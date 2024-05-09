“Netflix removed the boos for Kim Kardashian at Tom Brady’s roast” links

Remember how Kim Kardashian got booed like crazy at Tom Brady’s roast? Well, Netflix edited it out. I wonder what calls were made. [Hollywood Life]
Travis Kelce will act in Ryan Murphy’s latest project, Grotesquerie. [LaineyGossip]
It’s sort of amazing that Joe Alwyn has largely avoided Gyllenhaal-ification by Taylor Swift’s friends and fans. Well played, Joe. [Buzzfeed]
Anti-abortion laws cause more domestic violence deaths. Probably because it’s all part of the same anti-woman agenda. [Jezebel]
Lily Allen thinks we use “nepo baby” exclusively for women. She’s wrong. [Pajiba]
Pedro Pescal & Dakota Johnson kissed (for a movie). [JustJared]
All about Kate Willett’s comedy special, Loopholes. [Socialite Life]
Timothee Chalamet was on Law & Order?!? [Seriously OMG]
Lewis Hamilton really is impeccable. [RCFA]
Here’s the full livestream of the Met Gala carpet. [OMG Blog]
I’m never going to like Kim’s choice of hair color. But whatever trips her trigger, I suppose.
Brady was clearly trying to whisper when telling Jeff Ross not to joke about Kraft. It is interesting that they chose not to cut that out.
Scratch that, I missed that everyone swore that actually, Brady “wasn’t upset”
Good thing Pedro’s got enough charisma to carry that kiss for both of them!
Oh SNAP! I hope it’s not some throwaway romantic comedy, though.
lol. When I saw that I thought, she’s the kiss of death for any movie I hope he survives this. Maybe his charm will carry the movie….
so that roast is going to be even more boring and stupid? the booing was part of the entertainment and it was nonsensical to have her there in the first place.
Why did everyone boo over kim making fun of his height? Why did she make fun of his height? Isnt he tall?
People were booing because the Kardashians are polarizing–a lot of people just don’t like them.
I don’t like booing in general (with a few rare exceptions, like sporting events) but I also feel like Kim has made an entire career out of getting both negative and positive attention so this isn’t really new to her. She has both a fanbase and a solid faction of folks who are sick of seeing her and her family.
That being said, I wouldn’t boo her because for some reason she was invited to this thing and just because she’s comfortable in front of a camera doesn’t mean that she would feel comfortable in front of a live audience so I feel like the polite thing is to be supportive. I hate that I felt bad for her but I did.
The short joke was meant for Kevin Hart but she got booed so she moved on to her lame roasts of Brady
I love the explanation and backstory for Lewis Hamilton’s gala look. So thoughtful! He really is an interesting person beyond being an athlete.
I loved everything about Lewis Hamilton’s look!
Lewis Hamilton was perfect, 10/10.
Between her vaguely racist and ill-informed comments about Beyonce and her constant need to remind folks that she herself is a nepo baby (by constantly entering the convo on the subject without invitation), Lily Allen is getting on my damn nerves.
I’m not a fan of Kim K but was rather surprised that she got all that booing.
I know that her family is controversial for many reasons, but I wouldn’t have thought there was that kind of intense hatred to boo her to “her face” like that.
I guess some people just have much stronger feelings than I do. My eyes definitely rolled into the back of my head when I saw coverage of her met gala outfit Hearing her talk about how SMART her shoes were because with no heels, there was nothing to get caught in the dress (yeah, and also nothing to WALK on, ya melonhead), or how Galliano paid such great attention to detail by making her a thong so photographers wouldn’t get pics of her hooha if they were below her on the stairs (it is funny bc when I leave the house, I never have to worry specifically about my hooha being exposed), or her lack of being able to breathe (in still photos she looked just uncomfortable, but in actual video? She truly did look like she would faint) but the worst? All the clips where she referenced her concept of the look and how it was meant to be like she grabbed “her boyfriend’s sweater” yet the sweater in question was a little cropped shrug.
See? She clearly irks me. But I still wouldn’t boo her on stage. Maybe that is partially due to my fear of public speaking. I might consider the booing so much harsher than the average person?
Of course she got booed! With the world as it is, she has come to symbolize a lifestyle that disgusts many of us. We don’t know why she’s famous. We don’t appreciate her like we didn’t appreciate Paris Hilton. All that superficiality when the world is dangling by a thread. It’s very French Revolution, n’est-ce pas?
All the ‘famous’ people at that roast and who is everyone talking about days later? Kim. That’s why she got invited. Boo and fuss all you want, her talent is getting attention 24/7 and she is really good at it.