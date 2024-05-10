“David Beckham looked great at the ’99’ premiere with his Manchester buds” links
  • May 10, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Just photos of David Beckham looking handsome at the premiere of 99 (a documentary about the 1999 season of Manchester Utd, Becks’ old team). [Just Jared]
Generation Puriteen shifting effortlessly into Generation Glitter-Eater. [OMG Blog]
There’s no other way to say it, King Charles is a dogsh-t father. [LaineyGossip]
Jared Leto looks gross. [Socialite Life]
Oh now Kim & Khloe Kardashian are beefing? [Hollywood Life]
Anne Hathaway’s goddess era. [Pajiba]
I feel like Riley Keough doesn’t know how to style herself. [Go Fug Yourself]
Colman Domingo, what a man. [RCFA]
It sounds like people aren’t watching Law & Order: Organized Crime. [Seriously OMG]
I agree with almost all of these “unspoken rules” about American culture. [Buzzfeed]

24 Responses to ““David Beckham looked great at the ’99’ premiere with his Manchester buds” links”

  1. Kathalea says:
    May 10, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    He looks like he can hardly move his face.. The lips , oh my

  2. Eurydice says:
    May 10, 2024 at 12:36 pm

    I’m glad to see the link to Lainey’s piece on Charles – it’s worth reading.

    • sevenblue says:
      May 10, 2024 at 2:12 pm

      I am surprised by the piece. Lately, Lainey was doing H&M articles like the tabloids. That’s why I stopped visiting there.

      • Vader says:
        May 10, 2024 at 2:30 pm

        Lainey has been more supportive of harry and meghan in the last few years. Even before kitty’s disappearance she criticized royals for a number of issues including the Lilibet name anger from Betty, and Jason Knauf testifying with wanks permission against Meg etc.

        She goes easy on kitty though.

      • sevenblue says:
        May 10, 2024 at 3:06 pm

        @Vader, hmm maybe the articles I saw were written by someone different, not Lainey herself? Because I remember seeing some recent articles with deranged talking points there. This one is written by Lainey, maybe that’s why it was positive.

      • Eurydice says:
        May 10, 2024 at 5:04 pm

        What I appreciate about Lainey’s piece is the long view – that it’s always been about Camilla, that Charles has always been a dogsh-t father. That all the daily leaks and whiplashing hysteria about “will Charles do this, will Harry do that” is really a load of bull crap. Charles will always put Camilla first, Charles will always sacrifice his children first – and Harry knows this very well.

  3. K says:
    May 10, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    I have seen fake fruit look less waxy than David Beckham. Colman on the other hand…lovely.

  4. Truthiness says:
    May 10, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    Colman Domingo looked more regal at the Met than King Charles did at his coronation.

  5. [insert_catchy_name] says:
    May 10, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    I don’t know who came up with it (was it us?!), but I hope calling Charles a dogshit father becomes a worldwide thing…

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      May 10, 2024 at 4:07 pm

      In the photo, he has deep forehead lines and lots of deep lines out from his eyes. So, to me, it looks like he moves his face plenty. He probably did get some fancy facial treatments before the premiere and overdid all the serums on his face. LOL But Botoxed? I don’t see it.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    May 10, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    David wants to pretend like he hasn’t done work to his face.

  7. Arhus says:
    May 10, 2024 at 1:38 pm

    Regarding Baby Reindeer – haven’t seen it but listened to ‘Polyester Podcast’ that discussed it and the exploitation of people for gain etc etc and the main guy does not seem at all that great of a guy. So I’m passing on that one.

  8. tealily says:
    May 10, 2024 at 2:04 pm

    Colman Domingo just oozes such effortless cool. I finally watched Euphoria and I really loved him in it. He seems like a talented, good dude all around, but his style is certainly second to none.

  9. bettyrose says:
    May 10, 2024 at 3:34 pm

    Don’t talk about politics? Everything in the U.S. is coded politics. Making small talk about pop culture will almost certainly reveal details about someone’s political leanings. Someone mentioning what news channel they watch tells you everything.

