Prince Harry channeled his mother at the bedside of wounded Nigerian veterans

Prince Harry made a solo visit to the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna on Friday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex really do have a jam-packed schedule, and their first day in Nigeria was full of events, both together and separately. Harry wanted to visit some of the Nigerian veterans in the hospital. The Spencer rizz was in full effect, and as soon as the photos and stories came out, there was a very obvious comparison to Princess Diana’s bedside manner. Diana was great in hospitals and AIDS clinics, and Harry is always going to treat wounded warriors with humanity, care and love. Photographer Misan Harriman has been traveling with the Sussexes in Nigeria and he snapped some incredible photos, as did Simon Perry at People Magazine.

Prince Harry is spending time with service personnel during a solo outing in Nigeria. On Friday, May 10, the Duke of Sussex, 39, visited the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna on his first day in Nigeria. Prince Harry is in West Africa with his wife Meghan Markle at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the country’s highest-ranking military official.

Harry toured approximately six wards, witnessing rows of young men recovering from various injuries, including gunshot wounds, ambushes by Boko Haram and limb loss due to blasts. During the visit, 23-year-old Corp Yusef, who had been shot through the knee, spoke with Harry. The Duke inquired about his rehabilitation progress, asking, “Are you going to try for the Invictus Games team? Are you preparing for that?” He then gestured towards his friend David Wiseman, who was present and oversees the international expansion of the Invictus Games, saying, “Don’t disappoint us or him! We’ll see you there.”

As Harry left the ward, Yusef was doing push-ups on the bed to show his motivation to get ready.

After talking to Corporal Iziogo Onyema, 31, who had his right arm reset after a gunshot, Harry reassured him, “You do get better, I promise.”

Harry also interacted with Sgt Emmanuel Oyesigi, 46, who had survived a gunshot that passed through his stomach. Oyesigi recounted being ambushed while on patrol with his colleagues. Harry, impressed by his luck, referred to him as “Mr. Lucky” and called over Wiseman to share the story. Oyesigi expressed gratitude for Harry’s visit, saying, “Anything that can help us is much appreciated. It is good for morale to have him here.”

At the bedside of Private Habu Sadiq, 24, who had suffered from impaired eyesight due to a blast, Harry encouraged him, saying, “Get better, be strong.”