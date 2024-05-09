Prince William plans to spend his ‘first night away from Kate’ since her cancer diagnosis

Here are some photos of Prince William in Newquay, Cornwall today. This was his big plan for Prince Harry’s visit to England this week – William hid out in Windsor (or wherever?) on Tuesday and Wednesday, only stepping out briefly for an investiture at Windsor Castle (which got very little attention). Then William’s clownish advisors arranged for two days of events for the end of the week – one day in Cornwall and then he’ll spend Friday visiting the Isles of Scilly. Tomorrow will be his first visit, as Prince of Wales, to the Isles of Scilly. Apparently, William isn’t taking the helicopter back to Windsor Castle later today. He’s staying the night in Cornwall and then traveling from there to the Isles of Scilly in the morning. This will be his “first night away” from the Princess of Wales since she was hospitalized in January?
Prince William is set to spend his first night away from wife Princess Kate Middleton since she received her cancer diagnosis.
The prince has been switching up his diary to be by Kate’s side as she undergoes treatment for the illness. He is due to spend Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, in Cornwall, where he will carry out engagements in Newquay and then on the Isles of Scilly.
On Thursday he will visit the site where the Duchy of Cornwall’s first homeless housing project will be built, in Nansleden, Newquay.
The project will provide 24 homes and offer support to homeless people. William briefly took a step back from public duties since his wife made the news of her health public in March.
Yeah, I kind of doubt that. I think William has spent plenty of nights away from Kate this year. There’s such a weird feel to all of these lies, both big and small. William took the Mother’s Day frankenphoto, William hasn’t spent one night away from Kate, Kate took Louis and Charlotte’s birthday photos recently, etc. All of these little lies really start to add up.
Anyway, at least William looks healthy-ish and sober in these photos. He’s checking in on the big “housing project” he announced several months ago. It’s like five homes and he thinks it will solve Cornwall’s housing crisis.
Until we see 🦴 in real time from a reputable news source I’m not really caring about anything Peggy is going through. (He’s sounding like a whiny brat tbh)
I agree. Until we see her holding up a newspaper with the day’s date and headline, and also outside with members of the actual public, we will not believe anything.
Curious about this? Is it for the destitute homeless or for those who are homeless because of lack of affordable housing? Will these homeless people be paying rent?
its just his excuse to get funding for his project so he can get homes and make more money. He’ll let the rent be good for a little while for some PR and make people sign NDA’s. Then drive the price up and to force out what he thinks are “undesirables” so he can make a profit.
They had to cobble together some ‘affordable housing’ scheme because he needed to be seen doing it after KP strong armed Twitter into crowding out #princewilliamaffair with #princewilliamaffordablehousing.
It would have been funnier if the trolls came back with “Prince william affordable housing for his mistress” but I don’t know how long hashtags are allowed to be. They don’t have to be well thought out, just provide a good photo op to pretend himself working.
It’s giving “my wife has the kids and a restraining order with my name on it”.
It surely does. I’m sure spends all his nights away from his sickly wife.
That’s what I think too. Domestic violence, and KP is in a tailspin because they don’t know how how long the coverup will last. It’s going to come out eventually.
First night away this year? I don’t think even his biggest fans believe that.
I doubt he’s spent even one night with her since her diagnosis, let alone without. It’s evident he has no comparison or consideration for Kitty.
Where’s Kate? I doubt he’s seen her since December of 2023.
Agree!!
So if we take this at face-value(I know🙄), then presumably Kate is getting better if he can spend his very first night away from her.
Believe it when I see it, and not in a five wheeled car.
More tall tales.
Quick Kate, ‘‘tis your chance to escape the dungeon and be free!!!
I’m afraid that Kate (if she’s even alive anymore) is physically unable to do that, or anything else.
dull, dull, dull 🤣🤣🤣
If the reporters refuse to do their job and try to find out the truth about Schrödinger’s princess, they could at least do their job and write about Nansledan’s origins.
This project was created by Charles since 2013 as a bit of a counterpoint to Poundbury, with more affordable housing than in Poundbury. The DoC is both the landlord and acting as a charitable organisation, so they get financial support from the government in addition to tax-breaks.
And we all know about the helicopter at KP. So of course 🥚 has never been away from 🦴 ever, much less a night. Right. 🙄
Hilarious!! I looked at the pictures in Getty Images of William today and one is worse than the other! And how he tries to imitate Harry’s hand on his stomach. Just embarrassing..
Also, I could puke again at how the British media portrays William as dutyful etc. with the appointment today. The Dutchy of Cornwall is stolen land from the citizens of England! This appointment is of no benefit to the taxpayers, only William personally earns millions from this stolen land. Also, I don’t understand how anyone can think this is about doing good?! William and Charles, along with the Dutchies, are just as much real estate moguls and building contractors who will stop at nothing for money as any other company. And that he is building social housing or something like that. Don’t make me laugh. It’s regulated by law, these people would never spend a single cent on their “subjects”!
Speaking as an American, but I associate “housing project” with shitty, poorly built and maintained housing for no-low income people. Aka “the projects.” I know that’s not how it’s meant but that’s how it sounds (to my American ears).
Sure.
FUN FACT: The Isles of Scilly is pronounced Silly.
No, hilarious fact.
What a pile of malarkey.
Lol Jaded. Right? What a joke.
Including the totally phony posed photos. This is the best they can do to compete with Invictus. We need a new word for pathetic.
I can’t believe that they really have not been question where that woman is? She has not been seen since December 2023 and no one has any concerns? And we have these chuckle f*cks out here talking about how they are entitled to see Duchess Meghan?!?! What the f*ck kind of shit is this?
You said it girl_ninja! They think they can just shame people asking reasonable questions cause questioning why she hasn’t been seen in public or any hospital or doctor’s office or ANYWHERE is throwing sh** at his sick wife! What planet do these people live on? Dude may have really staged a “walkabout” at the Farmer’s Market with a fake Kate but sure, what’s out of line here is all these questions. How dare we?
The gaslighting is in overdrive. “We’re not going to respond to Internet stories that Kate was kidnapped by aliens” LITERALLY NO ONE SAID THAT. What people DID suggest was that William harmed her in some way. He has yet to deny it. She has not been seen since December 2023.
Everyone knows I don’t like Kate. But even I am saddened that they have completely taken over the narrative here and she is being erased in real time. These people are monsters. I expect a Kate did not make it and we ask for privacy statement from them in a few months’ time. At this point if she surfaces again I will be shocked.
I think there’s been a plan to freeze her out for a minute now – he has been more repulsed than usual being around her (the trophy thing at the polo match), the hot single dad soft launch, and the RF did nothing to protect the Middletons from the debt stories and they could have easily paid off those debts, there have been a lot of signs this is coming.
Homes for up to 25 homeless people I think? They will be built on Duchy of Cornwall land, build probably funded by the local Council, then ‘rented’ out to the homeless. That normally means rent/council tax etc taken direct from their benefit payments. Council will then pay rent to the Duchy of Cornwall for the land. WOW that there is philanthropy and altruism in action. Win win for Baldie in any event.
Why on earth does anyone want to publicize where William spends his nights as “news”?
Is this some sort of warning to William? Are US readers really that interested?
To me, this signals they are now aware of the rumors that Huevo doesn’t even live with Kate, so they’re lying their asses off to get ahead of it. Because you’re absolutely right – this is completely NOT news, and nobody who has paid the slightest bit of attention believes it. Taking pages out of the book of gaslighting tips, just like Putin and Trump. Great company to be in.
It’s also cover for why Huevo can’t see Harry. He is “out of town on business” 🙄
It definitely feels a bit like a warning.
First – its normal for most husbands and wives to spend most of their time together, unless one partner travels a lot for work or maybe they work opposite shifts. My husband has not left me alone for a night since January, lol. But we also do not have multiple houses and helicopters.
So this just emphasizes, to me, that William DOES have those things (multiple homes, helicopters) and that it is not normal for him to go months without being away from Kate for a night -and I doubt this is his first time since her diagnosis, please. We all know better.
The press knows where William spends most of his nights and my guess is its not with Kate.
I would have expected as his wife is sick that he would have taken the helicopter back to Windsor like he and Kate did when they paid a 2 day Wales last year. It’s very strange that he would overnight now. Didn’t the press that he’s dedicated to Kate and the children and is remaining by Kate’s side? Although there’s no doubt that he’s spent some nights away from Adelaide Cottage since he’s moved there.
Really? Is Huevo taking his first break from daily meetings with Charles, too?
I mean of course they’re planting this story now. They have to have an excuse for why he can’t be in town while Harry is there (plus it gets a story for him while Charles and Harry both have their names in the paper). I wonder who told him that a business trip is a better look than “NO! I HATE HARRY!”
BahhhhhHHHHhaaaaaa! They haven’t lived together in years.
First night away… GTFO
Where are Kate and Shelly Miscavige? Someone call Leah Remini!
Let’s hope he doesn’t do one of his gaffes and call them the Scilly Isles, rather than Isles of, which is hated there. I’ve visited several times; such a gorgeous area of the world. Maryp, are you well enough to be reading this? I hope so. Lucky lady to have this glorious UK weather down there, but not so lucky to have William in your neck of the woods. I haven’t long been back on here since my hotel break away from Mr Sparrow, which was long overdue, so I’m not sure how you are.