Andersen: Prince William won’t ‘allow’ Prince Harry ‘anywhere near’ Princess Kate

The British media is soft-launching the idea that no one will see the Princess of Wales for a while. We went from “Kate is speed-walking at the Windsor Farm Store and she’ll be out on Easter Sunday” to “Kate has cancer and no one can ask any questions about her, nor should anyone expect to see her for months.” Since I know the Derangers have their talking points, let me say this: if Kate is in genuinely poor health, no one expects Kate to trot out for walkabouts and Early Years busywork. But the fact that there has been zero credible photographic evidence of Kate since Christmas last year is deeply unsettling. What’s even crazier about this situation is how desperately they’re trying to twist it into something which involves Prince Harry. Harry is in London for two days for the Invictus Games. He has made absolutely zero moves to see or speak to his brother or his brother’s wife. So wtf is this story??

Prince Harry is back in his home country, and drama has seemingly followed the Duke of Sussex. The younger son of King Charles III arrived in London without wife Meghan Markle by his side. The prince joined a panel on Tuesday for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The discussion, “The IGF Conversation: Realizing a Global Community,” aimed to highlight service personnel and their families. While the event celebrated the 39-year-old’s cause, royal watchers told Fox News Digital Harry’s visit to the U.K. won’t spark a reconciliation with his family as the House of Windsor is rocked by health woes. “Harry would love to reconnect with Kate [Middleton],” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” claimed to Fox News Digital. “They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate’s shocking video. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife. “There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone’s part,” Andersen continued. “So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim.”

“It doesn’t appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife…” But… is William allowed anywhere near his ailing wife? That’s the question. There are so many disturbing layers to this. Even if you take this at face value, Andersen is saying that William is literally gatekeeping who speaks to or sees Kate? Yikes. Imagine thinking this makes Harry look bad – “Harry isn’t allowed to see Kate because William controls every part of Kate’s life and William won’t let his brother do a wellness check on the woman no one has seen for months!” Anyway, as I said, I doubt Harry even contacted William or Kate or anyone at Kensington Palace.