Stormy Daniels: Before having sex, Donald Trump said I reminded him of Ivanka

Stormy Daniels took the stand in a New York court on Tuesday, Day 13 of the criminal trial against Donald Trump. Stormy Daniels is the linchpin of the whole case, even though she’s already told her story many times, to many people, over the course of many years. Therein lies the problem, at least for the Trump team. Stormy always had a big mouth, and she told her “did I ever tell you about the time I slept with Donald Trump” story for years before Trump started running for president. Suddenly, the story about Trump boffing an adult film star wasn’t some ribald gossip about The Apprentice host – it was a political liability for a man courting the Evangelical right-wing. Thus, Trump’s goons paid hush money to Stormy (and threatened her) and Trump worked with David Pecker at the National Enquirer to kill stories about Trump, Stormy and anyone else Trump slept with. So, yesterday was Stormy’s big day in court.
After meeting the future president of the United States at a golf tournament in 2006, adult film star Stormy Daniels testified Tuesday that Donald Trump’s personal bodyguard asked if she would like to have dinner with the once-and-future Republican nominee.
“No, with an expletive in front,” Daniels said she told the aide in response, per NBC News. But she reconsidered after meeting with her publicist, she said, recalling their words: “If nothing else, you’ll get a great story” and “what’s the worst that could happen?”
But, according to Daniels, dinner never happened. When she got to Trump’s hotel room, she found him in pajamas — he later changed — and eager to discuss her work in the adult film industry, where she had risen from performer to director, and whether she had ever contracted and STD (“I’ve never tested positive for anything,” Daniels said).
Hungry and annoyed by the questioning, Daniels said she told Trump she’d had “enough of his arrogance,” stating: “Someone should spank you with that,” referring to a magazine in Trump’s hand. “I took it from him and I said, ‘turn around,’ and I swatted him,” she testified. “And he was much more polite.”
Over the course of two hours, Daniels said she and Trump continued to discuss the world of pornography, including whether stars ever “hooked up” off camera. Trump during the exchange brought up Melania, whom he married a year earlier, and assured Daniels that they did not “even sleep in the same room,” according to The New York Times.
At one point, Daniels said Trump compared her to Ivanka. “You remind me of my daughter,” Trump said, according to Daniels, an apparent reference to them both being blonde, intelligent and underestimated.
After a trip to the bathroom, Daniels said she found Trump sitting in his underwear on the bed.
CNN reported that, as Daniels spoke, Trump was “looking straight ahead with a scowl on his face.” But he wasn’t the only one unhappy with all the details being aired in a Manhattan courtroom. Judge Juan Merchan looked “unusually angry,” The New York Times reported, and admonished prosecutors, saying “the degree of detail that we are going into here is just unnecessary.”
[From Salon]
“The degree of detail that we are going into here is just unnecessary…” Excuse me? The level of detail here is exactly WHY Trump paid hush money to Stormy. This was the story she told at parties, this was the story she fought to tell in open court despite accepting the hush money. Besides, she’s given more obscene details about the ordeal in her book, where she literally described what his Nazi bajingo looks like (Toad from Mario Kart). As for the stuff about how he was trying to compliment Stormy by saying she reminds him of Ivanka… my god. It never fails to make my stomach turn. Creepy and unsettling.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels attended the 2023 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas, NV to meet her fans and sell her new book. Stormy became famous worldwide when she reportedly received hush money from former President Donald Trump when he attempted to silence her about their alleged affair.
Pictured: Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels met with the New York City Manhattan District Attorney’s office, regarding the criminal investigation of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s hush payment made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.
Pictured Here: Stormy Daniels during EXXXOTICA held at the Trump Taj Mahal Atlantic City, NJ April 12, 2014
Pictured: Stormy Daniels
New York City, NY – Stormy Daniels steps out from “The View,” spotlighting her Peacock documentary “Stormy,” exploring her life, career, and the Trump affair aftermath.
Pictured: Stormy Daniels
New York, NY – Former President Trump steps out of 40 Wall Street following his presser on his very busy day of legal issues. Huge crowds of downtown tourists and pedestrians wait to catch a glimpse of him leaving.
Pictured: Former President Donald Trump
eXXXotica 2022 at NJ Expo Center in Edison New Jersey
Featuring: Stormy Daniels
Where: Edisonq, New Jersey, United States
When: 22 Oct 2022
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City.
According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him.
The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City. According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him. The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court for his arraignment, in New York City. According to CNN: Former President Donald Trump personally pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him. The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Featuring: Donald Trump
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 04 Apr 2023
I read that the issue about extra detail is that admitting unnecessary information can be grounds for appeal. Apparently, this kind of overreach—not restricting evidence to the actual legal claims—is what got Weinstein’s verdict overturned. Merchan is looking ahead.
Define ” unnecessary “
What was worn or said in that hotel room is unnecessary detail for the elements of this case. What he did and said about it afterwards is necessary
The case is about the cover-up of the hush-money deal, not about whether or not they had sex. So, they must establish the sexual event as a fact, as it establishes that there was a motive to pay Stormy Daniels, but the details about the sex itself aren’t necessary for making the case about covering up financial records.
The CNN coverage I read yesterday didn’t mention what I’m about to say next, but I imagine the judge could easily see how Trump could use overly salacious court proceedings to his advantage for the election and future trials.
Do they really need to establish it as a fact though? I’ve wondered about that ever since she was named as a witness. Is just the idea that her story would have been damaging to his campaign, true or not, enough? I get that it makes for a more sympathetic case for the jury if she is telling the truth, but does it really matter in a legal sense?
Trump’s team looked for a mistrial yesterday but was denied. Judge told them that he was surprised they didn’t object to any of the testimony.
Great point. The defense attorney has to object while this is going on. When the objection is overruled, the defense attorney has to restate the objection to preserve it for the record. Otherwise, the issue cannot be appealed.
If more people had been disgusted by Trump’s behavior, we wouldn’t be in this mess. While it turns my stomach to hear about their sexual encounter, the world needs to hear what Trump was trying to hide.
And yet there still isn’t enough disgust to stop religious Evangelicals from supporting Trump.
I imagine the religious Evangelicals have all done the same – remember that Duggar peado who hooked up with a porn actress from that Ashely website. They are all at it, same goes for paying for their side chicks to have abortions.
This is why Evangelicals find Trump so appealing in the first place. It’s catnip for them.
Because they are all like Trump. They wholly believe in his values of cheating on their wives, sleeping with minors, and ripping people off as long as they come out on top somehow. They all worship at the altar of the Prosperity Gospel where wealth and power is what matters.
I thought bajingo was slang for Stormy’s parts, rather than Donald’s.
The details were a bit too far for what they needed, but the judge cannot just jump in. The defense needed to object, and they didn’t do it soon or often enough, and the judge called them out on it. So the grounds for appeal are there either way, whether they say the testimony was prejudicial OR that counsel was ineffective. But was there ever a chance he would accept the verdict and go quietly? No.
Like someone else we kn ow, Trump paid 130,000 dollars to a woman he never had sex with.
Nothing like the prudishness of the presiding judge to mess up one’s case.
Also: Trump has also done this to Ivanka.
The case is not the details of what Trump wore of what his body looks like. The case is the details about what he did afterwards to stop her from talking about what they did
The details establish her credibility.
Credibility? I’m no lawyer, but to me the details of their sexual encounter matter not at all. Last I checked, having sex with a woman who is not your wife is gross, but not illegal.
What this case is about is the fraud that was perpetrated against all of us by hiding the story right weeks before an election. We will never know if having this whole sordid mess made public would have meant Trump not getting elected, but I’d like to think it would have. And election fraud is a crime. Michael Cohen has already gone to jail for his part in this.
“to mess up one’s case…” Whose case? Alas, it’s not Stormy’s. Details are extraneous and will actually compromise the case.
Trump = Harvey Weinstein.
Her full testimony was very unsettling even without him mentioning Ivanka. And her publicist saying “what’s the worst that can happen?” before sending her into a hotel room with Trump made me so angry.
@LizzieBathory Yeah it reminds me of those me too stories about agents sending innocent actresses to hotel rooms to meet a specific producer or director.
His classified docs trial just got postponed indefinitely by Judge Aileen Cannon.
She reminds him of Ivanka because Trump has been paying to surgically alter Ivanka to look like Stormy since she was about 13 years old
I have read that he also compared Karen McDougal to Ivanka ( and the Creep-O-Meter is exploding for me.)
Just the headline makes me want to throw up. No wonder Ivanka is such an empty ghoul.
45’s comments about Ivanka always turned my stomach. Yet he appears to ignore Tiffany…
The prosecution is doing a good job of showing how 45 micromanaged everything so his whining about he didn’t know about (fill in the blank) is such bs, as usual.
He ignores Tiffany much to her relief. Lucky lady.
Lucky Tiffany.
I find the Ivanka comments by Trump to be repellent, but I think he has for sure (I can’t remember what words are allowed on which websites so excuse the passive voice) had relations with his daughter. Points of circumstantial proof: Ivanka becoming oddly emotional in her childhood bedroom talking about how there was no way out in the Johnson heir’s documentary about rich kids and the pictures of Ivanka and Trump in Winston Churchill’s bunker. I have no love for Ivanka Trump as she, as an adult, makes wretched and arguably criminal decisions, but my heart weeps for what I believe she experienced as a child.
So of course Trump told Stormy she reminded him of his daughter. Gross.
I’ve always suspected this as well. It’s horrible. He tells on himself every single time he discusses her. It’s such a creepy lens to look through – no one in their right mind discusses their daughter this way. Tiffany is lucky that Trump was not attracted to her.
My understanding from some of the legal analyst about the testimony was while it may seem unseemly and unnecessary, it was to show what it was exactly he was trying to hide from the public that could affect the outcome of the election. That that story that she told on the stand would have likely affected his campaign if it was made public, especially after the Extra tape. Also compound that with the Karen McDougal affair, and the (by all counts false) story the valet or doorman was trying to sell about an illegitimate child. And when he won, it was said he no longer cared what came out because he had won.
So as much as none of us wanted the image of him in his silky pj’s in our head, it was necessary detail to establish why he was desperate for it not to come out at the time.