Prince William will be the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, where Harry served

As we discussed on Friday, King Charles parceled out some new military patronages to the handful of “working royals” left in the UK. The Princess of Wales got three new military patronages, and William got several new titles too. William will become the Royal Honorary Air Commodore at RAF Valley in Wales and the Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps. In case that sounds familiar, the Army Air Corps was where Prince Harry served with distinction in Afghanistan. As you can imagine, the British papers are making a big deal about this.
Prince William is set to take over command of Harry’s old Army unit after a reshuffle of the Royal Family’s military appointments by King Charles. His Majesty has decided to appoint his eldest son as Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps, in which the Duke of Sussex served as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, while also granting the Princess of Wales three new roles.
Announcing the changes, the Ministry of Defence said William, who qualified as an RAF search and rescue pilot, was now Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps. It means he will represent the Army’s airborne wing, including his brother’s former unit – 662 Squadron – with one royal commentator claiming Harry himself could have been in line for the role previously.
Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told the Mirror it was ‘quite feasible’ that if he hadn’t quit life as a working royal – something that saw him stripped of his honorary military appointments – he might have been given the title.
He said: ‘Had Harry still been around he might well have had more appointments going his way.’
William has also become the Royal Honorary Air Commodore at RAF Valley in Wales – he previously spent three years at the base on Anglesey, taking part in 156 search and rescue missions and saving 149 people.
I’m shocked that they aren’t already crediting William with serving in Afghanistan, since it’s clear that William desperately wants to skin his brother and wear Harry’s face as his own. Keep in mind that Prince Harry was perfectly willing to continue to serve his military patronages, but QEII yanked them in February 2021 because the family was terrified about what Harry and Meghan would reveal to Oprah. They also banned Harry from wearing any of his dress uniforms to his grandparents’ funerals AND they refused to lay his wreath at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day. All because Harry served his country in war and created the Invictus Games and William wanted Harry to give him credit for all of that.
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex follow Her Majesty the Queen's coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen's state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
They somehow think fake medals (and titles, which are all fake) supersede real ones. And enough people let them. When people can just declare themselves god-given superior without any basis in reality to back it up, all is lost. People need to give the Windsors a reality check.
@thatsnotokay right? good job in reminding the world how whilst H actually served, W is just playing dress up like a toy soldier
Colon in Chief. What an insult to all those in the army.
Surely at some point the actual soldiers, sailors, troops, and officers have got to be like, ‘please exclude us from this narrative’ right? There’s no way they want a ceremonial role to be co-opted into spiteful family drama.
Surely they see Will as the backstabbing, vainglorious grifter that he is?
Instead of this being punitive it is illogical. If William had an ounce of shame instead of hubris he would want to stay far away from this patronage. He can take all the scrapings he wants re the military but all know who truly served and for how long. Those folks are so textbook dumb until you have to wonder. The Sussexes have passed the acceptance stage and moved on while Harry’s birth family is languishing in the grieving stage with their every action and utterances. So happy they are living their best life and dreams far away from those desperate people
It’s a low ball way to upset Harry at this point, but I wonder what 662 Squadron thinks about this appointment?
Heck, what does any regiment think of their royal patrons not having served but trotting around in uniform and medals they didn’t earn?
H knows how petty and vindictive his family is so I can’t imagine he’d be surprised or upset by this move. I’d like to think that he pities them but honestly I hope he doesn’t waste any time thinking about them.
@SURE I agree. He is prepared by now, so these moves dont hurt him. Also it pays directly in to Harry’s side of the story (Spare), while his family shows the world their true colors.
@ANNA I can tell you for a fact that the marines are royaly psd of that Edward was given THEM, as my brother who is a retired marine, and mates with a lot of serving ones, how the hell can a man who couldn’t even make it through basic training be given that title! Serving R. S. M Andrew’s said in the mess “if they think I’m bowing and scraping to that little weed, they have another think coming”.
Wow @marypester they kept that quiet. However, we all know Charles gave him that patronage to fu– him over. Everytime ed does any royal marine work someone will bring up him washing out.
I don’t think Charles is flexing his power. He is sticking it to Edward. Lol. Could Edward refuse? If he did Charles would probably use it as an excuse to not give him anything else. Whoooooa oh oh.
Those are my thoughts. Harry probably shrugs at the pettiness at this point because that’s the RF’s m.o. But the actual service members being represented by people who either didn’t serve at all or did less than the bare minimum for show has to be upsetting to them. It’s high profile stolen valor.
Please tell me Angry Willie is not actually taking command of the unit but just “command” like a little kid being humored putting on a costume and playing pretend.
Oh yeah sure that will get Willy the respect he thinks he deserves lol. Those idiots really believe playing dress-up rewrites their history. Stolen valor is one of their favorite games.
The lengths they will go to try and hurt Harry by saying look what you could have had if you stayed all the while doing everything in their power to get him to leave. Land of make believe makes themselves look worse every time they do something like this and it just makes people love Harry more.
Shoulda, coulda, woulda. If Harry had stayed, of course he would have been given a slew of appointments – that’s how it works with working royals. But he didn’t, so they didn’t and blah, blah, whatever.
But, they could hang medals on William till he looks like a Christmas tree and he’ll still be wildly jealous of Harry – he knows he’ll never be good enough.
So happy for William the toy soldier! The most beloved.most sexy prince. Uniter of waring nations, bringer of peace to the Middle East, ender of homelessness in the Uk, founder of the most prestigious climate awards in the world, the statesman and don’t forget the sexiest bald man in the world!
Lol.
But how mind blowing is it that he probably believes these things about himself? Or his fans do? The delusion is sky high.
Beware of the relentless embiggening of the royals military appointments by the media.
What are the brutal facts about these honorary royal military appointments. They are honorary appointments , not earned by merit or service. They are given to the royals on a sliver platter by virtue of their royal birth or to their wives through marriage . No prior military experience are required . Hence Prince Edward , Sophie and Kate can get such military appointments.
Therapy probably would do more to help William’s deep and obvious sense of inadequacy but I guess they’ll just let him go on stomping around and yelling to everyone that listens that he’s better than his brother. *shrug*
If he’s a narcissist, even therapy actually probably wouldn’t help.
…it must kill them that Harry looks happy and effortlessly cool…
And doesn’t give two shits about them. I bet it drives them wild with incandescent rage that Harry doesn’t respond to their constant harassment through the press.
Harry is proof positive that living well is the best revenge. That man is glowing from all the love and light in his life and nothing the RF does is going to diminish his happiness.
It’s no coincidence that William gets the unit that Harry served with in Afghanistan. For all the talk about moving forward, William is still hung up on Harry.
This is so petty but that’s pretty on brand for the Windsors. Also LOL at the wording – William is set to “take command.” I’m pretty sure its an honorary/ceremonial position, why are they making it sound like William is going to be leading the troops into battle etc? I mean I know why.
“…since it’s clear that William desperately wants to skin his brother and wear Harry’s face as his own.”
^^^ this part. This part 100% forever and ever. William is an abhorrent human being, an abusive brother, and a tiny, tiny man. He’s obsessed with Harry.
So is Bones. Both obsessed and maliciously envious of their superiors. They truly deserve each other.
BSDS, The whole lot of them, I wonder how many toys bullyam threw out of his pram to get this, sorry if this sounds crude, but this was like an orgasm (minus the peg) for bullyam, being able to grab something that should have been Harry’s! He is a sick deranged bald headed bsd. Harry and Megan could easily have done half in and half out, a lot of the other Royals do, but Billy screamed until Harry was told no! And just look at the mess the Royals are in now. Wank and keen do as little as possible and what’s the point of them having extra patronages when they don’t bother with the ones they have now! Oh and fact check, William caused all kinds of sht when he was with the air sea rescue, because he didn’t turn up for half his shifts, he was “to busy doing Royal stuff 😂😂😂” then there was another stink about him having seats and equipment removed to make way for a bloody cameraman with a bloody great camera to film his “terribly trying rescue”, pratt!
Mary Pester, I wonder if it occurred to Wont that how he ‘served’ while with Air Sea Rescue has been passed about within the military community. I assume that this has happened? I know that service members will do their duty, but I can’t imagine they have no thoughts on Wont being given this position. They just can’t see past the nose on their face when making these appointments.
My one question is what does he have to do with this patronage, is he just inspecting them or what ? I reckon Flying a helicopter is not the same as Flying an Apache so he has no knowledge to share apart from being Airborne. The problem is Willy is always following Harry knowing he cannot do all the things Harry could due to his lineage.
They really have no idea what ridiculous, grasping assh*les they look like with this ongoing “punishment“ of Harry. When will it end?
I guess William wants Harry to unalive himself, perhaps only that will give the Burger King any contentment. But I doubt it. William’s inferiority complex is too deeply ingrained. He’a troubled man. Good luck Britons.
‘Spare’ went from #2000??? On Japan’s Amazon, to being sold out, and Harry was only there for hours.
Why would Harry care about his family latest actions, taking away HRH was not making headlines around the World, Harry playing Polo for Charity was.
Harry said he knows his family is not going to apologize, so he was moving on with his life and his actions has proven that.
This is just not impressive. A bunch of people who didn’t serve handing out military appointments to people who didn’t or barely served. Here’s one for you and this one’s for you. Slow clap. How meaningless.
” William desperately wants TO SKIN his brother and WEAR Harry’s FACE as his own “: Yes, madam. And this is barely a metaphor. There used to be in ancient animistic African and American cultures, a common pratice called ANTHROPOPAGY, which means cannibalism.
It turns out that the human groups who practiced it weren’t doing it because they were starving or because game was scarce, but as part of a symbolic ritual of appropriating the strength, stamina, and charisma of the person whose good fortune they avidly coveted. Ritualistic cannibalism dwells on the creed that ingesting the bodily parts of an envied man would transfer the magnetic power of such man into the flesh eater.
Prince Villain is symbolically cannibalizing, gulping down and misappropriating Prince Harry’s military rewards, status, hoping the latter’s social shine will magically transfer onto his petty raggedy tiny self. Chuck knew exactly what emotional energies he was stirring up when he gave Prince Villain the usurped patronages: that was both a literal and symbolical murder wish on Henry.
And William’s now performing the kill-eat-replace ritual through a visible act of social cannibalism. I understand better why Meghan, who is a percipient and energy-sensitive woman, suddenly feels the need to somehow voodoo right back at those cannibals with her patch.
Isn’t this patch a protective amulet designed to keep those vampires from sucking the remaining energy out of her and her husband?
Social cannibalism is so apt for the attempt at co-opting William is doing.
Just wanted to say as well that the first time I saw the patch on Meghan’s wrist I thought it was an Evil Eye – woo doo if some will, but the belief behind it is that it averts the gaze of those who have bad intentions towards the wearer. A friend of mine got one as a Hail Mary when she was stuck in a toxic work environment, and the people responsible slowly left for one reason or other within weeks of each other.
Yes, those amulets are effective repellents on those with ulterior motives and foul mouths.
Will has no shame. The ultimate grifter.
So again William comes in second to Harry, because if Harry were there Harry would have gotten it and not William. I can’t help but think of the video comparing Harry doing the obstacle course with James Corden and William walking planks three feet up in the air wearing a helmet and harness with people surrounding him in case he fell. William will forever be trying to compare or beat Harry, but Harry will forever be the better man.
They also banned Harry from wearing any of his dress uniforms to his grandparents’ funerals
This statement is incorrect. He was banned from wearing any of the uniforms associated with his HONORARY ranks. My interpretation of the rules (which my military child confirms) is that as a military veteran, he was and is always entitled to wear his Captain’s uniform to military events.. This is a very important distinction, and to report otherwise is to spread disinformation – which I’m sure you do not wish to do.
No, that is not correct, not entirely correct. He was not allowed to wear his uniform to the funeral or the coronation. He was given special permission to wear it for the grandchildren’s vigil when QEII died but that was it. Remember the fuss around Phillip’s funeral, that they weren’t going to allow Harry to wear his uniform but everyone else was going to be in military dress and then they changed it so no uniforms?
Maybe he is allowed to wear it at military events (although others here have said otherwise) but these were not military events.
Goodness more and more deliberately misinformed royalists on here these days. I take it someone in the palace is reading CB.
William is a bully as well as a grifter. Charles can pin as many fake medals to William’s chest as he wants, but William will continue to be a small and bitter man, searching for relevance.
I just wrote that chuck gave Ed the royal marines to mess with him. Edward washed out kinda bad. Could chuck have given William the air army corps patronage to mess with him and harry. William didn’t do honest service.
Everytime William does anything air related WE ALL bring up his absenteeism in the air ambulance force. That’s the only military thing William has. So chuck is kinda punishing him. He will be reminded of harry everytime he does a service.
William was a member of the household gaurd but no one talks about it. Was he really a member.
William should ask for a waiver and join some military branch. Chuck really needed Andrew and harry.
I bet willy and danny are friends or they at least hang together because they both belong in the sad little man handbook
A non-surprising move to anyone who had been reading the news in context the last three years.
He has made it easy for the Sussexes to not give a ‘Fcuk”….
This appointment changes nothing….
One brother and his family have emotionally moved on using love as coping strategy, while the other immerse themselves in ‘visceral bitterness” using the same old to attempt to continue to ‘try to matter’ from a distance…
Another insightful gem on the appointment:-
“One of the most boring things about the UK society is classism.
But it doesn’t work if you have to constantly feel the need to tell the public that ‘this person is beneath our royals and she would be nothing without them’.”
From zayne
Edit Dr.Zayne…