Prince Harry carried himself like a king at the Invictus anniversary service

I had no idea that the Invictus anniversary service was scheduled to start so late in the day on Wednesday. I thought it would be a morning service or, at the latest, something around noon. I think it started at like 5 pm GMT? Anyway, that’s why we’re covering it today, because it took a while to get the photos and everything.

It was also amazing to watch it unfold in real time on social media, because the royal reporters desperately wanted to cover Harry’s every move, but King Charles set up his dumbass “garden party” to start at almost the exact same time as the Invictus service. Literally, as Charles and Camilla were staggering around greeting guests, Harry was walking up the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Which meant that most of the rota was basically blocked from waiting around the cathedral like groupies. Still, the photographers were out in full force and Harry looked like a king, walking up and down those steps by himself, waving to his adoring crowds.

Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast tried to make it sound like Charles “delivered a harsh message of rejection” by ordering the other Windsors to stay away from the Invictus service and… you know, scheduling a garden party for the exact time as Harry’s service. Is it really a harsh message of rejection? I’m sure that’s what Charles intended, but it came across as fearful. Terrified, even. Charles had to assemble his version of the Avengers (a bunch of old farts with made-up titles) just to create counterprogramming for a handsome prince, the son of Britain’s beloved Lady Diana Spencer, being celebrated for creating the Invictus Games and the Invictus community. The intention, as Sykes writes, was to “overshadow” Harry’s day. But the Windsors ended up looking old, terrified, out of touch, spiteful, petty and anti-veteran. Sidenote: after these shenanigans, I really don’t see how the 2027 games would ever go to Birmingham, let’s be real.

Besides, Harry’s other family came out for the service. The Earl Spencer (Harry’s uncle) was there, as were Harry’s aunts Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. Three of Harry’s Spencer-fam cousins were there as well. Just what Charles wanted – another reminder that Harry is Diana’s son, that Harry inherited the Spencer rizz, and that Diana’s memory lives on in her youngest child.

