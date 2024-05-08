Prince Harry’s terms for meeting his father this week: no Camilla in the meeting

It’s fascinating to watch how one direct statement from Prince Harry’s spokesperson has the whole royal establishment completely panicked and doing furious damage control. All Harry did was say that he’s not meeting with his father during his trip and it’s because of Charles’s full schedule. That’s it. Harry was even nice about it. But we can tell that Harry must have called his father’s bluff and that’s because Buckingham Palace has been leaking like a sieve ever since. Palace insiders clearly ran straight to Richard Kay at the Daily Mail to spill certain details: Harry didn’t “formally” ask for a meeting with Charles; Harry should have come earlier in the week when Charles’s schedule wasn’t so full of busy-work; and finally, that Harry didn’t even request to stay at a royal property during his visit. That last one is shocking, that the palace is leaking that kind of information. But that’s not all – it’s looks like palace insiders also ran to Charlotte Griffiths, also at the Daily Mail, with a hilarious story about how Harry told his father his terms and Charles couldn’t handle it.
King Charles’ decision not to meet Prince Harry during his son’s UK trip this week came after a round of “difficult” negotiations, according to a royal expert.
According to royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths, the monarch’s decision may have been swayed by “certain demands” from Harry.
“There is some talk that behind the scenes, a lot of negotiating went on,” Griffiths told GB News. “I think the reason was because Harry made certain demands about who could be in the room and who couldn’t. Although on the surface it looks like a snub, Harry made it very difficult for his father.”
When asked to elaborate on the demands, Griffiths said “other forces” could’ve influenced the King’s decision.
“Maybe other forces were driving Charles’s position on this,” she said. “William may have had a thought about how this meeting should be conducted or whether it should be conducted at all. We know that Charles likes to meet Harry with Camilla in the room which isn’t always a popular decision,” she continued. “Harry was without his wife as well, so this was fraught with difficulty.”
The Duke’s rep on Tuesday said that a meeting between the estranged father and son duo “will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.”
LMAO – palace insiders crying about Harry telling his father that he would only meet with Charles if they could speak alone, with no Camilla in the room, no Clive Alderton, no leakers. That seemed to be Harry’s terms for meeting Charles back in February too, because Camilla kicked up a HUGE fuss about how she was left out of the room (you know she was listening at the door though). It says a lot that Charles made it happen in February, probably because Harry’s trip came together so quickly, but he couldn’t do it this time. Camilla must have been loudly neighing her disapproval and the king’s courtiers were beside themselves with worry. Can’t believe they’d all tell on themselves to this level too. Oh, Harry didn’t want anyone to leak a potential meeting with his father, so Camilla and the courtiers decided to leak everything about the negotiations?
He’s a whole ass 75 year old man and the King. If he can’t meet with his son alone he shouldn’t be working in this capacity. Why would his brother or stepmother need to be in the room, other than to throw fits about any apologies or concessions or get information to feed to the tabloids? And I guess they realize how petty they appear to the rest of the world since now it’s all ” oh no he didn’t snub him, Harry made it too hard to meet!”. Just like everything with Meghan it REALLY messes with their heads that they won’t twist themselves into pretzels for acknowledgement and are perfectly fine with being like, ok guess I’ll see you when I see you.
Charles is too scared to be in a room alone with his own son because then they might have a real, honest conversation between two adults. Instead Charles needs buffers, fluffers and an itemized-to-the-minute schedule because it protects him from the awkward messiness of real life.
He’s such a god damn baby. He couldn’t even handle a pen not working for a minute.
Honestly, they are as dumb as a box of hair. If they had a working brain cell between themselves, Chuck could’ve said: “Of *course* dear boy (barf!), it will be just you and I”, and either have a nanny cam or recorder taping the whole thing for the horse to digest over her oats and gin.
But again, “working brain cell” and “royal” are oxymorons lol
All this explaining just tells me how effective Harry’s statement was. It landed like a BOMB in the Palace 🤣🤣🤣
It’s really so interesting how the BM trivialize Charles. As you say, he’s the King. I don’t see what difference it makes whether Camilla is in the room or not – Charles will tell Camilla everything afterward, anyway. And really, what is it that people are expecting from a meeting between Charles and Harry? Harry’s not coming back and Charles doesn’t want him back. The most would be “Hey Dad, how are you? I’m fine, and you? ” – that can be taken care of in a phone call.
Hooray for therapy teaching healthy boundaries!
Did y’all know the first (and only other) Duke of Sussex was the same rebellious type as the current? He was an anti-slavery aboltionist, Parliamentary reformist, Catholic emancipation and Jewish civil rights activist. He actively supported the Dissenters.
Interesting, he sounds a decent chap, unlike his elder brother, coincidence?
Yep, he was also a rebel who married without permission, and so they skipped over him (and others in the line of succession) when it came time to name the next heir and went to Queen Victoria instead! They literally kept the crown from him on account of the Royal Marriages Act of 1772 and didn’t consider his marriage “legitimate.”
He was a great thorn in the side of the British royal family by fighting for basic civil rights for himself and oppressed people.
As with the case of the second Duke of Sussex, the monarchy worked hard to separate the first Duke of Sussex from his wives and ruin his marriages. The monarchy manage to succeed both times. #financialdependancy?
When they tried to pull the same game on Prince Harry, they miss calculated. They did not know he was made of sterner stuff, and his wife was much more resourceful.
Old games don’t work when new players are more savvy and have other options.
I’ll be frank. If my parent was dying of cancer I sure as hell dont need to talk to them in a room full of other people listening to my heart to heart!!
This sounds like when Harry would visit the Queen. She supposedly had burner phones so he could reach her. Now it sounds that Peg and Horsilla don’t want Harry to talk to Chuckles without them being there.
So the DM reporter is saying that on the surface it looks like a snub. So there’s some awareness of how bad this snub looks. But blaming the snub on Charles giving in to his waste of an heir, his overbearing wife and his conniving courtiers only makes him look like a weak king and a weak father. If Charles wanted to be alone in a room with harry, he would have been. Maybe he’s afraid. Or he’s just a pos. But he should own the decision rather than blaming it on others.
It’s kind of funny to see them acknowledge this is a snub from Charles and then try to spin it and they really can’t. Charles isn’t that busy and everyone knows it. Harry’s statement really threw them off here.
I love that Harry’s statement threw them off so much. Clearly, they were getting too comfortable and forgot that Harry will go on record when necessary.
These people.
All that education, experience, appointed by God? and they continue to make such poor decisions.
Do they sit and strategize?
Do they realize that once it involves Harry they are no longer speaking to just the old, white, racist, classist, monarchist who will see nothing wrong with their actions?
They are not speaking to people who will say yes, the king is right.
They need some serious help. They and their advisers are a group of unserious people…sigh
It really speaks to Charles’s lack of backbone and character that he so closely aligns himself with Camilla and Will-not. Is it really a good look to coddle an abusive, bully heir and scheming wife whilest clearly alienating his “spare” child? Is Cuckold a good image for a king? What a weak, sad little man charles truly is. No wonder Harry seemed more angry with his brother in Spare. Charles has no grit and everyone knows it.
It doesn’t sound like just Camilla though from this article. William “may have had a thought” about the meeting, “Charles likes to have Camilla in the room” etc – basically it sounds like this royal commentator is just speculating based on what we heard happened in January.
I think much like with QEII, this is just about restricting Harry’s access and from Clive to Camilla to William on down, no one wanted Charles alone with Harry. Why, he might say something nice to Harry!
Or he might tell the truth about his conversation with Kate about Archie.
Sometimes I hang out with my family members individually, sometimes I hang out with them in various groupings. More proof this family is so fucking weird. There is nothing nefarious about someone wanting to visit with their dad solo when they don’t see him very often. And why is it weird that Meghan isn’t there? I usually hang out with my mom without my SO.
Interestingly, both my parents refused our (the kids) requests to see them individually.
My father went as far to say “I live my life for (wife) now”
Needless, I don’t see any of them anymore at all.
Families are strange.
Again another spin! I am getting dizzy with all the spinning.
And all the “may have been swayed”, “some talk”, “I think”, “could’ve influenced”, “maybe other forces”, “William may have had”, “should be” hints either she does not know or she is afraid to say too much and KP and BP come after her, making her taking back what she said.
In all these stories, you can replace all the bits of waffle wording – “may have”, “could have”, “should be”, “it is thought”, “some experts”, etc. – with “ALERT:” and strike out everything behind it, and what’s left is the real substance of the article.
Which will all boil down to a couple of irrefutable facts like “Harry is coming to England” and “water is wet” or something.
So ironic, the way the rats are always making up shit about Meghan controlling Harry (despite the fact that she has been incredibly understanding of the fact that it’s difficult for her husband to cut out his father — his only suriviving parent — completely), and yet this is the SECOND story we’ve heard today about a member of the royal leftovers dictating whom their spouse is or isn’t allowed to see.
It’s always projection with these people. Always.
When harry met chucky back in february, chucky probably agreed to harry’s terms (private meeting) because he wanted to ask harry to return for a few months to do royal work. Chuck probable thought not having cowmilla in sight might make harry more agreeable. Chucky will only meet with harry when he needs something from him because he is a dog sh!t father.
He has no use for harry and he doesn’t care about reconciliation or being forgiven by Harry.
My dad is no king, LOL, but when my step mother came on the scene, she also made it impossible to hang out with my dad 1:1. She had to insert herself into absolutely everything, despite the obvious fact that I didn’t actually have a relationship with her. It made me stop seeing my dad as often. Maybe that was intentional. This Charles and Camilla situation seems like that times 1000. I can relate to Harry. 😔
Same thing happened with my grandfather and his 2nd wife! After she came on the scene, you could never really have a conversation with him without her being present. I think this is incredibly common, for whatever reason.
Charles has opinions based on the opinion of the last person he talked with, according to a courtier years ago. Translation: he is easily swayed by those closest around him who have the most access. ( Camilla).
Bless all their hearts 💕
“Maybe, May & We Know” are All doing some very heavy lifting in what seems to be very speculative opinion. I still think this is being driven by the BM . They want the meeting more than others on this trip as they want to be the principals of these stories to go on international news outlets as experts – dining out on this all month.
I hope KC do a reset on media relations and remove the RR and just allow journalists with expertise in respective fields of focus – the coverage would be so much deeper and of quality than what their rotas are giving them. They may think it’s easier to blame Harry but it is not him, these journalists want the reconciliation on their own terms to deflect from their role in causing this division and of course so they can start making money again. I hope if they reconcile it’s done in very very private setting and no one hears about it until the bonds have been given time to reset.
Healing energy to Harry, Meghan, KC et. al.
My guess is that Harry either directly or through his reps let it be known that he’d be in the country and would like to check in with his father privately if he was available and the courtiers weren’t having that so they said the king was busy and Harry just said ‘ok’ and moved on and they were shocked because they thought his reply would be him begging for a meeting and asking what he could do to make it happen and now they don’t what to do because they weren’t expecting him to confirm no meeting in such a diplomatic way They thought he’d either be emotiona about it l or too embarrassed to say anything- thus allowing them to lie with no pushback like they tried to do with the Jobson article that came out a few hours before Archewell’s statement. Womp womp.
Exactly.
@Chelsea – you got in one! Now they’re doing their best to try and salvage something from the mess they created (and failing miserably). To be this petty when Harry is over here to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the IGs has made KCIII look terrible and they know it.
Harry: I’d love to meet up. But you can’t bring your horse.
Charles: But I always bring my horse!
Harry: Well this time, you can’t. I would love to spend a few minutes with you alone.
Charles: This is a massive inconvenience and unduly burdensome on the horse! Because the meeting is to take place at the exact time of day that I brush my horse and clean its hooves! What am I supposed to do?
Harry: Leave the horse in the stable. Drop off some apples before the meeting. Maybe brush the horse after the meeting.
Charles throws a pen. Advisers scurry away terrified. THEN THERE WILL BE NO MEETING! I’M THE KING!!! Sips a juice box. Nuzzles with Camilla.
Sips a juice box! 😂😂😂😂😂
So ‘Harry didn’t make a formal request to meet with the king’ was an admitted lie, thanks for telling on yourselves. Harry may forgive a slight, but he will carry on a grudge on behalf of his mother. The son who makes Diana proud!
I saw that GB News clip last night. It’s clear that Charlotte Griffiths has no idea what’s going on. She admitted that the Palace briefed the press that Harry was going to meet with Charles and she was puzzled as to what happened between last week and yesterday. The part about Camilla is her just speculating because the Palace gave assurances that the meeting was going to take place. I don’t believe Harry was making any demands but the response he got to his query about meeting with his father told him that it wouldn’t be possible because of his father’s schedule. All these additional scenarios are being thrown out there because this makes Charles look bad.
My theory during all the HARRY WANTS TO STAY AT WINDSOR AND WE WON’T LET HIM! HA HA Was actually, Harry never asked. All those previous visits when I read posts here saying Harry wanted to stay on a royal property, I knew they were false. He does not want to be around those people. He has options!
Harry-not-the-sharpest-sword certainly outplayed Charles and the courtiers on this one. As he has on so many other occasions.
The ninny Charles is no match for the ninja Harry.