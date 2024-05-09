Royalist: Queen Camilla was the reason why King Charles refused to see Harry

Royal hypocrisy is so commonplace, people just roll their eyes most of the time. But it’s been particularly egregious this week, all of it stemming from Prince Harry’s spokesperson issuing a simple statement – not even an angry or shady statement – merely confirming the fact that Harry would not see his father during his trip to the UK and citing the king’s full schedule as the reason. In response, Buckingham Palace has been on the bloody warpath, leaking some really insidery sh-t to Richard Kay and Charlotte Griffiths, both of them Daily Mail writers. Palace insiders were authorized to do Charles and Camilla’s dirty work and smear Harry as unnamed palace sources. But Harry is not allowed to tell the truth about the whole rotten institution in his own words. That is the cardinal sin for this WASP mafia. Please allow even more royal sources to throw a huge hissy fit about why Charles refused to meet Harry. You see, it was never about the king’s schedule after all, who would have thought. It was all about Harry’s hatred for Camilla, and Harry “selling out” his family by, you know, writing about how he was traumatized, abused and neglected for much of his life.
King Charles decided not to meet his son Prince Harry in London this week because of Harry’s “cruel” remarks about his wife, Queen Camilla, in his memoir, Spare, a friend of Charles and Camilla has told The Daily Beast.
“Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla,” the friend told The Daily Beast. “Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife. The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice. Harry has made it very clear, very publicly, that he despises her. He has forced Charles to choose, which was a very silly thing to do because Camilla and he both chose each other a long time ago.”
“William had his reservations but he accepted his father’s choice and got on with it. Harry made a different decision, and one of the inevitable consequences of publicly calling your stepmother cruel names is that it becomes difficult for you to see your father.”
Another source, a friend of William and Kate’s, quipped: “It is hardly surprising that Charles didn’t invite Harry round for tea and a scone. He did, after all, portray his wife as an evil, calculating, bitch in the biggest selling book since the Bible.” [In fact, Spare broke records for being the fastest-selling non-fiction book but it is not, yet at least, certified as the biggest selling non-fiction book of all time.]
Another source, a former Buckingham Palace staffer, said, “As far as the palace is concerned, the further away that Harry and Meghan are from Buckingham Palace the better. Look how distracting Harry’s visit has been this week. The media should be talking about the king’s return to work, instead we are talking about a 39 year old man’s daddy issues. If Harry thinks he can drop in for a cuppa at Clarence House whenever he happens to be changing planes in London, that would encourage him to come here more often, which is the exact opposite of what the institution typically wants from exiled family members. The whole point of being exiled is that you are out of sight and out of mind.”
The courtier also said that Harry’s statement saying his father had declined to meet him was “childish.” In the statement, Harry’s spokesperson said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
The source said, “It was classic Harry—childish and petulant foot-stamping. Everything is always someone else’s fault. Even Harry must know the reason a meeting isn’t happening is not due to Charles’ ‘full program’—it’s because Harry sold out his own family.”
Childish and foot-stamping? “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.” What… what is childish about that? It’s a model of maturity – an adult son understanding that his father carefully planned some busy work around his visit and the son is just cutting his losses with maturity. It sounds more like a 75 year old man threw a childish tantrum because Harry was getting more attention than him this week. Also: whenever “sources” go overboard describing Charles’s affection for Camilla or how important she is to the institution, that’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. That’s ALL coming from Camilla’s office, from her operations. That being said, if Charles wanted to meet Harry (without Camilla’s presence), he would have. He didn’t want to. Harry accepted his choice, issued a statement confirming it and proceeded to move ahead with his schedule. And that’s what has upset the left-behinds even more.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Camilla forced Charles to choose. They have no shame. Camilla treated Diana horribly. She drives her out. Camilla was supposedly not going to interfere re William and harry and look what happens. Charles has the wife he deserves.
Charles is a weak man who let Camilla destroy his owns sons, as well as his first wife.
Harry’s statement was hardly childish and petulant. It was a matter of fact and respectful summation of the situation.
Charles just doesn’t like the world knowing the facts about him. Of course the truth feels childish & petulant when you live in an insulated fantasy world.
Then how does this “friend” explain why KC HAS seen PH since Spare came out? Do people in the UK really swallow this BS that they are constantly fed by the media?
Yes, that’s all I could think. Harry already met with Charles once despite what he’d said about Camilla. So why could he meet then and not now?
The logic fails are constant, including the rage about Spare when Charles did the exact same thing to his mommy.
The monarchists buy whatever is dished up for them. They don’t ask questions and will happily beg to fork their money over to support other people living lavish lives.
Of course it was Horsilla standing in the way. That is what she does. If she can’t be there to leak to her press mates then she makes sure meetings don’t happen. Chuckles doesn’t need grey men to run interference he has his favorite nag do it.
She is in the way…but he’s letting her be. It’s on him. She might be awful, but at the end of the day, he’s the one making a choice.
So HorseFace is ticked that Diana’s relatives supported the Invictus Games 10th anniversary at St. Paul’s?
Sounds like childish, petulant foot stamping on the part of the Horse. And whinnying. And teeth baring.
Camilla can’t control the spencers. Must be frustrating.
Harry’s description of her as a conniving and manipulative but ultimately insecure shrew in Spare really got under her skin. Good. It kills them that he won’t play their games and just moves on. That part about him being exiled is really telling. They know they don’t compete in terms of interest so they don’t want him to ever be in the country.It continues to be bizarre to me how they act like multiple events can’t occur at the same time. Do they think the only thing happening on planet Earth yesterday was that garden party? If people aren’t interested in you, they aren’t interested in you. And people are not. I hope they are enjoying all the pics and videos of him being cheered yesterday as they choke down breakfast.
Wow, Camilla is basically a cliche of the Grimms Fairy Tale Wicked Stepmother at this point. If she could, she would leave little Archie and Lillibet in the woods a la Hansel and Gretel
You know you have won when dozens of gossipers come out to defend the aggressor. Harry handled himself well and left those gutter gossipers incensed because he seemingly enjoyed his achievement event and moved on. The King of U.K. media is now on his way to Nigeria to meet up with his lovely wife while the gutter gossipers are still spinning an event that is done. The Sussexes communication team is locked and loaded with preemptive responses. Love it.
There’s no “but he also loves his wife.” Charles has always put Camilla first – that’s been his choice.
These people initially claimed Charles can’t see Harry because he’s too busy. Then Harry makes a statement acknowledging that his father is “too busy”, and some how that statement is petulant? That’s ridiculous. Also, Harry didn’t sell out his family, he spoke of his experiences, if they wanted to be spoken well of, then they should’ve been better people.
Harry is cruel and hurtful now?
Camilla is one of the reasons why Diana never was truly happy.
Camilla is the reason Diana is dead, because Camilla’s cronies followed her everywhere, and knew exactly where to go, thanks to Camilla leaking to her friends in the press.
Camilla is also one of the reasons Meghan got bad press, see her good friend Jeremy C. writing that unhinged screed, her hosting the Moron, Clarkson, the liar Dickie A and so many others.
Why would Harry ever want to see her outside of an official event?
Too bad the BM 🐀🐀🐀 still think they’re better off in the BaRF’s camp.
Some writers have short memories about Diana Charles and Camilla. Or want to get honors from her.
They are screaming mad about his simple statement it’s bizarre to watch. (There are video clips on social media) Camilla 🐄 really must have all these people on retainer. They just can’t help themselves from looking like absolute trash can they?
Well, IF Camilla’s presence was really the sticking point (and I doubt it – Harry just visited his father), wouldn’t that say something about Charles that he is too afraid to meet with Harry alone for even a few minutes?
And for all of the talk about Harry being “snubbed” by his father attending a garden party at the same time as the Invictus service a mere few miles from where Harry is, I feel like not enough is being said about the king’s older son. You know, the one who lives within a few miles from his father most of the time? The one who has unfettered access to duchy funds and a helicopter? Has HE seen his father in person yet?