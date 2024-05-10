The British media is very salty about the Spencers showing up for Prince Harry

I’ve lost count of the number of British articles and commentary pieces angrily discussing the Spencer family. As we saw, the Spencers came out for Prince Harry and Invictus on Wednesday, with the Earl Spencer, Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale (Harry’s uncle and aunts) coming out to the Invictus service. The Earl Spencer’s heir (Harry’s cousin) was also there, as were at least two other Spencer cousins. The British media had already gotten their prewritten narratives straight from Buckingham Palace: Solitary Harry, shunned and alone. They had to backtrack and admit that, actually, Diana’s side of the family came out for Diana’s youngest.
The Ephraim Hardcastle column in the Mail admitted that “Team Sussex” see the Invictus service as a win, because the lack of Windsors ensured that Harry carried the event on his own, and he did it well. The Windsors ended up emphasizing that Invictus is Harry’s baby, and the Windsors ended up looking spiteful, cold and petty. The Mail’s Jan Moir wrote an overwrought piece about it too, here’s the only important part:
Just when it looked like the Sussexes didn’t have a friend in London, just when it seemed as if Prince Harry would be shunned by his entire extended family every time he came to the UK — a one-man pestilence to be avoided like a contagion, sidestepped like a puddle, dodged like a bullet — something remarkable happened. Enter the Spencers.
And Prince Harry could not have been more delighted to see them. Inside the great cathedral, in almost biblical scenes of redemption, he hugged the Spencers, he kissed them, he fell upon their necks like the return of the prodigal son.
Indeed, we haven’t seen Harry looking so happy in public since he trundled down the waterslide at Thorpe Park, all those years ago. Yet underneath the bucolic bonhomie and the cheerful smiles, a thunder of advancing hooves could be detected, if you listened hard enough. For the Spencers were a cavalry galloping to the rescue.
One wonders what King Charles and Prince William might think about this high-profile intervention, which has the potential to cast them in a cold and unflattering light by comparison; the perennial bad cops to the Spencerian good cops.
Yet who is snubbing who in these endless, exhausting skirmishes of transatlantic royal snubs and non-speaks? The truth is that if his father and his brother won’t see him nor support his pet causes when he visits London, then Prince Harry has only himself to blame. Who could ever trust him again?
Charles and William look cold, petty and mean BUT IT’S HARRY’S FAULT. How dare the Spencers not spend years smearing and marginalizing the Sussexes, to the point where the Sussexes had to set the record straight? How dare the Spencers support Diana’s beloved son instead of attacking him and scapegoating him? Did the Spencers not get the memo that Harry was supposed to look SOLITARY in the UK? How dare the Spencers remind everyone that Harry still has deep family ties in the UK, Spencer ties which go back centuries.
The Telegraph also did a piece on the Spencers showing up – man, they are SO mad. This piece is just history and it’s really obvious stuff too, like “the Spencers love Harry” and “Harry has gotten a lot of quiet support from the Spencers for many years.”
The commentary is unhinged. “Breaking news: Man happy to see his uncle and cousins!!! tune in for more at six”
Exactly this!
“Man who established a world wide organization that helps soldiers Ans their families in the battle to mental, emotional and physical recovering SHOCKINGLY SUPPORTED by his family who are proud and supportive of who he is and what he has achieved!”
But but but …. If you are proud of someone in your family for what they are doing, isn’t that just less love and pride that can be lavished on you???
🙄 dear lord. The windsors are just awful.
These people who write these unhinged articles need psychiatric therapy in a special hospital. The Spencers going to this event is just family supporting family something the Windsors and the press do not understand. Harry’s family was there for him the institution was glaringly absent.
Seriously! A one-man pestilence?!
But if the Spencer’s are proud of Harry and support him … And love him … doesn’t that mean that the Spencer’s themselves will have less pride, love and support coming to them from their other family members?
Love, pride and support are a finite resource after all! You can’t just go being proud of anyone other than yourself because it affects how much attention (aka love) you will get!
Everyone else must fail for you to succeed!!!!
God it’s so flipping sad. What a toxic bunch of stale and stagnant saltines.
Very happy that the Spencer’s are proud of their nephew’s accomplishments and hard work. It’s wonderful to see Harry being supported by family after whatever sort of feral eat your young cult he was raised in.
They’re just mad because they backed the wrong horse and it’s not 2016-2020 anymore, with having no more access to their cash cows. They’re also mad because Harry disrupted their narratives and it makes Charles look stupid because the Spencer’s showing up showed that Harry still has family support and that the Windsors are trash family members.
YES the Windsor are the BAD cops. The world will never be completely convinced that the British Royal Family did not have a fell hand in Diana’s “accidental” death. I loved that this ceremony celebrating the real heroes of Britain also reminded the world that Charles and Camilla abused Diana for years.
More than anything else this is such a mean, petty waste of energy by these commentators. Really, there’s nothing else you could be covering? There’s such an appetite for this kind of insane vitriol? It’s a sad commentary on what sells, I guess.
The BM is more likely embarrassed because they got their marching orders to trash Harry and the Spencers deciding to ride at dawn to support Harry was doubly embarrassing.
Spencers have very obviously closed ranks around Harry. They offered Meg the Spencer tiara, they were at Archie and Lili’s christening, now this and probably more visits we’ll probably never know about. The media and the palace is pissed cause A) the optics were supposed to be Harry ‘alone’ and ‘punished’ B) not only did family show, but DIANA’S family. Their presence reminded that Harry has his mother’s family too. None of them at the palace want to be reminded of Di. The last thing the media wants is anyone drawing parallels between Harry and Diana (or worse, meghan and diana).
And C) The Windors look petty, stupid and quite frankly, bad at their jobs for not sending ANYONE to attend. Their absence + the Spencer family presence inadvertently created them vs us optics and well….C&C are STILL rehabilitating their image from the last scrimmage.
While I don’t think H asked them to go to spite the Windors, it was a masterstroke anyway.
My favorite part of this story is just the delighted look on the Spencers’ faces as they got to the church and greeted Harry. They all knew it would piss off Charles, Camilla and William and they were there for it. There’s nothing the royal family can do to them. The Spencers really don’t get to stick the knife in enough in Diana’s honor and Earl Spencer is always ready to take a go at it.
and I absolutely love them, and especially Earl Spencer for doing so 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I have a question for people who have read Spare : Is Harry talking about the Spencers much in it ? Like after Diana’s death are they mentioned as more supportive than the Windsors ?
Harry’s current pr strategy is spotless. His new pr person in the uk is running circles around kp and bp. The delightful thing is that some deranger pages had been indicating that the Spencers had fallen out with Harry. Will-not must be incandescent his bots didn’t win the pr war.
This was a boss move by the Spencer’s 🤣🤣 the Windsors should be ashamed. PANIC IN THE PALACE 🤣🤣
Impotent rage. It feeds on itself. Also makes you physically sick. No way you repeatedly write this white-hot anger without an adverse cellular response.
The leftover stench is spreading… the world press and people outside their propaganda bubble are not impressed at all. Funny how the delusional chuck thinks he has support when he has to order the people he finances to show up at his event. What a joke the BRF have turned into.