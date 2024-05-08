Gisele Bundchen is ‘deeply disappointed’ at Tom Brady’s ‘irresponsible’ roast

Gisele Bundchen skipped this year’s Met Gala. Last year, she attended the gala solo, one of her biggest appearances (at the time) after she divorced Tom Brady in 2022. I’m sure there will be rumors that Gisele wasn’t invited to the gala, but guess what? I’m sure she was invited. She turned Anna Wintour down because she’s so busy these days:
Gisele Bündchen is a busy woman. The supermodel, 43, skipped this year’s Met Gala because she was at home in Florida, a source tells PEOPLE.
“She’s busy with her family down in Miami,” the source says. “She has a totally full life and she’s very busy with her kids.”
The source adds, “Plus, she’s been working more than she has in 20 years this past year. She has so many projects; she’s been working all the time. She’s been working tirelessly this past week to help her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is suffering from the most devastating flood it’s ever had. She has family there and she’s been consumed with worry.”
The way this source is coming across, it does feel weird, like there’s another layer to Gisele skipping the gala, but sure. I believe that she didn’t feel like it and she didn’t want to fly up to New York just for the gala. Meanwhile, People Mag had another exclusive – apparently, Gisele did NOT appreciate the jokes about her divorce at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.
Gisele Bündchen is “disappointed” by the jokes made regarding her previous marriage to Tom Brady, during the Super Bowl champion’s Netflix roast. A source tells PEOPLE that the model, 43, is “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.”
The source adds, “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”
Brady, 46, was the guest of honor during Netflix’s live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, May 5. The retired quarterback took in insults from friends and former teammates, including host Kevin Hart, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss and Kim Kardashian.
Hart, 44, first mocked Brady over Bündchen’s new boyfriend, her jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente. Along with Hart, Glaser, 39, also went after Brady and his divorce, mocking the football star and remarking: “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” Meanwhile, Brady’s former teammates, Bledsoe and Edelman, also made jabs at the former couple’s previous marriage.
The source adds, “This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history. She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”
I won’t defend Gisele here, but maybe she doesn’t understand the concept of “roasts”? Like, it’s a special kind of art form and I still can’t believe that Tom agreed to get roasted like that. Of course they were going to joke about his divorce. From what little I saw, Gisele wasn’t the butt of the jokes either – they were making fun of Tom for f–king up his marriage and calling HIM a dumbass. Why is Gisele coming across as so touchy and defensive in both of these People stories?
Well some of the jokes seemed to imply that she was cheating on Brady, and her children are all old enough to read/hear about those jokes and understand them, so I could see why she might be offended.
That was my take on the jokes as well.
Hundred of towns underwater, thousands of people displaced and missing—it’s really bad. She’s been over his BS for a while, she’s probably just in no mood for this.
I didn’t know the extent of the flooding and devastation until my Brazilian friend informed me. I read the news every day. Was shocked as there should be so much more coverage/spotlight on this “apocalyptic deluge”…its horrifying and I’m glad Gisele is bringing attention to it.
I find roast uncomfortable to watch, but maybe that’s the point. I don’t understand them at all.
Did anyone roast him about taking that 960K PPE loan and then buying a 40 foot yacht?
Yes! Sam Jay brought it up
I mean…. The best way to handle this would have been silence.
If she couldn’t be silent, she should have just shared links and options for people to learn about and donate to the relief efforts in Brazil. Even throw in a roast of her own and @brady – just like “in the place where the worlds best coffee is roasted – better than @tom Brady was roasted 😂 – I would ask all of the would be roasters to make donations to the relief efforts taking place to help the people of Brazil. Please donate to xyz or abc here. Every dollar matter and time is if the essence to everyone so horrible effected by this disaster. To be clear, the disaster im referring to is the horrific flooding of X city in Brazil where X amount of homes and businesses were destroyed and X people are currently displaced or have lost their homes. Not my ex husbands roast. *boom tish*
I’m familiar with what a roast is and choose not to participate. Gisele didn’t choose to participate either, and still had people publicly imply she was an unfaithful wife—while she’s also in the midst of a family situation. Celebs are humans, too. Sometimes things bother you.
They divorced because he couldn’t put his family first, and this shows again he’s not thinking of his family (kids) who have to have their parents’ divorce in the news cycle again.
I totally get where she’s coming from.
I dunno. There is A LOT of defensiveness and virtue signaling going on here. Sounds like she didn’t get invited to the Met Gala and is hurt.
I read somewhere that she was pissed that Tom defended Robert Kraft after someone made a joke about the massage parlor bust but Tom laughed at all the marriage jokes. I can understand being pissed about that. That said, they both sound like rich narcissists who have done and said shitty stuff but still enjoy wealth and fame and popularity so they can both really f*ck off.
@snarkle it is highly improbable that Gisele did not receive at least one designer invite to the gala if not multiple ones.
Not a big fan of either of them, but the thirst is real for TB12. Srlsy why do a roast for Netflix at this point in your life when you’re TB12.
And yes very sus that he shut down the rub and tug jokes but his divorce was open season…
I watched the Roast & it seemed tame compared to others I’ve seen. (Charlie Sheen, OMG) Nikki was great, Ben Affleck made no sense & Gronk was awful!
I’m with Gisele on this one – big time. Her kids had to get up and go to school after that special. Tom Brady’s narcissism and complete disregard for his family was on full display with that NetFlix special.
The Kevin Hart part was offensive to be honest and it did imply that she cheated on him. So I can see why she is not happy and disappointed… it was really unfortunate.
I have never been her biggest fan but she is absolutely right here.
And this is Gisele – whether she gets invited to the Met gala is irrelevant, she is still a phenomenon in the industry, far more so than many of the attendees (not all but many).
I understand why some might consider it offensive because of how it might affect their kids, but most of those jokes were so hacky that the kids have probably already heard worse remarks about their parents’ split from their own peers. A lot of the roasters would’ve been better off had they just bought some better material from asshole middle schoolers.
I mean, kids at school watch Netflix too. This probably normalizes making fun of the kids again over their parents’ super high profile divorce. As adults we understand what a roast is but kids and teens don’t have our perspective.
There’s absolutely no way Gisele wouldve gone to the MET Gala considering the situation in Rio Grande do Sul right now, she knows that would look very bad. She probably wasn’t thinking of going anyways, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t invited
I’ve never understood roasts. You have to sit there and smile, showing you’re a good sport, while people say terrible things about you. WTF?
Speaking of her kids, I wonder what kind of relationship she had with Tom’s son with that other woman (blanking on her name, but you all know who I am talking about!)? I wonder if she still considers him a part of her family? And this is not a dig, maybe he doesn’t with her, but I know that she probably spent a decent amount of time with him for practically his whole life
Manda, I have heard that Jack is still a part of Gisele’s family and visits all the time. I don’t have a source, but I’ve read it.
The jokes at the roast were highly offensive. There was a crack about leaving his pregnant girlfriend not because she was pregnant but because he thought she was getting fat, a joke about Giselle taking many karate classes but only having bruises on her a$$ and another about how he f**ked his coach just like his wife. She has every right to be disgusted. The only time he said enough was when they joked about the Patriot owner being arrested in a prostitution sting. I’ve never liked him, especially after deflategate, but boy did he throw the mothers of his kids under the bus.
As far as I have read the only rule Tom put on the roast was no jokes about Robert Kraft’s arrest. And why he jumped up when Jeff Ross started to go there.
I’m sure Tom did not give a fig about Giselle’s feelings or thought it could impact their children. He sat there like a lump as there are rumors/estimates Netflix paid him 30 million to go through with it.
I posted this before but Roasts were never meant for public consumption. It was something done by comics at the Friars Club behind closed doors and comics love language is insulting the hell out of each other. So it may not translate well to the broad public. And some of those jokes were so brutal. But everyone who stepped into that arena was fair game. They knew that going in. Yes, you too Kim.
But hands down the best joke to me was Nikki’s crypto joke about Gronk “me know it not real money” omfg I laughed my tuckus off!
Flamingo, Dean Martin had televised roasts back in the day, so this isn’t anything new. It doesn’t say much about Tom that he didn’t put his divorce off limits but did make sure the patriot owner was protected.