Kim Kardashian’s dumb sweater really was always part of her Met Gala dress-concept

Kim Kardashian got a lot of (justified) sh-t for her Met Gala look this year. She wore John Galliano for Maison Margiela, and it was the first time she wore Galliano for the Met Gala. First of all, she decided to go for a look with a crazy corset with something like a 19-inch cinched waist. Then she covered up Galliano’s craftsmanship with an ugly grey sweater. I said yesterday that I thought something on the dress broke and the cardigan was a last-minute fix. As it turns out, I was wrong. My bad. I just couldn’t believe that Kim would insult Galliano on purpose by covering up his design with an old sweater. But it looks like that was the concept from the start, as Kim revealed in her Vogue behind-the-scenes video, which was basically her final fitting with Galliano and her whole style team.

As you can see in the video, Kim explains her concept of what “Sleeping Beauties/The Garden of Time” means to her – banging a guy in a garden, waking up the next morning and throwing on his sweater over her ripped couture. That… was not the theme, lol. But yeah, I was wrong. The cardigan was always part of the look and Galliano seemingly approved it too. He was there in the fitting, adjusting the skirt, etc. Also, this video is quite literally insane. I love fashion, I love to talk about fashion, I would love to own a special piece of art like this, but holy f–k. Kim can barely breathe in that corset and then she’s wearing those torture-device shoes with NO HEELS. So she had to lean forward, clutch her dumb sweater, all while her lips were turning blue from the lack of oxygen because she couldn’t breathe.