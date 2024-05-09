King Charles hosted his first palace garden party of the year, all to snub his son

Here are some photos from Wednesday’s garden party at Buckingham Palace. This was the first garden party of the season, and apparently, King Charles “ordered” all of the working royals to show up to support him. All of the working royals save Prince William and Disappeared Kate. The garden party was scheduled to coincide almost down to the minute with the Invictus anniversary service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Another reason why Charles ordered the working royals to turn out – he wanted to create a side-by-side image of the family rallying around him versus Solitary Harry. Good thing Harry was surrounded by the Spencer family and his Invictus family. Oh, and the hundreds of people who came out just for a glimpse of the ginger one.

So, who did come out for this? King Charles and his wife. The Princess Royal. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. It was a gathering of the crème de la crème of the pale and stale. I won’t lie though, Charles actually got a good turnout for the garden party, there were hundreds of people there, and almost all of them wore unfortunate hats. I realize that Charles’s doctors gave him the greenlight to work and be around people, but I would think most medical professionals would hesitate to okay this kind of event for a 75-year-old man who is still receiving chemotherapy. That man was wandering around looking like Count Dracula, that’s all I’m saying. (That and he owns a home in Transylvania.)

In case you’re curious about Camilla’s jewelry, she wore the famous Cullinan V brooch, which is a f–king enormous heart-shaped diamond. QEII used to wear it to special occasions, usually a few times a year.