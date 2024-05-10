DM: Prince Harry ‘upstaged’ his father & brother at the Scotty’s Little Soldiers event

As we discussed, Prince Harry spent his Thursday visiting with families from Scotty’s Little Soldiers. It’s a charity which supports the children who have lost military parents. Harry has worked with the charity for years and years in a private capacity, meaning it’s not a royal patronage which could be “taken away” from him. There was some talk that Harry would use his trip to the UK to visit with his remaining private charities, and that’s exactly what happened. Harry and Scotty’s Little Soldiers organized a gathering of about 50 kids and their parents, and Harry played games and spent time with everyone.

Of course, Harry is now being accused of thunder-stealing. The Windsors really think that they control what he does and where he’s seen. The Mail had a story about how Harry “upstaged” his father and brother on a day where they had events outside of London. Hilarious. Even more so when it was revealed that Harry allowed the BBC to cover his event and he gave them exclusive comments:

LOL. He’s so natural with kids. It’s amazing that he dedicated some time for this, and it’s even funnier that he agreed to the BBC covering it. Amazing. Thunder-stealing! Upstaging! How dare he!