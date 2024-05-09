Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: A worm ate part of my brain and then died

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is still running for president, with a platform of “I hate vaccines” and “I’m anti-science.” It feels like his platform is leaning into Republican ratf–king too, since Republican political operatives and conservative media are propping up this loser, all while the Kennedy family has made it perfectly clear that they have zero support for him. For years, there have been questions about Kennedy’s health and his “forgetfulness,” shall we say. The man has always been weird and he’s been involved in fringe-politics and anti-vaccine activism for a while, but when did this really start? Well, the New York Times revealed something which makes a lot of sense in retrospect: Robert Kennedy Jr. had a brain-eating worm which died IN HIS HEAD after partially eating his motherf–king brain. The dead worm is still there.

In 2010, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was experiencing memory loss and mental fogginess so severe that a friend grew concerned he might have a brain tumor. Mr. Kennedy said he consulted several of the country’s top neurologists, many of whom had either treated or spoken to his uncle, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, before his death the previous year of brain cancer.

Several doctors noticed a dark spot on the younger Mr. Kennedy’s brain scans and concluded that he had a tumor, he said in a 2012 deposition reviewed by The New York Times. Mr. Kennedy was immediately scheduled for a procedure at Duke University Medical Center by the same surgeon who had operated on his uncle, he said.

While packing for the trip, he said, he received a call from a doctor at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital who had a different opinion: Mr. Kennedy, he believed, had a dead parasite in his head.

The doctor believed that the abnormality seen on his scans “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died,” Mr. Kennedy said in the deposition.

About the same time he learned of the parasite, he said, he was also diagnosed with mercury poisoning, most likely from ingesting too much fish containing the dangerous heavy metal, which can cause serious neurological issues. “I have cognitive problems, clearly,” he said in the 2012 deposition. “I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me.”

In the interview with The Times, he said he had recovered from the memory loss and fogginess and had no aftereffects from the parasite, which he said had not required treatment. Asked last week if any of Mr. Kennedy’s health issues could compromise his fitness for the presidency, Stefanie Spear, a spokeswoman for the Kennedy campaign, told The Times, “That is a hilarious suggestion, given the competition.”