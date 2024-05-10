It sounds like the Windsors are mad that the Spencers came out for Prince Harry

If you’d like to read a Windsor-centric history on the Spencer family, the Daily Mail has everyone covered. It seems like the Spencer family’s visible support for Prince Harry at the Invictus service has ruffled more than a few royal feathers. King Charles doesn’t like to be reminded of Diana, and Charles has little to no relationships with the Spencer family at this point. Which is sort of extraordinary given the fact that A) the Spencers clearly wanted to be part of Harry and William’s lives and a good father would have supported that and B) the Spencers are very high-level aristocrats. I remember the Earl Spencer (Diana’s brother) speaking last year about how he had zero plans to attend the coronation and how moved he was that people brought up Diana and how the coronation would be a difficult day for people who loved Diana. Like… the Earl Spencer should have been invited to the coronation just on rank alone, you know? But given the tortured and intertwined history of the two families, it didn’t happen. Now we’re getting history lessons from the Mail:
The divide between the Spencers and the Windsors was highlighted by those who did and didn’t attend Prince Harry’s Invictus Games service, an expert claimed today. Harry gave warm hugs to his uncle Earl Spencer and aunt Lady Jane Fellowes at St Paul’s Cathedral before the event to celebrate the competition’s 10th anniversary. Princess Diana’s siblings were also joined by former army officer Mark Dyer, who acted as the Duke of Sussex’s mentor after his mother’s death in Paris in 1997.
Other notable guests at the service in London yesterday included his cousin Louis Spencer, lawyer David Sherbourne and the Prime Minister’s wife Akshata Murty. But there were no senior royals with Harry, as they instead put on a show of unity for King Charles who attended a Buckingham Palace garden party two miles away.
Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole said it was notable that none of Harry’s royal blood relatives – including his father and brother William, who attended the inaugural Invictus event in London at Harry’s side in 2014 – were at St Paul’s. He told MailOnline that there ‘never was much love lost between the Spencers and the Windsors’, and the ‘divide was shown in its deepest and starkest form’ yesterday.
Mr Cole pointed out that while Harry’s ‘birth family’ – led by Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes – went to St Paul’s to support the Duke, ‘the entire Royal Family stayed away’. He also recalled that when Princess Diana’s coffin arrived for burial on the Spencer family estate of at Althorp in Northamptonshire in 1997, Earl Spencer ‘whipped off the flag that covered it and replaced it with the Spencer standard’.
Mr Cole said: ‘Nothing could have illustrated more clearly the gap that will always separate two famous families. Words have power and actions have consequences, as Prince Harry – whose criticisms of his Windsor family have been harsh, cruel and wounding – is increasingly finding out. ‘
What I find interesting, and it’s not mentioned by this Michael Cole person, is that William barely seems to keep up any kind of relationship with the Spencer family. It’s just Harry. It was always just Harry – he’s always spent time with his Spencer cousins and he wanted the Spencers close-by for his son’s christening. There’s evidence to support the idea that the Earl Spencer has visited Montecito a couple of times in recent years, and I’d be willing to bet one or two Spencers made it to Lili’s christening as well. I’m sure all of that pisses off Charles AND Camilla to no end. While Camilla’s family – the Shands – absolutely had aristo ties, they weren’t titled and they basically hustled their way into those circles. I’ve always said that part of the reason why Charles and Camilla never wanted Harry around was because they both saw so much of Diana in him, so much SPENCER.
I hope my father would have approved that I wore his Royal Scots Greys regimental cufflinks at the moving celebration of 10 years of @WeAreInvictus at @StPaulsLondon yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6bwfe6mBZ8
— Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) May 9, 2024
I’m glad Harry was with his family the Spencer’s. I remember his Uncle speaking at Diana’s funeral. He let them know he was not happy with the treatment of Diana. It is interesting that Peg isn’t involved with the Spencer’s but he has chosen his father who he never sees unless Harry comes to town.
William has always doubled down on him being the main event because he will be king, everyone else is background scenery unless he needs them to do something for him. Given that the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha’s, sorry, Windsors, treated Diana terribly AND lack the British aristocratic pedigree of the Spencer’s it’s no surprise he’s erased them from his life. I think every relationship he has is purely transactional.
Charles Spencer is very problematic, unlike his sisters, but I’m glad he was openly supportive.. However I won’t forget the watermelon wedding cake thing. Aside from his past relationship allegations.
It’s great that he’s supports harry and Meghan especially after huevo wanted help from Spencer in trying to break up harry and meghan. All the spencers support harry and meghan
Unsurprisingly, a lot of people are smearing Charles Spencer right now over false allegations that he’s had to have his lawyers act on.
For example, He did offer Diana a home after her split from the horrible man.
Personally I’m not here to dredge up crap on someone who was abused as a kid himself, all for just showing up for his nephew who has zero parental figures on his life. No person in the public eye has a perfect past. He loves his nephew, he spoke up for Diana when no one else would, he has courage.
The Windsor s not harry have been harsh cruel and wounding much like Charles behavior to Diana the spencers have every right to be upset about how Diana was treated
“Harsh, cruel and wounding” perhaps, but even Charles’s public supporters fail to argue that any of Harry’s comments might be untrue.
Regular reminder that any writer carping on about “Spare “ should read and comment on Charles’s book with Dimbleby for context.
Oh, and amidst these petty distractions, is anyone at the DM wondering: Where’s Kate?
Surely at least some of their readers want to know.
Gosh the Windsors are just trash. Straight up trash. So glad the Spencers have Harry’s back. That’s what a real family looks like.
Earl Spencer promised to be there for Harry & William and he has. William is pure Windsor, while Harry is Diana’s little Spencer. I’m glad he had his family there. Charles or William should have been there, but their pride, ego & jealousy won’t permit them to be supportive. Every slight to Harry makes them look less like a family & more like a pit of vipers.
I did not know that Charles Spencer “whipped off” the royal standard from Diana’s coffin when it arrived at Althorp and replaced it with the Spencer flag. But I love it! It’s just amazing to me that the Windsors think the Spencers care for a minute what the Windsors think of them. As I said yesterday, the Spencers predate the Windsors and likely will outlast them.
Starting to like Charles Spencer more and more.
That is a detail I’ve never heard before!
And Diana had far more English aristocratic blood in her veins than Charles and his German ancestry!
That is a great detail I haven’t heard before either. I hope that discarded royal standard was later used to clean up dog poop on the Althorp estate.
Didn’t know that, but good for him!
Interesting though, that William named his 2 youngest children after Charles Spencer’s kids. Was he “colonising” the names?
He was probably taking them so Harry couldn’t have them
Smh, he would. And yet is still kicking himself that he didn’t think of using Lilibet.
Well, Willnot IS laziest man on earth, so it tracks! (Shrug)
Team Spencer here. When Harry raises an army and takes on the German interlopers, I hope he flies the Spencer standard into battle. What stupidity on Chuckles part.
The Glorious Revolution II: The Ungermaning
Nobody gives a duck that those senior old farts attended Chuck stupid garden party. All eyes were on Harry AS USUAL.
I don’t mean to defend Charles and all, but aren’t the guests at those garden parties supposed to be a mix of regular people and people who do work with charities? Organizing a competing event was crass (especially since it was intended as a snub) but I don’t want to denigrate the regular people who hopefully got to feel a little spotlight on them.
I’m sorry for those people. All they got were dusty bored royals gloating about their own importance and snubbing Harry.
The Windsors hate this because try as they might, they cannot erase Diana. It is just so clear that Harry carries her legacy. He inherited all of the good, from her easy way with people and children, her sense of humor, to her desire to simply “love people.” From this to the SussexRoyal tour of Nigeria – Harry is making them look old and pasty and gray and inbred just by living his life.
100%!!!!
It certainly doesn’t hurt that they are old and pasty and grey and inbred in the first place!
Diana always called Harry “my little Spencer”, so it must have rankled the RF even then.
And I’m sure Bulliam the Incandescent calling his mother paranoid didn’t improve his relationship with the Spencers.
Harry not only inherited Diana’s charisma but also her work ethic, unlike others who are lazy, stuck in their ways, self-centered, incurious, unintelligent, entitled.
The BaRF are nothing more than a bunch of jealous, envious loser clowns stuck in the last millennium where they still had an empire and everyone kowtowed.
Well Harry and his Spencer /McCorquodale cousins in George McC were doubles when they were kids up until the point that George lost his hair
So now they are “senior” royals instead of “working” royals? Is that because the BM got a clue and realized that “working” royals is an oxymoron? Or is it that they are all senior citizens? If it is supposed to indicate hierarchy, it is BS because PH is higher up in succession than all of the attendees except, of course, KC.
Ha okay yeah that’s a good question.
Sure, the senior royals (minus William) “put on a show of unity for King Charles” – as in “be there, or else.”
How high do you have to be in the succession to qualify as a senior royal.
The Spencer show of support was sublime. Really though, it was sweet seeing his uncle aunt and cousins there. It’s sad that Harry being supported by people who love him is likely setting some people off. If the Windsors are upset by the Spencer presence, well that’s a bad look too.
One thing I really loved about that Invictus service was that you could feel Diana’s angel there, through her son and siblings of course, but also through the love and good of the entire foundation. As one of the servicemen said somewhere on Twitter, Harry could have spent his time and energy in a thousand frittering ways, but he chose to help. F the Windsors, they are selfish useless parasites.
Well, Twitter is telling me the Kents declined the garden party invite. Row with Chuck over something to do with their SIL death. Anyone have tea?
The Spencers like the Cholmondeley‘s are the real aristocrat deal. Camilla and Kate and the other senior royals are so tacky in comparison. One exception is Anne so it’s too bad she doesn’t support Harry.
I always remember reading about the time Chuckles got engaged to Diana that most aristo families in the UK look down on the Windsors as common. Diana was considered the catch, not Chuck.
Apparently Anne was the one who suggested to chucky to evict the h&m from frogmore. She is also close to chucky, it would be more surprising if she did support harry.
True and it’s a shame because they used to be close but she obviously will just tow the line for Chuck
Whether Harry’s countrymen love or hate him, when he enters a room, the energy shifts to him. Not many folks have the “it’ factor but Harry and Meghan have it in droves. When they both left that family it was as if the fresh air was sucked out of that institution.
Was happy to see Harry was surrounded by his Spencer family and equality happy to see the big hugs he greeted them with. From this you could see they have a very warm relationship. I know his mother would be proud he has remained close to her sibling’s.
Love that the Spencer side of the family showed up to support Prince Harry.. the much better looking side for sure. As for the BRF being upset, aren’t they always at this point? If they haven’t noticed in the past few years people have stopped caring about the BRF and their propaganda team tantrums. The nonexistent crowd and outpouring of flowers in support of two cancer diagnosis should have been a huge clue.
Can you imagine if it had been Di with a cancer diagnosis? Even this long after her death people put up flowers and displays in her honor at the palace gates. If KC or Kate were as popular as they want their rigged polls to show, wouldn’t that be a thing for her also?
Before the Spencer’s showed up at the service the press’ narrative was that Royal Family rightfully snubbed Harry and he cut a lonely figure but now some in the press are saying that Charles not meeting with Harry was a mistake. The Spencer’s being there showed up the Royal Family and brought back memories of Diana. I love it.
It was a mistake especially after dead beat dad was trending 🥲
The Spencer family being there to support Harry has thrown a monkey wrench into the establishments story line that Harry has no family support in the UK. Dash it all! LOL!!! The BaRF and the BM will never recover from that part of their narrative. Anything said about the Spencers after this will just sound like sour grapes and make them look even more petty than usual.
Well excuse me but, if I were a Spencer I’d still be f’ing fuming at the way they treated my sister. Then to see it repeated against one of her sons I know I’d being doing my damnedest to make sure that the end result wasn’t the same. KCIII and Camilla may be “mad” that Harry still has close contacts with his mother’s family but, they have to ask themselves whose fault that is? They ignored those boys and only used them when they needed good PR. In Spare Harry tells us that Camilla did very little to befriend the lad and how his father allowed her to change his room into a walk-in wardrobe. That’s hardly shining examples of loving parent and step-parent. After briefing the press that the BRF were going to “snub” Harry’s big event, and calling a three lined whip on family members to ensure they attended his garden party, KCIII now has the audacity to call foul! Just give me a f’ing break.
As I posted yesterday instead of making it an “us vs them” situation. If KCIII was a “grown-up” king all he had to do was send a good will video message thanking those veterans for their service. He didn’t even have to mention Harry but, to ignore those veterans was disgraceful. The goodwill and positivity he would have gained from such a small gesture would have been off the charts. Instead he doubles down on his “Harry is a bad prince” narrative by trying to slate the Spencers. The Spencers who quite frankly embarrassed the Windsors by showing them what family is really all about. As others have posted on Twitter: “Even from the grave, Diana is still the better parent.”
The Spencer’s showed up because that is what family does. Such elegance in their support.
What I keep going back to is that the UK wants those games and the revenue they bring yet this is what the RF does. Haha – Invictus to DC !!!!
One of the most amazing Instagram reels I’ve seen lately was posted by Charles Spencer- his teen/young daughter in pink pajamas on horseback, riding around the estate hunting Easter eggs. It is exactly the aristo content I want – beautiful house and grounds, doing a mundane thing in the most ridiculous way.
Countess Spencer (who’s just a regular old Canadian) is very involved with the estate and all of its history. She has a YouTube channel and a newsletter about the things she finds in the house, restoration of different items, move into organic farming. It’s absolutely fascinating.
That’s why I’ve never believed the WIlliam/Rose hook up stories. Have you seen the Houghton Hall IG (run by the marchioness?) It’s the most fairytale imagery, no way crude bald boring Huevo would do anything but stink up those magical gardens.
It was always said that Diana’s blood was bluer than Charles’. It shows.
I’m sure C&C were FUMING that the Spencer showed up to support Harry. No one expected it and like other have said the Spencers are Real Deal aristos, moreso than the Windors. Their presence reminded everyone that Harry is DIANA’S little boy. Charles and his side piece aren’t gonna succeed in cutting down another Spencer.
It also shows there were no “sources” who could “leak” the information. I’ll hazard a guess that if KCIII and/or Camilla had known the Spencers were attending, the whole lead up to the event would have been played out a lot differently on the MSM.
What’s really wild is the the Spencers PRE-DATE the Windsors. The Spencer line goes back centuries. They are an older more entrenched aristocratic family than the Saxe-Coburg-Gothas (nee Windsors). That was one of the reasons why they chose Diana. But I think it’s also one of the things Charles – and especially Camilla- resents. That bloodline runs deep and long and will probably be around long after the Windsors
So Diana married “down”, then.
Kate wanted to be accepted by the aristocracy and was snubbed. They, as a group, are far more powerful than the Windsors. Charles snubbed them by not inviting them to the coronation. Now it’s pay back time. Thank you Earl Spencer!!
The Spencers’ attendance really was perfection. Not only was it clear that Harry has a close and warm relationship with them, but they completely smashed the rota’s narrative.
And if they annoyed Charles and the sidepiece, that’s even better!!
It’s telling that while Michael Cole said that Harry’s criticisms of his Windsor family were “harsh, cruel and wounding” he didn’t say they were untrue.
I rewatched Earl Charles Spencer’s euology at Diana’s funeral last night. One thing he said really stood out because it is an exact description of the current Windsor reaction to the Sussexes:
“Genuine goodness is threatening to those at the opposite end of the moral spectrum”.
I’m old enough to remember Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. Earl Spencer delivered a eulogy that was both touching and blistering to the Windsors then. In it he promised that their mother’s family would always be there for them and willing to help their hearts sing as their mother would have wished. That promise was kept. I looked it up again this week and found some parallels as he stated his sister had been thinking of leaving the U.K. due to media intrusion
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/politics97/diana/spencerfull.html#:~:text=%22Diana%20was%20the%20very%20essence,British%20girl%20who%20transcended%20nationality.
I remember too, he said it in church, to their faces and there were speakers (maybe monitors) outside too.
Yes-Earl Spencer was furious (rightly so) with Charles and the BRF. He also has a long running feud with Piers Morgan. I’m a regular listener to his podcast, Rabbit Hole Detectives, (which is wonderful btw), and the only negative word he’s ever made about anyone personally on that is about Piers. He did a segment on the history of the Coronation and never mentioned anything negative about Charles or Camilla.
How can Charles be so controlling? I know he is a king but does he really expect to control if the Spencers want to support their nephew/cousin? He’s just pissed that they ruined his plan to make it look like Harry was all alone. Not only was he not alone but it looked like Diana, who is beloved by all, was watching over her son and had her family go to support her youngest (or that’s the thought on social media). Oh Charles. You and Wills need to stop plotting cuz it always goes sideways for you.