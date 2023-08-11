The Mail: David Beckham needs to cut ties with the Sussexes to get a knighthood

Two weeks ago, the British tabloids began one particular storyline, a storyline which seems to have absolutely nothing behind it. The story was that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have cut off David and Victoria Beckham, that the Sussexes and Beckhams are beefing and David and Posh “got Markled,” which is supposed to mean that Meghan forced Harry to cut his ties with the Beckhams. Then the story morphed into something like “well, the Sussexes could learn a thing or two from the Beckhams, the Beckhams are better, the Beckhams cut off Harry and Meghan!” It’s all tabloid fiction, a summer filler story with little basis in reality. The only angle which might have some truth is that David Beckham was once quite friendly with both Prince Harry AND Prince William, and William has been making all of his friends “pick a side.” Meaning, I’m sure David Beckham has actually been under pressure from those salty morons to cut his ties with the Sussexes. Speaking of, this is the latest Ephraim Hardcastle column: “Could David Beckham’s distancing from Harry and Meghan have anything to do with his so-far failed bid for a knighthood?”

Could the Beckhams’ reported distancing from Harry and Meghan have anything to do with David’s so far failed bid for a knighthood? He hasn’t given up hope of getting a K, but having a foot in the wrong camp doesn’t help his cause. His expletive-laden whinge about not receiving a K and his well-remunerated support for Qatar during the World Cup didn’t do him any favours either. He may yet face the indignity of seeing his wife Victoria get an upgrade from her OBE for services to fashion in 2017. Her support for charities could see her reach the dizzy heights of a CBE or damehood. In football parlance, would Dave be over the moon… or sick as a parrot?

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s well known that David has wanted a knighthood for years, and as this column references, Beckham raged about the knighthood issue in leaked 2017 emails. It’s a little bit strange that David still hasn’t received that “honour,” and I think this is why – it’s being held up on purpose because David hasn’t publicly cut his ties with the Sussexes. Think about it, think about how f–king petty the Windsors are, think about how they’ve made the Sussexes the sole pass-fail issue on which they base all decisions. That’s what this whole storyline has been about for weeks, hasn’t it? It’s the palace telling David Beckham to “pick a side.” Pathetic.