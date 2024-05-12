Nicola Coughlan, 37, was considered ‘too old’ for roles in her late 20s

People are always shocked to learn that Nichola Coughlan is in her 30s. She’s been playing much-younger characters for years, especially with Bridgerton and Derry Girls. She’s currently 37 years old and still playing characters in their early 20s. I’ve seen people credit Nicola’s round face and full cheeks for her youthful look. It’s true! She has a “babyface” and she’ll always look younger. She also takes great care of her skin and she probably has great Irish genes too. Anyway, Nicola-the-37-year-old covers the latest issue of Teen Vogue, all to promote the new season of Bridgerton. Love it!

On how some casting directors refused to see her early in her career because of her age: “They said I was too old, and I was in my late 20s then, which is so sad that that would be considered ‘too old.’ In acting it’s all about suspension of disbelief. I always use the same comparison: Ian McKellen isn’t a wizard. I’m not a 19-year-old aristocrat from the 19th century. It’s all made up.”

On waiting for her ‘main character’ moment and identifying with her Bridgerton character, Penelope: “It was such a challenging experience, but one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. It’s fun. It’s a show that’s very light and full of joy, and full of drama. But I didn’t expect it to be a profound experience, and it was. I think a lot of Penelope’s story is about her stepping out of the shadows and into the light and taking up her space. I felt like I had to do that as well. It’s funny.”

On confirming she and Luke Newton lounged naked together between intimate Bridgerton scenes: “Yeah, so it’s really funny. That is true. It is a testament to the fact that we just got to a point where we were so comfortable together. We’d just finished the big sex scene, the most intense and involved one… and we just felt relieved.”

On her acting journey and being unable to land a role for a long time: “It was just a washout. I was working in retail and spending all my money on rent, having no time to go to auditions, and not really getting auditions. The ones I was getting were really bad. You feel a bit like a fool. Because it’s such a dream, you’re like, Am I kidding myself? And your family are worried because you’ve got no money and you’re living off ramen noodles.”