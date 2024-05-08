Halle Berry’s doctor told her last week ‘you don’t look like you’re in menopause’



Last week, the results of a long term follow up study on hormone therapy replacement for women in menopause was released, bringing into question decades of generally accepted knowledge about HRT. This was partially in response to a study published 20 years ago, The Women’s Health Initiative, which found that women taking HRT had an “increased risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, pulmonary embolism and breast cancer.” The findings of the new study suggest that hormone replacement therapy for women under 60 is a relatively safe short-term treatment for symptoms like hot flashes. The original study was misinterpreted and lead to a massive decrease in HRT prescriptions, which no doubt caused needless suffering. I recently read a thoughtful take on this in the book Outlive: The Science of Art and Longevity.

There’s a true need for increased awareness about and understanding of menopause. Halle Berry, 57, has hilariously and bravely opened up about her menopause journey. In a panel with Dr. Jill Biden in late March she told a story about experiencing painful vaginal lacerations from sex and being misdiagnosed as having herpes. Halle more recently lobbied on Capitol Hill for the passage of a new bill that will provide $275 million in federal funding for menopause studies and education. I’m excerpting part of ABC News’ writeup about this and have added a partial transcript of what Halle said. A clip of her speech is also below.

Actress Halle Berry was joined by a group of bipartisan senators on Capitol Hill Thursday to push for legislation that would put $275 million towards research and education around menopause. The legislation calls for the federal government to spend more on clinical trials on menopause as well as the hormone therapy that is used to treat hot flashes and other symptoms. Berry, 57, shouted about her own menopausal status outside the Capitol Thursday. Under a legislative proposal advocated for by Berry and introduced by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, $125 million of federal funding would be set aside for clinical trials, public health, and medical research on menopause. The remaining money would help support menopause detection and diagnosis, train doctors on treating menopause and raise public awareness around it. I was at the doctor three days ago… and I said to him ‘you know why I’m having this issue right?’ He says ‘yes, I know… you tell me why you’re having this issue…’ We went back and forth ‘you tell me.’ I finally realized, he wasn’t going to say it, so I thought I have to do what no man can do, I have to say it. I said ‘I’m in menopause! OK? And that’s why I’m having this issue.’ ‘Oh my God, I could never say that to you. Look at you don’t look like you’re in menopause, and if I said that to all of my female clients, they’d punch me.’ Again, I knew, that is why I’m here doing this work, because it has to be destigmatized. The shame has to be taken out of menopause. We have to talk about this very normal part of our life that happens. Our doctors can’t even say the word to us, let alone walk us through the journey of what our menopausal years look like, or our years after that. When I have these moments, real moments that happen to me, I know that every other woman around this country are having these real moments as well. They’re lost, they’re afraid, they don’t have direction and they need help. That’s why I’m here.. as a woman who is demanding that our government give us what we need. We deserve it. We have been overlooked, we have been discarded for too long.

Preach, Halle Berry! Halle has made headlines saying she’s in menopause, and her doctor still couldn’t say it to her! She’s also incredibly privileged and lives in a major metropolitan area, yet she ended up with a doctor who didn’t want to offend her by saying she was in menopause. I bet that’s the same douche who told her she had herpes. I hope Halle fired that doctor!

I sometimes think about the fact that Halle is a type 1 diabetic, that she eats cleanly and works out with a personal trainer. Have you seen her Instagram videos? This woman is a f’ing action star in top physical condition. No one is immune to this. She’s being honest and really loud about the fact that menopause affects all of us and I respect the hell out of her for it.

I’m 51, I haven’t had a period in two months and the anxiety and depression is worse than I anticipated. Halle’s stories have been sadly relatable to me. When celebrity women talk about it, when they advocate for us, it really helps. Also, $275 million is a drop in the bucket to the US government. This bill better pass!

