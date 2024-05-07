“Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny reunited at a Met Gala afterparty” links

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny possibly reunited after the Met Gala! I actually forgot that they broke up. Anyway, it wouldn’t surprise me. [JustJared]

Wendi Deng & Lauren Sanchez were invited to the Met Gala. [LaineyGossip]

Who did not attend the Met Gala: Rihanna, Beyonce & Taylor Swift. [Jezebel]

Yeah, I can tell that Bill Maher wants another Donald Trump term. [Pajiba]

Jokes & memes from the Met Gala. [Buzzfeed]

Who is comedian Murray Hill? [Socialite Life]

Kim Kardashian’s half-assed explanation for that cardigan. [Hollywood Life]

Kylie Minogue & Janet Jackson look great! [Seriously OMG]

Scream totally would have worked in a 1950s setting. [OMG Blog]