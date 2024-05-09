Prince Harry carried himself like a king at the Invictus anniversary service

I had no idea that the Invictus anniversary service was scheduled to start so late in the day on Wednesday. I thought it would be a morning service or, at the latest, something around noon. I think it started at like 5 pm GMT? Anyway, that’s why we’re covering it today, because it took a while to get the photos and everything.
It was also amazing to watch it unfold in real time on social media, because the royal reporters desperately wanted to cover Harry’s every move, but King Charles set up his dumbass “garden party” to start at almost the exact same time as the Invictus service. Literally, as Charles and Camilla were staggering around greeting guests, Harry was walking up the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Which meant that most of the rota was basically blocked from waiting around the cathedral like groupies. Still, the photographers were out in full force and Harry looked like a king, walking up and down those steps by himself, waving to his adoring crowds.
Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast tried to make it sound like Charles “delivered a harsh message of rejection” by ordering the other Windsors to stay away from the Invictus service and… you know, scheduling a garden party for the exact time as Harry’s service. Is it really a harsh message of rejection? I’m sure that’s what Charles intended, but it came across as fearful. Terrified, even. Charles had to assemble his version of the Avengers (a bunch of old farts with made-up titles) just to create counterprogramming for a handsome prince, the son of Britain’s beloved Lady Diana Spencer, being celebrated for creating the Invictus Games and the Invictus community. The intention, as Sykes writes, was to “overshadow” Harry’s day. But the Windsors ended up looking old, terrified, out of touch, spiteful, petty and anti-veteran. Sidenote: after these shenanigans, I really don’t see how the 2027 games would ever go to Birmingham, let’s be real.
Besides, Harry’s other family came out for the service. The Earl Spencer (Harry’s uncle) was there, as were Harry’s aunts Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Three of Harry’s Spencer-fam cousins were there as well. Just what Charles wanted – another reminder that Harry is Diana’s son, that Harry inherited the Spencer rizz, and that Diana’s memory lives on in her youngest child.
Diana’s little Spencer & his Spencer Family 🥹🤍
Après le service d’action de grâce pour les 10 ans de @WeAreInvictus , le prince Harry s’est offert un petit bain de foule au contact du public… et s’en est allé ! pic.twitter.com/wAHnuLVAUR
I’m developing a new fetish for pictures of ginger men touching the from button of their suit jackets 😍 I’m adding it to my crush on gingers shooting their cuffs. What a great looking, dignified and well dressed man!
This is right up there with the pictures in uniform at QE2’s visitation.
I agree. There is something very sexy about that pose. And he does look very good.
@Pinkosaurus, I thought it was just me. When he adjusts his suit he’s just so…PRESENT. When my Mom used to get upset with my Dad (who was very Charlesish), she would say under her breath, “You could have been a red head”…she fell in love with a red head from Montana before my Dad and I think she always carried a flame for him. I feel like I finally understand something about her 🙂
Harry did carry himself like a King! …I was there in the Cathedral!!
@Jais @LRB @Christine @PotatoPuff @nutellatoast @debbye @Agreatreckoning @Kim The 8th of May turned out great! I had expected just to be in the crowd outside St Paul’s Cathedral but when I checked the timing online yesterday I found out that free tickets were available for members of the public, so I registered! I got there early and got an aisle seat. When Harry arrived and walked down the aisle I was in touching distance of him. When he took his seat he was right at the front but on the other side of the aisle from me so I got a great view of him chatting to his Aunt and Uncle and cousins. The service was beautiful and so moving. At the end Harry went downstairs into the Crypt for drinks with the VIP guests. I used the opportunity to look around the Cathedral, which is magnificent, my first time visit!
When I left using the same steps I had entered with, which were the same steps Harry climbed, I noticed that the crowd had not left which meant that Harry had not left. So I joined the crowd and waited for him to emerge from a side door, which was just in front of where I was standing. I got a good video of him coming out and I was standing next to the lucky group who Harry shook hands with.
I had a chat with a few of the journalists and photographers who were filing stories and sending off photos.
The crowd outside was big and full of love and support for Harry, something newspapers don’t report, and this outpouring of love is an indication why the RF is very afraid of Harry’s charisma and star power.
Harry had a lot of security and there were lots of police and helicopters were circling all the time.
I am overcome with jealousy! How fantastic that you were able to be there and I love your reporting of how supportive the crowd was. Whatever “It” is he’s got it!
Thank you so much. I have watched all the videos.. I heard cheering not boos. He did indeed look calm, smart and very very regal. Poor old Willi …. I am so so glad that Harry got this welcome, but it must break his heart that his Windsor family are so f***ing awful to him . Their loss, and the king is an absolute disgrace of a human being.
How exciting for you!
What a memorable experience for you! Looks like it was a beautiful day. Thank you so much for reporting back to us!
This is just so cool!
I was one that found the idea of a church service for a 10 year Invictus anniversary really boring, but I have to eat my words, it was really moving!
@PrincessK thank you so much for this report! Sounds like it was a wonderful event. Love the support for Harry from the public.
What a great experience and I loved your write up of it, you’d be a better Rota than most of them!
Thank you for sharing PrincesssK! I also loved seeing his interactions with the Spencer family and the crowds yelling their love for Harry (and Meghan!)
PrincessK how exciting for you and excellent write up. I saw some great pics and vid online too. Thanks for the report.. Great day.
Well, for no particular reason, I would like to nominate the person who took that top photo for the Pulitzer Prize.
There is a picture at the top of steps with the priest, beautiful.
Prince Harry looks absolutely dapper, slender, young, handsome, and royal. His charisma and personality are traits that Prince William wished he had for sure.
While I’ve never been a fan of Earl Spencer, I was happy to see him at the service along with his sister. Glad to hear some of Harry’s cousins were there as well.
The Spencer family showed up for their beloved family member and it was wonderful to see them all happy and hugging.
Yes, to PH looking fine and happy and to the Spencers for being a decent family. These are the family members that A&L can hopefully meet and get to know. This is what will likely get international attention and not the garden party.
Honestly, I don’t know how he carries himself with such infinite grace despite his “family” being 2 miles away having a…feckin’ garden party. That’s your strong move Charles??? “Frilly hats and tiny champagne flutes – take that my boy!” I didn’t hear a single “boo”. Take that Charles.
A royal snack!
Harry looks dashing! It was heart warming to see Diana’s family there for him❤️
+1
Also, I apologize if this was covered yesterday but I noticed the Invictus pictures were by Chris Jackson. Isn’t he Kate’s favorite retouching photographer? I thought he was married to one of her aides or former aides? Anyway, I thought that was interesting. He was probably booked by Britain’s Invictus team but must still be okay with Harry.
I only bring this up because I wonder if booking that gig will be considered being disloyal by KP?
As the official KP photographer, he doesn’t have much to do now. With Kate hiding and W and K doing all the photo creation.
He was also working at the Dusseldorf IG last year. So, not the first time he’s done Invictus photos. And that was when Kate was still out and about…
It completely cracked me up that Chris Jackson was all over this. He was also everywhere for Invictus Dusseldorf. I mean, presumably he has to eat and pay bills, and his cash cow is MIA. It just highlights the transactional nature of the relationship between the royals and British media.
Or KP is happy that Kate’s favorite photographer was there because they want to figure out how to recreate the Sussex sparkle not realizing that what Harry and Meghan have can’t be manufactured. Love and admiration oozes from their pores. It’s something that can’t be faked. You can tell that Invictus Games is something that Harry is passionate about. Unlike whatever ideas his brother throws out hoping to stick like spaghetti on a wall.
Chris Ship was there with his crew.
(much better looking in person 😉)
He’s not KP’s photographer. He works for a photo agency I think. So as long as he has the appropriate press credentials, he’s free to cover events like this. I don’t think Harry has any bad blood with him because he touches up Kate. Chris Jackson took that gorgeous picture of Meghan at the Remembrance Service and came out and said that there was no retouching because derangers were losing their minds over it.
I don’t think he has any kind of special access where he could get stories to run back to his wife and KP if that’s what people are worried about. I think he likes to photograph the Sussexes specifically bc they are so photogenic and IG events in general because there are lots of opportunities for great photos.
It was glorious to see Harry looking fresh, youthful and happy. The Invictus commemoration was beautiful. Harry was surrounded by love and adoration. He even went out to greet the massive crowd outside. The Windsors looked old, pathetic and out of touch. The true king of U.K. media walked in, conquered and bounced.
Diana’s family being there obliterated the 100 snub articles the british rags already planned to put out saying Harry is lonely without family. And the adoring crowds waiting for him, cheering and shaking his hand was just the icing on the top. Happy for him
I only saw one article where I live and it was exactly that. Harry cut a lonely figure as he was snubbed by his ‘family’. No mention of the Spencer family or the hundreds cheering outside. And all his friends inside.
Damn. The contrast is just so bad for the royals. I don’t see the monarchy lasting into the 2030s.
I hope good King Harry felt the love. The Firm has nothing on him. The Invictus Games and Sentabale are extraordinary. He is his mother’s son. He runs circles around his trash father and lazy brother. It is amazing what he has accomplished in spite of how he and his wife have been abused. I hope they become billionaires so that they and their children are always safe. The tide is turning. Abolish the monarchy.
He most definitely felt the love! It was all brilliant!
I was so proud of our Harry at this amazing event with so many dignitaries .
The support of the Spencer family must have really been a poke in the eye for silly old petty Charles .
So lovely of them to show Harry their love and support .
I haven’t seen any photos of the stupid garden party which must have been a barrel of laughs .for all the poor sods in attendance .
Aww. The Spencers showing up for Harry ❤️. I was a doubter of this church service thing but it seemed heart-felt and sweet. David Sherborne was there too. And Damian Lewis!
Even Rishi Sunac’s wife… it was much more of an Event than I’d pictured!
It definitely was. Lots of servicemen with their medals accompanied by their proud families, some of them were amputees.
I LOVED that the Spencers went, especially Earl Spencer. There has been gossip over the past few years that Charles Spencer doesn’t support harry and meghan, even though Harry mentioned in Spare about taking Meghan to Althorp to see his mother’s grave, and the Spencers offered the Spencer tiara to Meghan (which would have been with Charles’ approval I imagine.) So him showing up blew those narratives out of the water, along with his sisters.
It was absolutely wonderful to see the crowds and hear the cheers.
Interestingly, I follow a few accounts on X who were actually there and one posted a clip of the Sun rota reporter leaving the service yet his tweets implied he was at the garden party lol.
It’s also hilarious to watch the real-time briefings to try and reclaim the narrative after Harry’s statement and the Spencers showing that Harry has a loving family in the UK.
Yes, Matt Wilkinson from The Scum was there, the creep who tried to get so close to H&M in Düsseldorf last year. Several people identified him.
And Chris “Taliban” Shipwreck was there too, on a Wednesday of all days. He interviewed David Wiseman.
Rhiannon Mills from Sky TV was there too, the one who was so annoying to Harry on the Africa tour, when H was off on his own. She was the one getting called out by Harry, don’t really remember what he said, something like “don’t do that, Rhiannon” or similar.
Look at that crowd smiling and waving at him.
Again, I made the mistake of checking the Fail coverage and it’s wall to wall Harry and KC. There is not one picture or anything on W and K. Of course there is a spiteful twist to every single headline, but the Fail is drunk on the Harry coverage.
I confess that I checked the Fail too just to see the slant. There were big photos of King Harry and CRex and a little tiny box of Prince Petulant handing out medals at the Windsor investiture superimposed in the corner of one of the larger pics. Such a tiny tiny box. The editors did that on purpose and it is hilarious.
The crowd response to King Harry was so positive that I can totally see Huevo and KP issuing a breaking news Kate health update when they are in Nigeria just to pull focus.
Charles was, and looked like, a fool. Harry was every inch a winner.
Absolutely! Some people said that other royals don’t get such big turn outs when they do events. The RF must be very afraid of Harry’s magnetism, he is above and beyond the star player…imagine if meghan was there….the crowd would have gone completely crazy.
You juswt know when they don’t choose Birmingham, there will be outcry that H is snubbing the UK and the royals. No mention of how the Royals have treated the veterans and Invictus.
The footage of Harry going in to the church made it to our evening news in New Zealand. He was carried up the stairs on a wave of cheering and yelling. The crowd was clearly delighted by him.
It was lovely to see.
Just look at handsome Harry, wearing medals he actually won! That’s courage, class, and charisma in a fabulous package. KC and W have been shown to be jealous, spiteful losers.
Just a small note from my military family, for many medals you don’t want to say “won,” as they are given for actions no soldier/sailor/Marine, etc. would choose or wish on anyone else…fighting in a war, suffering an injury, saving others who are injured, performing a necessary but difficult act in defense of the nation. This is especially true of American medals like the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart and their equivalent.
It’s not the end of the world, but it’s generally better and more respectful to say “received,” and “earned,” vs “won.”
And, yes, Harry 100% actually earned his.
Pardon my American vulgarity but the garden party royals are basically all Camilla’s tampon now. If that’s what they want, ffs let them have it. We’ve got Harry!
Bahahahahahahahaha!!! OMG. So true though!
Let’s all pour one out for Angela Levin’s boy Mike Tindall who was not at this event or the tea hat party. Waa waa
If the Royal Family and press were honest with themselves they’d admit that their tactics backfired. They only put more attention on Harry and as Kaiser said the public got a reminder that Harry’s Diana’s son. The press is also angry that he put out the statement. Their pre-set stories had to be re-written and the blame for the meeting not happening is being placed on Charles who had ended just looking petty.
100% their tactics backfired and they know it. They put more attention on this service, Harry made it clear why he wasn’t meeting with his father, and Harry came out looking like the more popular and well liked royal.
He just radiates joy, doesn’t he? What a stark contrast to those elderly mannequins lurching around their garden party squinting in the sun.
I don’t think Lady Sarah was there, but her son was there.
So people stop listening to the BM, when they claim that the English people hate Harry, Chucky should be worried, most of the people outside were young.
So the next You Gov Poll, have a chuckle.
She was, she arrived separately from Charles and Jane though.
The irony of C trying to snub his child only for Princess Diana’s siblings and their children to show up and out for Harry. Diana being the better parent from the grave.
Harry looked great and everyone looked so happy to see him!
Harry looked like a king walking up the stairs and the crowds was the icing on the cake. I so happy to see his mother side of the family supporting him. Whoever is advising the head of state and heir had to see how bad these looked not sending anyone to represent team IG UK. The world seems to love a good gossip drama about a famous family who would go to extra lengths to punish one of its members. IG2027 can’t be in that island they would do everything to damage it.
Makes you wonder what’s William’s relationship with the Spencer family? Unless you count his cute cousins, he’s seldom around Diana’s sisters and brother. I’ve rarely seen them with Kate.
I didn’t see anything positive about Harry here in Oz , sadly.
Harry’s impromptu walkabout afterwards was amazing. He looks so happy and deeply fulfilled, and you can’t buy that or lie about it.
This was such an own-goal by the royal family. they thought Harry would look snubbed, insecure; they thought he would be greeted by boos, etc. Instead he walked up that steps as if he were the king or the next in line and was greeted by love and cheers while Charles and the leftover royals were at a stuffy garden party looking dated and old fashioned.
good king harry indeed!
OK this is a silly thing but want to see if anyone else noticed it: in the embedded video when H is talking to the Earl, the way that his uncle tilts his head to listen to Harry reminded me SO much of how Diana would do that – tilt her head and really listen. It was just so neat.
Anyone else clock that?