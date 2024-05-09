Prince William plans to spend his ‘first night away from Kate’ since her cancer diagnosis

Here are some photos of Prince William in Newquay, Cornwall today. This was his big plan for Prince Harry’s visit to England this week – William hid out in Windsor (or wherever?) on Tuesday and Wednesday, only stepping out briefly for an investiture at Windsor Castle (which got very little attention). Then William’s clownish advisors arranged for two days of events for the end of the week – one day in Cornwall and then he’ll spend Friday visiting the Isles of Scilly. Tomorrow will be his first visit, as Prince of Wales, to the Isles of Scilly. Apparently, William isn’t taking the helicopter back to Windsor Castle later today. He’s staying the night in Cornwall and then traveling from there to the Isles of Scilly in the morning. This will be his “first night away” from the Princess of Wales since she was hospitalized in January?

Prince William is set to spend his first night away from wife Princess Kate Middleton since she received her cancer diagnosis. The prince has been switching up his diary to be by Kate’s side as she undergoes treatment for the illness. He is due to spend Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, in Cornwall, where he will carry out engagements in Newquay and then on the Isles of Scilly. On Thursday he will visit the site where the Duchy of Cornwall’s first homeless housing project will be built, in Nansleden, Newquay. The project will provide 24 homes and offer support to homeless people. William briefly took a step back from public duties since his wife made the news of her health public in March.

[From Us Weekly]

Yeah, I kind of doubt that. I think William has spent plenty of nights away from Kate this year. There’s such a weird feel to all of these lies, both big and small. William took the Mother’s Day frankenphoto, William hasn’t spent one night away from Kate, Kate took Louis and Charlotte’s birthday photos recently, etc. All of these little lies really start to add up.

Anyway, at least William looks healthy-ish and sober in these photos. He’s checking in on the big “housing project” he announced several months ago. It’s like five homes and he thinks it will solve Cornwall’s housing crisis.