Halle Berry’s doctor told her she had herpes but it was just perimenopause

I’m a “the more you know” kind of person. I like to be prepared, especially when it comes to how my body works. I still have a few years to go before I start menopause – I just turned 40 – but I’ve already been on the lookout for any symptoms just so I know what to expect or look for. There’s so many things that women experience about their bodies in general that don’t really get talked about en masse. Some things may still be considered taboo while others may just be considered TMI. Honestly, I always appreciate when other women are willing to share some of the less common, or rather, less talked about symptoms.
Halle Berry did an event in Los Angeles with first lady Dr. Jill Biden earlier this week called A Day of Unreasonable Conversation. It engaged figures involved in politics, entertainment, and content creators in “critical discourse” on important issues. Halle and Dr. Biden were there to talk about women’s health and urge people to write more about it. Well, Halle, who is 57, certainly understood the assignment because she got right up there on stage with our first lady and started talking about a painful experience she had one morning after having “great sex” with her boyfriend Van Hunt. Her gyno thought she had herpes, but *surprise!* it ended up being one of those wild and wacky perimenopausal symptoms. Ahhh.
“First of all, my ego told me that I was gonna skip [menopause],” Berry said. “I’m in great shape. I’m healthy. … So that makes one think, Oh, I can handle menopause. I’m going to eat right, exercise, and I’m gonna skip that whole thing. You don’t skip it. But I was so [uneducated] at that time. I wish I knew then when I know now.”
As it turns out, an intimate moment with boyfriend Van Hunt led her to discover she was in perimenopause.
“So, I finally meet the man of my dreams, and I don’t know, some of you might know about my troubles with relationships,” Berry said as she poked fun at her three “failed” marriages. “At 54, I find my guy. Perimenopause is not even a thought on my mind ’cause I’m skipping it. Remember? So we’re having our thing, we’re having sex and everything is great. And I’m like, ‘Ah, the skies have opened up’ So one day, we’re having sex like normal.”
“I didn’t know she was gonna tell this,” Biden interjected, causing the audience to erupt in laughter. “We’re not talking about my [experience]!”
“So anyway, I have this great sex,” Berry continued. “I wake up in the morning, I go to the bathroom, and guess what? I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina.”
Biden interjected, “My daughter’s here in the audience.”
“It might happen to you if you’re not careful, but razor blades … it was terrible,” Berry said. The actress said she immediately went to her gynecologist, who further confused her as to what was going on. “He says, ‘Halle, you have a new guy right?’ I said ‘I do, I’m really excited.’ He said, ‘You messed up again … you have the worst case of herpes I have ever seen.”
Berry’s ob-gyn ran more tests but was convinced she had herpes. Berry said she went from the office to have a talk with Hunt — who was shocked as he said he does not have herpes. They both got tested.
“Neither one of us has herpes,” Berry said. “I realized, after the fact, that [the sensation] is a symptom of perimenopause.”
“I’m not making any comment,” Biden replied. Berry said she wished people warned her “there are things you can do to arrive at this time of life in a more elegant way.”
“My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me, that’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve gotta use my platform. I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference,” she explained.
Biden agreed and added how it’s important “we hit it from the side of preventative” medicine. The first lady’s appearance came one week after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to expand research on women’s health care.
“We don’t have answers,” Biden declared, explaining she was given conflicting information as to whether hormone therapy is recommended for menopausal women.
“With all the money that you and President Biden are putting into play, we are going to have more information. We’re going to be able to live better, healthier, longer lives. Right now, women live longer than men. They do live in poor health,” Berry said at one point. “If you’re living in poor health, why live longer? What’s the point?”
Halle Berry is a badass for so many reasons, but mad props to her for getting up on stage with Dr. Biden and talking about this. I don’t think the First Lady had “talking to Halle Berry about menopause symptoms after sex” on her bingo card, but dang, Halle sure picked her platform well! She knew this was the perfect way to bring attention to the subject. And I do appreciate her sharing that this is a thing. Former supermodel Beverly Johnson also did a really informative interview a few years ago, talking about the ways her body changed when she started menopause.
When we hear women talking about menopause, we hear about hot flashes, insomnia, weight gain, and out-of-control emotions. And trust me, I am grateful to those women for speaking out about those symptoms because it will help prepare me for what lies ahead. I knew that hormonal changes can affect your sex drive, but I did not know that you could experience a burning sensation so bad that it could be mistaken for herpes. I was talking to a friend who is a few years older than I am and already in perimenopause and she told me that what Halle described has actually happened to her, too. Ahhh, like I said, the more you know, right? Believe me, I want to know.
I don’t see how you can mistake vaginal dryness for herpes but I’m not a doctor.
She used to be a drama queen so I don’t believe this story at all. It makes no sense at all.
I never heard about her being a drama queen, ever. I believe her because, as women of color, we are frequently misdiagnosed by health professionals, which is why we get more than one opinion all of the time.
You may just be making a joke or plain don’t like Halle Berry (which is your right) in which case I’m probably taking it too seriously but I have had it up to here with people ESPECIALLY DOCTORS not believing women’s pain levels and symptoms. In some cases, it is killing women.
I can’t help but think that may have contributed to why her male doc jumped to herpes.
@ACB I completely agree that the medical community and its precepts are rampant with racism especially with Black women.
My concern with this story is Halle’s history of making up drama the minute a man says “no”. Remember her unfounded attacks on Gabriel Aubry? Remember the lies and brutal custody dispute she aimed at him? Remember how she set Olivier Martinez against Gabriel? Then when the relationship with Olivier turned sour she dragged him with a custody dispute.
And now she expects us to believe a doctor doesn’t know the difference between vaginal dryness and a severe herpes breakout?
Black women have struggled since the beginning of medicine to be heard and treated correctly. Halle making up bs stories does not help Black women at all.
As 59 year old woman with doctors who are also women of my age, it is shocking how little is understood about menopause and peri-menopause. There is help out there, but not if you don’t know what you don’t know. Medical research and the healthcare system has failed women over and over. If you have hit menopause, you may spend a third of your life in that phase – why doesn’t anyone care? This phase of a woman’s life gets less than 10% of the research attention and dollars as pregnancy, but arguably, we spend much more time post menopause than pregnant. Educate yourself and advocate for yourself – no one else will.
Don’t minimize her experience, please. It sounds like they had sex, it irritated her vag to the point of internal sores and tears (causing the razor sensation) because of dryness, which made it look like herpes lesions to the doctor.
Right. Like a woman in her fifties who has been sexually active for decades doesn’t know her vagina isn’t properly lubricated for sex. Sure.
Yes- thank you! This is exactly what can and does happen. My doctor dismissed my own, very similar symptoms, and told me “you will need to lower your standards going forward”. I had just gotten married for the first time, my emotions were out of control: depression, moments of rage, brain fog, confusion- I thought I had early onset dementia for a time. And for a Dr to give me that answer? No wonder the suicide rate for women is so high at this age range. I said over and over “I don’t even recognize myself”. I finally found relief through so much painful trial and error and my own research. Drs are NOT required to study menopause- it is an elective. The best thing that can happen is that this is TALKED about so women in their 30s and 40s can have a better understanding of possible symptoms. Dismissing women, dismissing their experiences …pathetic, unnecessary, and potential very damaging.
Menopause is Wild and humbling. Never ceases to amazes about the similarities and difference between women friends.
I have said this before but I really find it very important, informative and helpful to hear others talking about health issues.
I know Dr. Biden was just trying to be funny but I wish she hadn’t made this to be an embarrassing topic.
I should be going through perimenopause soon. Of course I want to learn more about it!
This. And also that Halle hadn’t made herpes sound like a death sentence or the scarlet letter. It’s a valid story about the doctor mistaking her menopause symptoms for the onset of herpes, but saying that she would have “made another mistake” if her boyfriend had herpes (which 1 in 4 people do), was just … meh.
I feel like this doctor is a bit passive aggressive. Why skip to herpes when she’s 54? I think it’s normal to suggest she get tested because she has a new partner but jeez.
everyone’s experience is different but I really hope to see this normalized
the menopause manifesto by dr Jen Gunter is very informative and practical imo, all my friends just read it
I’ll 52, my periods are starting to be irregular.
I miss them. I miss the cycles of knowing what’s coming next, of pms so I understand why I’m weepy.
I miss the feeling of beginning a new cycle.
That’s the emotional upset I am experiencing.
And all the rest of the symptoms too, especially insomnia. If I sleep 5 hours I’m fortunate.
Wow, I could not be happier when my periods slowed down! I just don’t think about it anymore.
I’m 50 now and barely have my periods. My libido increased from 45-50 and now is mostly back to normal, lube is same, I get occasional hot flushes but otherwise I exercise, eat well, get enough protein and water and make sure I get strength training in there.
Minus injuries taking longer to heal, I feel great and look pretty good too!
I’m 50. Had an abdominal hysterectomy over a year ago. Uterus and cervix removed. Good riddance! With a 1.5kg fibroid, my period was brutal.
Still have my ovaries. I was told that my ovaries were still young. But I also read that within a few years after a hysterectomy, the ovaries die.
One notable change after the hysterectomy was that I have completely lost my appetite, especially for chocolate and anything sweet. Food generally doesn’t taste that good anymore. 😭 And I’m 100% sure I have not had COVID. Could this be the beginning of perimenopause?
At my age I am expecting to experience perimenopause soon.
Am 49 and its the same for me. The past year i’ve really started to notice a difference with my period. I’ve never been regular so that isn’t new to me but am starting to get regular (oddly enough), also my flow swings from sometimes normal / sometimes not much to looking like a crime scene. The lead up to a period has also changed for me – I used to get a little cramp and a light insomnia but now its full blown insomnia / anxiety and some facial hair in a few hours.
Hormones – god can take them back.
Okay I’ll admit that Mr. Brazen Hussy and I have not had sex in quite some time due to how f@cking painful it is. Over the last couple of years we’ve tried every lubricant, every position, anything we can think of but nothing has helped. The lubes work at first but a few moments in they become sticky and tacky which is also super uncomfortable. It can be a rough road for older women but it can also be a time of awakening to your strengths, your inner wisdom and your inner peace.
If anyone has any questions or wants to talk, I’m here ready and willing to share my experience, what worked and what didn’t. If you want to talk privately, let me know and we’ll figure out a way to connect.
I lost all interest in sex, frankly. Having a 200 pound man on top of me began to bring on horrible hot flashes. It just wasn’t worth the price of admission anymore. Sadly, it led to divorce for me. But I tell myself that if he can’t understand this major part of life and be willing to work through it, he is not the person I want to grow old(er) with. (He also had a hard time when our son was born. He was competing for attention with a newborn. So there’s that.)
@Harla if you have not tried this, ask your dr about a prescription for estradiol vaginal cream. It can rejuvenate the tissues and ease the dryness.
I use the tabs, Vagifem/Yuvafem, twice a week. Works great and less messy than the cream. I have a family history of breast cancer and the three GYNs I consulted with about the dryness issue all said the vaginal cream/tabs were completely safe to use.
I had never experienced vaginal dryness before menopause, I didn’t know how painful it could be. I thought I had a UTI, lol.
And THIS is why I am glad my Gynecologist is a woman. Full stop. Her male doctor actually said “You messed up again…”?! Excuse me…WHAT?! Who says that to a patient?! I truly hope she got a new doctor.
I’m furious about this. If he really said it – f him. What a horrible idiot doctor! A) how does a woman “mess up” is a guy has herpes? So funny hahaha. B) he clearly has no education about menopause, zero.
Btw, at this point I’m so sick of menopause jokes. They have become as stale to me as “my husband doesn’t know how the dishwasher works.” Just this month I had to run around looking for estrogen patches (god I hate CVS let me just say it here) and after that I had to fight to get a refill for a medicine that keeps my face from ballooning and also keeps my hair (that just grew back an inch) on my head. I have been LIVID. Without estrogen I wake up five times a night with my stomach turning like when you see someone fall on rough asphalt on bare knees. I can’t think, I feel sad, I feel exhausted.
I’m always surprised about how little medical professionals know about women’s health/hormones. At 36, I doubt I’m in perimenopause but my doctor really can’t explain any issues I see him about. He just tells me I have anxiety. If I have anxiety, it’s about my health because something is wrong. Duh.
I started having symptoms of peri in my 30’s.
It absolutely can be peri. Let your body tell you, not some timeline written by male doctors who don’t have a clue.
Yes, the first thing they want to give to you is antidepressants. They do not understand hormones at all.
I already mentioned it but a menopause book by Jancee Dunn is golden.
I have not had that symptom, but I turn 40 in June, but am in the middle of perimenopause. The weird symptom to me is the shooting (almost electric shock) pain down my right leg. Apparently this is normal. There are over 49 symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. My estrogen is at 5 and my progesterone is also slowing down. Not being able to give birth can put you into early menopause, as can endometriosis (both of which I’ve experienced). I did adopt my stepdaughter, so I have a child. Personally, menopause is a welcome relief after misdiagnosis after misdiagnosis with wonderful care, until 3 years ago when they finally told me I had endo. After 6 surgeries for large hemorrhagic ovarian cysts, a torsed ovary, the new female ob/gyn in my town asked me how long I’ve had endo. Didn’t realize I had it, but it was clear from the previous laparoscopies and laparotomy images that I had it. Women’s health is so important. I had been suffering since I was 17, and was diagnosed at 36.
I’m 48 but I had a hysterectomy 12 years ago so no missed periods signaling menopause. The vaginal dryness is not something I was expecting either it’s much more painful than I could’ve thought. Lube helps (for now). There are so many other things that women experience during menopause that doctors don’t know or care to know. I recommend “The Menopause Manifesto” by Dr Jen Gunter. It’s not an easy time for women at all.
I’m not sure I understand why Halle didn’t feel pain during sex but the next day if it was an issue of dryness?
I don’t know for sure, but I suspect it’s not necessarily vaginal dryness, but thinning of the vagninal tissues that happens during menopause. You could enjoy sex, but the friction can cause pain and micro-tears that you would feel later on.
Ouch. That sounds really painful. But makes more sense. Thank you.
Is Halle saying the dryness gave her sores that looked similar to herpes sores? Or just that the dryness made it hurt that much? The vaginal tissue must have been damaged for her doctor to mistake it for herpes??
Also, although I love Jill Biden, I don’t like how she seems to be trying to limit what Halle was saying by her references to her daughter being in the audience. If women aren’t honest and explicit about what happens to our bodies in menopause, how are other women supposed to know what’s normal? These conversations are essential, and this is not the place to speak in euphemisms.
I understood it as her having tears and sores that made it look like herpes. Also, how old is Dr. Biden’s daughter? Isn’t she a grown woman? Is she pretending she hasn’t had sex? :-/
I don’t like this doctor. First of all, maybe run some tests? “You messed up again?” People can have herpes and be asymptomatic. Often times they don’t even test for it when you get checked for stds.
Also, having herpes is not “messing up.” I want to force that doctor to take a year long menopause course. Or he should quit.
Feel blessed. Hit menopause at 48..absolutely no symptoms except period stopping. My ob-gyn (a lovely woman) run all kinds of tests and said you hit menopause a year ago..didn’t you have any symptoms? Nope. My dear cousin has had so many issues. She carries a little portable fan with her at all times for the hot flushes.