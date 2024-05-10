A t-shirt dress, a portable generator and an effective night cream



From CB: I recently treated myself to a mini haul from our Amazon posts. I got the NYX Epic Wear eyeliner stick that Rosie recommended. It’s awesome and I like it better for day wear than the liquid eyeliner I typically use. I also bought two e.l.f. Multisticks, in the colors peony and peach. Those were such a great buy! They’re only $5 each and they really add to my makeup routine and look. Plus I got the KitchenAid kitchen shears we listed. Those were $9 and so worth it. Here are some deals and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Amazon Deals

Up to 30% off Premium beauty deals from innisfree, OPI, and more

Up to 23% off Mother’s Day Essentials from Cetaphil & Differin

23% off Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

22% off Skylight Calendar: 15 inch Digital Touchscreen Calendar & Chore Chart

47% off Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

36% off Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

20% off Seresto Large Dog Vet-Recommended Flea & Tick Collar

33% off FRONTLINE Plus For Cats and Kittens Flea and Tick Treatmen

32% off All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

32% off Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

44% off eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX

A comfortable t-shirt dress you can dress up or down



From CB: I love t-shirt dresses because they’re so comfortable and versatile. This affordable rayon above-the-knee t-shirt dress by Amazon essentials comes in sizes x-small to xx-large and in six colors, all under $25. It has 654 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women love it and say that it’s comfortable and flattering. “I’m in between a med and lg and I got a med. It fits perfect! The red is bright and fun, with a slight orange tint to it. I am going to get more colors. Material is thick enough that it does not show my underwear line.” “I wore this dress for the first time while on vacation and it was so comfortable & versatile. I wore it out to a casual dinner, as a bathing suit cover-up, and while just relaxing in the hotel. The fabric is very soft…that really surprised me. The cut of the dress is also super flattering and it fit perfectly.”

A cream that fades dark spots on your face and hands



From CB: This fading cream is for fading sun spots, melasma and acne scars. It’s formulated with niacinamide and kojic acid and is vegan and cruelty free. It’s a bit pricey at $18 for .5 ounces, but a little is supposed to go a long way. This listing has 2,300 ratings, 4.1 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it works to fade sun spots and that it reduces acne scars. Some say it has a strong smell but it’s said to go away. “It’s not a miracle fade cream. Spots don’t magically disappear but with daily use I can see a softening and lightening of my dark areas.” “I have HORRIBLE scars on my legs to the point I haven’t shown my legs in years. I started using this lotion and within days I could finally see a difference.”

An undereye brightener with hyaluronic acid and shea butter



From CB: This undereye brightener by Catrice is vegan and cruelty free and is just $5. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid and shea butter, and comes in two shades. This listing has 4.2 stars, over 5,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s effective at reducing their dark under eye bags and that they wished they’d tried it sooner. “I can’t say enough great things about this. I wore it once and my husband and mom both commented positively! I ordered a 3 pack so I gave one to my mom who also loves it. I’m 40+ and she’s 60+ and this does not settle into fine lines or creases. It lasts all day and literally erases my purple/blue circles under my eyes!” “I have very dark circles and struggle to find products that work and still look natural. Especially when it comes to blending as most under eye products are super thick and end up looking cakey. Literally wasted hundreds of dollars on prestige brands at makeup stores claiming to neutralize undereye bags that looked awful. Decided to try this out after seeing it on Amazon and reading the reviews. I absolutely love it! It goes on very smooth and blends perfectly. Many days I don’t even have to put concealer or foundation over it.”

A portable generator strong enough to power small appliances and computers



From CB: The Anker 521 Portable generator is currently on sale for 23% off at under $170. It has a battery life indicator and “2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet.” This would be great for traveling and for keeping in your car for charging in a pinch. This listing has over 1,900 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it lasts a long time on a single charge and is great for charging and running multiple devices. A lot of CPAP uses say it works for that on the go and as a backup battery at home. “I use this anker 521 portable power station absolutely every single day since I got it. I had it for about 4 months. I bought it for when my power goes out I can charge my phone and laptops also power my internet router. Works perfect for all that and more, I basically use it everyday” “I bought this 2 years ago, used it for a particular project and then forgot about it 18 months ago. Well, we had a monsoon type storm here in New Hampshire 2 days ago that snuffed our electricity for 26 hours. Dug this out and it still had 94% charge!”

The night-time serum version of Neutrogena’s popular Hydro Boost



From Rosie: I think most of us are big fans of Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost facial moisturizer, of which they now make a version with SPF 25. There’s also a night-time serum version now, too! Made with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, it’s designed to hydrate your face overnight. And just like the OG version, the night serum is great for sensitive skin, too. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 8,350 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People who use it comment on how well it moisturizes their skin while not leaving it feeling greasy. “I really like this nighttime eye cream, it plumps and moisturizes without leaving my skin greasy.” “So light that you do not even feel it. So clean feeling and not greasy. Love it.” “I have such sensitive skin and Neutrogena is always my safe skin care go to. This one in particular is my absolute favorite.”

An electric lunch box for hot meals at work or on-the-go



From Rosie: I think this electric lunch box is so neat. It comes with plugs for wall outlets and car chargers, so you can bring your lunch to work or during a long day in the car. Just plug it in to warm it up in 15-30 minutes. Bonus features include a compartment for a spoon and fork, a phone holder if you want to watch something while eating, and an insulated bag to carry it in. There are six different colors, all in the $25-$27 range. Right now, there’s a 10% off coupon applied at checkout. This lunch box has a 4.4 star rating, almost 2,100 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say that it’s saved them time during lunch breaks or from resorting to fast food. “Bought this for my husband to use at work to heat up his lunch…love that it comes with a cord for the car.” “This has made all the difference in warm food on the go during long drive times and has helped me to avoid fast food. Really helpful little item.” “I was skeptical at first but oh it works amazing. My food is so hot. No more walking all the way across the building to the break room or needing to leave to get a hot meal.”

An ice cream maker that makes delicious summer treats



From Rosie: Summertime’s right around the corner, which means it’s time for outdoor grilling and making fun treats like homemade ice cream. In addition to ice cream, Nostalgia’s electric ice cream maker can also make gelato, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. It’s easy to use; you just add your mixture, ice, and salt and then turn the machine on. There are options that make two, four quarts, or six quarts of ice cream, in different designs. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 8,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users comment that it’s easy to use and on how delicious the final product is. “Using this machine is a favorite in the home. We have made strawberry, cookies n cream, valanila [sic], and chocolate. It is an amazing machine that does all the work.” “We made our first ice cream today me and the grandchildren and they enjoyed it [i]mmensely. the instructions are very clear and we bought a pre-mix ice cream mix from Amazon, which also worked very well. I am very happy.” “It is so worth the money! It’s easy to make ice cream in this. You can make your own and eliminate all of the chemicals and harmful ingredients in the junk they sell at stores.”

A stylish container set to store loose coffee and more



From Rosie: I bought the bamboo tea box that we featured in March and love how it looks on my counter. I currently keep my loose coffee in those round plastic takeaway soup containers, and it’s time to upgrade those, too. I’m picking up this set of two ceramic containers with bamboo lids and a holder to match the tea box. You can store beans, nuts, sugar, and more in it if you’re not a coffee person. It comes with a tablespoon-sized spoon and labels, too. There are two- and three-pack options with different sizes and designs, depending on what you’re looking for. Prices vary based on what you’re ordering but right now, there’s a $3 off coupon applied at checkout. This set has a 4.3 star rating, more than 150 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who’ve bought it love how nice they look and fresh they keep things stored in them. “Love this! I keep coffee and brown sugar in it. It keeps everything fresh and looks really good!” “We use them to store whole bean coffee, but I’m sure there are lots of other uses. The included labels are pretty great, since it allows you to write the exact brand and flavor which is in there. The cylinders hold an entire normal-sized bag of coffee.” “We bought these for our home coffee station – absolutely perfect… they look great, hold coffee, creamer and sugar and keep the space looking ‘put together.’”

