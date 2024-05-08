Gisele Bundchen is ‘deeply disappointed’ at Tom Brady’s ‘irresponsible’ roast

Gisele Bundchen skipped this year’s Met Gala. Last year, she attended the gala solo, one of her biggest appearances (at the time) after she divorced Tom Brady in 2022. I’m sure there will be rumors that Gisele wasn’t invited to the gala, but guess what? I’m sure she was invited. She turned Anna Wintour down because she’s so busy these days:

Gisele Bündchen is a busy woman. The supermodel, 43, skipped this year’s Met Gala because she was at home in Florida, a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s busy with her family down in Miami,” the source says. “She has a totally full life and she’s very busy with her kids.” The source adds, “Plus, she’s been working more than she has in 20 years this past year. She has so many projects; she’s been working all the time. She’s been working tirelessly this past week to help her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is suffering from the most devastating flood it’s ever had. She has family there and she’s been consumed with worry.”

[From People]

The way this source is coming across, it does feel weird, like there’s another layer to Gisele skipping the gala, but sure. I believe that she didn’t feel like it and she didn’t want to fly up to New York just for the gala. Meanwhile, People Mag had another exclusive – apparently, Gisele did NOT appreciate the jokes about her divorce at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.

Gisele Bündchen is “disappointed” by the jokes made regarding her previous marriage to Tom Brady, during the Super Bowl champion’s Netflix roast. A source tells PEOPLE that the model, 43, is “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.” The source adds, “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.” Brady, 46, was the guest of honor during Netflix’s live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, May 5. The retired quarterback took in insults from friends and former teammates, including host Kevin Hart, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss and Kim Kardashian. Hart, 44, first mocked Brady over Bündchen’s new boyfriend, her jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente. Along with Hart, Glaser, 39, also went after Brady and his divorce, mocking the football star and remarking: “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” Meanwhile, Brady’s former teammates, Bledsoe and Edelman, also made jabs at the former couple’s previous marriage. The source adds, “This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history. She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”

[From People]

I won’t defend Gisele here, but maybe she doesn’t understand the concept of “roasts”? Like, it’s a special kind of art form and I still can’t believe that Tom agreed to get roasted like that. Of course they were going to joke about his divorce. From what little I saw, Gisele wasn’t the butt of the jokes either – they were making fun of Tom for f–king up his marriage and calling HIM a dumbass. Why is Gisele coming across as so touchy and defensive in both of these People stories?