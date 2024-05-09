In Touch: A ‘high-level palace courtier’ has a lot to say about the Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t even officially launched American Riviera Orchard, and ARO has already garnered industry chatter and buzz and international attention. The British media specifically has been throwing tantrums and fits every time celebrities post their ARO jam gift baskets, and Buckingham Palace is watching Meghan’s ARO rollout so closely, they’re bandwagoning with their own jam promotion. It looks like Meghan’s ARO soft-launch is going well, right? Well, not according to “a high-level palace courtier,” who apparently decided to smear Meghan in In Touch Weekly:

“Meghan gets greedy,” a high-level palace courtier tells In Touch. “She wants everything all at once, and it’s backfiring on her again. She’s become a total joke and is overplaying her hand.”

Insiders say the former Suits actress, 42, and 39-year-old Harry seem to have run out of moneymaking royal spins after being ostracized by their British kin for peddling sensationally revealing details in books, interviews and a TV documentary – and now need a new way to fill the coffers. “Almost everything they’ve tried has ended in disaster,” dishes the courtier.

“Hollywood is glam and glitz on the outside, but the real stars have worked hard for their success – and you get the impression hard work isn’t really Meghan’s thing,” reveals a showbiz source. “She was a nobody when she married Harry in 2018 but immediately thought she deserved a place at the A-listers’ table. “Now, after all her failures, those A-listers – and the royals – are laughing at her!”

“Meghan had the opportunity of a lifetime by marrying a real-life prince,” says the palace courtier. “She had the potential of being in the world’s spotlight forever just by accepting her royal role. But she gave that up for bigger things, and now she’s flogging jam. No wonder people are laughing, on both sides of the Atlantic! We hear Harry’s laid down the law. He’s mortified by the blowback over their sketchy projects and is insisting he won’t tolerate another show business disaster. If the new projects go belly-up again, they are going to have to find new ways to pay their bills, including crawling back to the royal family.”

Sources say Meghan began overreaching in February, when she announced a development deal with Lemonada Media, a female-founded company whose mission is to “make life suck less.”

She’s onboard to host inspirational content as well as relaunch her “Archetypes” podcast, which was axed by Netflix last year after just one season. Then, just a month after joining the media firm, she unveiled her American Riviera Orchard brand along with an upcoming show for Netflix, which is said to focus on cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.

“That clearly didn’t go down well with Lemonada,” notes the palace source. “They surely expected to be Meghan’s priority project, but she must have decided she had bigger fish to fry with Netflix. I’m told the Lemonada execs put the brakes on her new podcast until 2025 – at least,” says our palace source. “It’s another miscalculation by Meghan.”

“Meghan’s new ventures are destined to fail,” says the courtier. “She has no experience in building a brand, and someone must tell her she needs to be more likable to be marketable. If the public doesn’t like you, they won’t get behind you, and no amount of money you throw at the problem will make it go away. Meghan is a control freak who’s finding out you can’t order someone to like you. She should have learned that lesson during her disastrous time at the palace, but she’s too blinded by her own ambition to see it!”