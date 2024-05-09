Nicholl: Prince Harry ‘looked very much an outsider over here in Britain’

My hope for Prince Harry is that he’s made his peace with the fact that his father and brother suck and there’s no hope for any kind of reconciliation. The way the Windsors behaved this week was ghastly, yet again. It’s like they’re escalating too – the less control they have over Harry, the more they “punish” him publicly. King Charles was so jealous of Harry’s Invictus service that the king scheduled his garden party for the exact same time as the service AND the king ordered the other working royals to attend his garden party. Charles and his palace goons (Camilla included) have been on a briefing spree about Harry all week as well. The Windsors are the ones making this mind-numbingly toxic, all so the royal experts can say that “Harry was snubbed and he was sad about it.” Which brings me back to my hope that Harry is teflon at this point when dealing with all of this bullsh-t. Some highlights from Katie Nicholl’s commentary to Entertainment Tonight:
Harry genuinely hoped to see his father: “He hasn’t got many other plans. He was, of course, hoping to see his family. Possibly that’s why the trip was three days… but as we now know, there will be no family meetings.”
No Windsor support for the Invictus service: “When you look at the inaugural Invictus Games back in 2014… he had support from his father and from Prince William… You could see that wonderful closeness between Charles and his sons, and you could see how happy Harry was to have the support of his older brother. When you consider that this is the 10th anniversary, this felt a little flat, I think it’s fair to say. He certainly cut a pretty lonely figure… He looked very much an outsider over here in Britain.”
Charles still claims to be eager to reconcile with Harry: Nicholl’s sources say “that the king is very, very keen to get his relationship with his son back on track. He very much wants to be close to his son again and to see more of his grandchildren, who he’s barely seen since they were born.” Because of that, Nicholl said, “There is a sense of surprise that he hasn’t made time to see his son.”
Trust issues: The “fundamental issue” remains, however, as there’s been “this breakdown of trust between Harry and the family,” according to Nicholl. “Clearly, there are still some pretty major trust issues and concerns on Charles’ part that any private meetings or conversations that he has with his son may not stay private for long,” she said. “I think Harry’s going to have to work really quite hard to repair some of that trust before he’s going to get a sort of privileged audience with his father.”
Charles handing off the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William: “You know, the timing is curious. I think many people will see that as a bit of a snub, really, from the palace, and perhaps a little bit of a poke in the ribs to Prince Harry. Yes, he’s over here part of the Invictus community celebrating 10 years, but he’s been stripped of his right to wear his military uniform. And now his brother’s taken over the role that I think Harry would have expected to have come to him, had he still been a working member of the royal family. So, yes, I think the timing does feel poignant. And, yes, I think it’s probably another slap in the face for Prince Harry, and yet another reminder that he’s very much out rather than in when it comes to the royal family.”
[From Entertainment Tonight]
“Clearly, there are still some pretty major trust issues and concerns on Charles’ part that any private meetings or conversations that he has with his son may not stay private for long.” How long will Charles ring this bell? How many times will Charles and Camilla go on blatant briefing sprees against Harry, with “insiders” claiming that C&C have zero trust that HARRY won’t leak things. The palace leaks constantly. Harry says his sh-t with his whole chest, on the record or through his official spokesperson. Anyway, the slap in the face stuff, the Windsors’ lack of support for Invictus, the pettiness for petty’s sake… these people keep insisting that it’s all bad news for Harry. But that palace-issued talking point is falling flat. Charles really misjudged the situation this week. Charles looked sick with jealousy, spiteful, petty and just mean. Harry looked like a king who weathered the storm.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
William was always going to be colonel in chief . Harry was never in line for it.
IKR? I think Charles announced this last year as it was his role when he was POW. This is some sort of quickly planned hand over.
And now you have me wondering what Harry would have looked like as king
This woman says that Charles wants to repair his relationship with Harry and see more of Harry’s kids. There is no way that’s true, Charles kicked them out of Frogmore for no reason which leaves them without a safe place to stay making it harder for the whole family to be in the UK. That’s 100% Charles’ own fault.
It drives me crazy that they treat Charles and William as if they’ve been wronged. Somehow Harry is the bad guy for talking about things that happened to him, but Charles and William are not for actually doing those things.
I mean, at its most basic level, this is textbook DARVO.
It’s sad and disgusting.
Harry looked very well and happy and loved. There was a large cheering crowd outside of the ceremony and he even did a short walk about. You don’t see crowds like that for his very jealous brother.
I need someone with more knowledge than me to explain if, in fact, Harry has been stripped of his ability to wear his uniform. He was in the military regardless of his relationship with the crown so it seems he should be able to wear the uniform whenever he d*mn well pleases except for official royal events like the funerals or coronation.
I think, it is different in UK. Only those actively serving can wear their uniforms. Of course, since the royals are considered part of military, they are wearing the uniform like toy soldiers.
If that’s what being an outsider looks like, they’re all gagging for it.
Is this the same Katie Nichol that said baby Archie’s nursery was going to be gender neutral and painted with Lavender infused paint?
They think if he is on that isle that they control the narrative.. big mistake to not realize by now that the world 🌎 focuses wherever The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are and on what they are doing? This isn’t playing out well outside of the rota propaganda which is glaringly obvious and in full panic mode screaming out the palace propaganda.