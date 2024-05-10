Prince Harry met with NATO & Scotty’s Little Soldiers before heading to Nigeria

Before we get to the Nigeria trip, let’s do some housekeeping on Prince Harry’s activities while he was in London for three days. On Tuesday, he popped up at an Invictus Games anniversary panel discussion. On Wednesday, Harry attended the Invictus anniversary service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. As it turns out, before the service, Harry met with Admiral Rob Bauer, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, “to explore common values in the support of international wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans.” The photos were posted by Admiral Bauer and Invictus. Can’t believe Harry once again got face time with NATO high command.
Ahead of our Service yesterday, we were delighted to meet with the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Bauer, to explore common values in the support of international wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans. https://t.co/11hXNGlJUS pic.twitter.com/sWXtnm9AYE
— Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) May 9, 2024
Then on Thursday, Harry was still in London, and he spent the afternoon visiting with military families on behalf of his private patronage, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Scotty’s Little Soldiers posted the photos on their social media and they wrote that Harry met with 50 kids and did fun activities and talked about what it’s like to lose a parent. Harry gave a statement to the charity: “It was an honour to meet so many of the wonderful families Scotty’s Little Soldiers supports. I have long believed in the mission of this charity, and I truly believe the work they do to foster community and create space for young people to connect, grieve, but also have fun together is life-changing. I am a huge supporter of their work, and very proud to be their first Global Ambassador.” I truly teared up.
As for the Nigerian trip, on Thursday, everything got confirmed. My guess is that the Sussexes probably wanted to wait until the very last minute to confirm that they will be in Nigeria today, Friday, and have a full three days of events and activities:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set for their first visit to Nigeria! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will kick off their visit to the west African country on Friday, May 10, PEOPLE confirms. PEOPLE’s chief foreign correspondent Simon Perry will join the trip to Nigeria, covering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s various outings.
Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, were invited to by Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, the country’s highest-ranking military official. Upon their arrival on Friday morning, the couple will visit a school. They will then meet with the Chief of Defense Staff. In the afternoon, Harry will meet injured servicemembers at a military hospital.
On Saturday, the couple will attend a training session for the organization, Nigeria: Unconquered and a reception hosted by the Chief of Defence Staff in honor of military families.
In the afternoon, Meghan will co-host an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization.
On Sunday, The Duke and Duchess will attend a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.
The Sussexes are going to try to get me to post stories on Saturday, aren’t they? Sigh… I will make no promises but if we have photos, I might. I’m looking forward to the meltdowns from the clownshow over there. They spent the entire week desperately trying to convince everyone that Harry was so snubbed and unpopular. Sure. It’s about to be an absolute sh-tstorm when Meghan pops up, looking gorgeous and freckled.
Photos courtesy of Admiral Bauer’s Twitter & Cover Images.
lol! You know, I was just thinking about the really tough spot that UK based charities are in with M&H, given the absolute nightmare attacks we’ve seen launched on any that try to support or even just not trash H&M. I get how really difficult this is and why so many feel they need to have a no engagement policy just to avoid being drawn into the RF line of fire. My goodness, the RF is not beneath having their nasty supporters get charities put under investigation for stepping out of line on H&M. So, in some ways, I do think the RF has been kind of successful in forcing a snubbing of Harry, even if unwilling. And that is to the serious detriment of the mental health community in the UK in particular, I think.
Anyway, I wonder if the military community’s decisive moves against this won’t provide some space for other non-military non-profits to do the same. I’m not sure you can get better cover than NATO high command lol. I love how even the RF knows better than to leak stories about the Palace being mad about x, y, or z with NATO and Harry, as they do with foreign politicians (Biden for ex) and other government officials. NATO leadership doesn’t give a rat’s patoot about the Royals and I love it.
The pics of Harry with the kids from Scotty’s little soldiers – he’s just so present. And so fun! Can you imagine any of the other royals laughing and playing with kids – encouraging them to lick the chocolate slab off of their face? He’s just such a light and delight. He brings joy to the people he visits and he GETS joy from visiting and being with people.
He’s doing such fulfilling work.- I feel that moments like this must bring him so much joy and such deep appreciation that he is able to do such impactful work and get to meet so many different kinds of people and help make children’s lives better. Diana didn’t like the Royal machinery. Harry has also suffered deeply at its machinations. But they both used the spotlight thrust on them to make the world a better place and not to enhance themselves.
Any mother worth anything would be so deeply proud of Harry. Diana must be watching with a heart full of joy.
Aw love that Harry was with Scotty’s Soldiers❤️ and met with NATO. I was not sure about this trip in the lead-up but it has been really sweet to be wrong.
I wonder if this will spur Huevo’s into attending a few of the upcoming WW2 memorials that the King tried to get him to go to – can’t have the spare meeting with NATO general’s can we.
@Jais, I agree. I was worried this was a mistake or just another way to get drawn in and abused. Then Harry – in true Harry Spencer fashion – makes sure that the trip is successful, holding high level meetings and also visiting one of his favorite charities. And then unbidden – the people come out to St. Paul’s to cheer him, and he does a little walkabout which he is so good at. Like you, I’m happy to be wrong! Long live good King Henry Spencer!
Harry is so much more a true King than Charlie and Wills. He inherited all of Diana’s soft skills, intelligence, charisma, and compassion.
He truly looks and acts like a qualified and dignified king/ statesman/president of the republic. That was my first thought.
All this while Egg and KC fool around in military cotumes giving unearned accolades to each other. I’m sure it’s not juat Egg who is spinning in anger right now, but his rota cronies too who are expected to make asses of themselves by twisting this to look like the Windsors are somehow winning.
Fancy costumes, fancy hats, shiny medals. In the U.S. the term Stolen Valor is used for military imposters; people who claim to have been in combat and been awarded medals for bravery, etc. Huevo and KC can award each other all the shiny unearned medals, but they evidently can’t go and acknowledge true heroes, those who have served their country valiantly, and been wounded. The Windsor Stolen Valor costumes convince no one that they have ever shown true courage or leadership. They are little boys playing dress-up.
Yes let the clown meltdown begin. So he meet with NATO again. Let see if the Prince of Jealousy and Hate try’s to get a meeting with NATO Lol. Can’t wait to see all the pictures that will be taken while they visit Nigeria. I’m sure the incandescent one will be have a good old tantrum about now.
I’ve said it multiple times before but it bears repeating: the RF can’t stand that Harry is out here looking and acting like more like a king than either of the other two dolts, which shreds to shit their whole annoited by God, monarch by virtue of birth order BS.
Whether Harry intends to or not, he’s doing more to bring down the monarchy than anyone else. Good for him.
I disagree. The ones doing the most to bring down the monarchy are Charles, William, The Firm and the RR. Because if the King and other working royals would do something, anything but preen, give themselves medals, throw themselves parties and throw fits (and pens) whining Woe is Me! while glowering and cackling and spending public money, they’d have a chance of holding it together.
But at this point, aside from Charles’ efforts decades ago to preserve heritage breeds and setting up The Prince’s Trust, is there *anything* *any of them* have done to make the world a better place, look beyond their own noses?
They are showing their (lack of) worth, and character over and over again (and The Firm and RR propping the whole puppet show up for their own gain are doing just as much damage)
I think our two comments are different sides of the same coin because I meant Harry is demonstrating that people acting in a private capacity (even and especially those not Royal by birth) can be more worthy or suited to be monarch, can do just as much and MORE than the reigning monarch or heir and how outdated and irrelevant birthright monarchies are. I seriously doubt it is what Harry has set out to do but it is a consequence of the situation.
And Charles and William are just continuing to sink the ship by simply being themselves, as you pointed out.
Who’s the real global statesman? Not Huevo.
Huevo and the derangers don’t understand that this kind of clout took Harry many years of hard work and dedication to build from the ground up. Not just showing his prince face and expecting accolades. If he were able to grasp this, Huevo would see why he and Earthshyt are not invited to any serious climate related event or decision maker.
Hard to be a statesman when he refuses to leave the house. “WFH statesman” isn’t a thing, Bill. 😆
I was not in favor of Harry attending the anniversary in person, but man was I wrong. Harry showed up with dignity was surrounded by his uncle, aunt and cousins and looked amazing. Then to top it all off, he had a visit with the secretary for NATO, and had an opportunity to visit with Scotty’s little Soldier’s. What an amazing trip. Now on to Nigeria.
The various NATO branches know what they have in Harry. Him creating Invictus not only led Germany to hosting, but to creating a stand-alone agency for injured vets *and* a Veteran’s Day.
Too bad that Harry’s paternal side of the family wouldn’t know *diplomatic* if it hit them in their heads.
So good that the interested parts of the British public got to see a working royal, someone who did more in his 3 days in the UK than the taxpayer-funded Raging 🥚 did the whole year so far.
And it’s great to know Harry networks with his charities and beyond, “Scotty” and Wellchild people were at St. Paul’s too.
Harry has blasted right past that, he is living well and doing good for others, living His. Best. Life. He and Meghan are living their lives the way they made clear they would at their wedding:
“This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine. Everywhere I go, I’m going to let it shine!
Let it shine! Let it shine! Let it shine!”
And revenge doesn’t figure into it … because at this point, his father, his brother, The Firm are irrelevant to the good he’s trying to do, and the loving fulfilling life he’s built with his family.
The can try to toss mud, try to toss a basket over the Sussexes’ “light” but H & M are just going to keep on motoring along: living well, doing good, uplifting other people and looking fine while doing it.
And other people trying to do good, who value kindness, compassion, growth, common purpose are being drawn to their “light” magnifying the impact.
Prince Harry’s trip to the UK was a resounding success. It was a flawless execution. In every measure the Duke of Sussex stood out as a global statesman. His charm and kindness make it looks so easy but a lot of planning and hard work goes into these kind of events. Bravo Harry! You are a greater man against many others.
When you have someone like Admiral Bauer praising you, who cares what royal “experts” and some family members have to say?
A packed schedule in Nigeria, too. Love that Meghan’s co-hosting an event with the Director General of the WTO. And PEOPLE is traveling with them?
It’s also really interesting that Simon Perry from People is actually traveling to Nigeria with Harry and Meghan. I assume the Sussexes approved who could come with them? The rota must be sick.
I hate that Simon Perry, the chief “Keen Fluffer” is going with them. I think he absolutely refuses to put Meghan, the American Princess, on the cover of People unless she’s with Harry and instead highlights Keen for doing absolutely nothing. Just like all of these stories this week highlighting Peg for what? Existing?
But Perry and PEOPLE are being given special access – that has to be worth something to them.
Gosh, I read through the Scotty’s Little Soldiers post and link. So moving. To bring not only kindness and also true tools for coping for the children is so important and touching. I’m certain it helps maintain funding as well, which I plan to go back and contribute.
Look at the faces of the kids interacting with him. Omg they are in their joy. He brings out the best in everyone who isn’t a narcissist. Literally the world is a better place because Harry and Meghan are in it.
I love this for Harry. This turned out so wonderful. Meeting with NATO and having his Spencer family there! This just blew up in Chuckie and Pegs faces and I always love seeing that. Wellchild and Scotty Little Soldiers were also there. Me thinks Huevo is going to have an aneurysm lol!!!!
HRH The Prince Harry. Looking and acting like a true king. A hardworking, charismatic legend in the making. His genuine passion for these causes and his compassion and connection with the people around him just shines though. I’m so glad the trip went well.
I guess those sounds I heard this morning must have been an incandescent, raging Huevo, throwing pillows and throwing up. And a bumbling, angry Chuckles, throwing fountain pens and ripping sinks from the wall.
Agree. Harry is trying to show his brother how it’s done, but brother is so consumed with jealousy and rage that he just can’t listen and learn.
I saw a BBC clip on Harry’s visit to Scotty Little Soldiers. It was very delightful to see Harry interact with the children.
OMG, the ‘senior working royals’ will have to continue working for the next three days. After getting off their behinds while Harry was charming the UK. After this they will all go on vacation until June. Honestly, they would have anyway.