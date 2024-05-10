Prince Harry met with NATO & Scotty’s Little Soldiers before heading to Nigeria

Before we get to the Nigeria trip, let’s do some housekeeping on Prince Harry’s activities while he was in London for three days. On Tuesday, he popped up at an Invictus Games anniversary panel discussion. On Wednesday, Harry attended the Invictus anniversary service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. As it turns out, before the service, Harry met with Admiral Rob Bauer, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, “to explore common values in the support of international wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans.” The photos were posted by Admiral Bauer and Invictus. Can’t believe Harry once again got face time with NATO high command.

Then on Thursday, Harry was still in London, and he spent the afternoon visiting with military families on behalf of his private patronage, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Scotty’s Little Soldiers posted the photos on their social media and they wrote that Harry met with 50 kids and did fun activities and talked about what it’s like to lose a parent. Harry gave a statement to the charity: “It was an honour to meet so many of the wonderful families Scotty’s Little Soldiers supports. I have long believed in the mission of this charity, and I truly believe the work they do to foster community and create space for young people to connect, grieve, but also have fun together is life-changing. I am a huge supporter of their work, and very proud to be their first Global Ambassador.” I truly teared up.

As for the Nigerian trip, on Thursday, everything got confirmed. My guess is that the Sussexes probably wanted to wait until the very last minute to confirm that they will be in Nigeria today, Friday, and have a full three days of events and activities:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set for their first visit to Nigeria! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will kick off their visit to the west African country on Friday, May 10, PEOPLE confirms. PEOPLE’s chief foreign correspondent Simon Perry will join the trip to Nigeria, covering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s various outings. Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, were invited to by Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, the country’s highest-ranking military official. Upon their arrival on Friday morning, the couple will visit a school. They will then meet with the Chief of Defense Staff. In the afternoon, Harry will meet injured servicemembers at a military hospital. On Saturday, the couple will attend a training session for the organization, Nigeria: Unconquered and a reception hosted by the Chief of Defence Staff in honor of military families. In the afternoon, Meghan will co-host an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization. On Sunday, The Duke and Duchess will attend a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

The Sussexes are going to try to get me to post stories on Saturday, aren’t they? Sigh… I will make no promises but if we have photos, I might. I’m looking forward to the meltdowns from the clownshow over there. They spent the entire week desperately trying to convince everyone that Harry was so snubbed and unpopular. Sure. It’s about to be an absolute sh-tstorm when Meghan pops up, looking gorgeous and freckled.