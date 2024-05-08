Anna Wintour apologized for the ‘deep confusion’ over this year’s Met Gala theme

From the moment the Met Gala carpet commenced, outsiders were confused about just what the theme meant and how celebrities were interpreting things. The Costume Institute’s exhibition this year is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and Wintour was very specific about the theme being “The Garden of Time,” based on the JG Ballard story. Personally, I was not confused about the theme because I remembered this cute Vogue video from a couple of months ago:
Just in: This year, #BadBunny, @ChrisHemsworth, @jlo, @Zendaya, and Anna Wintour will serve as this year’s official #MetGala co-chairs! Tied to the aforementioned exhibition, the dress code is “The Garden of Time.” https://t.co/69FO7LdvIV pic.twitter.com/fjCSQVpID8
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 15, 2024
It felt like Wintour was making an edict: florals, dress up like actual flowers, the operative word is GARDEN. So it was really weird to see so many women march straight towards all of those metallics and beige/sand dresses. There was actually a several lack of florals overall. Just ahead of the gala, Anna Wintour admitted that the theme had already gotten away from her:
Anna Wintour has one regret ahead of tonight’s 2024 Met Gala. The Vogue magazine chief, who has presided over the star-studded fashion fete since 1995, apologized for any “confusion” over the theme of this year’s event.
The exhibit’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” while the dress code is “The Garden of Time” — and Wintour admits that may have unintentionally opened the door for any and every kind of interpretation.
“This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” Wintour told the “Today” show on Monday. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.”
She sought advisement from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator, Andrew Bolton, about the dress code.
“I said, ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And he said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time?’” Wintour shared. “So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”
The 74-year-old fashion doyenne added: “I imagine we’ll see a lot of flowers,” teasing she could “possibly” be seen wearing some.
She was really hoping to see a lot of flowers! It’s downright fascinating to see how few people went for anything garden-themed or floral or anything like that. Now, that being said, I think a lot of women leaned into what the exhibition was about – “Sleeping Beauties,” and the idea of using vintage or archive pieces as inspiration for modern fashion. Many women wore gowns directly inspired by archive pieces and they were doing some really fascinating callbacks for many different designers. That was cool. I’m begging Wintour to actually make a stricter theme for next year’s gala. I still remember the concerns about 2015’s gala, “China: Through the Looking Glass,” and the legitimate fears that celebrities would go to offensive places with how they interpreted the theme. But that ended up being one of the best galas and best themes, with celebrities really doing deep dives on Chinese history, fabrics, design, jewelry, etc.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
China Through looking Glasss had beautiful pieces, but they were not super well researched on Chinese history and aesthetics imho. There were so many poppys during that gala, it was almost offensive lol. I still have to tell people that the Opium war was something the Brits did to China and not the other way around….
Maybe Anna didn’t actually read the story? It’s about wealthy, isolated nobility ensconced in their villa, and their futile efforts to stave off an ever advancing horde of peasants by plucking one magical glass flower from their garden at a time. It’s fascinating to me that they chose that theme and I wondered it hinted at some deeply buried anxiety about the privileged few who can afford to attend the gala and how precarious their power and wealth may be while the rest of the world burns, literally and figuratively.
Wow, you should be writer. I mean it.
Increasingly, that’s how the Met Gala is coming off every year. It’s become so Decadence on Display that it would be a service to humanity to scale it back or cancel it entirely. Sorry, not sorry! Isn’t there a more socially responsible way for the Met to raise funds?
Where’s the harm? They pay to participate, it’s fun to watch, and this year it raised $26 million for the museum.
Yeah, I read the piece, it didn’t have any actual flowers in it. Lots of imagery of crystals, a barran plain, few colors mentioned. Did Anna even read it?
Florals in spring, Anna, groundbreaking. Lol
I see what you did there, lol
I feel like there are people who are not on theme every year though?
Telling designers to work with a theme seems to be like herding cats. So many of them reply with “You’re not the boss of me!” outfits.
I thought I read a lot of the beige pieces being the sands of time? Where did the sands of time concept come from? I suppose you could interpret that from Japanese rock garden.
If you read the shorty story upon which the theme this year is based, the sand dress is totally on point.
Thank you. I haven’t read it but now I am going to look it up.
Maybe Anna Wintour should explicitly state that all event goers should adhere to the year’s theme. If you’re going to throw a 1980’s theme party, then all guests should stick to it. They all paid $50K to attend so maybe they feel like they don’t have to listen to her.
I always wondered why Gwyneth bothered attending,its like she went out of her way to not wear anything remotely close to the Galas themes.
I hope this woman leaves American Vogue soon. How can it be that a Brit is responsible for the US Vogue? She spreads British (and British monarchy) propaganda all the time. And I say that as a European woman. I find this woman’s personality just awful. Only miserable people try to make other people’s lives miserable.
And I think that with her awful Met Gala outfit she wants to cosplay Kate in her coronation outfit. horrible. That underdress…
She doesn’t even dress particularly well. I could look at Carine Roitfeld (sp?) and I wish I could pull off that eyeliner or leather pants. Anna has a bob, big glasses and very generic meh clothes.
She may have wanted florals but I found the interpretations of time very interesting. The exhibition is featuring works that are too fragile to be worn again which combined with the poem I felt suggests a wonderful idea of the ephemeral nature of life. The moments we can find joy in only for them to be followed by sorrow, slipping past us in equal measure to only be recalled in a hazy afterglow.
I don’t get the Met. It always seems a bit trashy though I don’t look at a lot of pics. I think I see them regardless. I guess they enter consciousness
I think the confusion is correct me if I am wrong,but there is a Theme and then there is a Dress code. It’s like saying you are having a Greese themed party but everyone must come dressed in 90s fashion.
I was wondering the same. Why is she surprised by the confusion?
I think if they had just kept the theme – Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion – without using the Garden of Time – it might have been easier to track the theme on the attendees. The issue with the Garden of Time was that some attendees just took that theme literally and dressed in….well, florals….and some attendees (or their assistants/stylists/whoever) read the short story so their designs went more with the short story itself. I wonder if Anna had even read the story?
So you ended up having everything from recreated vintage pieces that for the most part were gorgeous (like Nicole Kidman’s) to people who were just wearing flowers to people who wore sand and crystals and none of those were necessarily off theme.
And then you had the people who just didn’t follow the theme at all but I feel that’s always going to happen.