Prince Harry’s terms for meeting his father this week: no Camilla in the meeting

It’s fascinating to watch how one direct statement from Prince Harry’s spokesperson has the whole royal establishment completely panicked and doing furious damage control. All Harry did was say that he’s not meeting with his father during his trip and it’s because of Charles’s full schedule. That’s it. Harry was even nice about it. But we can tell that Harry must have called his father’s bluff and that’s because Buckingham Palace has been leaking like a sieve ever since. Palace insiders clearly ran straight to Richard Kay at the Daily Mail to spill certain details: Harry didn’t “formally” ask for a meeting with Charles; Harry should have come earlier in the week when Charles’s schedule wasn’t so full of busy-work; and finally, that Harry didn’t even request to stay at a royal property during his visit. That last one is shocking, that the palace is leaking that kind of information. But that’s not all – it’s looks like palace insiders also ran to Charlotte Griffiths, also at the Daily Mail, with a hilarious story about how Harry told his father his terms and Charles couldn’t handle it.

King Charles’ decision not to meet Prince Harry during his son’s UK trip this week came after a round of “difficult” negotiations, according to a royal expert. According to royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths, the monarch’s decision may have been swayed by “certain demands” from Harry. “There is some talk that behind the scenes, a lot of negotiating went on,” Griffiths told GB News. “I think the reason was because Harry made certain demands about who could be in the room and who couldn’t. Although on the surface it looks like a snub, Harry made it very difficult for his father.” When asked to elaborate on the demands, Griffiths said “other forces” could’ve influenced the King’s decision. “Maybe other forces were driving Charles’s position on this,” she said. “William may have had a thought about how this meeting should be conducted or whether it should be conducted at all. We know that Charles likes to meet Harry with Camilla in the room which isn’t always a popular decision,” she continued. “Harry was without his wife as well, so this was fraught with difficulty.” The Duke’s rep on Tuesday said that a meeting between the estranged father and son duo “will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”

[From The NY Post]

LMAO – palace insiders crying about Harry telling his father that he would only meet with Charles if they could speak alone, with no Camilla in the room, no Clive Alderton, no leakers. That seemed to be Harry’s terms for meeting Charles back in February too, because Camilla kicked up a HUGE fuss about how she was left out of the room (you know she was listening at the door though). It says a lot that Charles made it happen in February, probably because Harry’s trip came together so quickly, but he couldn’t do it this time. Camilla must have been loudly neighing her disapproval and the king’s courtiers were beside themselves with worry. Can’t believe they’d all tell on themselves to this level too. Oh, Harry didn’t want anyone to leak a potential meeting with his father, so Camilla and the courtiers decided to leak everything about the negotiations?