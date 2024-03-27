People: Princess Kate ‘will come back even more passionate’ after she recovers

The Princess of Wales’s situation covers this week’s People Magazine, unsurprisingly. Before now, I’ve actually wondered why People hasn’t done additional cover stories, especially after the Mother’s Day photo fiasco. Maybe they didn’t want to pile on, or maybe they didn’t want to take a position where they would have to admit that the Windsors were behaving like clowns. But this is well within People Mag’s wheelhouse – a sympathetic white princess, a private cancer battle, and not much exclusive information. Some seasoned professionals took hold of Kensington Palace’s messaging last week and they’re not running around like headless chickens anymore.

After weeks of speculation online regarding her health and whereabouts, Kate Middleton revealed in a personal video message on Friday that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Now, the Princess of Wales is focused on making a full recovery with her family to support her.

“She has the inner strength, the support of her husband and her extraordinary family, so she can focus on what’s important, which is her getting back to strength,” Ailsa Anderson, a former spokeswoman for the late Queen Elizabeth, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story.

In her self-written speech announcing her cancer news, Princess Kate, 42, said having Prince William, 41, by her side “is a great source of comfort and reassurance.” Meanwhile, their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — were a key part in the timing of her message. The family of five will spend the next weeks together privately while the children are on a school break, missing the tradition of attending Easter church service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with members of the royal family this weekend.

Once Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis return to the classroom, Prince William is expected to resume public duties. “The Prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate will largely remain out of the public eye during her treatment, although she may join in events when she feels able. “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery,” a palace spokesperson said on Friday.

Those closest to Kate say they have every hope that when she is ready, the Princess of Wales will return stronger than ever.

“[The royal family] is vulnerable at the moment, and there will be an even greater appreciation that they are human beings with frailties like the rest of us,” says a former palace aide. “They are so dedicated to their roles. I think you will find when Kate makes a full recovery, she will come back even more passionate.”