“David Beckham looked great at the ’99’ premiere with his Manchester buds” links

Just photos of David Beckham looking handsome at the premiere of 99 (a documentary about the 1999 season of Manchester Utd, Becks’ old team). [Just Jared]
Generation Puriteen shifting effortlessly into Generation Glitter-Eater. [OMG Blog]
There’s no other way to say it, King Charles is a dogsh-t father. [LaineyGossip]
Jared Leto looks gross. [Socialite Life]
Oh now Kim & Khloe Kardashian are beefing? [Hollywood Life]
Anne Hathaway’s goddess era. [Pajiba]
I feel like Riley Keough doesn’t know how to style herself. [Go Fug Yourself]
Colman Domingo, what a man. [RCFA]
It sounds like people aren’t watching Law & Order: Organized Crime. [Seriously OMG]
I agree with almost all of these “unspoken rules” about American culture. [Buzzfeed]
He looks like he can hardly move his face.. The lips , oh my
He looks more and more like a doll.
yeah im not seeing “handsome” so much as “rubbery”
OmG @Chaine: I rarely say this, but I literally laughed out loud at your comment!! Rubbery…
He looks more waxy than his statue at Madame Tussaud’s does.
Looks like a Gerry Anderson puppet
He’s one small tweak away from being a real housewife.
He looks terrifying. Morphing into that fashion designer whose name won’t come to me in the moment
I’m glad to see the link to Lainey’s piece on Charles – it’s worth reading.
I am surprised by the piece. Lately, Lainey was doing H&M articles like the tabloids. That’s why I stopped visiting there.
Lainey has been more supportive of harry and meghan in the last few years. Even before kitty’s disappearance she criticized royals for a number of issues including the Lilibet name anger from Betty, and Jason Knauf testifying with wanks permission against Meg etc.
She goes easy on kitty though.
@Vader, hmm maybe the articles I saw were written by someone different, not Lainey herself? Because I remember seeing some recent articles with deranged talking points there. This one is written by Lainey, maybe that’s why it was positive.
What I appreciate about Lainey’s piece is the long view – that it’s always been about Camilla, that Charles has always been a dogsh-t father. That all the daily leaks and whiplashing hysteria about “will Charles do this, will Harry do that” is really a load of bull crap. Charles will always put Camilla first, Charles will always sacrifice his children first – and Harry knows this very well.
I have seen fake fruit look less waxy than David Beckham. Colman on the other hand…lovely.
Colman Domingo looked more regal at the Met than King Charles did at his coronation.
I don’t know who came up with it (was it us?!), but I hope calling Charles a dogshit father becomes a worldwide thing…
In the photo, he has deep forehead lines and lots of deep lines out from his eyes. So, to me, it looks like he moves his face plenty. He probably did get some fancy facial treatments before the premiere and overdid all the serums on his face. LOL But Botoxed? I don’t see it.
Regardless, he seriously needs powder. He’s reflective!
David wants to pretend like he hasn’t done work to his face.
If he keeps the smile lines by his eyes we won’t notice, right?
Regarding Baby Reindeer – haven’t seen it but listened to ‘Polyester Podcast’ that discussed it and the exploitation of people for gain etc etc and the main guy does not seem at all that great of a guy. So I’m passing on that one.
Colman Domingo just oozes such effortless cool. I finally watched Euphoria and I really loved him in it. He seems like a talented, good dude all around, but his style is certainly second to none.
Don’t talk about politics? Everything in the U.S. is coded politics. Making small talk about pop culture will almost certainly reveal details about someone’s political leanings. Someone mentioning what news channel they watch tells you everything.
Agree. Shoot, talking about politics only helps fascists so no thanks!