen, in this dramatic satin and lace mermaid gown that opens to a crimson skirt. She brought it. My favorite moment with LaLa was when she was interviewing Bad Bunny. He spoke to her in Spanish and she just easily translated while also asking him more questions. She’s a pro!

Shakira was one of the “giant train” people I mentioned in the opener. She wore a bright red Carolina Herrera gown with a formfitting bodice and a ruffled shrug. I feel like this has all the elements of a gorgeous gown but that it’s trying too hard. It does not need that too-tight bandeau top and she looks uncomfortable.

Taraji P. Henson was in a white and beige Simkhai gown with crystal embellishments and a peek-a-boo corset. This is another gown with unnecessary cutouts. At least it’s a bit more creative than Shakira’s. Her hair is very on theme and the dress looks good in motion.

Chloe Sevigny loves fashion and she does not GAF if she looks “pretty” or not. I did not pay attention to everything she said in her Vogue red carpet interview, and it was a lot, but she loves fashion and she will tell you why her look is awesome. This is a gown from Dilara Fındıkoğlu, “made entirely with deconstructed Victorian garments” according to Dilaria’s Instagram stories, and “embellished with mourning hair flowers.” It’s not pretty, but it’s very cool! It also fits the “Sleeping Beauties” theme well.

