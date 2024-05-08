Hardman: Prince William was late to the coronation because he was filming a video

Monday, May 6th, was the one-year anniversary of King Charles’s coronation. It was a subdued affair – there were various articles about the coronation and the state of Charles’s health, and it’s clear that the shenanigans of the day are still being rewritten. Like, no one bothered to mention how Prince Harry’s quick appearance and even faster exit captured a lot of the coronation coverage domestically and internationally. Nor was there much focus on how badly Prince William and Kate f–ked up that morning. They arrived very late to Westminster Abbey, they made the king and queen wait in their carriage, and Charles was on camera, looking absolutely furious because his heir was screwing up his big day. Even worse, we soon found out why the Waleses were so late – it was because they were shooting a video for their social media, and sources claimed that the children were to “blame” for the lateness too. That was the extremely stupid reason why they f–ked up the coronation procession. Interestingly enough, People Magazine pulled an excerpt from Robert Hardman’s recent book about this moment:
Kate Middleton and Prince William were late to King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023, complicating logistics before history was written. In his book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, royal biographer Robert Hardman writes that King Charles and Queen Camilla inadvertently arrived early for their crowning at Westminster Abbey. The royal couple reportedly got there before pages like Prince George — and there was another snag in the schedule.
“Unbeknown to them, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two younger children are running a minute and a half late. The Waleses are supposed to be there eight minutes ahead of the King and Queen. Yet they will now arrive after them,” Hardman writes in The Making of a King, published on Thursday.
“Although the congregation inside the abbey don’t know it, there is an awkward scene unfolding outside as the King and Queen are in their coach. It is an added layer of stress that the couple really do not want or need on a day like this,” he writes. Recapping a lipreader’s translation of what King Charles said footage caught on a Sky News camera, Hardman writes that the monarch said, ” ’We can never be on time…There’s always something…This is boring.’ ”
“As with his irksome pen in the days after his mother’s death, it’s a snapshot of a man under extreme pressure in the full gaze of the world’s media,” the biographer writes in The Making of a King.
The author adds that sources have different conclusions on the root of the snafu. Some say that Prince William and Princess Kate’s decision to make a coronation video added “precious seconds” to their schedule while staff for William and Kate speculate that because the King reached the abbey early, the Wales’ car got caught behind his cavalcade when it should have been ahead.
“It is unusual for the two most important arrivals at such a significant event, and over such a well-trodden route, to be so unpunctual. The result is some frantic rewriting of the running order,” Hardman writes of the entrance Prince and Princess of Wales made with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “There isn’t time for the Waleses and their two younger children to enter ahead of the King and Queen. They must now follow behind and bring up the rear.”
It really is fascinating to think about how it actually unfolded, as Charles realized that his heir was too incompetent and lazy to even make it to the Abbey on time for the CORONATION. This wasn’t some random memorial or a Commonwealth Day service or something like that. This was his father’s coronation and William was too busy filming a fan-cam for his own social media. It’s insane. Another reminder: Charles basically forced William to take a place on the coronation committee and William didn’t do jacksh-t, and the whole thing was organized by other people while William blew it off.
Charles looks like he's pissed off? I know he's probably practicing his speech but still
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 6, 2023
Gee, do you suppose somebody who planned this out could have coordinated the cavalcades so that people arrived in order?
this. charles was in that coach trotting around for 30+ minutes. when the wales left late, there should have been a radio call to the timing point man to slow the carriage down. to make the 30 min carriage ride into 35 min would have been unnoticeable to anyone except maaaaaybe charles if he was paying that close attention. They should have taken notes from the RAF on how to conduct a fly over, basically the same mechanics at much lower speeds which means a lot easier to fix in the moment
This would have been an excellent solution and I’m surprised it wasn’t done, considering the British have military precision down to the T.
I mean, Chuck and Cam were in a damn CARRIAGE, and they beat the Wails to the Abbey. You can’t make up this level of incompetence!
What? I thought Chuckles and his heir were so close? I love that this happened because it truly shows just what a clown show this monarchy has become. The heir making the King wait because he is filming for his social media and then blaming his own children for being late. My god Peg is just useless.
He was doing an Only Fans cameo for his 2 fans.
😂😂😂. Are we even sure he has two?
My recollection was that the Wales released their video on IG and there wasn’t much interest in it, nor it did include any substantial content.
The very fact that there is a video of them getting ready and leaving their house is evidence that the video is the reason they were late. Of course, they blame the kids, which is gross, but no it was the video and the fact that they couldn’t plan ahead to make sure they can get everyone ready while also making a propaganda video for themselves.
No, it was a stupid video. It could have been more interesting – actual behind the scenes footage of the preparation – but IIRC it was mostly Charlotte and George (or louis) looking out the window and Kate walking into the room a few times before it shows them all leaving and getting into the car. It was pointless.
And someone on Twitter/X set that video to the theme of “Succession” and it was hilarious.😆
Also the day wasn’t about them but Charles. Doing a video of them getting ready was just arrogance.
I was just coming here to say that! The video itself was very short and basic, another SM flop for these two that was just as boring as that weirdo marriage anniversary video from a few years ago. The other European heirs (Haakon/Fred/Victoria) would have at least had the good sense to put out a high quality behind the scenes video. William is such a flop!!! It’s wild to me!
I think I remember that! Spitting Image UK did a Succession royal skit as well 😉
OMG Tarte!!! That is HYSTERICAL!! Thanks for posting!
Maybe he thought he could Zoom it from home like he’s pushing for?
“Like, no one bothered to mention how Prince Harry’s quick appearance and even faster exit captured a lot of the coronation coverage domestically and internationally”
Just a quick glance at the Fail today made me think it was Harry’s coronation today. They are covering his visit wall to wall with live feeds and such. Must be because he is irrelevant and noone cares about him.
The kids story was widely dismissed at the time esp when their little video was dropped – to me it seemed that the video was last min, William looked fuming in it and Kate looked like she was in her glory flouncing in and out of empty rooms in her robes.
Lets not forget that the Wails have a long history of being late – esp Kate. William can arrive on time on his own. I remember the spate of drive by engagements from Kate – she’d turn up very late and then hang around for 15mins and leave.
They made the queen wait for an Easter service without any kids there. Considering they always have police clear the roads, especially for events like this, it makes no sense for them to be late outside of just not caring.
Let’s not forget when she made the Queen of Denmark wait for her. No kids were there, no social media videos. Just Kate being rude and acting like her time is more important than anyone else’s.
I actually love how Charles handled this, making them walk in behind him when that clearly wasn’t was in the program. People might not have known what was going on at the time, but now everyone knows that the Waleses were late.
And I don’t buy that they were out of order because Charles was early. I cannot believe that staff was not coordinating between the palaces and that someone from the coronation committee wasn’t with the Waleses – they knew Charles had left. Even if he was a few minutes early, the Waleses still should have been there.
Also most people are applying normie standards of getting somewhere. But these two have police escorts to stop all traffic from getting in their way, plus the area around the abbey was barricaded that day specifically for people in the ceremony. And when everyone else managed to make it there before the king, it was glaringly obvious just how late W and K were.
And that is not including the staff who I am sure had the timing schedule
The book said Charles got there before the pages but we didn’t notice that because the pages got there near enough that it didn’t interrupt the procession.
Gotta say, makes my adhd ass feel a little better about my occasional lateness. If I don’t go into Waiting Mode for hours before events, it can get cut pretty close. I don’t have a full staff to help me or do the distracting kids stuff though. And there’s no cameras recording me strolling into church late 😂
And Kate looked so pleased with herself that day,lol I love the fact that she had to wear a faux tiara.
Let the king vs liege man for life, battle royale commence! Can’t wait for the day when these two really start going after each other. I want Chuckles vs Lazy Bill Middleton gossip and innuendo. I want BP vs KP leaking against each other. I want the Leftover Royals House of Windsor divided until it cannot stand. Let the implosions begin.
William’s level of ‘DGAF just give me the money’ is reaching true infamy. He has a serious personality disorder issue.
Kate has always been late for everything. These two are such a great pair: lazy, entitled, self involved and liars.
It is insane right?? Like, his “job” is to do the bare minimum. He doesn’t need to produce anything of value, he is never at risk, his family will always be fed and sheltered, he never has to worry….the ONLY thing he has to do is show up to fun events on occasion and smile and wave….and he can’t even do that. The fact that Kate can’t even do that is also sooooooo bizarre! If I were to marry into a royal life, I would pull a Megan and be so excited to do lots of projects, to travel the world and do good. I don’t understand how Kate chased this man for 10 years and somehow never mustered up any enthusiasm for the job, such as it is. Even William! One would think he would want to capture some of his mother’s star power and be that “global statesman” and now he is just serving IDGAF 24/7.
I didn’t watch it live but I have seen clips of it and photos, it looked like it was boring as hell. Even all the stolen jewels in the world can’t make this monarchy sparkle ✨..
A lot of satanic imagery in it too. Quite apt.
They didn’t even have the decency to SHOW all the stolen jewels! It should have been wall to wall tiaras and coronets that day, I’m still offended!
Everything Cam touches dies!
The Wales don’t have respect for Chuck and even the late Queen. You can be sure they won’t bother to respect taxpayers. Oh well.
Charles should have kept to his schedule, gone in and then locked the doors. Allowing Will to delay the entire coronation gives him power.
Oh, what I wouldn’t have given to see the doors slammed in their faces, like Caroline of Brunswick at George IV’s Coronation. Can’t you just imagine William stamping his feet and shouting, “this should be MY day anyway!” while Kate pounded on the doors and sobbed, “but I bought this tiara at Clairrrrre’s!”
Omg Miranda I can’t stop laughing at this 🤣😂🤣😂🤣
The derangers are blaming Charles for arriving early
Oh yeah, totally his fault ‘cause Charles is only, like you know, the actual king!
Deranger is the right name for people like that, they need their head examined…
WanK had the nerve to blame their own children for their lateness, they weren’t fooling anyone.
They are giving serious DARVO energy here. Blaming the KING for arriving early for his own coronation. If this sh*t had happened 500 years ago, methinks Willy would be in the tower….
I wish C&C had just entered the Abbey when they arrived, and then WanK would have arrived after them and looked like the total idiots they are. They couldn’t very well parade in afterwards and would have been stuck. That’d teach them
Or just locked the doors. And the other ales would have to wait outside until intermission. Which I doubt there is one so they would have just had to miss it. Oh well.
The Wales* not the other ales😂
Lock ‘em out with Rose already seated in there and Kate stranded in her Disney villian robes. I would have LMFAO.
Are we sure he didn’t say “William can never be on time…there is always something… He is boring.”?
So, now it was Charles’ fault for getting to the church early? I don’t think so.
Right? The whole ass KING is never early, nor late. His arrival is always on time. Lol
Exactly, the King decides what time it is. Everybody else has to get there early.
It’s interesting the DM didn’t publish this excerpt when they were promoting Hardman’s book.
When it comes to Peggy, as soon as he was given duchy (public) funds of his own he was done caring about appeasing his father. The purse strings were the only control they had over him and that is gone. Now he works when Prince Harry makes headlines and that’s it.
There’s no excuse for their lateness – it’s not like there was traffic. And you know that if TOB ever has his own coronation and an adult George was late? He’d be openly screaming and raging. This is a man who made “wrap it up” gestures to his wife when she dared to talk to someone for a few seconds longer than him in a receiving line. Not exactly a patient man.
I mean, just imagine, just for a second, if Harry and Meghan (if they’d both been at the coronation) were the ones who made the king wait. THE HORROR! THE STORIES! But it’s just Pegs, the incompetent heir, so it’s just a shrug and “blame the kids” and Nothing To Be Done.
So, People mag decided to publish this on the day Harry is attending the IG service? Hmmm.
I recently tried to rewatch the coronation, there’s a part I missed, but couldn’t find it anywhere, it wasn’t on any of my streaming services. I could easily find the late queens documentary about her coronation but no one’s bothering to put Chuck’s coronation up for viewing, which I find quite funny 😆
BBC gave the palace rights to edit the video. Some things shown live were edited out by BP.
Yes, I know that but what I’m saying is there’s no video/show/anything showing the actual coronation, as though a year on no one cares.
This kind of makes me smile because it is oh so familiar. But then again it doesn’t. My partner is late to everything; it can be something insignificant, and it can be for something huge – like all my pregnancy scans. Upset me massively, and annoyed the staff, who had to put back their whole schedule. It is a huge issue between us. So, yes, I remember how pissed off Charles was and I don’t blame him. It’s a matter of courtesy and duty.