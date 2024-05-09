King Charles hosted his first palace garden party of the year, all to snub his son

Here are some photos from Wednesday’s garden party at Buckingham Palace. This was the first garden party of the season, and apparently, King Charles “ordered” all of the working royals to show up to support him. All of the working royals save Prince William and Disappeared Kate. The garden party was scheduled to coincide almost down to the minute with the Invictus anniversary service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Another reason why Charles ordered the working royals to turn out – he wanted to create a side-by-side image of the family rallying around him versus Solitary Harry. Good thing Harry was surrounded by the Spencer family and his Invictus family. Oh, and the hundreds of people who came out just for a glimpse of the ginger one.
So, who did come out for this? King Charles and his wife. The Princess Royal. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. It was a gathering of the crème de la crème of the pale and stale. I won’t lie though, Charles actually got a good turnout for the garden party, there were hundreds of people there, and almost all of them wore unfortunate hats. I realize that Charles’s doctors gave him the greenlight to work and be around people, but I would think most medical professionals would hesitate to okay this kind of event for a 75-year-old man who is still receiving chemotherapy. That man was wandering around looking like Count Dracula, that’s all I’m saying. (That and he owns a home in Transylvania.)
In case you’re curious about Camilla’s jewelry, she wore the famous Cullinan V brooch, which is a f–king enormous heart-shaped diamond. QEII used to wear it to special occasions, usually a few times a year.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, stand with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (right) and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (left)
London, United Kingdom
08 May 2024
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk down the steps to meet guests
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: The Princess Royal (left) with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: The Duke of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2024
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
They certainly look like a miserable lot in comparison to the smiling and happy Harry with the Spencers. Why are some of them hiding in the top picture?
Cams wearing a stolen diamond while Harry steals their thunder #appropriate
Something nice: Anne doesn’t look as though the last time she bought a bra was 1970. 😏
Apparently the sewer backed up, because the 8 thousand invited guest, spent most of the time complaining about the smell.
Are we sure it wasn’t just the stench of desperation?
Comment of the day Miranda!
Could it be karmic retribution?
All of those royals looked old and stale compared to the youthful gathering of the crowd including Harry that he drew. What a pathetic display for this old sick man.
He did this so that he’s guaranteed a headline. Holding an event the same time as harry’s makes it easier for the royal rota to place both their names in the same headline. As usual the man is desperate for attention
Hmm, support veterans or go to a garden party…
Charles looks so bad for this and the united royals just seem old and out of touch. Which works for their royalist base but does nothing for attracting the youth. Guess it’s up to George?
I don’t know what I expected exactly, but this was so much more hilarious than my wildest dreams. It’s like they are from central casting, and they nailed the director’s notes for “death rattle of an obsolete and irrelevant monarchy”.
Contrary to his father, who had the privilege of gallivanting well into his 30’s, I fear that George will be ordered to pick up royal “work” the minute he graduates uni.
I wouldn’t say that garden party was deliberately setup on this date – they are pretty much at the same time of year every year and the Monarch always attends the first one if not most of them.
It interesting that Heuvo wasn’t there but I guess he’s too busy doing the school run and caring for his sick wife. Will be interesting to see how he behaves when he does his joint engagement with the King.
Huevo the Incandescent had an investiture in Windsor. One of the people present was Ridley Scott.
Not even the Fail really cared about him though, they only had a stamp-sized pic inserted to a big, nice one of Harry with his charismatic personality on full display.
I’m curious how all this is going over with the average Brit. It clearly looks sad and desperate and scrambling to all us regular royal watchers who have kept up with the timeline/petty BS but I wonder how it’s playing for the average person with a limited working knowledge of it.
The average Brit doesn’t really pay attention to the royals like that so im pretty sure that it just seems like a coincidence to them or maybe they don’t even think anything of it at all. I just know that the average Brit isn’t really checking for Charles
Good heavens those are some boring ass photos 🥱.. I can’t image being this petty when I’m that old and with one foot in the grave, what a disgrace. I am hoping the germs that were spread at that vanity party were worth it. I expect after Monday’s ceremony to “hurt” Prince Harry he will be on medical leave again.
Yuck. They’re all just so repulsive. In looks and character. It’s hilarious to me that Chuckles and his team thought this was the better play over supporting his son and his country’s veterans. He’s like Nero and, wake up dude, your Rome is burning.
KCIII’s large fingers are back—🤨
It does make one wonder if KC has been having serious circulation issues. I’d be willing to bet his feet match the hands. And like you said, it’s been going on for years.
There’s no fool like an old fool. Or in this case, five of them. Was the world watching and laughing or cringing at the Windsors? Answer, both!
So last night around 10 pm east coast time, I saw the royal family post about this pop up on my IG. It had been up for 9 hours, and there were 950 comments. I’m assuming a great many were deleted, or else that engagement number is very low. Anyway, I scrolled through the first two dozen or so – they were all roasting Charles for attending this and not the Invictus event. There was pushback from some of the more diehard royalists, but there’s no way no one on the BP social media team didn’t see that reaction and pushback.
The overall engagement for RF social media is always astonishingly low. Will and Kate do decent numbers (*cough cough*), but overall there’s very little happening on most of their posts. The Queen used to do alright if I remember correctly, but nobody is interested in chatting about this goon show.
Well, there you go. All the “boo-hoo, poor Charles, he wishes he could see his grandchildren, blah, blah, blah.” Charles can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants – he’s in total control.
Sophie looks like she has a large paper plate on her head. Yes, all those hats are hideous.
Charles apparently made all the women wear pantyhose 👀 What a controlling petty tyrant.
The way he threw a tantrum over a pen tray, in front of the whole world, is exactly who he is (but worse) behind closed doors.
You just know he’s livid that he cannot control Harry anymore.
Gosh I wish I was there ,looks so much fun ☺
Sarcasm, I love it.
What is up between Chaz and Billy? Why was he a no show?
They all look ghastly. And imagine wearing a priceless diamond brooch like that on a garment that looks like it came from a Dress Barn clearance rack.
I don’t mean to be mean to King Charles but yes, he does look like grandpa (Al Lewis) in the tv show the Munsters.
My understanding is that getting one of these garden party invites is a huge deal. It’s how they honor people who do local things. Not surprised they had a full house.
The side by side comparison pictures just made the Royal Family look old and out of touch.
Ugh, I am immune compromised and the idea of being around all those people makes me cringe, even outside. Aside from just being petty by hosting your first event in months at the same time as your son’s event, he is willing to do this in spite of his own health. Bring outside is lower risk, but it’s still a risk to socialize with that many people. I’ve definitely gotten sick from it before, even outdoors.
We get it. You hate Harry. Proud dad moment, huh?
Apparently William was not invited to the garden party, he had to schedule something else. Charles hasn’t been seen with him this year.
Sophie stole Kate’s look from Pippa’s wedding. All she has to do next is put on a long brown wiglet and start jazz handing and Kate’s vacancy will be filled.
LOL! You’re right, she’s copykeening Keen!
I’m projecting, I know, but in that picture, Anne looks like she wishes she were somewhere else — like at the Invictus service. Some of them must feel at least a little conflicted about so visibly and publicly propping up Charles and all that he and Camilla embody. Some of them surely feel some kind of way about all that Harry and William and the virgin bride Diana have have endured because Charles is both whipped and insensitive.