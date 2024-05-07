Lana del Rey in McQueen at the Met Gala: ethereal woodland fairy?

Embed from Getty Images
I always appreciate it when celebrities do pure drama on the Met Gala carpet and when that involves more than just a giant train requiring several people to wrangle. Lana Del Rey wore this phenomenal McQueen gown adorned with “bronze hammered bullion hawthorn branches” and topped with a branch headpiece draped with tulle. This whole look is perfection with so many impressive details. I love her makeup too! Lana wasn’t on my radar before this, but she was so sweet in her interview LaLa Anthony. Kim Kardashian was there and was talking over her, but Lana was just gracious and trying to connect with Kim. I’m such a fan now, for real. Lana was there with the designer, Seán McGirr.
Red carpet correspondent LaLa Anthony was also in McQueen, in this dramatic satin and lace mermaid gown that opens to a crimson skirt. She brought it. My favorite moment with LaLa was when she was interviewing Bad Bunny. He spoke to her in Spanish and she just easily translated while also asking him more questions. She’s a pro!
Shakira was one of the “giant train” people I mentioned in the opener. She wore a bright red Carolina Herrera gown with a formfitting bodice and a ruffled shrug. I feel like this has all the elements of a gorgeous gown but that it’s trying too hard. It does not need that too-tight bandeau top and she looks uncomfortable.
Taraji P. Henson was in a white and beige Simkhai gown with crystal embellishments and a peek-a-boo corset. This is another gown with unnecessary cutouts. At least it’s a bit more creative than Shakira’s. Her hair is very on theme and the dress looks good in motion.
Chloe Sevigny loves fashion and she does not GAF if she looks “pretty” or not. I did not pay attention to everything she said in her Vogue red carpet interview, and it was a lot, but she loves fashion and she will tell you why her look is awesome. This is a gown from Dilara Fındıkoğlu, “made entirely with deconstructed Victorian garments” according to Dilaria’s Instagram stories, and “embellished with mourning hair flowers.” It’s not pretty, but it’s very cool! It also fits the “Sleeping Beauties” theme well.
Photos credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com, via Instagram and Getty
I actually like Chloe’s dress and styling a lot and is very much on theme.
Inside out —it’s very Schiaparelli-like—wish they’d done more interesting hair
I wonder if her hair is linked to the Victorian mourning theme, it makes me think of Queen Victoria in her later years.
LOVE CHLOE!
Also i feel like guests who just dress to look “pretty” , should never be invited to the met again.
Is Chloé’s dress supposed to be a “ripped up bodice”? I love it. Would have liked the overall look better with messier hair though
I think Lana was the most on point. I read the short story that inspired the theme of the Met Gala, and I think she truly represented the story. There’s mention at the end of a crowd stepping through and over dried branches that were once the garden bed of the time flowers.
Second for me was Zendaya’s first look: the story revolves around a man and his wife going to their garden at night to find the time flowers that light up like crystals when picked. I think her first look captured a midnight blue sky and crystal flowers.
@L Agreed about Lana – It definitely felt like the last few sentences of the story – hidden in the thorns with everything dead around them yet still protecting them. By far the most evocative of the theme and story for me. The beauty is still there under everything that has ended.
Appreciate Lana’s dramatic costume. More of this. And Chloe’s too.
That’s a mess from Herrera. She normally manages to expand her beautiful structures into large scale red carpet gowns but here it’s just loads and loads of mismatch and unrelated bits of fabric. I wouldn’t have guessed it was her.
Love, Love, LOVE Lana del Rey’s whole look.
Chloe kinda looks like a cross between a milk maid and a victorian lady. J’adore!!❤️
Lana looks incredible.
Lana read the assignment. Stunning.
If I were Shakira and attending a garden-themed event, and was going to wear red anyway, I don’t know if I’d have been able to resist the temptation to go with some sort of strawberry look.
I love Chloe, and as an amateur fashion historian and vintage clothing hound, I was kvelling over her recycled Victorian look. Antique clothing from that era in excellent, wearable/display-worthy condition is so rare (and eye-wateringly expensive where it does exist), but there are plenty of damaged or discolored pieces out there with, for example, beautiful embroidery or tailoring. What a great way to make sure that artistry isn’t lost.
Lana Del Ray for the win. Ethereal and totally captured the theme.