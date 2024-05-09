King Charles & Prince William’s scrambled-together event is for Harry’s old regiment

As we discussed, King Charles and Buckingham Palace were left scrambling on Tuesday, looking for a quick way to “snub” Prince Harry. Harry had just revealed that the king claimed his schedule was much too full to see Harry, which torpedoed several palace-issued talking points about how Harry needed to beg his father for a meeting. The palace scrambled around and suddenly remembered a douchey thing they did last year, which was hand off Charles’s honorary “Colonel-in-Chief” position in the Army Air Corps to Prince William. The Army Air Corps was the regiment in which Harry served in Afghanistan. Last year, there were so many headlines about how Harry should be “devastated” over William getting this position. It always made William look pathetic though, like he’s obsessed with “claiming” all of Harry’s achievements and Harry’s biography. The fact that the palace announced the handoff of the honorary military position during Harry’s brief visit to the UK was just the icing of this royal turd.
Prince Harry was dealt two fresh blows just hours after he touched down in London for his Invictus Games.
Harry, who landed in the UK yesterday, May 7, learned that his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III will be attending an engagement next week, where William will be made the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps – Harry’s old regiment.
If that wasn’t a big enough sting for Harry, then the fact that King Charles’ turned down seeing him during his UK visit, but has made time to honor William, may certainly be.
Last night, the Buckingham Palace announcement that the king would pass on the Colonel role he held for 31 years to William, came just two hours after he said he was too busy to see his youngest son.
Before Prince Harry had decided to step away from royal life, it was thought he would be the one handed the role that would see him take charge of the regiment he toured Afghanistan with until 2014.
Yeah, there are layers and layers to this bullsh-t. As I’ve noted a few times, so much of Charles and William’s behavior is directed to an audience of one, Prince Harry. They’re so hellbent on punishing him, snubbing him, leaking about him, taking things away from him, and it’s like they have no concept of how absolutely horrible this looks to people outside this deranged little cult. Like, alright, Charles already gave this position to William last year. Now he’s going to force William to crawl out of a bottle in time for a handover next week, all because the palace needed a quick sadistic headline for Harry’s visit? Meanwhile, both Charles and William have made a point of how they’re snubbing not only Harry, but the Invictus Games and veterans.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 723678941, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 723679222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales before the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724223940, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
(Top to bottom) The Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, the Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724268583, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724270306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
Of course he did. He continues to be the sh*t father he always is and will always be. What he fails to see is the everybody with eyes and a brain know exactly what he is doing.
KC3 has always had the emotional intelligence of a bratty toddler and his mum and dad knew this about him. He keeps going from one gaffe to another and on the world stage too. Harry played a blinder by inviting the Spencers to the Invictus service. Coupled with the great reception he received, the optics was very very bad for the RF.
He looked great, so did the Spencer’s and it was a far more naturally happy occasion than the always stilted and stiff Charles & William
Definitely a shit father but ironically I don’t think these acts by Willy and Chuck are about “snubbing” Harry per se. Even these 2 ding dongs would know that Harry is over there nonsense. I think Chuck and BP wanted to take attention away from IG, the thanksgiving service, and all the great work that’s been done in the last 10yrs. They wanted the press to focus on the feud and create a circus around Harry. Since the royals have no access to him, don’t control the event and have no idea where he’s staying they have to manufacture content in order to create the circus so they created snubs for the press to talk about. If you notice all of the interviewers tried to focus on the royals and their drama. It was the veterans they interviewed who steered it back to IG. The Sussex spokesperson confirming Harry wouldn’t be meeting his dad killed a lot of the noise and the Spencers arrival and large crowds killed the “isolated Harry lost everything because of Meghan” narratives. So Chuck & Co. tried to create a circus and failed even better they made themselves look like clowns.
The Spencers attendance packed a double whammy since it showed Harry had familial support and emphasized that the IG thanksgiving is a big deal. Which put the focus where it always should have been; on the veterans and how the games help them find community and heal. All in all I definitely want the next games to be in DC but I see that the invictus community can handle themselves if it takes place in Birmingham.
This could also backfire on PW since it invites comparisons. PH actually served in combat with this unit and flew the Apaches. It makes me think of the meme where PH is owning the obstacle course and PW is walking on a beam surrounded by helpers.
I read that Peggy gets to play like a real Apache pilot during this mess.. it’s truly disturbing to read I hope it isnt true, but it sounds like a jealous Peggy move.
The Incandescent Egg is no longer certified to fly, and he failed the actual pilot exam*, hence him being allowed to play-act as the co-pilot for that two-seater EAAS helicopter that they had buy to placate a petulant prince.
* many people fail these exams, but they don’t go about throwing tantrums and either re-take or give up. And Wm’s eyesight is too bad these days anyway.
That said, one just doesn’t fly an Apache like that. It’s like being able to drive some cheap automatic car and then switch to gearstick Porsche, or even better, Ferrari. These cars are not like other cars, different kinds of skills needed, for reactions, breaks, acceleration forces – just like the Apache is not just any helicopter.
(this is no personal critique, just a general observation)
Maybe Peggy is hoping for a Legends of Aviation nomination out of this. Will he push his good friend Tom Cruise to have him selected? I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if he did. I know it stuck in Peggy’s craw that Harry got this accolade.
Just like I wondered how veterans feel about the Windsors so publicly snubbing them and the Invictus Games I wonder how the members of the Army Air Corps feel about William getting this position with zero credibility for it ? Like, it’s a slap in their faces, right ? I really hope it ends up backfiring on them one of these days.
Those two are so gross, ugly and stupid. What a mess they have made of their lives and they don’t even see it. Harry is not just going about his business and living, he is THRIVING with his beautiful little family and his true family in the Spencer’s.
What an embarrassment the King and his lazy prince are.
They are a joke!
See I feel like this has been announced to snub Harry but that it will be canceled next week citing “personal reasons” that Charles or William cannot attend.
But then “Where’s Kate?” will be back on. Bring it!
Since William is on an overnight business trip, “working” today and tomorrow, how could he possibly be expected to work on Monday, too?
Imagine what they could accomplish using all that energy on, oh, I don’t know, doing their jobs?
How Free Harry behaves (using his energy to do a job) vs. how the Salt Island Windsors behave (gaslighting and disappearing their wives, consorting with pedophiles, being petty AF at all times) is an object lesson in how one should and should not use one’s time on this earth. Be like Harry.
Not just snubbing Harry and the veterans, but also disrespecting the regiment by using them to punish Harry now, when the actual appointment happened last year.
I would absolutely love to know how last-minute this was put together. I’m sure the regiment loves putting some royal show together at the last minute to appease the royal egos. There has got to be some serious eye rolls going on. They’re having to put together some ostentatious ceremony because of the absolute psychodrama of Charles and William.
It is SUCH a bad look and I can’t believe that no one on either team said “hey you know what….”
they are so laser focused on punishing harry that they really are missing how this looks to the rest of the world.
This is just another episode in the BARF Stolen Valor reality show. The programing of which, sucks! The moral of the military must be at rock bottom at this point being used so disgracefully.
Announcing Charles as the patron of the RBL, which was done just a few days before Harry showed up, makes this a trifecta of mind bogglingly stupid decisions.
The patron position has been vacant since TQ died. The timing can be no coincidence, since the RBL chooses and supports the UK IG team. Not totally clear what the message is supposed to be. See, look, I support serviceman and veterans too? Is Charles trying to give the impression that as patron he somehow has an oversight position (e.g., ownership) when it comes to the IG team? Who knows.
The smart option, as the new RBL patron, would’ve been to send a message commemorating the IG 10 year anniversary and noting the upcoming service, even if Charles wasn’t going to be present. But we can’t have that. Better that the CIC – yet again – completely ignores these members of his country’s military in favor of sticking it to his son.
@windyriver, Does that mean Charles gets to pick the veterans that get to be on the actual IG team for the UK?? I hope it’s a just in name type of thing bc yikes.
So does Charles get up in the morning and immediately wonder how he can snub Harry that day? I have no idea how long Charles has left on this mortal coil, but is this how he wants to be remembered? Charles the Petty. And he’s not just insulting Harry but all veterans. A very bad look for the Commander in Chief.
I don’t know if Charles does, but his gray men and Camzilla who were all outed for their terrible behavior by Harry in Spare certainly spend all their time figuring out how to snub and punish him. Charles, the dog💩 father, just goes along with it.
Anyone want to start a pool on how this handoff ceremony goes? 10% chance William drops something and staggers around, 25% Charles gets sick from the garden party and cancels, 60% that William shows up separately and late, 100% that they are shown up by whatever H&M are doing that day.
The good news is, the only thing their petty schemes and plots accomplish is to make Harry look like the good, unbothered person he is.
Charles wakes up and asks how he can placate Baldimort today. He spent so long on Camilla that Baldimort is past training. He can only be placated now, and Charles’s legacy rests on placating William.
(Spoiler alert: William cannot be placated.)
You can see why he chose Camilla – one of the few women on the planet who wouldn’t outshine him
I’m not understanding why they don’t see how reactionary and petty they look. Charles has cancer and has done minimal events this year, William has done even less. And yet this week they both can find tons they need to do, all connected to the cause Harry’s in town for? They don’t look powerful they look like the only thing that can inspire them to leave the house is to be insulting to the people that pay for their largesse and defend their country.And why do they insist on acting like Harry has no one who will speak to him if they don’t? The sheer narcissism of thinking someone is alone because you won’t speak to them as they are surrounded every where they go by friends and other family members. They are just in shambles and can’t figure out why it’s not turning out the way they would like
Complete shambles. It’s like the Andrew interview over and over and over again, they can’t see it, either. Narcissism is a helluva drug.
It’s totally giving Andrew level delusions. I knew they were insulated but my god they are fools. The peasants will be at the gates sooner than they think.
They keep making it worse…and I love that for them. I hope they show up decked out in all of their finery and weighed down by all of the medals they award themselves and continue to make themselves look completely out of touch and like spiteful losers.
Vile, petty man. All this to shame and humiliate and insult the son who probably STILL loves his father more, and is certainly more concerned for his father’s wellbeing.
They couldn’t have had a worse week pr wise if they had let their enemies handle everything for them.. my god they look just horrible. I guess they didn’t like the grace people were willing to give this family because of the mystery cancer diagnoses so they had to tank that completely. Prince Harry just shined while that family just look like a waste of oxygen.
Who is advising Charles as they need to be sacked! The British media are of course loving this foolishness and crappy behaviour as it gives them the opportunity to write clickbait. Charles needs to stop being so passive and make a stand. Giving this to William is not going to make William start being responsible though as it appears that if things continue as they are the only thing Charles and William will be responsible for is the end of the British monarchy. Or maybe that’s what they really want???
Probably what William wants, he might love his elder son and not want him to be forced into being King as well. I expect William can hang on to the Duchy of Cornwall and his descendents can be rich forever.
WHAT IN THE REAL HOUSEWIVES MELODRAMATIC NONSENSE IS THIS?
These people. SMH. I hope nobody comes, and if they do, they make Chuckles and Huevo look like the jackasses they are. The people you go into the foxhole with are your military family, for better or worse. I hope they stand with Harry.
You really can’t make this s*** up. This is unbelievable.
The Express has just said that Tindall is not taking over at Invictus. I didn’t read the story, it just made me too angry.
If you or a loved one is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, make sure to snub your children firmly and often. Let them know they are always and forever snubbed. You never know—this chance to snub might be your last 🫠
These two just can’t stop showing their *sses
For me this shows how very much they envy Harry. Harry is showing them how to be a man who supports his family and the veterans he served with. The Winsdsor’s are just showing how very petty they are and how very much they envy Harry for the life he has chosen for himself and his family. I pity the house of Windsor and absolutely love the house of Sussex.
This. Their jealousy is eating them up. How else do you explain Charles and William planning and announcing military events just as Harry’s coming to the UK to celebrate veterans? An event that involves Harry’s old regiment. Why they can’t see that their actions are the equivalent of holding up neon signs that say “yes, that’s right. We wish we were Harry.” Like they have no chill and it’s like they’re rushing to tell the whole world how envious and covetous they are. Honestly, they should have just done some engagements with puppies or something instead of this obvious game-playing.
My prediction for this tin soldier parade next week; order all the military families to be present, bus in school children and care homes residents (making sure those of colour are in the front row), hand out flags for them to wave and Chuckles and Egg to do a “surprise “ walkabout.
They will be pulling out all the stops as this will be after H&Ms Nigerian visit- ( just saw a clip on Twitter x of the military chiefs giving a news conference in Nigeria confirming the visit will be Friday- Monday ).
The dictionary needs to update its entry for the word “petty” and include a picture of William.
This only shows that both William and Charles are in need of therapy. Harry was never going to get this regiment even if he was still a working royal anyway.
I just came here to say thank you again for the picture of Prince Harry in that Uniform.
I believe not only Harry expects this bs happening every time, especially when he’s in town, but as much as it will always stings (because unfortunately they’re part of his family), I hope he becomes indifferent and somehow desensitized to the Isle of Salt daily garbage.
The Daily Salt could be a good collective term for all the leakage and all the coverage on the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Daily Express, etc.
William cosplaying as Harry is something only a therapist can deal with.
Historically, though, the Heir trying desperately to be the Spare is fascinating. It screams, “I don’t want this job. No one wants this job. No one wants this job to exist.” It’s so literal that William wants to vanquish Harry—”I am firstborn and that in itself makes me king, not distinction in battle or goodness or lineage”—but it’s all William can think about. His crown is hollow because him being first over Harry’s second is literally his only qualification.
I’ve commented a lot today, and over time, but if I had only one point to make to royal history, it’s that point. William is a monster because he’s only special if Harry is second place.
Great point. Diana knew this: “Harry will have all the fun then”. That is the story of their lives.
And he does have all the fun then! The best revenge is living well, right?
This is our monarchy, ladies and gents of the UK – an institution revelling in petty stunt pulling and green with envy.
What fascinates me the most is, how clear it becomes over and over again how outdated the institution and role of a monarchy is. What if they are not refusing to behave civil, but this is the only way they know to act? They live in a system that makes them believe that’s the way the world is spinning. Organizing a garden party to make sure that none of the family members are able to go elsewhere because they have to follow the Kings order. While #goodkingharry is out and about, thriving. Well, hello new world!
Tara, I can’t imagine living that life. It certainly explains (in part) the disfunction of the family. They are raised as the grey men dictate and how it’s been done for centuries. It doesn’t appear that there is much warmth. It’s one of the reasons I think neither Beatrice nor Eugenie would ever want to be part time royals. I don’t think either of them want to put their children on display, but I’m sure that would be required. There is a vacuum for a shield for the Wales children. I know the bm will try to use A&L, but that will be difficult when they know nothing about them.
I have no idea how any child in that family who are working royals can turn out other than they have. If someone doesn’t pop that bubble soon, this family will be its own undoing.
@Saucy & Sassy – you hit the nail on its head. I will admit, I was not aware of the full depth of disfunctionality (and abuse) within (and of) this family. Always thought it was around Diana and Charles (and all the other egos). But this seems to be, how do you put it, systemic abuse? I also always think back of “the emperors new suit”, a childrens story we were told in elementary school. https://www.andersenstories.com/language.php?andersen=009&l=en&r=da I remember thinking “how can an emperor be so dumb” – but well, the better question is obviously “how can an emperor / king be so misled”.
This is like Groundhog Day — every damn time Harry’s in the news with Invictus his bellend father and brother start cosplaying all this military nonsense to try and upstage him. Just give it up, you can’t win.
Yeah, Harry really looked yesterday like he was suffering from the “fresh blows” inflicted by Charles LOL.
He couldn’t have looked happier or more regal … and unlike William, Harry actually was met by cheering and enthusiastic crowds.
Please maintain this strategy, Charlie and Will. It’s going swell!
All of these antics are designed to get a reaction out of Harry. Get him to say something, do something. They are enraged that he pays them no mind and just keeps going. HOW DARE HE, not respond to this, or call me so I can play games with him. They’ve lost their “toy” the person who they could always count on to control and they don’t know what to do with themselves. It especially burns them that while they’re all bitter, obsessed and miserable, he’s happy.
Why would they think that this would impact Harry at all? He’s known for years that these types of ‘honors’ will be given to other family members. Harry doesn’t need them. He has Invictus.
One is performative and the other helps people. Why would he care?