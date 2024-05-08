Halle Berry’s doctor told her last week ‘you don’t look like you’re in menopause’

Last week, the results of a long term follow up study on hormone therapy replacement for women in menopause was released, bringing into question decades of generally accepted knowledge about HRT. This was partially in response to a study published 20 years ago, The Women’s Health Initiative, which found that women taking HRT had an “increased risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, pulmonary embolism and breast cancer.” The findings of the new study suggest that hormone replacement therapy for women under 60 is a relatively safe short-term treatment for symptoms like hot flashes. The original study was misinterpreted and lead to a massive decrease in HRT prescriptions, which no doubt caused needless suffering. I recently read a thoughtful take on this in the book Outlive: The Science of Art and Longevity.
There’s a true need for increased awareness about and understanding of menopause. Halle Berry, 57, has hilariously and bravely opened up about her menopause journey. In a panel with Dr. Jill Biden in late March she told a story about experiencing painful vaginal lacerations from sex and being misdiagnosed as having herpes. Halle more recently lobbied on Capitol Hill for the passage of a new bill that will provide $275 million in federal funding for menopause studies and education. I’m excerpting part of ABC News’ writeup about this and have added a partial transcript of what Halle said. A clip of her speech is also below.
Actress Halle Berry was joined by a group of bipartisan senators on Capitol Hill Thursday to push for legislation that would put $275 million towards research and education around menopause.
The legislation calls for the federal government to spend more on clinical trials on menopause as well as the hormone therapy that is used to treat hot flashes and other symptoms.
Berry, 57, shouted about her own menopausal status outside the Capitol Thursday.
Under a legislative proposal advocated for by Berry and introduced by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, $125 million of federal funding would be set aside for clinical trials, public health, and medical research on menopause.
The remaining money would help support menopause detection and diagnosis, train doctors on treating menopause and raise public awareness around it.
I was at the doctor three days ago… and I said to him ‘you know why I’m having this issue right?’
He says ‘yes, I know… you tell me why you’re having this issue…’
We went back and forth ‘you tell me.’
I finally realized, he wasn’t going to say it, so I thought I have to do what no man can do, I have to say it.
I said ‘I’m in menopause! OK? And that’s why I’m having this issue.’
‘Oh my God, I could never say that to you. Look at you don’t look like you’re in menopause, and if I said that to all of my female clients, they’d punch me.’
Again, I knew, that is why I’m here doing this work, because it has to be destigmatized. The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens. Our doctors can’t even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey of what our menopausal years look like, or our years after that. When I have these moments, real moments that happen to me, I know that every other woman around this country are having these real moments as well. They’re lost, they’re afraid, they don’t have direction and they need help. That’s why I’m here.. as a woman who is demanding that our government give us what we need. We deserve it. We have been overlooked, we have been discarded for too long.
Preach, Halle Berry! Halle has made headlines saying she’s in menopause, and her doctor still couldn’t say it to her! She’s also incredibly privileged and lives in a major metropolitan area, yet she ended up with a doctor who didn’t want to offend her by saying she was in menopause. I bet that’s the same douche who told her she had herpes. I hope Halle fired that doctor!
I sometimes think about the fact that Halle is a type 1 diabetic, that she eats cleanly and works out with a personal trainer. Have you seen her Instagram videos? This woman is a f’ing action star in top physical condition. No one is immune to this. She’s being honest and really loud about the fact that menopause affects all of us and I respect the hell out of her for it.
I’m 51, I haven’t had a period in two months and the anxiety and depression is worse than I anticipated. Halle’s stories have been sadly relatable to me. When celebrity women talk about it, when they advocate for us, it really helps. Also, $275 million is a drop in the bucket to the US government. This bill better pass!
She and I share a birthday š„³.. so at 57 I have been on hrt, which is expensive and 100% out of pocket, for two years now. I can honestly say without it I wouldnāt be here today. Menopause is hell, and treatment should be a covered medical expense for all insurances.
I didn’t do HRT but need vaginal estrogen in order to even be able to have a PAP smear. It isn’t covered by insurance and is more than $550 a tube! Insane.
The little blue pill they love to cover. Medications for women beyond a certain age, nope.
OriginalMich that’s insane! Apparently my insurance covers it because I pay $30 a tube and even then I was kind of miffed, since our normal copays are less than $5.
Mine covers it too and luckily it is only $20/tube for me.
Have you tried costplusdrugs? I believe they carry it for cost
Here to say if a man was going through andropause and needed meds to deal, theyād be 100% free and given out like candy. Yeah, Iām a little bitter š
Totally agree, I was researching women’s testosterone recently and how its levels drop down for menopause too and would you guess, a million articles about andropause!!
I’m in perimenopause but my Dr has even refused to diagnose it, said he’s waiting for full menopause, I’m furious… I’ve been left in hell dealing with massive weight gain, severe insomnia, anxiety, depression, swing moods and apparently osteoporosis creeping up.
I started HRT in December and it has been a life saver. My doctor told me it was a no brainer for me because HRT helps with osteoporosis which I’m at higher risk for than cancer or heart issues. I cannot believe how much it helped my symptoms which were emotional. I feel like myself again.
We are finally moving towards medical equality. The only reason why menopause is laughed at and disregarded by most of the medical community is because of the insidious misogyny built into our society and our institutions. We are no longer useful as women so no one cares anymore. Think that’s harsh? Well they certainly care and make judgments and laws when we are still baby making age. Thank god things have begun to change. More women in office and more women doctors.
I have a female doctor and when she told me I was in menopause she said she would not be giving me the hormone therapy because of the side effects and she said suck it up and get through it which is exactly what I did. I have seen a new drug for hot flashes that are not containing hormones but all it does is maybe lessen the amount of hot flashes.
Sounds like you need a new doctor, f$%# her for that bullshit.
āOur doctors can’t even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey.ā
Truer wordsā¦
I call BS: any doctor who canāt say the word āmenopauseā to you is not worth his license. Having said that, I will add that women doctors are generally better, so, for goodness ās sake, get yourself a female doc.
Also: can we please stop extolling the virtues of ācleanā eating? Eating dirt is good for you.
I highly recommend genetic testing on this topic. I’ve done the Ancestry test some years ago bc of health problems I couldn’t put my finger on. You take the raw data from Ancestry and upload it to providers like MTHFR Genetics UK or Nutrahacker or Genetic Gene or Livewello. They then will you give a report and evaluate that raw data. And this has been a life saver for me right now bc it showed that I am incredibly bad at detoxifing estrogen and now in premenopause with very low progesterone (that’s how it starts) my estrogen is as high as like being pregnant in third trimester which caused gallstones in my liver even after gallbladder surgery. It’s been a nightmare to find doctors to stick with me through this and help me to get better. My GP never heard of these tests before I came along and showed it to him. Every doctor was like “you need to do more sport and eat better”. I walk 3 hours per day and am already eating healthily.
There are many polymorphisms that have an huge influence on how your hormones work for you. If your body can’t detox them properly or something else is not working it’s going to cause huge issues in your late 40ies, early 50ies.
And I am soo frustrated that there are tests out there to determine the causes plaguing us women but you have to pay them by yourself, there are hardly doctors taking us seriously and no one seems to care.
This really needs to change and I applaud Halle Berry for being loud about it.
UK citizen here too, I’ve been researching all the possible genetic tests, the lowest price was 399 pounds for a mid comprehensive. Then, like it happened to you, it is likely that my GP would ignore it anyway as they’ve ignored the most recent one….
If you’re in the UK you can do the Nutrigenomics test complete via MTHFR Genetics UK. Just google them. It’s 150 bucks for their test, the report is 50 pages and it’s pretty comprehensible, even if you don’t have any idea about genes. They also offer extra counselling.
I am 55 and in/past menopause. I go through an online company and have estrogen patches (that I change twice a week) and progesterone pills that I take once a day because I still have a uterus. I get a three month supply of patches, progesterone pills and a probiotic/prebiotic pill that I take two a day, it costs about $335 for the three month supply. It has made a huge difference and comes in the mail.
Which online company? I have a telehealth appt with Midi later this week, but was also looking at MyAlloy.
MyAlloy is the company I use, I have been very happy with them!
I’m in perimenopause right now and my young male doctor recommended HRT when black kohosh stopped working for hot flashes. I was worried at 1st because my mom is a 3-time breast cancer survivor, plus I have materal and paternal aunts who died from breat and ovarian cancer (I tested BRAC negative, which shocked the hell out of me, but I still wouldn’t be surprised if I get diagnosed with cancer in my lifetime). He told me that recent studies showed the risk was minimal even to people like me, and it’s made a world of difference.
If I were looking for a new doctor, I would ask them to tell me the most recent findings on HRT, and ask what they thought about the research. If they couldn’t answer that, or evaded the question, or mansplained or talked over me, that would be my test. A doctor who won’t listen to you is a doctor who will be no help to you at all, and could be a danger to you. My doctor is of an age that I could have taught him high school English 15 years ago, and he’s been more attentive to me that some women doctors I’ve had.
Interesting….my doctor said they don’t prescribe HRT until I’m actually in menopause. I had gone to him because the hot flashes were hitting me almost every 15 minutes. Guess I have to suffer until I stop having a period for one year.
Something else no one talks about – apparently going through menopause can make your ADHD symptoms increase dramatically. I wasn’t diagnosed until this year, and I thought I was losing my mind – things just had gotten so much worse the past year or so.
Same for me Krista, they won’t prescribe it until I enter full menopause without periods for a year.
I had no menopause symptoms. My periods just stopped. It’s rare but it can happen, as my gynaecologist told me. One day I realised it was a year on since my last period. I know I’m very lucky. I don’t know whether the lack of hot flushes and bad nights has helped my skin, or my mixed ethnicity has had a hand in it, or wearing massive amounts of SPF foundation since god knows when has been key. Anyway, recently visited a specialist clinic for a cyst removal (sorry, grim!) and the consultant there kept telling me I did not look like a menopausal woman. And you think: 1) why does that matter 2) what does that look like 3) is this the be all and end all, I’m here to get a cyst checked out that’s been worrying me, not to hear what you think is a jack pot of some kind. I met a young woman, one of his clients, before I went in. She was there for her “regular botox”. She was 28. Her face was like glass. Her choice, but you do wonder what the hell is going on with women and ageing and what the end goal is.
Everytime Halle mentions her Dr(s) all I can think is….please get new doctors Halle. Yours are hot garbage.
I’m 71 and don’t look menopausal either — what a stupid thing for her doctor to say. I was on HRT for 20 years but breast cancer stopped that immediately so I take a few supplements that help mitigate the flashes, sweats and insomnia.
How do you look menopausal?
Your face now has no problem smiling while simultaneously flipping off anyone who irks you. . So I’ve been told. š