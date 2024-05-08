Kim Kardashian’s dumb sweater really was always part of her Met Gala dress-concept

Kim Kardashian got a lot of (justified) sh-t for her Met Gala look this year. She wore John Galliano for Maison Margiela, and it was the first time she wore Galliano for the Met Gala. First of all, she decided to go for a look with a crazy corset with something like a 19-inch cinched waist. Then she covered up Galliano’s craftsmanship with an ugly grey sweater. I said yesterday that I thought something on the dress broke and the cardigan was a last-minute fix. As it turns out, I was wrong. My bad. I just couldn’t believe that Kim would insult Galliano on purpose by covering up his design with an old sweater. But it looks like that was the concept from the start, as Kim revealed in her Vogue behind-the-scenes video, which was basically her final fitting with Galliano and her whole style team.
As you can see in the video, Kim explains her concept of what “Sleeping Beauties/The Garden of Time” means to her – banging a guy in a garden, waking up the next morning and throwing on his sweater over her ripped couture. That… was not the theme, lol. But yeah, I was wrong. The cardigan was always part of the look and Galliano seemingly approved it too. He was there in the fitting, adjusting the skirt, etc. Also, this video is quite literally insane. I love fashion, I love to talk about fashion, I would love to own a special piece of art like this, but holy f–k. Kim can barely breathe in that corset and then she’s wearing those torture-device shoes with NO HEELS. So she had to lean forward, clutch her dumb sweater, all while her lips were turning blue from the lack of oxygen because she couldn’t breathe.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’m sure she thought she looked great.
Kim had psoriasis. My best guess is the sweater was to cover up a flare-up. When this happens the lesions don’t go away overnight, it could take weeks or months to go away if it ever does.
Of course that would be her concept banging a guy in the garden. Total trash.
If that’s the look she was going for, it fell completely flat. It came off as “the bodice ripped so I have to clutch this sweater to my boob the whole night” and not in a sexy bodice ripping way, lol.
Somehow she makes things that are supposed to be sexy not sexy. But maybe I’m just not the audience.
She DOES make things unsexy because everything is so overt and try-hard with her. Sexiness is subtlety, confidence, flirtiness…. not this awkward sex doll mess.
Such a level of absurdity. But not even fun absurdity. It’s not cute or even edgy when she walks in that dress which kind of ruins it. Like seeing a woman pose and walk theatrically in a gown is also part of the fun. She just seemed so awkward. Although, it was cute when tyla got picked up on the stairs. Somehow she carried that off as opposed to Kim.
And she had shoes that were next to impossible to walk in that we couldn’t see under the dress anyway? Sigh.
It’s sad that a woman with this kind of media pull continues to set such outdated and unrealistic archetypes for girls, young women and well, all women.
That’s even sadder. I could give her a pass of it was a fashion emergency, but planned???
God damn why did I watch this? Feel so much dumber than I did 10 minutes ago.
She pulled on her boyfriend’s massively cropped, tiny sweater. Ok.
And people made this point yesterday but this entire outfit is irresponsible. And yes I get that it’s a costume but this family has made a fortune promoting unsafe things like corsets and diet pills. They support an entire industry based on promoting and upholding a body type that is unattainable for many women without the help of surgery. It’s all so gross and her outfit and concept sucked. Gah. So sick of this family.
Galliano doesn’t do safe or healthy.
she is trying to channel Marilyn wearing that sweater and looking vulnerable- failed.
BINGO. You nailed it.
The dress is gorgeous so props to Galliano…Unfortunately Kim looked uncomfortable the whole time she was walking the entrance…like whether it was from the shoes or just not being able to breathe, hugging the sweater did her no favours here.
She didn’t really explain this well. It was part of the margiela collection that was most recently shown. Models were seen wearing old piling cardigans that’s part of margiela house codes to do with the decay of old clothes, so it does fit in with the theme. Hautelemode explained it in his met gala review video.
Yep, I was surprised to read so many folks saying it couldn’t have been part of the planned look when the sweater was part of the Margiela show. Like most people, I think the dress was beautiful and I even get the sweater but that extreme corset was foolish.
I’m pretty appalled by the rapid rehabilitation of John Galliano’s image, mostly thanks to Anna Wintour’s tireless stanning for him. It’s like all she had to say was, “The poor guy has a massive substance abuse problem. Those horrible, racist, anti-Semitic things he said are not him at all. It was the drugs and booze talking “. Just a reminder that the worst addiction problem in the world doesn’t make you racist. But now he’s back like nothing ever happened. The media is gushing over him again. Apparently, he won the Met Gala night. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The shoes are insane, I’m sure if she was taller they would have just let her wear clear flat shoes. I have no idea how she managed to walk in heelless stacked platforms on her tiptoes, flexing her calves the whole time whilst corseted! No wonder she looked so uncomfortable.
I’ll only say that I’m impressed by the commitment she puts into whatever she thinks she’s doing.
Didn’t Taylor Swift write a song about a cardigan???
At first glance, I thought she was Madonna.
Also, she got booed HARD at Tom Brady’s roast – so bad that Netflix edited the booing out of the replay. (You can see the live clips on Twitter)
I didn’t watch the video, but just from the thumbnail:
It took TWO people to make her hair look that awful?
I love the sweater. My immediate reaction on seeing it was how much I loved the contrast of the two fabrics, and I just love it more every time I look at it. I do wish she hadn’t been clutching it the way she was though. The tiny waist thing is so dumb – she already has a tiny waist and no one would care/notice if she just wore a “regular”corset or some skims or something; why torture yourself for no reason, honestly.
I would like to see her open the sweater.