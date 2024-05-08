Kay: Prince Harry did not ‘formally request’ a meeting with the king or a place to stay

Prince Harry arrived in the UK yesterday, early in the day. He already did a public event with seemingly limited press availability. The event was for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, and it was basically a panel discussion with some of the British Invictus organization people. That alone caused a huge commotion in the British media, but then something else happened once Harry was on British soil: his spokesperson confirmed, in a simple statement, that Harry will not see his father on this visit “due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.” The way Harry maneuvered this situation was brilliant – simply acknowledging that there had been some communication and that Charles refused to meet him because Charles had scheduled busy-work specifically to coincide with Harry’s visit. Harry put the onus on Charles, the same dogsh-t father who has been openly briefing the media about a potential meeting with Harry for the past week. Well, the palace is scrambling. And they seemingly contacted Richard Kay at the Daily Mail to do some clean-up:
Prince Harry’s arrival in Britain had triggered speculation that father and son would meet. Some had even boldly suggested that such a meeting might, at long last, start a process of reconciliation between the King and Harry. Indeed, there was even murmur of an olive branch being extended. Instead, the hand-wringing excuses of ‘full diaries’ offers a different and, for Harry, a more ominous message. Unlike that dramatic flying visit in February, where the Prince was granted a less than 30-minute meeting just after Charles’s cancer diagnosis had been made public, the palace gates remained firmly closed.
Pointedly, it was the Duke of Sussex’s team that broke cover with a spokesman explaining that a meeting ‘unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme’. Even with the acknowledgement that Harry recognised his father’s ‘commitments and various other priorities’, the nuance in the bulletin was clear: the failure to meet was not Harry’s fault. So much for olive branches.
What then is going on, and what do events tell us about the state of relations between the exiled Harry, his father and the rest of the Royal Family? One conclusion would suggest that, far from his hope of reuniting with his father in the wake of the King’s cancer diagnosis, the illness has, if anything, added to their estrangement.
But, in fact, I understand that there had been no formal request from either the King or his son to schedule a meeting. For Harry also had a packed programme. From his overnight flight from Los Angeles, he was whisked to an event for the Invictus Games, his project for wounded and former armed forces personnel, at Armoury House in East London.
And today, while the King hosts the first garden party of the year, the Prince will mark the tenth anniversary of the games with a service at St Paul’s cathedral. If Harry had been so set on seeing his father, it is tempting to wonder why he didn’t fly over a day or two earlier when Charles had no official duties. How significant that might have been if they had been together on the first anniversary of the King’s coronation. Inconveniently, that fell on Prince Archie’s fifth birthday and Harry chose to spend it with his family in California.
Once, Harry’s return visits to the UK meant it was relatively straightforward for him to drop in on his father, but he no longer has royal accommodation. And, intriguingly, he made no request to stay at any royal residence for this two-night visit.
This alone suggests that chances of a rapprochement are more remote than ever. Trust too has evaporated in the 16 months since Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, with its excoriating attacks on Camilla, William and Kate.
Some old friends were surprised that given his Christian faith, a King who practises humility and empathy as a matter of course, could find no time to see his son. Others argued that no blame could surely be attached to Charles if he viewed such encounters with his son as more a burden than a pleasure.
Wow, Buckingham Palace is really trying to massage Harry’s statement and they ended up spilling some fascinating tea. “I understand that there had been no formal request from either the King or his son to schedule a meeting.” My interpretation of that is that Harry called his father informally and asked if they could schedule something and Charles, forever a whiner, complained about his full schedule. Harry said “okay, well, I’m busy too” and left it at that. Charles expected Harry to beg, Charles’s staff expected Harry to go through official channels, and Harry called everybody’s bluff.
“If Harry had been so set on seeing his father, it is tempting to wonder why he didn’t fly over a day or two earlier when Charles had no official duties.” If Harry had done so (lol) Charles would have scheduled busy-work to cover that time frame too. Although Charles would have loved it if Harry skipped Archie’s birthday for five minutes of Charles’s time.
“Intriguingly, he made no request to stay at any royal residence for this two-night visit.” The fact that palace courtiers leaked that information to Richard Kay at the Daily Mail tells you exactly why Harry doesn’t want the palace to know his itinerary or travel plans. Buckingham Palace is one of Harry’s biggest security threats.
Harry is soooo over it. He knows their shenanigans like the back of his hands. He will continue to live his life on his own terms,Charles knows how to find him.
I agree that Harry is over it. I love that he comes into town and gets right to work and it seems nobody knows just exactly where he stays. He has moved on.
It is just discouraging how the media in the UK wants Harry to come begging on his hands and knees for a meeting with his father the king. Harry is being treated like a bastard at a family reunion undeservedly.
There’s probably a Harry specific request procedure, which involves profusely groveling from his knees while being humiliated and taking lotion from the basket.
“Inconveniently” fell on Archie’s birthday because it was deliberately scheduled that way. These people aren’t fooling anyone.
I’m actually not convinced that it was deliberate. I think it’s very plausible, even likely, that Charles genuinely does not know Archie’s birthday. I think he probably doesn’t event care enough to have his secretary or whoever make a note of it to remind him (which I suspect is how he remembers the Wales kids’ birthdays. It may very well be the only way he ever remembered his own sons’ birthdays, being a dogshit father and all). However it went down, I’m sure that when it was brought to his attention, he relished the thought of forcing Harry to ditch his son to attend the fancy hat party instead.
So, I can believe Charles didn’t know Archie’s actual birthday, but imo, in the lead-up, as they were securing a date, someone on his team knew and said something and it became part of the discussion. Charles finalized the coronation date knowing it was Archie’s birthday. And he and his team and Camilla probably thought it was bloody hilarious that he was setting his coronation on Archie’s birthday. The cruelty is the point with these people .
Inconveniently, that fell on Prince Archie’s fifth birthday and Harry chose to spend it with his family in California
Yes NO SHIT he’s going to spend it with his 5 year old and his family. That’s a BIG DEAL to a child. Charles wouldn’t think that, of course.
So disgusted by Charles. Well, he’s the one who has to live with this, too bad.
H handled this so well, the best he could under the circumstances.
This! I’m sure there was a lot of gloating and cackling when they scheduled the coronation for Archie’s birthday. All they achieved was giving Harry a very good reason for never being lured to Salty Isle under the guise of “celebrating” the anniversary of his father’s stupidly expensive hat party.
Oh, well!
“Inconveniently, that fell on Prince Archie’s fifth birthday and Harry chose to spend it with his family in California.” Inconveniently? KC KNEW that was Archie’s BD when he scheduled his con. Did he expect that every year PH would leave his family behind to celebrate it? Good to see that they are acknowledging M, A and L as Harry’s family instead of acting like the “working” royals are his family. And KC, as a “Christian” should forgive? Try as the leader of their Christian Church he should set a far better example. Otherwise, he should step down and let the COE be independent. Tell him to try reading his Bible. The leaders of the church are supposed to first be able to keep family matters in order.
Yeah I don’t believe they don’t know when Archie’s birthday is given the hullabaloo last year for the coronation. I’m sure the Invictus program was scheduled with respect to that, but it just feels to me like they always want to schedule stuff around his kids birthday or his anniversary to make him choose who his ” real” family is
Harry isn’t going out of his way to accommodate his father, nor should he. Charles is the father, if he wants a reconciliation (he doesn’t) HE can make accommodations (he won’t). I’m glad Harry has made it clear that he isn’t the hold up. I’m also glad he isn’t asking to stay on any of the royal properties. It’s not safe.
Here we are! Let the spin begin! There is so much falsehood in it, not worthwhile going through them. BM think people suffer from memory loss. I have news for the BM they do not.
Sir Keith Mills sure welcomed Harry, he was so happy to see him.
Then last night he was going to dinner at some big wig’s house, so Harry is booked and busy.
People genuinely seem happy around Harry and the way they look at him.
No clean up available will take this stain off that family. From all that I saw yesterday, Harry is booked busy and had a purpose larger than that family to come to England. That family is digging a hole that is going to swallow them up. There is nothing salvageable left in that family. Harry’s dear friend Nacho Figeraus posted a beautiful message on his Instagram that seems to be directed towards Harry for this visit, regarding a snake and a saw, very poignant message.
Didn’t Harry know he’s supposed to use the webform on Royals.uk?
Harry is expected to go through official channels to see his own father. So much for the narrative that Charles makes a distinction between his family and the institution. For Charles, it’s all business.
If Harry is so set on seeing his dad, then one is tempted to wonder why he didn’t come a few days earlier? Say what??? These ghouls want Harry to miss Archie’s birthday every year now? Omg. Yes, why couldn’t he just miss his son’s birthday for another year? Man, they really want him to be an awful father, just like Charles, but Harry would never.
I don’t think Harry is so set on seeing his father. I hope he is not.
I wonder if Harry put in feelers a LONG time ago, but Charles only had his office answer a few hours before the statement was released.
Yesterday, it seemed like maybe it was to stop certain tabloid writers from spinning their poisoned, fake sanctimony, but we’ve seen in the past that these timings are often very pointed, precisely timed rejoinders to specific provocations.
Yesterday, everyone said well they can’t do the tampon wants to see Harry and grand kids. But no, we’re back to tampon hates Harry and is snubbing him.. How is this? It’s insane? Tampon clearly wanted that 20 Min visit so why is this snub so snubby!
Prince Harry has matured far beyond the comprehension of the leftovers, and it is glaringly obvious to those that pay attention. Thanks to Spare, Invictus and the Docuseries there are a lot more of us paying attention. All I can say is I hope chuck shakes every germ ridden hand and enjoys his petty party.
I agree with Kaiser’s conclusions. The Palace wanted Harry to beg to see Charles and Harry didn’t play along.
Yea, skip your son’s birthday so you can fly half way around the world just so I can barely make any time, if any, for you. Got it.
If Charles considers meeting his son a burden then harry should not let his petty father suffer and cut ties. Have fun Charles dealing with William.
Was the King talking about a meeting earlier this last week or did the journalists just invent it, they love to build people up and then knock them down.