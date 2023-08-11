Princess Kate just received three more military patronages from King Charles

Buckingham Palace made a big announcement today about the Windsors’ honorary military patronages. Never forget that Prince Harry, a veteran who served in combat, was stripped of his honorary military patronages for the crime of marrying a Black American woman. The family also refused to honor his request to lay his wreath at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day, because that’s how contemptibly vile these people are. Anyway, the story every outlet is going with is that Princess Buttons will get to wear more military drag.
Kate Middleton is adding to her royal résumé. On Friday, Buckingham Palace and King Charles announced new military appointments for nine members of the royal family including the Princess of Wales. The King, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester have also been awarded new royal roles. The cohort already held a range of military affiliations, and the update comes a month ahead of King Charles’ first Accession Day.
Princess Kate, 41, becomes the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.
The last appointment is especially sentimental for Kate, as one of her grandfathers served in the Royal Air Force (RAF) — and reportedly worked with Prince Philip! According to Hello!, Captain Peter Middleton flew as a co-pilot with Prince Philip during an aerial tour of South America in 1962.
Kate’s new RAF appointment bolsters a bond to the branch that was already strong. Her husband flew as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales, from 2010 to 2013, and the couple hold other RAF-related appointments. The Prince of Wales, 41, serves as the Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, while Princess Kate is the Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.
Like his wife, the palace announced that Prince William has also been awarded three new appointments. The heir to the British throne will now be known as Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment; Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps; and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley — where he previously flew as a pilot.
It was years before the Palace gave Kate her first military patronage and I still don’t know why it took so long. Like, she had been part of the Firm for almost five years when she was forced to become the patron of the Air Cadets – the palace surprised her with that patronage at Christmas lunch in 2015. That was her only military patronage for years, but now she’s got several patronages, including the Irish Guards (she took over from her husband) and now these new ones. I hope these branches enjoy buttons, cosplay and jazz hands, because that’s all they’re getting. What am I saying? They won’t even get that – Kate will barely do one event every couple of years with her new patronages. Congrats to the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, you just got keened!!!
Update: I missed this earlier – KP made a video. Tell me you’re just playing dress up without telling me you’re just playing dress up.
Three more patronages for Kate to ignore. Nothing will change.
Exactly.
I disagree. Keen Kate will immediately run out and buy several military cosplay button filled coats in colors matching her units, and maybe a few more pieces of obvious themed jewelry, and will eventually wear some of them in a few years when forced to actually go out and meet/support the units.
Don’t forget more olive drab colored jeggings!
It is so deeply insulting to the military units. Everything the royals touch is ruined.
And judging by the sour looks on the faces of (I assume) the officers behind Khate in the very first photo they know this and are affronted….
Isn’t there a comedy troupe for her to patronize? Because this is an effing joke. The entire practice of assigning royals to military patronages is outdated and ridiculous. No one should dress up in military uniform and wear military medals or insignia of any kind unless they actually risked their lives to serve. Period.
Her jazz hands, huge grins and excessive mime gestures might actually come in handy for a comedy troupe.
This fool lives for this shit, the “prestige” of all these nonsense appointments/affiliations that add up to less than nothing and no money or awareness raised about anything. When will the British people awaken from their deadly malaise about everything and storm the castle. What an embarrassment, the whole lot of them.
My sentiments exactly 🙄 I would choose that life in Montecito any day instead of this Royal Institution mess 🤣🤣🤣
Darling, even *they* would choose a life in Montecito over public service in designer clothes.
Exactly. The only difference in her life will be that she gets to wear some different outfits. And there won’t be a difference in anyone else’s life, either. I don’t think you can get much closer to “meaningless.”
I dont know if its just because it isnt really a thing over here, but this just sounds so stupid to me. So Kate, who uses the military for cosplay and excuses to wear buttons, is given three more patronages and we’re supposed to think its meaningful because one of those patronages is RAF Coningsby and her grandfather might have flown with Prince Philip in 1962?? But not as part of RAF Coningsby, but another part of RAF? And Kate already has RAF patronages.
this just seems to highlight the uselessness of these military patronages. Maybe it means something to those serving though, IDK.
I don’t get it, either. Maybe it’s so that these various military groups have an official tie to the Commander-in-Chief? Charles can’t be patron of all of them.
oh lordy KP made a video announcing these appointments. I almost expected to hear the Top Gun theme playing. (it is not.)
The patronages are pretty meaningless. Canadian regiments have this as well and it is even more meaningless because they get rare visits from mostly lesser known members of the family.
People is so shoddy too. There’s no “reportedly” about Peter Middleton and Philip. There’s an actual photo of him with Philip on the job. A simple google search brings it up but I guess they were too lazy?
Kate’s going to treat them like she does the Rugby patronages she was given. Barely to no interaction.
That’s so true! Once she received the Wimbledon patronage she stopped attending except for the finals so that she could hand over the trophy.
Keened indeed. They will have a patron who will only show up for photo ops and nothing more. Can’t will have her budget for more buttons and crappy outfits increased.
Keen can grin for the cameras
I wonder when she will start wearing uniforms like the rest of these valor thiefs.
If she can include jeggings then she will definitely wear the uniforms.
Kate doesn’t ride horses. Have never seen her on horseback. Isn’t it a thing that to wear a military uniform you have to saddle up?
Lol…why not give them to someone who will actually do something with them?
In principle yes, but who is there? They’re all utterly useless window dressing. Even Ann who is the ‘workhorse’ and gets big numbers every year doesn’t work 9-5, 5 days a week, 48 weeks a year. She’s a master at doing multiple events in a day then getting back to her horses.
There’s the odd tangible contribution to society like the Duke of Edinburgh awards and the Princes Trust but they are few and far between.
Keen loves dressing up and parading around at these military patronages. Just like the patronage for some sailing club that was being pushed for her last week. She would much rather have her photo ops at a yacht club or a military parade than fumbling around at a charity trying to look interested.
My very first thought when reading this was, at least now she can wear an actual military uniform for balcony appearances so that must make her heart sing. All those buttons and tassels and shiny gold medals!!
As much as it’s crystal clear that Pegs cannot stand the sight of his Kkkeen wife, stuff like this makes me think she’s not going anywhere. I don’t think she’d get a bunch of new military appointments if the divorce was anywhere on the horizon.
As for her new military units…good luck. You’ll see her once in the next year, cosplaying in a new £5000 military style coat dress covered in shiny golden buttons while she gurns and flirts and asks nonsensical questions…and then she’ll vanish into the Mustique ether for the next 5 years.
Prior to Charles and Diana getting a divorce, there were several years where they were separated and Diana was still maintaining royal duties. This is the stage Kate and William are at, except that the separation has been kept under wraps. This is the situation that Charles wanted until the Queen basically told them they had to divorce because they were just fighting too much through the media.
When I looked at the picture of her conversing with ranking military, my first thought was what could she possibly have to talk about with seasoned soldiers? I’m willing to bet they were polite to her face and laughed their heads off at her later. Or maybe they were astounded at just how vacuous she really is. More depressingly, they may have felt honoured by her blatherings.
I agree @Sussexwatcher I had been musing that if Kate moved alone with the kids to AC last Summer then theoretically next August FK could file for divorce after 2 years of separation and the next 12 months would have been full of portents. However these patronages contraindicate any divorce announcement. Oh well at least Richard Kay tells us that they are “uniquely happy” so that’s alright then!
I imagine separation/divorce talks took place some time ago and KM (with her debtor mother glued to her side) made it clear she’s not going anywhere, so they’re stuck with her.
And they really are stuck with her: the scandal would be unsurvivable if the Middletons went to the press with all the skeletons.
I think its clear that Adelaide is her separation house and that was what was going on during the whole “moving to Windsor” debacle – Kate was holding out for something bigger/better. so i agree with you that those separation talks took place some time ago.
I dont’ think the agreement is working though for William and he’s the one who makes the final call. If the palace doesnt want the press to print something about the palace, the press won’t. If they’re not really scared of Harry and keep antagonizing him, why would they be scared of KAte?
@Unblinkered – never underestimate the power the Windsors have with the press. Just today the Evening Standard printed a pretty damning article about “The collapse of the Middletons.” This drip, drip of poison by the media won’t stop and will carry on until William gets what he wants. Ma Middleton and Kate better make sure whatever “evidence” they have on ToB is watertight because the establishment will stop at nothing to protect the crown. Manufacturing another “Meghan made Kate cry” type of headline won’t save them. In fact, I would wager that any attacks on Meghan would be used against Ma and Kate with the split between the brothers being laid firmly at Kate’s feet. What Ma Middleton has to remember, is the BRF have reigned supreme for hundreds of years. History has shown us the BRF have held on to their power by being a nasty bunch of back-stabbing hypocrites. in the history books.
I do agree that “they” are hiding something awful about William but, I think these patronages are a misdirection. The BRF can’t be seen to being awful to Kate so, (for the sake of appearances) they give her a few patronages. However, their friends in the press will constantly remind the public that Kate’s family is “riddled” with scandal and unpaid bills.
Replying to Becks1 and LauraD.
Re why might the press be scared of KM: I’m convinced there have been threats from her aka emotional blackmail and, knowing she’s an eggshell personality unstable, the press are very wary what they print about her. H&M are not eggshell personalities, they’re both people of immense character and backbone.
Also, most unfortunately, there’s a belief among the newspaper-reading gullible UK public that KM is the only star of the RF. That’s not what I think but what many unquestionably believe and if, for any reason, she ‘exited Stage Left’ the RF would be left with C&C, P Anne, & W, (Edward & Sophie who no-one really wants to see). That alone is enough to make the press wary.
Fully agree that the agreement is not working for W, but I’d argue that he too is stuck with her.
She isn’t going anywhere. The establishment of her as Princess of Wales and seeing her whole family at the coronation proved that.
They are probably very much separated if I had to guess. But she’s the only one who’s going to be the kind of person they want and to most people who don’t pay attention the way royal watchers do, she adds the kind of glamour and domestic aspect Will needs, as distraction from his private world if nothing more.
We could mention Charles and Diana’s marriage but that kind of thing is not going to happen here. Neither Will nor Kate are the type to want to strike out on their own and divorcing would take too much work imo.
I don’t think either the Wales or the Sussex couples will ever divorce. For obviously extremely different reasons, lol.
This will be so awkward when Will announces their split. Hold on…what if THAT is what this is all about? Chuck wanting to keep Kate in the fold – meanwhile Will couldn’t care less and wants to be done with her. Will would love to be a single King.
This all seems like stolen valor to me. I know William served in the military so his receiving patronages makes sense (well, as much as patronages can make sense, why does their military need patrons?) However, Kate has no military service so naming her (or any other “working” royal who never served) as a military patron is gross and insulting to the troops.
Making reference to a grandfather who was in the RAF and flew before kate was even born is really sad. That is not a sentimental connection and shows how little kate has done military wise. She couldn’t even be arsed to be a part of the RAF wife club when they were “living” in Anglesey.
That’s what hit me. She didn’t even try to fit in in Anglesey, didn’t really become a member of the military community nor the broader community. This holds no meaning for her.
Not ONE day of military service and Kate gets rank and military patronages.
Yeah yeah, more action barbie (without any action) just more combat jackets,, more jeggjngs, more balcony buttons and more poor bloody soldiers having to stand around for her photo ops, BUT, what about bullyam, yes peeps, bullyam got his latest Harry orgasm, because he got another of Harry’s titles with the Army Air Corps, yes the same Army Air Corps that Harry served with in Afghanistan, can you imagine the heights of extacy that bullyam went through when he took, that title from Harry, christ I bet it was even enough to make him smile at Kate. Final sickening point, when this was announced in the paper today, added to the bottom was “Harry is going to Singapore to play pollo”, just that! No mention of its a charity match, no mention of sentebale, just another Royal sanctioned dig! So sick of them
As a wise person once said, ‘we see you’.
The profundity of those words. People see them. People know.
That video is appalling — linking Kate’s name so brazenly to the heroic service of those military men and women.
The royals are so effing clueless.
QuiteContrary, I was taken aback when I watched that video. First off, who in the world chose that music? What was the intent? I think they chose the music first and then made the clips fit. I also was speechless that the patronages were announced by big print letters. I guess it didn’t occur to anyone that they should perhaps talk about which patronages they received and given credit to each of these units for their role in the military? That video is odd IMO. Maybe they thought this was a way to be relevant to the youth.
Can someone explain what a “patronage” is, and what does the patroness (Kate) do, exactly? On its face, it sounds as if a patroness would be heavily involved in fund-raising of some sort. In the case of the military, perhaps raising funds for military families? But is being a patroness more of a ceremonial position, or does she perform a more meaningful function than mere window-dressing?
My understanding is that a royal patronage is just being a figurehead and turning up to the occasional fundraiser, type of thing. So, yes, window-dressing pretty accurate.
The royal association that is in anyway meaningful, is to have one of them as President. That implies taking an active ongoing interest, attending regular meetings, and being genuinely engaged with the organisation’s aims.
Charles held presidential roles when PoW and really worked hard at them.
But all that said, Dara’s point below is very apt
OK. These patronage stories are making my head hurt. I guess my coffee hasn’t kicked in. Aside from it taking a year to get those done, I have so many questions. Why are they handing new patronages to minor royals that are well beyond retirement age? Why did all of the queen’s appointments, not just go to the new king? Then Chuck’s old patronages get passed along to the new Prince of Wales, etc etc? Isn’t that what hereditary monarchy means? When the old monarch kicks off, everyone moves up a notch and takes over the same job as their predecessor. And speaking of the new titles, shouldn’t the “Queen’s Dragoons” now be the “King’s Dragoons”? Or does Camilla get her own regiment now? Ugh, I need more coffee.
@Dara William doesn’t want charles patronages because he is lazy. The rota said that Willie wants to do it *his* way and focus on a smaller number of patronages and give them more attention. However, we all know he hasn’t given any one patronage anymore attention other than barely showing up once a year. He is worthless.
Spot on.
” The heir to the British throne will now be known as COLONEL-IN-CHIEF ” 😂 🤣
The dude spent the better part of his adult life using granny’s helicopter like an Uber, and now he’s a colonel?!?
“Princess Kate, 41, becomes the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.”
Just a day after the Sussexes’ appeared in a short video clip for Archwell, the Fail had an item stating her pressing need to have new patronages, many stated the obvious that only royals who served in navy were appointed to that position, the last being Prince Andrew,
I doubt that this would be enough for Kate, until Meghan makes another appearance, the discerning public has to brace itself for another onslaught, as the Invictus Games emerges……
Another successful project for the Sussexes’ would propel them/her to ??? It will be about the eternal whinge about the titles…….
In the meanwhile, it would be smart to check out……
Should the UK be invaded one can count on Kate and the others to be in the front lines defending ……….
Stolen Valour?? anyone…
I would think these assignments shut down the idea that W&K will divorce, no? Why give her these patronages if it was going to happen “soon.” I do believe, however, that they lead separate lives.
He would leave if there is some one he loves decide to take him on….
He is so done with her…
They can easily rescind the patronages..
That video is so amateurish. Why is KP’s social media team so talentless? The lack of creativity coming out of that office is inexplicable. Pegs and KkkHate have the resources to hire the best talent, yet they put out these simplistic, dull videos. As so many CBers have often said, they are sooo bad at this.
No matter how KP tries, they can’t capture the spirit and energy of any video or social media post made by H&M. Such a wasted life, to constantly chase your brother’s achievements.
Between 1952 and 2017, Philip carried out 22219 engagements. That’s an average of 342/year. And it’s not even counting the 1948-1952. Even giving Kate a high end average like 110 engagements a year she’d max out at about 1/3 of his output. Even if she significantly ramped it up, I doubt she’d break 50% given she’s wasted a decade plus already.
What. A. Joke.