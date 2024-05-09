People: Prince William has ‘handled’ his wife’s issues with ‘calmness & lack of drama’

It was definitely a choice for People Magazine to choose this week to put Prince William’s “private struggle” on their cover. This week, with Prince Harry’s visit to the UK. This week, after months of speculation about the Princess of Wales’s health. It’s been really weird and unsettling to watch the commentary around William too, especially in comparison to the commentary around Kate. Kate is the one going through chemotherapy, right? Kate is the one who had some kind of major abdominal surgery, right? Kate is the one who hasn’t been credibly seen in nearly five months. Where is the “Kate’s Private Struggle” cover story? Why is William being centered here?
With Kate Middleton and King Charles both undergoing cancer treatment, Prince William must balance family matters with an elevated leadership role within the monarchy.
“Whether you’re a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “William is digging deep.”
The Prince of Wales, 41, has resumed public duties after taking time off to spend time with his wife and their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — immediately following the news of her cancer diagnosis, publicly announced on March 22. However, his primary focus remains steadfastly on supporting Princess Kate, 42.
“For William, everything hinges on Kate’s well-being,” says royal biographer Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I.
Throughout their 13-year marriage, the Prince and Princess of Wales have prioritized private time with George, Charlotte and Louis, routinely clearing their public schedules during school breaks and taking part in school drop-offs and pick-ups rather than always leaving the task to a nanny. Now, their family-first manta is more important than ever.
“William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children,” says a close source.
Adds longtime royal biographer Robert Lacey, “From what we know of their personal lives, for William and Kate, spending time with their children is the most precious and enjoyable thing they can do.”
“The double illness has placed enormous pressure on William, both as a parent and inheritor of the family business,” says Lacey. “It has brought all kinds of challenges. He [has handled] it with calmness and lack of drama.”
As I keep saying, the Revisionist History machinery has been working overtime in recent weeks. They’re really trying to rewrite so much of what has happened this year. “He has handled it with calmness and lack of drama”...? Et tu, Robert Lacey? Is the “lack of drama” in the room with us now? Because the clownshow on display for months has been remarkable. The bizarre sightings of Fake Kate, the lies, the sketchy timeline, the multiple fiascos over palace-issued photos, the palace blaming a woman with cancer for the manipulated Mother’s Day photo, William’s day-drinking at events, and on and on. William’s unsteadiness and clown drama is what has made this whole story so bizarre and so newsworthy. William’s actions are what turned “where is Kate” into a global story. And as I said, the way everyone keeps centering William in these stories is no bueno. It’s creepy, actually.
I’m sure there are many in the UK with the same struggles involving ill family members and having to juggle time spent with children. The difference is those people have to keep working to support those family members. How does this not infuriate those who are struggling and helping to pay so that PW can spend all this time with family instead of working?
Sure, William is the “born royal,” Kate is just the married-in. This is all preparing William for his god-annointed coronation as king.
William’s the heir. Kate’s story is not as important as his in the hierarchy. That’s the message I’m getting. The heir will be centered no matter what.
This is so true even thou Ma Mids would have us believe otherwise – that narrative is being trashed, wonder what it’s ahead of.
The centering of William in the life and illness of someone else is not really surprising. He’s a spoiled man-baby, just like his father, who always needs to be centered in every story – even ones that aren’t his own. Everything is about him and how he feels or what he needs or how to use it to embiggen him. Everyone else involved is just there to prop him up.
So he’s being centered, but also protected. That’s what I take away. This is all setting him up for his next phase: divorced or widowed single dad preparing to become king.
It’s so interesting to me that the Middleton PR machine has been so silent. Why aren’t they hitting back with the Keen queen in waiting or Top CEO stories? Do they know things are already over behind the scenes? Have the settlements to the Midds already been paid and keeping their gossiping traps shut is part of the deal?
What is really going on and where is Kate?
No current photos of Charlotte and Louis
I’m no fan of Kate’s long standing sketchy behavior but this constant centering of William and shunting Kate’s (possible) health struggles off to the side is jarring.
It has to be obvious even to those with a passing knowledge of royal life. Is William so fragile that he has to be coddled on such a global, pitiful scale?
Yeah they way he has been centered into her health story is creepy and v telling – she’s been pushed into the background and he’s being setup to be some sort of single father who has to shoulder ALL the responsibilities blah blah blah.
When her ‘retirement’ is announced it won’t make much of an impact as she’s not missed as it is – question is will it be a quiet divorce or long term separation where they divorce when the kids are old enough or it looks like he’s going to take the throne sooner. Am not convinced he wants her to be at his side when he takes the throne, harder to divorce her then.
That pic of him though…..lol
It’s weird how Will is centered in all these stories about Kate’s illness lately, and how he included himself when someone asked about her. It’s like she’s just disappeared or something. Once again, the complete radio silence about Kate herself is making me wonder WTH is going on.
This man is all drama..🎭 he is a one man show, I can pull up a parade of headlines to prove it. What absolute 🐂 💩 is he pushing now?
One man sh*t show is more like it 😂
The only reason the press embigens William is because the UK is very important to the Western alliance and the royals are the UK’s leading representatives. Unfortunately, William has made so many missteps in the past few months that this situation with Kate might be the last straw for this monarchy. How much longer can Kate’s absence be excused? If something has happen to Kate, William has painted himself into a corner.
This article (in an American publication, no less) sounds exactly like North Korean propaganda. Well, maybe North Korean propaganda is a little more subtle. Sounding like NK is not helpful to the western alliance. It’s appalling, and I know it’s only People mag, but they should be ashamed. 🫣
Saint huevo article. How he suffers. His wife is sick. Huevo parties with cruise and goes to sports and leaves his daughter home on her birthday. No sympathy
William seems to be centered in literally EVERY. SINGLE. STORY. about Kate’s…I guess I’ll just call it her “ordeal”, because who knows WTF is actually going on, and it’s deeply troubling that the media on both sides of the Atlantic are just going along with this narrative. Like, there doesn’t even seem to be much concern for how the kids are dealing with all of this. All we get is a passing acknowledgment that they exist, but only as an extension of their father’s supposed plight, almost like they’re just another burden piled on top of everything else this poor, put-upon man must cope with.
It’s Kate’s “ordeal” but just look at how amazingly well William is handling it. Creepy doesn’t begin to describe this gaslighting. And no drama? We’ve had nothing but drama for months now.
He is handled it with lies and he makes it all about himself.
I think it’s just because he’s a raging malignant narcissist and of course Kate’s illness and everything that goes with it is happening to him and people should feel sorry for him and he has an entire institution around him to blow this narcissism into gargantuan proportions.
To be honest, Kate going missing is the most interesting thing these two have ever done.
Hey peg you are not the one who is ill. I pity the UK if he gets to be king
I read the headline too quickly and saw: Prince William has ‘handled’ his wife’s issues with ‘calmness & lack of charisma’
I remember when every other People cover was about missing white women. .
Good point. The missing Kate story is very much in their wheelhouse but royal access trumps that, I guess.
I mean, that is *technically* what this is about as well.
The tradition continues.
Et tu, Robert Lacey?😂
Something I’ve been thinking about lately. Anytime you see a KP mouthpiece, if you look back a little further, you’ll find a reporter who was once critical of the Wales or told some truths about the Wales. It becomes so clear that the critical reporter was noticed and then brought into the fold to become a stenographer rather than an actual reporter. Examples:
-Robert Lacey was critical in his book Band of Brothers but then was clearly given direct access to William for the additional chapters which became a real 180
-Dan Whooten, Richard Kay and Tom Sykes all wrote about the Rose affair and then became William’s biggest cheerleader stenographers.
-Camilla Tominey wrote an absolutely scathing review of William and Kate’s India tour and then became a Middleton/KP mouthpiece
It’s such an obvious pattern and I’m sure there’s more examples.
Elevated leadership role? I haven’t seen even a minimal amount of leadership.
Taking part in school drop-offs and pick-ups rather than “always” leaving the task to a nanny, huh? Sure, Jan 🙄
And I thought Charles was the most self centered. Peg takes the prize as he plays martyr.
This could be an effort to counter recent negative press in US that had traction.
1. US Weekly cover story – that had strong legs online
2. Alexander Larman ( from
The Spectator) article in Time Magazine- his paragraph on the PoW as future Monarch was unflattering and it was the part that went viral
People Magazine is known as the outlet that prints what the PR person says. It’s like a sponsored content print and digital
Outlet. The readers know this and the celebrities know this. The PR person shapes the features in People so it’s usually used to launch /build on growing fame or change a narrative . Readers go to read something nice and see nice pictures of celebrities and the negativity is kept at the edges but most know the features are in partnership with the featured. Even the sexiest person is PR driven.
I think ( could be wrong) this cover feature could also to be an SEO piece to manage public expectations of any near future increase in visibility from KP – given that the King is doing more public facing work so he will be more visible and H&M upcoming trip – this signposting of the PoW focus on his wife’s healing set expectations , for e.g of any “response” tour? 🤔🤷🏼♀️
If a wife who is ill sees the husband wanting to play victim and authorizing poor him artcles she would be arranging a divorce. I hope kaye tosse s him out he is a disaster
In People Magazine’s world “Where is Kate?” never happened.