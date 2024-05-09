King Charles & Prince William’s scrambled-together event is for Harry’s old regiment

As we discussed, King Charles and Buckingham Palace were left scrambling on Tuesday, looking for a quick way to “snub” Prince Harry. Harry had just revealed that the king claimed his schedule was much too full to see Harry, which torpedoed several palace-issued talking points about how Harry needed to beg his father for a meeting. The palace scrambled around and suddenly remembered a douchey thing they did last year, which was hand off Charles’s honorary “Colonel-in-Chief” position in the Army Air Corps to Prince William. The Army Air Corps was the regiment in which Harry served in Afghanistan. Last year, there were so many headlines about how Harry should be “devastated” over William getting this position. It always made William look pathetic though, like he’s obsessed with “claiming” all of Harry’s achievements and Harry’s biography. The fact that the palace announced the handoff of the honorary military position during Harry’s brief visit to the UK was just the icing of this royal turd.

Prince Harry was dealt two fresh blows just hours after he touched down in London for his Invictus Games. Harry, who landed in the UK yesterday, May 7, learned that his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III will be attending an engagement next week, where William will be made the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps – Harry’s old regiment. If that wasn’t a big enough sting for Harry, then the fact that King Charles’ turned down seeing him during his UK visit, but has made time to honor William, may certainly be. Last night, the Buckingham Palace announcement that the king would pass on the Colonel role he held for 31 years to William, came just two hours after he said he was too busy to see his youngest son. Before Prince Harry had decided to step away from royal life, it was thought he would be the one handed the role that would see him take charge of the regiment he toured Afghanistan with until 2014.

[From Us Weekly]

Yeah, there are layers and layers to this bullsh-t. As I’ve noted a few times, so much of Charles and William’s behavior is directed to an audience of one, Prince Harry. They’re so hellbent on punishing him, snubbing him, leaking about him, taking things away from him, and it’s like they have no concept of how absolutely horrible this looks to people outside this deranged little cult. Like, alright, Charles already gave this position to William last year. Now he’s going to force William to crawl out of a bottle in time for a handover next week, all because the palace needed a quick sadistic headline for Harry’s visit? Meanwhile, both Charles and William have made a point of how they’re snubbing not only Harry, but the Invictus Games and veterans.