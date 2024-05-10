Prince Harry & Meghan did their first Nigerian event, a stop at the Lightway Academy

Here are the first photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s three-day Nigeria trip. Prince Harry flew out of England yesterday and he likely arrived in Nigeria last night. I have no idea when Meghan arrived, but it was probably around the same time. They stepped out this morning in Abuja, visiting the Lightway Academy and highlighting the work of the GEANCO Foundation. Meghan wore a peach-colored maxi dress which… I mean, at least it’s not sad beige, but it’s definitely in the sad beige family. She looks beautiful though.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are kicking off their first outing in Nigeria with a special school visit. On Friday, May 10, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Lightway Academy with the GEANCO Foundation in Abuja after touching down in African country earlier in the day.
Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, were pictured arriving at the school, where they were greeted with hugs, local music and a dance performance. Meghan wore a peach-colored maxi dress, while Harry sported a matching beige shirt and pants. The couple were also presented with traditional necklaces.
Located in the heart of Nigeria’s capital city, Lightway Academy is a co-educational day school offering nursery, early years, primary, and secondary education. Last year, the couple’s Archewell Foundation announced the donation of school supplies and menstrual products to young women in Nigeria in partnership with the GEANCO Foundation, which provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria.
The foundation’s David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria. The Archewell Foundation’s support also provides menstrual health education for 2,500 girls throughout where GEANCO serves, supporting the well-being of young women in school.
Meghan and Harry’s visit to Nigeria marks their first official international tour since stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. The couple were invited to Nigeria by its Chief of Defense Staff, the highest-ranking military official.
That’s really cool that they’re not only highlighting these NGOs, but they’re also highlighting their own involvement in Nigeria through Archewell. They have a really busy schedule in Nigeria, with tons of public appearances over the next three days. They really are doing it like a royal tour too. Oh, Salt Island is going to be BIG MAD. My prediction for one of the big talking points: how dare Meghan step out, looking so healthy and beautiful, while Kate is missing?
They both look amazing and yep the Windsors and Rota will be bigly mad!
Yup. And the insults will include how dare she flaunt her good health and good looks, and how dare she meet with kids when she knows that kkkhate is the “expert” on kids. and willie boy “owns” Africa with his racist self, so how dare they show respect and good will to one of willie’s territories.
@Josephine, yep, yep, yep! The school offers nursery, EARLY YEARS, primary and secondary education…..uh-oh… foot stomping, hysterical British press kicking off in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…….
The both look amazing, which is a miracle after such a long flight. Love everything about their clothes, too. Excellent.
Here’s a BBC vid clip of Harry and Meg speaking and you can get a good look at the back of her dress. Heads will not only explode, but completely disintegrate. The amount of spittle that must be flying… !! 😄 😄 😄
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cp4g9zzeql1o
I like that she says she married him because he’s so smart. That will irritate the BM who want to act like he’s not bright.
They look amazing. So free and happy. So connected to each other and the people around them. And actually engaged and caring about the organizations they visit and support. True ROYAL superstars.
The Leftover Royals could never, but I look forward to their comical attempts to try to get themselves back in the headlines and front covers.
Meghan actually flew into Heathrow and reunited with Harry in the Windsor Suite which is quite funny that she doesnt mind going into UK but she will stay in the airport.lol
I understand why she didn’t want to, but with the reception Harry got yesterday in London and the huge crowd for that little walkabout he did, I just found myself wishing that Meghan would have surprised everyone and hopped out of that car and walked up the steps with Harry. I think they would both have been well-received. The other thing that jumped out at me from this article was the school and the reference to “early years.” I realize that’s just a period of time, but that language. Oof……LOL!
No. The U.K. does not deserve Meghan’s presence, nor ever her forgiveness for the misery that was unleashed on her. I know that there are Britishers who respect Meghan, but too many do not, especially the BM clowns.
A few low-key, unannounced airport stopovers to meet with Harry for Invictus-related travel is all the U.K. is likely to get from Meghan for years to come. We all know why. It’s too late to bemoan and lament how poorly Meghan was treated in the U.K. She was always the same wonderful person who some tabloid readers failed to find out the truth about from the beginning, rather than believing tabloid lies!
Okay, that is what I wished for last week and it came true! I love that she actually just waited in the airport lounge. The Windsor lounge 🤣
Really looking forward to seeing all of the events! But Kaiser, I can wait until at least Sunday 😄
Agreed. One day wait is reasonable. Do what works best for you.
On #YouTube there is BEAUCOUP media coverage on them 👑 ✨️👑 & salty folks…ARE LOSING THEIR MINDS😱…talking about it’s a SHAME Meghan is using Nigeria for publicity…disputing her DNA…it’s equal parts #Sad & #GLORIOUS!
Look at the happiness these two exude. I’m glad they have a full schedule and your right salt isle will be having a right royal fit. I hope it goes really well like it usually does with this dynamic duo.
Did you see where Bill went to a public beach already full of people yesterday so they could get some pix of him in crowds? Lmao
That picture of him leering over three teenage girls on surfboards was unfortunate! He had that gurn that we used to see on Kate, clenched teeth, fake desperate attempt at a smile, a lot of weird energy.
Do you think he will release another frankenphoto? He’s already been on a bot buying spree, so you know he will be running to the rota incandescent with rage about well everything 🤨. Let them all keep ranting to the rota, they are looking psychotic and it’s not going unnoticed.
So great of them to touch base with the charities and organisations they support. Hopefully that leads to more funds.
And Misan is with them, he’s behind Meghan’s right shoulder (our left) with the camera.
Meghan is glowing. As she does. The peach is a lovely color. The dress is in her wheelhouse😂. The exposed back is sweet. Mostly I love love the gold earrings. I have a pair of big circle gold earrings that my 4 year old nephew got me at the thrift store and I get complimented on them all the time and friends borrow. My nephew knows I love earrings and it’s his thing to pick out earrings for me at the thrift store. And yes I melt for that kid. Lastly, her hair. So sweet.
What an absolutely delightful story! I’m grinning into my post-lunch mug of tea. Thank you.
Your welcome😊. Always thought I wasn’t a kid person but being an aunt has been one of the biggest joys of my life. And not just bc of the earrings😉
Aw, that’s so sweet of your nephew!
I love love love everything about this look for her – the hair, the dress, how her face is glowing – she is so happy and in her element. It’s so nice to see. I didn’t really know who she was at all until she met Harry, so most of my early knowledge of her was based on her time in the royal family. So while I knew things were bad, the smear campaign, all of that – its not until I look at these pictures of her from years later where I realize how much the unhappiness and stress was taking its toll on her, if that makes sense. You look back at pictures of her from her time as a working royal and you can sense the stress and tension, especially at events like Trooping.
Compare this “garden party” to the one Chuckles recently threw. Which one looks like more fun??? 🙂 🙂 🙂 Wow, Meghan looks Ab FAB! Those (gift?) beads really work with that dress.
What I always notice about Harry and Meghan is the degree of comfort they share with each other. They always look so relaxed in each other’s company. They seem like such a natural fit for each other. Have loved seeing all of the pictures posted on X. The back of Meghan’s dress is stunning.
They have palpable chemistry. I dont care for the peach or when she wears beige. But it is a testament that like Jolie she can throw on anything (sac!) and look gorgeous. I hope she wears white or some color over next few days , as well.
Looks like Kola Sulaimon got this plum assignment for Getty. This person is about to make a fortune! Good for them! This international photo shoot should go to a local. Rightly so!
ITA. Details like this matter.
Meghan may be in sad-beige adjacent territory, but at least she is not dressing like the Nigerian flag 😀
But how will people know what country she’s in if she’s not dressing like the flag!?!?!?!
Meghan and Harry look fit, healthy, happy and in love. Exiting Isla de Saltines was and is proving to be the right move for them. Who needs to be in a place where you are treated like second class citizens?
in the first pic you can see that the people who are at the event are smiling and relaxed. it’s such a stark contrast to events the lazy ones do, when people look scared, angry, irritated or bored.
It’s so true. My goodness. The contrast is so stark!
Just a glaring reminder of what the BRF lost. They are just so good at this and would have been an amazing asset and ambassador. But no, they threw Megan to the sharks and it’s now their loss.
Ah, but it was well known just how good Harry & Meghan are at engaging with people and rocking royal tours. Every royal tour they went on starting with the glorious South Pacific tour, has showed off their charm and great ability as soft diplomacy ambassadors. They didn’t need to become, they both already were incredible assets to the monarchy, but that made the inept left-behinds exceedingly jealous. Sadly, H&M’s star quality and rockstar success on tours was why the smear campaign was ratcheted up in earnest with the approval, aiding and abetting of the KP contingent and other palace insiders.
A shame indeed, but it was done intentionally to tear Meghan down, and with the failed hope of breaking up H&M. Ha ha! Their bond and love for each other only grew stronger through adversity. Nothing outside H&M can come between them.
This is why I do not accept the family as a Firm or an institution. A Firm would leverage its talent for the benefit of the organization. The royal family is a dysfunctional family where petty jealous rules over all. If they won’t act in the best interest of the institution, they don’t deserve to be called one. They want longevity and continuity, but they don’t think they have to do anything to earn it–they believe they are entitled to it. So, the Firm is a misonomer. They are a small town dictatorship–all pettiness and no teeth.
I love how H&M always look comfortable at every event they attend. They’re dressed to connect, not stand out.
*trots off to do my shoulder/arm workout *🥰
H&M look like they are dieting to me. They look leaner than usual don’t they? I wish I knew what kind of diet they are on.
It’s called the hot sex diet😂
I think just being away from all the stress they were under has done wonders for them both and has made them healthier, plus working out is great for one’s mental/physical health.
They both look so relaxed and happy. Love that Misan and James Holt are both there.
Yes, they’ve built a good team of supportive people and friends. Also love seeing Chris Sanchez. He was really funny when Harry did the walkabout at St. Paul’s. He was protective but also kind of smiling.
I bet the ID on the dress is a Nigerian designer. She looks fit and comfortable. I’m glad she & Harry were able to fly in together from the UK. Now this is a slap to the face. She flew in to Heathrow. Never stepped foot out of the airport, preferring the comfort & safety of the Windsor suite to the toxicity of the British press & BRF. Ha!
The designer is Heidi Merrick, the same one that did the white dress Meghan wore to the polo match in Florida.
Hmmm. I loved what she wore to that polo event, but I’m not a fan of the peach dress, the color or the shape. The back is interesting, but from the front just hangs on her and somehow looks baggy and lumpy at the same time. Very Angelina Jolie!
Agree @chaine. The shape of the dress is very Angelina Jolie vibes. When I saw her move in the dress, there was a really lovely flow to the skirt. Especially when she was dancing with those kindergartners. The back details are very cool. And yeah still pictures from the front are “sack-like.” But that’s clearly her style jam. It’s choosing comfort over a slim silhouette.
they both look tan and happy. good for them. i hope meghan wears lots of bright colors on this trip. she looks nice in neutrals (not sad beige tho) but them jewel tones were so beautiful on her and nigeria is so lush and gorgeous, i hope she brings the colors.
I’m hoping for some color too!
The dress is the sad beige territory but she does look so beautiful. The necklace looks great with the dress. And they look so good together. He hair is so beautiful. And she is glowing. So happy for them. I know Billy is literally losing it right now.
I never get tired of seeing these two in action. They’re a case study in how to live your best life no matter who or what might be standing in your way.
On a really shallow note – I hate peach on anyone, and also that jersey type fabric, which is heavy and clingy.
On the more relevant note – don’t they look committed to what they’re doing; they are so engaged and joyful.
I cried watching the salute from soldiers…. And I am Nigerian
https://x.com/anna_itsonlyme/status/1788906198281982369
https://x.com/TheWhistlerNG/status/1788904467972210722
I am the very last person to talk about fashion (tshirts, leggings and flip flops) but can someone tell me the material of the dress? Could it be she chose it to stay cool? I think the peach color looks amazing on her. As Eurydice said above, she dresses to connect, not to stand out.
Stay salty BM/RF
Where’s Kate?
I love the dress, can’t tell what fabric it is but it looks in the combo linen department. Maybe linens and a light organic cotton to keep cool.
Isn’t it interesting how peoples taste differ so much? I love this look on her, it doesn’t scream gorgeous sun drenched star like the other one did but it’s perfect for an event meant to center the kids.
The dress is apparently by Heidi Merrick. She is known to be committed to “sustainable and ethical practices in the fashion industry”. The color is “peach fuzz”. I like that it is ethical and sustainable and like the color.
They flew in together. They are some blurry pap photos of them getting off the plane in Nigeria together. Apparently Meghan met him at the Heathrow Royal lounge! Which means she was in the UK – for all of five seconds lol.
Love seeing the ROYALS on their Nigerian tour! The Duke and Duchess look fabulous and the good people of Nigeria must be over the moon that they are there.
The lunacy is taking hold. Someone on Threads is reporting that the family is going to switch to the “Swedish”model so they can strip Harry of his titles. Another one is carrying on about the ‘tasteless” dress Meghan wore last night. Their melt down is spectacular.
The Complain-A-Lots can go have a seat and cry in the corner. File this story under “Mike Tindall will take over Invictus”.
They can go right ahead and push that through, and then deal with the consequences of letting a child sex trafficked rapist keep his titles.
We love that for them. Unintended consequences and all. One domino goes in in their “divine blood” argument and it all falls to pieces.
They look amazing and this visit is a reminder that Archewell is doing great things.
It also occurred to me that technically Harry started his “tour” in London. He doesn’t live there and stacked events there just like he’s doing in Nigeria. LOL the UK probably isn’t ready to receive that yet.
I’m glad they made it to Nigeria safely and I hope they have a wonderful time. I’m also glad they will get to meet the young ladies they assisted through the Archewell donation.
Look at her perfect posture, even when she’s sitting on the floor!! H&M just radiate kindness.
Even before this visit, there were some in the British press saying that William and Kate should be ones visiting Nigeria. Meghan and Harry look very good.