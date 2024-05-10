Prince Harry & Meghan did their first Nigerian event, a stop at the Lightway Academy

Embed from Getty Images

Here are the first photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s three-day Nigeria trip. Prince Harry flew out of England yesterday and he likely arrived in Nigeria last night. I have no idea when Meghan arrived, but it was probably around the same time. They stepped out this morning in Abuja, visiting the Lightway Academy and highlighting the work of the GEANCO Foundation. Meghan wore a peach-colored maxi dress which… I mean, at least it’s not sad beige, but it’s definitely in the sad beige family. She looks beautiful though.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are kicking off their first outing in Nigeria with a special school visit. On Friday, May 10, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Lightway Academy with the GEANCO Foundation in Abuja after touching down in African country earlier in the day. Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, were pictured arriving at the school, where they were greeted with hugs, local music and a dance performance. Meghan wore a peach-colored maxi dress, while Harry sported a matching beige shirt and pants. The couple were also presented with traditional necklaces. Located in the heart of Nigeria’s capital city, Lightway Academy is a co-educational day school offering nursery, early years, primary, and secondary education. Last year, the couple’s Archewell Foundation announced the donation of school supplies and menstrual products to young women in Nigeria in partnership with the GEANCO Foundation, which provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria. The foundation’s David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria. The Archewell Foundation’s support also provides menstrual health education for 2,500 girls throughout where GEANCO serves, supporting the well-being of young women in school. Meghan and Harry’s visit to Nigeria marks their first official international tour since stepping back from their royal roles in 2020. The couple were invited to Nigeria by its Chief of Defense Staff, the highest-ranking military official.

[From People]

That’s really cool that they’re not only highlighting these NGOs, but they’re also highlighting their own involvement in Nigeria through Archewell. They have a really busy schedule in Nigeria, with tons of public appearances over the next three days. They really are doing it like a royal tour too. Oh, Salt Island is going to be BIG MAD. My prediction for one of the big talking points: how dare Meghan step out, looking so healthy and beautiful, while Kate is missing?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images