Andersen: Prince William won’t ‘allow’ Prince Harry ‘anywhere near’ Princess Kate

The British media is soft-launching the idea that no one will see the Princess of Wales for a while. We went from “Kate is speed-walking at the Windsor Farm Store and she’ll be out on Easter Sunday” to “Kate has cancer and no one can ask any questions about her, nor should anyone expect to see her for months.” Since I know the Derangers have their talking points, let me say this: if Kate is in genuinely poor health, no one expects Kate to trot out for walkabouts and Early Years busywork. But the fact that there has been zero credible photographic evidence of Kate since Christmas last year is deeply unsettling. What’s even crazier about this situation is how desperately they’re trying to twist it into something which involves Prince Harry. Harry is in London for two days for the Invictus Games. He has made absolutely zero moves to see or speak to his brother or his brother’s wife. So wtf is this story??
Prince Harry is back in his home country, and drama has seemingly followed the Duke of Sussex. The younger son of King Charles III arrived in London without wife Meghan Markle by his side. The prince joined a panel on Tuesday for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The discussion, “The IGF Conversation: Realizing a Global Community,” aimed to highlight service personnel and their families.
While the event celebrated the 39-year-old’s cause, royal watchers told Fox News Digital Harry’s visit to the U.K. won’t spark a reconciliation with his family as the House of Windsor is rocked by health woes.
“Harry would love to reconnect with Kate [Middleton],” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” claimed to Fox News Digital. “They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate’s shocking video. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife.
“There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone’s part,” Andersen continued. “So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim.”
[From Fox News]
“It doesn’t appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife…” But… is William allowed anywhere near his ailing wife? That’s the question. There are so many disturbing layers to this. Even if you take this at face value, Andersen is saying that William is literally gatekeeping who speaks to or sees Kate? Yikes. Imagine thinking this makes Harry look bad – “Harry isn’t allowed to see Kate because William controls every part of Kate’s life and William won’t let his brother do a wellness check on the woman no one has seen for months!” Anyway, as I said, I doubt Harry even contacted William or Kate or anyone at Kensington Palace.
13/05/2017. London, United Kingdom. Tea Party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host Party at The Palace, they are hosting a special party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces.
13/05/2017. London, United Kingdom. Tea Party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host Party at The Palace, they are hosting a special party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry depart after a visit to open the Global Academy in Hayes, London, in support of the Heads Together campaign.
64910, EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM – Saturday July 30, 2011. Duke William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge leave Canongate kirk in Edinburgh after the Royal Wedding of Zara Phillips to Mike Tindall.
Duke William and Duchess Catherine of Cambridge leave Canongate kirk in Edinburgh after the Royal Wedding of Zara Phillips to Mike Tindall
Members of the Royal Family including HRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend a Memorial service held at the Thiepval Somme Memorial to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which started on the 1st July 1916.
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Harry as she attends a reception during a visit to Bacon's College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon's College and launched the 'Coach Core' Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
So does Peggy think leaking stories like this makes him look like a “real man”?
Genuinely curious.
Can someone call for a welfare check on the princess of wales? On Charlotte and Louis?
The three of them have not been seen in anything other than highly suspect or straight up faked pictures since December.
🦴 and her children all have Royal police protection 24/7 they know exactly where she and the kids are. Just like they know exactly what the nonce was doing for all those years with Epstein.
What did I just read? They’re really over there writing fanfic.
Meanwhile, I doubt Harry has much desire to see Kate, unless they stop being a**holes, which clearly is not happening.
Wow, scraping for a story. Let’s make a list of all the many, many things Harry won’t do while he’s in the UK.
Really! I’m waiting for a, “Prince Andrew won’t meet with Harry in yet another royal snub!” headline. They really are ridiculous.
“Corgi’s busy, they will NOT be rolling over to welcome Harry back”
Super duper sus. I mean, I am sure Harry and Meagan sent their well wishes to Kate. They are just those kind of people who can be kind even to people who were cruel to them. BUT I doubt Harry was ringing up Kate and William asking for an audience. The fact that they had to preemptively put it out there that NO WAY can Harry see Kate is creepy. William is a liability to the royal family.
Everything they have put out about Kate since after Christmas, has been creepy, and getting into deeply creepy territory now.
BIG agree! They are really sliding down…
It makes William sound like an abuser. Or a control freak.
It does doesn’t it? Not sure how they thought this was gonna make him sound good…
Anderson’s claim that Harry would love to reconnect with Kate is pure speculation. He has no clue and is just making it up. Harry wished her a healthy recovery. He has never said he wanted to see her or reconnect. This person is spinning stories.
It’s a boring and weirdly juvenile narrative. The idea that Harry had/has a crush of sorts on Kate is just crap. Keep keeping warm by that non existent fire, Kate.
How does the palace pr and the rota (palace stenographers and bonus pr) not understand that this sounds like an abusive husband isolating his wife?
Because, that is how it sounds.
They could have still been mean spirited and nasty and weird by saying- Kate does not ever want to see Harry and/or finds dealing with the Harry situation taxing and exhausting, and since she is going through preventative chemo, she is skipping all the drama.
It gets the -we hate him and this is all his fault!!- energy they strive for, without making it seem like the next king of england is isolating his wife and controlling every aspect of her life.
Why are they so bad at this?
Yeah, I don’t think Harry is interested in doing a wellness check on his sister in law, as he did with his grandmother. But someone probably should, now that we know William is controlling access to her. They think this makes William look good which shows just how out of touch they are. As a grown woman, Kate should be able to see whomever, whenever.
From the first, this has been centered around William -he won’t work until she’s better, he needs to be satisfied she’s ‘settled’, the press isn’t at the clinic and he visits her everyday… until Cam kept popping in and out of the London Clinic like a Jack in the Box and proved those stories The Sun and NY Daily News tried to float were false. The only photo of William ‘visiting Kate’ was him driving a posh car with his posse of enforcers warning off the media who could read that image for what it was to back off. KP has removed Princess Catherine from her own health crisis and centered it around William -his need to move on, his valiant school runs, his manipulated old photos for both his children’s birthdays that no one takes him to task for ‘because cancer’.
No one knows if Princess Catherine is in the position to be making these decisions for herself. No one has seen her since Christmas of 2023 and the suggestion that ‘she wants’ privacy/must want time with her kids/might be more seriously ill/might not want to be in public wearing a medical device/might have a roulette wheel of different body parts effected by illness/should be left in peace, left alone, stop ‘bullying’ her, how dare you… is unproven conjecture and quite frankly whistling past the cemetery while her husband, the literal heir to the throne with more political power and influence than his spouse keeps his wife under his thumb and silenced.
Proof of life has been established for the heir, George.
Proof of life should be established for the POW.
Brilliant post, @InterestedGawker. You hit it right on the target with “might have a roulette wheel of different body parts effected by illness.” I laughed so hard coffee came out of my nose. Why are they so bad at this, and where is Kate?
Hard to be around someone who’s no longer here
Yes, she may be at the bottom of a KP pond or underneath a newly planted bush at Amner or … I dunno seeing that Katy Perry AI gown gave new life to the speculation that the Bench Announcement video was pure fakery, and she is gone for good.
Yes – Katy Perry who was at Charles’s coronation
It’s looking more & more likely that we “conspiracy theorists” who have been saying that Kate is either deceased or incapacitated, were right. This is so sinister. When are people going to realize that they’ve been blatantly lied to and that there’s no “cancer”, and start demanding to know where Kate is & what happened to her?? It makes me sick to think about how William might’ve done something to her and that (if so) he’ll probably get away with it!
I just came here to see if someone was brave enough to say it, and you did…what other reason could there be for no sightings since December 2023 of Kate, her children, her family???
So we have seen George. And absent Easter, we usually don’t see the Wales children from Christmas until Trooping. So there was really only one event where we missed them – Easter. and James middleton has been doing his thing as has Pippa, and Carole has been back to her PR games somewhat, although not as much as one would expect (let’s not forget that we did see Carole in that car photo, wherever it might have been taken.)
The longer this goes on, the *more* I’m convinced of a fight after Xmas, with Will pushing/harming Kate. Either he hit her/pushed her; she fell and hit her head and she could be comatose or have a TBI that’s affected her speech or physical movements. I don’t know why, but this is just a persistent feeling. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I am along those conspiracy theorists, see below, but I admit to other possiblities. I am wondering recently if she didn’t get treated last year for, say, ovarian cancer, and now its back. Others have pointed out how ill and thin she looked. If it is a reoccurence, then I would want to spend all my time with my children. Maybe that’s whats going on. Doesn’t explain why she hasn’t been seen at all though. Still not my top intuition. But possible.
Kate left the London Clinic ‘because’ her assistant was photographed driving artistically arranged twigs in a van.
Kate is fine ‘because Pippa would never galavant in a bikini if something was really wrong.
Kate is fine ‘because’ her uncle was a contestant on Big Brother.
Kate is fine ‘because’ William ‘would never’ take George to a football game if something was wrong.
Kate’s disgruntled looking mother was in a five wheeled car with a ‘Kate’ that didn’t look at all fine, but ‘that means’ Kate is fine.
Setting aside the weirdnesses of this situation the fact remains that we have not had direct, vetted and unambiguous sighting of Princess Catherine since December of the previous year. The only way we the public will know her condition and that the statements provided on her behalf by KP were actually from her and she is in a position to make her own decisions regarding her privacy and right to show herself is by
SEEING AND HEARING THE POW HERSELF.
A divorce arrangement should not put her under a situation of ‘house arrest’ and if her health situation is either more serious or less serious than KP has suggested the public has a right to know this. Established proof of life, confirmed by international media with a vetted witnesses in agreed upon venue, in real time, protects her as well since her husband clearly maintains an outsized capability of manipulating international media to his own ends.
Life support, IMO…or, if she is recuperating, receiving therapy for something, its far from the madding crowd…maybe the swiss clinic idea, or mustique.
The lies.
We know from Harry’s own mouth that he and Kate were never close. We also know that Harry hasn’t made any attempts to contact Will or Kate, so this “article” is fanfiction.
Though I’ll say Will probably doesn’t want Harry to see Kate. But Will isn’t being protective, he’s trying to save his own hide IMO.
Every time they try to shade Harry or explain themselves, they just make William and the whole family sound more sinister.
😂😂😂😂 I serious doubt that Harry wants to visit Can’t wherever she has been hidden. This just makes it more suspicious with Peg saying this. More little bread crumbs.
The worst thing that happened to this family is the royal rota, they’re literally the ones causing all the drama.
I hate that Harry can’t even step foot into the UK without it being tied to the royals.
How long with this continue ffs.
Seriously, they don’t want to accept that neither side wants anything to do with each other.
The rota is terrible. But even before the rota, the RF’s relationship with the press has been toxic. I can’t say what it was like pre-Diana but a precedent was set during the Diana years. Camilla and Charles would call their favorite tabloid editors and feed them negative stories to malign Diana in the press. Nothing has changed since then. So yes, the rota is causing drama but so are the RF members that are feeding into it.
The rota is part of the problem but the blame for this situation lies solely with the Palace. The Royal Family has capitulated to all the press’ demands and can’t do anything to change the relationship it has with the press.
These pictures always remind me that we haven’t seen Kate look that happy and positively joyful in years. Now she just has that maniacal open mouth smile (it’s not really a smile but not sure how to describe it). It’s like a whole different person.
There were times last year where her maniacal look was off, because she was overly smiley but she also looked medicated. Specifically, the second half of last year she looked like she dressed in a hurry, her wig game was especially bad, and she just looked out of it sometimes. Remember the visit with the navy where she blew up that life vest?
Have you ever seen that smile in real life? It’s very disconcerting. My aunt was severely abused by my grandmother. She’s in her sixties now and I’ve never seen her without a smile plastered to her face. No matter the situation. A funeral. An argument. Sitting by herself. We asked our mom about it when we were kids and she tried to explain that it was a trauma response. It really freaked us out as kids. Her facial expression never matched the situation. (Her genuine smile and laugh is completely different). Now it just makes us really sad.
I’ve actually been looking back and seeing her public behaviour differently. I think she was dealing with dv in private.
I noticed that they were showing photos of her, to me, looking cross about something, Either cross or that broad grin, nothing in between. I just put it down to her not wearing well.
Thank you for addressing the baloney talking points that no one should question anything because to do so is to expert her to work. Literally proof of life is easy, all people in public funded roles have to do it, it’s one photo by credentialed international news agency.
As for this story, lol. it’s Kate who is obsessed with Harry, and that is why William doesn’t want her around his little brother of whom he is so jealous.
And no, Harry doesn’t want to see the woman who bullied his own wife before their wedding and while his wife was pregnant.
For KP though, this is pretty par for the course. They’ve always thrown out these excuses for why Kate doesn’t work more and if you expect her to do so, then the issue is you, not her. Right now they think they’re untouchable because she’s said she’s going through chemotherapy, but I think that’s only going to hold so long.
We’ve heard she can’t work because she’s a hands on mother, we’ve heard she can’t work because something something school run, we’ve heard she can’t work because she’s “adjusting” (the infamous Malta lie), we’ve heard she can’t work because she’s pregnant, we’ve heard she can’t work because she’s taking a 6 month maternity leave (from what, we are not supposed to ask).
All of these things are presented as sacrosanct and the general public is not supposed to question it. This is just another level.
There’s something much more going on this time though, IMO. William is letting Harry know ahead of time that he will NOT be allowed to see Kate and to not even ask/make an attempt. Which tells me that maybe Harry has, privately/behind the scenes, been asking questions about what’s going on with Kate. This is very sinister.
I know i’m like a broken record but, at this point, i would bet a lot of money that something terrible has happened to Kate. It’s so obvious, IMO, that she’s either dead or incapacitated. People need to start asking some serious questions.
Hmm @k-peace. Nah, I don’t think that Harry has been asking questions about what’s going on with Kate. Why would he? He wished her a healthy recovery and that he hopes she would have the privacy to heal. Everything about this feels like made-up filler. It leans into the Kate as a vulnerable victim who needs to be protected. It leans into Kate being something desirable, as if Harry wants to reconnect with her. When he has shown zero evidence of that in public or in anything he has said. It bolsters the image of William as the protective husband. It just feels like a cute story this journalist came up with that aligns with palace propaganda. Now, is William worried that the wider family members are gossiping and Harry’s possibly hearing it. That, I could believe. But that’s not the same as Harry seeking out information about Kate or some sort of reconnection, which is what this story is propagating. At most, he might ask if she’s okay but I’m not seeing him as tracking down information.
Yes, harry and kHate were so close that he never saw the inside of wank and kHates home until he was with Meghan. What would harry and kHate even talk about? I guess they could dicuss her concerns about his Archie’s skin color… Or why she let the lies about meghan stay in the papers.
I am pretty sure Harry does not care about his brother and sil at all. I think he at one point was hopeful about reconciliation with Tampon but no longer.
“I am pretty sure Harry does not care about his brother and sil at all.”
Same. It’s why I find it funny that even some commenters here insist that Harry actively cares (or should care) about Kate’s vanishing act. He completely ignored her during Elizabeth’s funeral…why would he have more than a passing ‘that’s unfortunate’ sentiment about someone he barely knows and who made every effort to ostracize his wife?
That’s good. If there is something weird going on with Kate, PH needs to have no association with the situation. They can keep shouting this out and stop with the articles about W&K wanting the cousins to meet.
Well, we know so much of this is a lie, because we know Harry and Kate were never that close and I don’t think Harry is trying to reconnect with her at all.
do I think William is gatekeeping who is allowed to see Kate? yes….that’s if William is anywhere near Kate right now, and I kind of doubt that. Even just taking what KP has put out there at face value – without getting into conspiracy theories or anything like that – we have been told Kate was well enough to skip jauntily through a farm stand, but also has cancer and is going through preventative chemo, and we have been told that William did not want Kate to put out that cancer video and was not with her when she did so (I think there are a few reasons for this, but I think one of them is that the contrast between Kate in that video and Kate in the farm stand video is very striking and just confirms that the farm stand one was a fake). We know that William wasn’t around Kate for the UK Mother’s Day because he couldn’t even use a semi recent picture of her for the Frankenphoto. We know that William only visited Kate in the London Clinic for 15 minutes once. We have seen one photo of Kate in a car with her mother.
It just seems that taking everything at face value, William isn’t anywhere near Kate. Is she at Bucklebury Manor with her parents and the kids? Is she at Adelaide while William is in London? Is she staying at Anmer as some have suggested? No idea at this point. But I think it seems pretty clear William isn’t near her.
And then again, at face value – let’s say he IS near her but is gatekeeping who can and can’t see her to this extent. how sick is she? The Kate we saw in the video looked frail and tired but seemed she was capable of saying who she did and didn’t want to see. This feels like William is keeping all outsiders from Kate – why?
Neither of these scenarios is a good look for William.
This is basically my thoughts on all of it. They can’t let anyone see her because the truth would come out. Either she’s sicker than they claim, she’s not sick at all, or she’s nowhere to be found. Would Harry talk? Probably not. But Huevo is paranoid.
Exactly this ..they can’t risk Harry finding out the truth and probably blowing the whistle. Not that he would but after Spare , they are not taking any chances
Except we don’t know that he visited Kate in the hospital. We know that pictures were taken of him at the hospital.
Well, true, but like I said, I’m just taking it all at face value here. We were told he visited her in the hospital so I’m just going along with that for this exercise of sorts.
The main problem with the gatekeeping scenario is that it doesn’t make sense. What, do people think Harry’s going to scale a fence and do a Spiderman up the walls just to get a glimpse of Kate? Is Kate waiting anxiously in her Rapunzel tower to be rescued by her secret love? Kate isn’t some wilting maiden. She’s a mean girl of the first order and she and William have been partners in crime for 13 years. The fact that they can’t stand each other anymore doesn’t have anything to do with Harry.
“do people think Harry’s going to scale a fence and do a Spiderman up the walls just to get a glimpse of Kate?”
The way I laughed imagining this just now was so undignified!
😂😂😂
Will not being allowed within 200ft of Kate or to speak to her directly would explain almost all of this clownery.
@Becks1, I would like to add to your comment, another one article where it was stated that the whole Wales family was practically isolated during Easter break! I found it rather peculiar at the time…I think it was mentioned that there were only a few only servants around them…
“Harry would love to reconnect with Kate,” ???????
The last time they were all sitting at church, Harry brushed right past her with nary a glance. There was zero interaction between Harry and her at that QEII death walk about.
Eh. Faux News.
Is William scared that Kate might signal a sign for help!?
It’s also projection. Writing that William wont let Harry anywhere near his wife, when in reality it’s actually Harry who wont let William anywhere near Meghan because he’s a frigging psycho.
Ha, that’s true. And also projection in that it’s the press that would like to reconnect with Kate. They want details and stories, not Harry.
Very good point.
DARVO. The reality is that Harry won’t let these abusive monsters anywhere near Meghan (with her fervent agreement) so now they have to attribute this kind of care and solidarity to hateful, worthless, William and his loveless marriage to Kate.
Except they don’t understand the kind of solidarity that Meghan and Harry share, so it comes across as control on William’s part.
And that’s probably a true picture: William is controlling access to Kate because he’s an abusive control freak, who only cares about how Kate makes him look.
Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, genuinely love and respect each other, so they work together to protect one another.
Considering she hasn’t been seen since Christmas–yikes. It gives me “Porphyria’s Lover” vibes–a poem by Robert Browning about a man who “fixes it” so that his beautiful wife will never ever leave her side ever ever (after he strangles her with her own hair).
For someone who can’t seem to stand the presence of his wife in public (put the Charles and Diana in a strained relationship photo side by side with Kate and William), that’s a really creepy take. It’s also an unwelcome reminder that Kate is completely dependent in the Windsors–she has no money, no influence, no friends, no career, nothing of her own without the titles.
With William it’s all projective: “You can’t have what’s mine!” the article suggests, when other writers are openly stating the truth is “you have something that I don’t and I hate it!”
Really, the palaces need to stop these ratchets from speaking for them. The royals are looking deranged, not strong. Possessive, not steadfast.
Where IS Kate, anyway?
Well that’s it, isn’t it? She, like the old queen, has to be seen to be believed. There are still several possibilities, but the number is narrowing as time goes on, and none of the remaining possibilties are good ones. After trooping of the colour we will see more clearly I think…
William and Kate snub Harry by refusing his olive-branch gift of a healing jar of American Riveria Orchard jam number 25/50. The number is understood to be a sweet nod to Dec. 25, the last day Kate was seen alive in public.
Omg….brilliant
🤭
That would be freaking hilarious.
hehe.
😂😂😂
For a moment, I thought were reporting fact about the jam. It’s been that kind of day! Thanks for the shock and then the smile!
LOL please. William himself probably isn’t allowed near Kate. If Wimbledon comes and goes without an appearance from her, then it’s safe to say that things are REALLY bad, be it with her health or with whatever level of messiness her relationship with William is currently in.
Well, sure, that makes sense.
“If I can’t see Kate, you can’t either!”
I think, if true, William is blocking Harry from seeing Kate because Harry would see or figure out what’s really wrong with Kate and William and KP fear Haeey won’t keep quiet. The Firm well not want Harry to have something powerful to hold over William’s head.
@aquarius64: Why are we even considering this as a possibility? Harry said in his book that though he liked Kate they didn’t have much of a relationship so why would he be clamouring to see her now just because she has cancer? Christopher Andersen is charlatan.
With 400 pages being cut from SPARE, I think there’s lots Harry can hold over William’s head.
Christopher Andersen knows as much as I do about this situation and he’s still pushing the myth that Harry and Kate were close.
LOL ! these guys really live in a Fantasy world, If it was me, and i saw said video, i would call around all the family to get more info even call Kates parents. so i reckon Harry has the lay of the land of whats going on. so this is pure fanfiction
I doubt seriously if Harry is even thinking about that woman. He is far too busy exalting in his amazing achievement with the veterans and the folks who helped him get if from an idea to an international event. This is just another form of projection from those miserable folks.
As if he cares! I was thinking about the article yesterday, the one where William’s friend said how ridiculed Kate had been. The lambasting of her and her husband was a huge surprise to them, and for people in the UK who are into their late middle age and older who’d never think to criticise anyone in the BRF, particularly their beloved princess. But these people aren’t what William and Kate want; they are trying to appeal to a younger generation. The shock was, it was this exact age group who were pushing the laughter and the conspiracies. All of this has shown how lightweight Kate is and has been; she and William didn’t expect it, because their heavyweight impact is minimal, to non existent, with upcoming generations. It was no time at all before people were having a field day with the memes and the theories, and this was across the board and across continents. She and William want to break America, and yet the American public and celebrities were posting all sorts. The Rose Hanbury story resurfaced incredibly quickly, making prime time US TV. Comments such as, “how does it feel, getting back what you did to Meghan” were everywhere. The authenticity of the Mother’s Day photo and garden centre video were shredded to pieces within minutes. All this has shown that they are running to keep up with huge numbers of people who don’t sincerely care, and, if they do, it’s only when it’s a laugh or a fun water cooler moment.
The ridiculing and such were what they hoped people would do to Harry and Meghan and instead they got it thrown in their faces in spades, lol.
The royals are spooked because Harry said something to the effect that he wanted to check on the queen before she died because the people around her didn’t have her best interest at heart. A similar situation seems to be playing out in real time with Charles (probably willingly) being cuckolded by Baldimort and Camel-a. Something is not right with the keen situation and revealing the truth will make the William look bad. At this point the family have no leverage over Harry and know that Harry is no fool. Harry has a leak proof social circle and they don’t really have a way of damaging him. The stories on repeat (incandescent, never forgiven, refuse to see him) make them look petty. Is William going to be 70 complaining incandescent with rage that Harry left?
Good headline for a morning laugh. William is losing this shit if he is calling things like this into the tabloids. What a joke he is.
William won’t let Harry anywhere near Kate?
Ha. That’s a real shocker…. Seriously, It’s Just as well that Harry know nothing about this entire sordid affair.
It sounds like Willy is mad that he wasn’t part of Harry statement. Poor thing!
To be fair, Willy hasn’t allowed anyone to see Kate this year. The whole world has been snubbed.
That made me smile! True, though. Thing is, Kate doesn’t need any protecting, she’s a woman with “ice” running through her veins. Makes him sound manly, I suppose.
As if!
The media always wants to paint Harry as desperate and groveling to see that family. They need to realize that story has lost it’s legs, if it even had any to begin with. I think anyone who’s been paying attention over the last couple of years can clearly see Harry and Meghan have moved on and they are not crying themselves to sleep over the Left-behinds. Christopher Anderson knows as much as Angela Levin and Lady C about what Harry or Meghan thinks or does. None of them knew about the Nigeria trip which is huge, but yeah they know all about how much Harry would “love” to reconnect with Kate (?!).
My theory is that she unalived herself or overdosed on the 28th and passed. If she was incapacitated I don’t think they would have bothered with the fakery truthfully. I think the video was likely the same double that we saw in the farm video but with AI on top to make her look like Kate.