‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #173: Kaiser’s cat caught a chipmunk



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 8:00

I saw an alligator with her babies when I was in Florida. Update: I put that photo above and circled the baby, it’s camouflaged! (Here’s a link to the earlier photo of the alligator at my parents’ door that I mentioned.) Chandra’s cat captured a chipmunk who looked dead but then escaped. Here’s Chandra’s Twitter thread on that. I watched Fallout on Amazon Prime, Files of the Unexplained on Netflix and a mystery horror show on MGM+ called From. Chandra watched The Idea of You and Dune 2. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 8:00 to 26:00

We still haven’t seen Kate. William was asked about Kate and their kids earlier this month and he said “we’re all doing well.” A fashion designer who dresses the children said in an interview “I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back.” When The Times reported on Prince Charles’ visit to a cancer center on April 30th they included the detail that Kate “is expected to be away from public duties for some time.” There’s no timeline for when she might return.

William is on the cover of this week’s People Magazine. He’s the focus and center of the story, with very little details about how Kate and the kids are doing. There’s a narrative that any questions about Kate’s condition are “bullying” and mean to her, when it’s more about the messaging around her illness. Anyone who points out the fake photos and videos the palace has been putting out are somehow hurting Kate according to their narrative. Here’s a link to Christopher Bouzy’s tweet that I mentioned. We wonder when the international press will start to call them out.

Harry went to the 10th year anniversary service for Invictus at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on Wednesday and got a rock star reception. Harry’s relatives on his mother’s Spencer side were out in full force, but none of the Windsors came. They held a garden party at the same time because they’re just that petty.

We heard that Harry requested ahead of time to see his father but was told Charles was too busy. Harry’s spokesperson issued a simple statement about that. Richard Kay reported that “there had been no formal request from either the King or his son to schedule a meeting.” Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths suggested the meeting fell through because Harry didn’t want Camilla in the room when he met Charles. Kay also reported that Harry didn’t request housing. Camilla has been leaking like crazy.

They also announced a military honors event in which Charles will officially hand off Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to William. They made the announcement about William getting that title last year, but this is a made up handover event to try to pull focus from Harry. The Army Air Corps is Harry’s regiment with which he served two tours in Afghanistan.

The Sussexes have been invited by the Nigerian government to visit. As we were recording, the news had just come out that they would arrive the next day, Friday. The British envoy in Nigeria has admitted he had no idea about the visit and is not involved in scheduling.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef: Minutes 26:00 to 37:00

Drake had been trying to bait Kendrick for months before he finally responded with some of the most epic songs in rap battle history. Go here for a more thorough recap. We talk about the BBL Drizzy phenomenon, starting with the King Willonius song and evolving into Metro Boomin’s BBL Drizzy challenge. After Drake’s cheap shot at Kendrick, Family Matters, Kendrick dropped Meet The Grahams and then Not Like Us, which is breaking records. Here is the master cut of reaction videos I mentioned. After that Drake released The Heart Part 6 in which he tells on himself and reveals that he doesn’t understand Kendrick’s lyrics.

There was a shooting at Drake’s house recently and one of his bodyguards was injured. Drake has feuds with so many people in his industry. Meghan Thee Stallion’s HISS is likely about Drake.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 37:00 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from PaddingtonJr on the post about Harry at the Invictus anniversary service.

My comments of the week are from MrsFonzieFace, K and Eowyn on the post about Robert F Kennedy Jr. having a dead worm in his brain.

Thanks for listening bitches!