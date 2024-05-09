Royalist: Queen Camilla was the reason why King Charles refused to see Harry

Royal hypocrisy is so commonplace, people just roll their eyes most of the time. But it’s been particularly egregious this week, all of it stemming from Prince Harry’s spokesperson issuing a simple statement – not even an angry or shady statement – merely confirming the fact that Harry would not see his father during his trip to the UK and citing the king’s full schedule as the reason. In response, Buckingham Palace has been on the bloody warpath, leaking some really insidery sh-t to Richard Kay and Charlotte Griffiths, both of them Daily Mail writers. Palace insiders were authorized to do Charles and Camilla’s dirty work and smear Harry as unnamed palace sources. But Harry is not allowed to tell the truth about the whole rotten institution in his own words. That is the cardinal sin for this WASP mafia. Please allow even more royal sources to throw a huge hissy fit about why Charles refused to meet Harry. You see, it was never about the king’s schedule after all, who would have thought. It was all about Harry’s hatred for Camilla, and Harry “selling out” his family by, you know, writing about how he was traumatized, abused and neglected for much of his life.

King Charles decided not to meet his son Prince Harry in London this week because of Harry’s “cruel” remarks about his wife, Queen Camilla, in his memoir, Spare, a friend of Charles and Camilla has told The Daily Beast. “Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla,” the friend told The Daily Beast. “Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife. The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice. Harry has made it very clear, very publicly, that he despises her. He has forced Charles to choose, which was a very silly thing to do because Camilla and he both chose each other a long time ago.” “William had his reservations but he accepted his father’s choice and got on with it. Harry made a different decision, and one of the inevitable consequences of publicly calling your stepmother cruel names is that it becomes difficult for you to see your father.” Another source, a friend of William and Kate’s, quipped: “It is hardly surprising that Charles didn’t invite Harry round for tea and a scone. He did, after all, portray his wife as an evil, calculating, bitch in the biggest selling book since the Bible.” [In fact, Spare broke records for being the fastest-selling non-fiction book but it is not, yet at least, certified as the biggest selling non-fiction book of all time.] Another source, a former Buckingham Palace staffer, said, “As far as the palace is concerned, the further away that Harry and Meghan are from Buckingham Palace the better. Look how distracting Harry’s visit has been this week. The media should be talking about the king’s return to work, instead we are talking about a 39 year old man’s daddy issues. If Harry thinks he can drop in for a cuppa at Clarence House whenever he happens to be changing planes in London, that would encourage him to come here more often, which is the exact opposite of what the institution typically wants from exiled family members. The whole point of being exiled is that you are out of sight and out of mind.” The courtier also said that Harry’s statement saying his father had declined to meet him was “childish.” In the statement, Harry’s spokesperson said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.” The source said, “It was classic Harry—childish and petulant foot-stamping. Everything is always someone else’s fault. Even Harry must know the reason a meeting isn’t happening is not due to Charles’ ‘full program’—it’s because Harry sold out his own family.”

Childish and foot-stamping? “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.” What… what is childish about that? It’s a model of maturity – an adult son understanding that his father carefully planned some busy work around his visit and the son is just cutting his losses with maturity. It sounds more like a 75 year old man threw a childish tantrum because Harry was getting more attention than him this week. Also: whenever “sources” go overboard describing Charles’s affection for Camilla or how important she is to the institution, that’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. That’s ALL coming from Camilla’s office, from her operations. That being said, if Charles wanted to meet Harry (without Camilla’s presence), he would have. He didn’t want to. Harry accepted his choice, issued a statement confirming it and proceeded to move ahead with his schedule. And that’s what has upset the left-behinds even more.