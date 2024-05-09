Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: A worm ate part of my brain and then died

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is still running for president, with a platform of “I hate vaccines” and “I’m anti-science.” It feels like his platform is leaning into Republican ratf–king too, since Republican political operatives and conservative media are propping up this loser, all while the Kennedy family has made it perfectly clear that they have zero support for him. For years, there have been questions about Kennedy’s health and his “forgetfulness,” shall we say. The man has always been weird and he’s been involved in fringe-politics and anti-vaccine activism for a while, but when did this really start? Well, the New York Times revealed something which makes a lot of sense in retrospect: Robert Kennedy Jr. had a brain-eating worm which died IN HIS HEAD after partially eating his motherf–king brain. The dead worm is still there.
In 2010, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was experiencing memory loss and mental fogginess so severe that a friend grew concerned he might have a brain tumor. Mr. Kennedy said he consulted several of the country’s top neurologists, many of whom had either treated or spoken to his uncle, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, before his death the previous year of brain cancer.
Several doctors noticed a dark spot on the younger Mr. Kennedy’s brain scans and concluded that he had a tumor, he said in a 2012 deposition reviewed by The New York Times. Mr. Kennedy was immediately scheduled for a procedure at Duke University Medical Center by the same surgeon who had operated on his uncle, he said.
While packing for the trip, he said, he received a call from a doctor at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital who had a different opinion: Mr. Kennedy, he believed, had a dead parasite in his head.
The doctor believed that the abnormality seen on his scans “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died,” Mr. Kennedy said in the deposition.
About the same time he learned of the parasite, he said, he was also diagnosed with mercury poisoning, most likely from ingesting too much fish containing the dangerous heavy metal, which can cause serious neurological issues. “I have cognitive problems, clearly,” he said in the 2012 deposition. “I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me.”
In the interview with The Times, he said he had recovered from the memory loss and fogginess and had no aftereffects from the parasite, which he said had not required treatment. Asked last week if any of Mr. Kennedy’s health issues could compromise his fitness for the presidency, Stefanie Spear, a spokeswoman for the Kennedy campaign, told The Times, “That is a hilarious suggestion, given the competition.”
I forwarded this story to CB yesterday and she said “I mean, that explains a lot.” I cannot stop laughing. Dude is literally missing part of his brain because it got eaten by a worm, a worm which then died and the brain-eating worm carcass is still in his head. Something else I guess I didn’t realize is that Brain-Eating Worm Guy is 70 years old? And his big pitch to “voters” is that he’s healthier and more mentally sound than Donald Trump and Joe Biden? A 70-year-old missing part of his brain because a worm ate it and died. Come on.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Sometimes there are just no words.
Wow. Nightmare food, right there. Can the Conservatives really do no better?
Yes, for the worm.
Is this supposed to be a selling point? He basically told us what’s wrong with him. Aaron Rodgers = CTE. RFK, Jr = Worm Brain.
It unbelievable that this is not absolutely disqualifying to be POTUs but here we are 🤷♀️ Every time when I’ve resolved to stop subscribing and supporting the New York Times for their misogyny and bothsides-isms, they pull out something like this justifying their continued existence.
Well, if criminal behavior doesn’t disqualify someone, why should this? There need to be some more restrictions placed on who can run.
Well that explains a lot
Exactly. He used to be a respected environmental advocate, and now he’s a crazy conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer. My late father in law had a brain tumor and it really affected parts of his personality. Imagine what a parasite could do. JFC.
This brain eating parasite, that is stuck in RFK Jr’s brain and is DEAD has made my day.
Crazy but it tracks! I didn’t know worm brain was a thing before now.
Thank gawd he’s a male in the twenty first century, otherwise his family would have him institutionalized.
The jokes just write themselves.
“A parasite found itself in RFK Jr.’s brain, where it realized, to it’s horror, that no brains were actually available to be eaten.”
“The parasite started munching on the anti-vax and conspiracy theory neurons. A postmortem now indicates that the parasite didn’t die of hunger, it died of shame.”
“RFK Jr. has caused so much societal harm that recent polling found that 70% of respondents reported they felt sorry for the worm.”
“After learning that the worm died after consuming only a small portion of RFK Jr.’s brain, the most frequent lament was that the parasite had not lived long enough to fulfill his life’s purpose.”
The poor worm died of malnutrition due to sub par diet.
This is the way.
I’m a big admirer of the original RFK. This is all so disappointing. The gap between who RFK jr. thinks he is and who RFK jr. actually is is so vast, that the man is obviously delusional. What a strange turn of events.
Crazy as he is, I actually kind of hope RFK Jr stays in the race because he’s getting most of his support from Trump’s potential base and could actually be a real spoiler by splitting the vote for the orange Nazi, making a Biden victory easier (a reverse Nader, if you will).
His dad and uncle would be so embarrassed of him. But after learning that a parasite ate part of his brain then they would feel sorry for him. And yes, his medical condition explains a lot. Where did he get that bug? The horror.
Can we vote for the worm?