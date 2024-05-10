Prince William ‘is not leaning on too many others’ during Kate’s illness

Here are photos of Prince William in Cornwall on Thursday. After he had what seemed like a very brief visit with the Duchy of Cornwall housing planners, William kicked back at the beach. It looks like it was a lovely day in the beach community, so I would imagine the beach was already pretty crowded. William got to pretend that all of those people came out for him, that they were waiting at the beach for the Duke of Cornwall to acknowledge them. He tried to pose like Harry would have: leaning over to talk to kids, grimacing through a brief beach volleyball foray, smiling creepily like a princely Tom Ripley. The beach photo-op was probably always part of his schedule, actually, which is kind of funny. This man only does work when he gets to day-drink, hang out with celebrities or get some sun at the beach.
Meanwhile, People Magazine keeps parceling out their bizarre, Huevo-focused cover story this week. Previously, we heard Kate’s illness has put “enormous pressure on William, both as a parent and inheritor of the family business. It has brought all kinds of challenges. He [has handled] it with calmness and lack of drama.” Over the past week, these are the new talking points which have emerged: William is calm, steady and drama-free, contrary to what we all witness of his clownery for four months, and William is centering himself in Kate’s health ordeal. Well, here’s more from People:
Prince William is keeping his inner circle tight during a challenging chapter. A family friend tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story that the Prince of Wales, 41, “is not leaning on too many others” amid his wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles’ cancer diagnoses as he focuses on his family.
Another close pal says the Prince of Wales is relying heavily on the “nuclear family unit” of his immediate family of five and Kate’s supportive family: her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her siblings Pippa and James. Insiders add that Prince William has also developed a closer bond with his father Charles. As for Princess Kate, “you can let down your barriers when it’s your mother,” the royal insider says.
Kate Middleton is outside of the public eye while receiving cancer treatment, but a close source says there’s a palpable sense of “positive vibes” and an “optimistic mood.”
As Prince William looks to the future, he refuses to dwell on worst-case scenarios.
“Kate is going to get better, and he is all about helping her to get there,” says a source close to the royal household.
[From People Magazine]
“Positive vibes” and “an optimistic mood” is more than we’ve heard for months. I mean, the best case scenario here is that Kate is generally fine, she had surgery and she’s getting preventative chemotherapy and she has tons of help and her doctors believe she’ll be fine. Why does it feel like the best case scenario is not what actually is going down though? Also: William and Kate… need more people in their lives.
His Royal Highness visits Fistral Beach, which is widely regarded as one of the best surfing beaches in Europe. Here, The Duke will meet representatives from local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area, ahead of the forthcoming summer months
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, holds a volleyball during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, plays volleyball during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, speaks with Holywell Bay Surf Life Saving Club during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
One of those moments I wish we could post pics LOL:
https://www.craiyon.com/image/CGhcSs4bSYWdNYFdQmG1xA
roflmao
10/10
Same. The pic with the kids reminded me of this:
https://thefader-res.cloudinary.com/private_images/w_640,c_limit,f_auto,q_auto:eco/DYsRzMgVQAEblU6_gbapjp/squat-and-squint-meme-woman.jpg
All it needs is a gaping 😬.
He’s such a lazy ass fraud. And we all know his main support system is booze. I hope those kids are alright.
What infuriated me reading the headline that I didn’t expect is- this man has actual maximum support. He has a minimum of one nanny, probably more, plus whatever household staff and transportation staff and his dresser/clothes guy, not to mention the nurses handling Kate’s actual care, wherever that may be. “He’s not leaning on others” is a freaking lie and just says he doesn’t see the enormous group of people holding him up as people. They’re less than the furniture to him, more like worker bees.
LOL! Booze and pruning rose bushes … my first thought was that the Middletons PR is back *grins* Those manipulative grifters just can’t help themselves.
My personal opinion of the optimistic mood is that wherever Peg has hidden Can’t she isn’t coming back and that makes Peg very happy. He keeps a tight circle of yes men who won’t tell of the things Peg really does.
I’m sensing that too Susan. He looks a lot more relaxed than when he was swaying and dropping the medal.
I think he was panicked at first but he knows the cover up is well under way. Thanks to his yes men.
And that one way or another he is rid of his wife.
The press actually wrote that in an article @Liz. I can’t remember which one but it was buried in other reporting. It actually said William can rest easy and finally breath now since the (AI) cancer video announcement dropped. So basically he isn’t freaking out anymore because he thinks he has fooled and shut everyone up finally with the “C” word.
It did actually work. But I think there are many that still side eye but just don’t care enough to say anything honestly. I have brought it up to a few people and they also said the video was fake and they didn’t believe it but they just didn’t seem all that interested in anything further with it than that? My mother (we argue) A LOT about Meghan. I found her parroting the palace lies and call her out. But even she doesn’t want to admit it but has let slip she thinks it’s all weird. She is not very good with computers so I had to explain to her how fake the video was to her. I also had to explain to her that the Mothers Day picture was not just little minor photoshop edits. I don’t know. I think you are right it has worked for the most part and that really disgusts me. There are a few other forums like LSA and on reddit that don’t believe it either. And random chatter on Twitter.
Liz, I think he’s also elated because his stunt worked. No one dares question his lack of commitment to royal duties or work ethic now. He’s finally free to do as he pleases. That’s why he’s so relaxed IMO.
He can’t have too many people asking questions!
If Kate isn’t dead, she’s incapacitated and being hidden away.
Yep @Snuffles. He used the “C” word and AI generated video to gaslight, fool and shut everyone up. But something is wrong.
What’s awful Julianna is to a large degree it actually worked. Thankfully many here are still questioning it.
The talented Mr. Keenly, indeed.
I guess new brother Mike Tindall is out. I see he has a movie camera following him. Isn’t that a big no-no and part of the complaint about H&M, that they would be filming things?
Tindall did not show up at invict us service like his fans wanted
I’m more than okay with it if we don’t have to see Kate in public anymore.
She can live her secluded life without work and we don’t have to endure her Meghan cosplay anymore.
Right? I don’t even miss the Meghan cosplay.
Huevo should realize this is not good spin playing martyr because of all his sacrifices for taking care of his family. His wife is the one with the illness and facing real trouble. At least now huevo talks about others helping out. The family of five stays together. Only George us seen with his father. Louis and Charlotte have old pictures of them out and he did not take Charlotte to the game on her birthday. He’s not close to Charles could not be bothered helping out.
My mum has been in the Isles of Scilly this week and this morning she said there were people waiting for him to arrive. I suggested she throw an egg and/or ask where his wife is but they’re not interested in seeing him.
It sounds like a lonely, miserable life.
That he doesn’t know better than to wave his ass at that bank of photographers is truly astonishing. He’s spent his whole life at this and developed zero instincts about how to use it all to his advantage. Baffling.
That People PR sounds like fan fiction, and reminds me of their weird jeans commercial video. Fake fakery faking us out. I only see darkness behind the intense shine of Baldy’s incandescent beach head.
I think the Midds collude with People.
He can’t lean on too many others in his orbit cos they know what he’s done.
Exactly @Liz. I bet there were major changes at all his residences – Adelaid, KP, and Anmer. They either willingly left or he got rid of them to keep them from finding out. I bet he slimmed his staff down to bare minimum.
Absolutely. Huge pay offs and iron clad nda’s
I’m really beginning to think that 🦴 cancer story was all made up to make Peg viewed more sympathetically by the public.. because so far all anyone knows about her cancer is how he feels about or how it has made his life change. I see these propaganda pieces and they are so bad they feel creepy to read.
I don’t believe for a second that Huevo is tight with Carole and Mike… since he was the one smearing them to the press with their financial woes of late…
“Kate is going to get better” does not sound positive or optimistic to me. It sounds like wishful thinking. According to AI Kate she is “well and getting stronger everyday.” Or depending on which version of the video you saw, she is “well, getting stronger everyday.”
Feels like the positive optimistic vibe is because Willy is past the April/May birthday/anniversary hump and by the time George’s birthday comes around he will be off on the kids’ summer break with its free pass to hide from the public until the middle of September.
Expect the announcement around September and then he’ll be even more free.
I can’t believe that there is just radio silence in the UK as to Kate being missing with no firm updates. It’s astonishing, but it can’t go on forever. Questions will demand answers by the second half of this year.
@Liz I’m thinking end of July. I can’t see Willy picking September on purpose as that’s when Diana died and the comparisons will be too strong. The end of July will be post George’s birthday and then the kids will have a good six weeks before school starts up.
I thought last week the press said he was “leaning on Camilla”? I see her name is prominently missing from Baldemort’s “inner circle”lol. I wonder what kind of petty revenge she’ll take for that snub.
Awkward and creepy eggman goes to the beach and points at things.
And of course he has to keep his circle small otherwise the truth of where is disappeared wife vanished to and what he did to her will become public knowledge. His “family of five” (and didn’t he say he wasn’t going to parentify his children?! Why are the children included in his circle of people giving HIM support?) and Keen’s family all know what went down in December and (so far) are all keeping their mouths shut. No wonder he looks so cheery everywhere he goes lately. No one is asking the hard questions or demanding proof of life.
Will couldn’t pull focus even if he posed in a budgie smuggler.
Don’t hold that thought 😀
I thought their friends were too discreet and loyal to ever talk to the press. All of this sudden disclosure must have been sanctioned, surely. One way to get your story out there, I suppose.
Who dresses like that for the beach?
Also, I saw some unfortunate photos of his pants and I think him and Kate share the same exhibitionist qualities.
Can we acknowledge that he has worked Wednesday Thursday Friday and will be out this coming Monday. 4 days in a week. Truly unprecedented. But who’s doing the school runs?
And we all know why he’s doing these engagements.
It’s nice that they are optimistic??? But ummmnm. Where TF is Kate??? At this point the press are serving daily updates on how William is handling her battle with cancer. It’s almost parody. The amount of head up his own a** articles is starting to read like The Onion.
What’s the opposite of “positive vibes” ? Because that’s what Willia gives off.
Can we stop calling it preventative chemotherapy? There’s no such thing. I saw a clip of William on the beach yesterday, he was dressed inappropriately. He could have at least changed into a T-shirt. When he talking to the children it was like he was interrogating them rather than having a conversation. William’s just terrible at this.
“The Prince of Wales, 41, “is not leaning on too many others”. This includes 60+ staff, right?
Wait – you go somewhere a thing is already happening and you stage your photo/video op in front of it as if you’re IN it?
That’s the plot of “Bowfinger”, right?
“…smiling creepily like a princely Tom Ripley” had me cackling!!! A pastey, fully clothed awkward creep showing up on the beach could, for me, only conjure up images of Matt Damon in that role or William. Hilarious.
Are they trying to say it’s a flex to be going through a traumatic, difficult experience and have no village to lean on? Like it’s brave to be doing it alone? Like it’s a healthy thing for your children or for yourself? Some people have no choice but to do it alone and I’ll bet they wish they didn’t have to. These people are twisted.