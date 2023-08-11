The Mail: David Beckham needs to cut ties with the Sussexes to get a knighthood

Two weeks ago, the British tabloids began one particular storyline, a storyline which seems to have absolutely nothing behind it. The story was that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have cut off David and Victoria Beckham, that the Sussexes and Beckhams are beefing and David and Posh “got Markled,” which is supposed to mean that Meghan forced Harry to cut his ties with the Beckhams. Then the story morphed into something like “well, the Sussexes could learn a thing or two from the Beckhams, the Beckhams are better, the Beckhams cut off Harry and Meghan!” It’s all tabloid fiction, a summer filler story with little basis in reality. The only angle which might have some truth is that David Beckham was once quite friendly with both Prince Harry AND Prince William, and William has been making all of his friends “pick a side.” Meaning, I’m sure David Beckham has actually been under pressure from those salty morons to cut his ties with the Sussexes. Speaking of, this is the latest Ephraim Hardcastle column: “Could David Beckham’s distancing from Harry and Meghan have anything to do with his so-far failed bid for a knighthood?”
Could the Beckhams’ reported distancing from Harry and Meghan have anything to do with David’s so far failed bid for a knighthood? He hasn’t given up hope of getting a K, but having a foot in the wrong camp doesn’t help his cause.
His expletive-laden whinge about not receiving a K and his well-remunerated support for Qatar during the World Cup didn’t do him any favours either.
He may yet face the indignity of seeing his wife Victoria get an upgrade from her OBE for services to fashion in 2017. Her support for charities could see her reach the dizzy heights of a CBE or damehood.
In football parlance, would Dave be over the moon… or sick as a parrot?
It’s well known that David has wanted a knighthood for years, and as this column references, Beckham raged about the knighthood issue in leaked 2017 emails. It’s a little bit strange that David still hasn’t received that “honour,” and I think this is why – it’s being held up on purpose because David hasn’t publicly cut his ties with the Sussexes. Think about it, think about how f–king petty the Windsors are, think about how they’ve made the Sussexes the sole pass-fail issue on which they base all decisions. That’s what this whole storyline has been about for weeks, hasn’t it? It’s the palace telling David Beckham to “pick a side.” Pathetic.
If that is the case and they want him to cut ties I guess we will see just what kind of person David really is. They are really sick with this attack on Harry and David. They just know no bounds.
Oh he will do it. The Beckham’s have been thirsty for royal approval for years to come, running like a pup whenever they call to any of their events, he even queued for hours to see Liz’s grave.
There’s something really funny about people from working class backgrounds desperate craving for approval from people who have known no hardship.
Cheers sir Beckham!
I think people cared a lot more about knighthood when QEII was the monarch. It will be interesting to see who still cares now that it’s Chucky.
Of course, if, after this media blitz, Becks ever accepts a knighthood – under any circumstances – I will lose the (admittedly little) respect I had for him.
The optics of the Beckhams making some sort of show of distancing themselves from Harry followed by David getting his precious knighthood are pretty bad for both the Beckhams and the Royal Family.
I think he’ll do it, but idk that there’s that much there to actually cut? The Beckhams spend most of their time split between Miami and London, they’re older than the Sussexes (and have older children), and also have different business interests — I really doubt they’re actually that close to begin with.
It’s most likely that they want a public declaration of which side they’re on, thus far the Beckhams have managed to not talk about the matter at all.
You know Willy, never satisfied with his ‘friends’ until and unless they’re publicly insulting his brother and sister-in-law.
@susanCollins, Susan David has wanted a knighthood for years, he screamed and shouted (in emails) the year before last because he didn’t get one. I’m waiting to see how this plays out
One thing I’ve come to know, England is no longer a livable place because of their tabloids. Such toxic people. There is and was never any need to write such malicious articles about anyone, even David Beckam! I guess all these tabloid writers are sadistic, they just enjoy watching people suffer, and/or maybe self-harm because of the things they write about people, my goodness!!!! This malicious article was completely uncalled for, good Lord!!!!
That said, I don’t think the Beckams are as close to anyone in the royal family as the tabloids want people to believe, not even to William. But if they’re that thirsty for the big K, then maybe just announce that they’ve cut the nonexistent ties with the Sussexes and get their little title. I doubt the Sussexes care either way.
Bingo! The British media protection racket on display. They’ll obliterate you if you don’t give them what they want.
“That’s what this whole storyline has been about for weeks, hasn’t it? It’s the palace telling David Beckham to “pick a side.” Pathetic.”
Yup as soon as I saw this headline I thought, “ah so that’s where these stories are going.” So actually its clear that the Beckhams and Sussexes have NOT cut ties on either side and that’s part of the issue for William. He needs Beckham to be his and his alone. And if not, then no knighthood.
Maybe William wants to go on a shopping spree with David to buy sunglasses for their wives 🤣🤣🤣
THIS is exactly why parliament will never pass a law that allows the monarch to strip titles. They are to petty & stupid to be given that kind of power. Govt officials would rather they cut ribbons & pretend to do charity work.
The monarch can strip titles by operation of letters patent, but not peerages. Charles could take away Harry’s title of Prince, but not the Duke of Sussex title.
I didn’t know Harry could be stripped of his Prince title. That’s his birthright. If it were to come to that there would be absolutely no point in the Monarchy. It would be burnt down.
@EBS its the other way round.
@ADS no, a peerage can only be removed by act of Parliament. Will put a link to the House of Lords Library in my reply.
See https://lordslibrary.parliament.uk/peerages-can-they-be-removed/
I thought the letters patent addressed who gets the HRH, and that Prince and Princess is what you’re born as.
@S&S no, letters patent can remove one or both. The 1917 LP removed both the Prince title and HRH from a number of born princes. An example of the HRH alone being removed is the 1997 LP which removed HRH from divorced wives of princes (Diana and Sarah).
^^ Saucy&Sassy, I believe it’s true that a Letters Patent would need to be issued to change Harry’s royal born status as a Prince. I can’t see that happening though, as I believe there has to be a sound reason for doing so. It might affect others too, if it’s required via Letters Patent. I’ve heard of monarchs removing Prince/ Princess titles from their grandchildren who are non-direct heirs to the throne, but not from any of their own children. 👀 🍿
The Sussex title requires an Act of Parliament to be removed. There is a bill floating around in Parliament to try and give the monarch full rights to remove peerage titles. However, I can’t see that being passed simply to allow C-Rex to further punish his younger son. Once again, this would open up a whole can of worms, causing other title holders to be affected.
@EBS, I posted previously prior to seeing your most recent reply to S&S. I respect your knowledge. Most of us observers have to look up this royal convoluted nonsense regarding royal titles and peerage, etc. It is archaic and complicated. Plus the rules vary from monarchy to monarchy. As well, precedents can always occur.
The 1917 LP peerage changes mostly happened as a result of WWI. British titles held by the UK monarchy’s German cousins, were put into abeyance. Thus, not removed exactly, but could no longer be used. The HRH, however, is not a title, it is an honorary courtesy. The Sussexes agreed to no longer formally use their HRHs, but they still have the courtesy HRH designation.
@aftershocks, I am a solicitor (lawyer) here in England, so it’s my job to look at this sort of thing. Totally agree that it’s archaic and complicated. (I hate it all, I am a republican and would like to abolish the monarchy tomorrow). But while it exists it’s important to understand how it works, at least for us over here.
There were two important things that happened in 1917 – the LP brought in by George V and the Titles Deprivation Act 1917 (which didn’t really take effect until 1919, for boring and complicated reasons). The LP made the royal family smaller, which had the effect of removing both the Prince(ss) titles and HRH from a number of people who had been born British princes and HRHs. That was done upon the monarch’s signature. Both the Prince title and the HRH can be removed by LP – for example, LP that took away Diana and Sarah’s HRH were signed in 1997 by the Queen.
But being born a Prince of the UK (with or without an HRH) is not a peerage. Duke of Sussex is a peerage. The monarch can’t take away peerages on his own. The peerage was an important category in 1917, and peers still have far too much power today. Peerages can only be removed by Parliament. So in order to deprive the German Dukes of their UK dukedoms, the Titles Deprivation Act 1917 had to be passed by Parliament. The titles themselves are in abeyance, but there is no doubt that the Dukes who were stripped of the dukedoms at that time were stripped of them and couldn’t get them back. The “abeyance” part applies to their descendants. They can’t claim the dukedoms, but no one else can either.
I completely agree that the Sussexes still have their HRHs – but Charles could remove them on his own with LP if he wished to do so.
Thanks @EBS. Again, I appreciate and respect your knowledge. Thanks for elaborating, and for pointing out the distinction between the 1917 LP and the Titles Deprivation Act. I am aware that the main purpose of the 1917 LP was to reduce the numbers of British royal family members with royal titles. But thanks for mentioning that it was specifically the Titles Deprivation Act that dealt with the British titles of the German cousins (Dukes of Albany & Cumberland). I am aware of what those titles being placed in abeyance meant for them and their descendants.
Of course, I know that a royal Prince title, is not synonymous with a peerage title. I also realize that King Charles can issue an LP to remove H&M’s HRH styles, if he desires, but it is unlikely to happen. There is that bill afoot in Parliament to give the monarch power to strip dukedoms, etc. But I doubt it will be passed. I only mentioned that H&M agreed not to formally use their HRHs, but that they still have them, because this is often misunderstood due to purposely disdainful tabloid narratives.
I don’t understand this rationale. If the Beckhams have been beefing with the Sussexes since 2018, then doesn’t that count as “picking a side”? And David flying to Boston to lend star power to William’s pet project – that’s not picking a side?
It’s proof that these recent stories about the Beckhams and the Sussexes are made up.
This article just tells us that they haven’t been beefing since 2018 so the last few articles have been lies; my guess is they’ve been trying to provoke a spokesperson on either side into confirming or denying the “beef” and instead there’s been nothing.
Define “pick a side” because how friendly are the Beckhams with the Sussexes anyway? They don’t seem to run in the same circles and usually aren’t linked together in any capacity. .
That’s what I’m wondering – how much more distant do they have to be? Like Victoria refusing to let Meghan buy any of her clothes?
“Like Victoria refusing to let Meghan buy any of her clothes?”
Well having seen Victoria’s designs that would be doing Meghan a HUGE favour! 😜
More importantly in all this, when does Brooklyn get his OBE for services to…doing stuff?
That’s exactly what it needs to be — William and Kate want everyone to be as petty as they are. That blue dress Meghan wore on the YCHABB tour (iconic rain photo) was a Victoria Beckham, I believe. An interesting question is why have we never seen Kate in any VB pieces (that I can recall) if the Wales’ are soooooo close to the Beckhams? How come she’s never tried to co-opt that fashion from M? Considering VB is a British designer, it’s a little odd.
Probably, they would like Beckhams to badmouth the Sussexes with direct quotes. In recent times, that’s a passing card to get some recognition from royals.
If he does it, I’ll lose a lot of respect lmao. It’s not even that it’s being rude towards the Sussexes, it’s more like
how desperate can you be dude?
It really is weird that David Beckham has not received a knighthood. Obv, I think they’re silly but he’s seems exactly like someone who should have one. If it’s bc of this? I don’t know that the Sussexes and the Beckhmas actually do interact at all. Maybe they do, idk? What I think is the Windsors want some sort of public spectacle, as in they want the beckhams to somehow publicly snub the Sussexes or say something snarky about them in an interview. A public denouncement of the Sussexes would get David a knighthood in a minute.
@jais or anybody else: what’s the time frame for receiving a knighthood? It seems David should have gotten it before Harry even met Meghan. His rant was in 2017, the beginning of Harry and Meg
Yeah, Sir David Beckham, definitely has a nice ring to it. Plus, Beckham’s life achievements certainly make him worthy. Most likely, it’s his obvious thirst for receiving a knighthood which has marked him as too needy. Thus, the royal snobs continue to make him wait. He’s at their beck-and-call. Pun intended. 😉
I guess William wants his own Nacho. If Beckham still wants a close association with that gang of nuts then shame on him. Serving the queen may have been an honor but Charles and William? Not so much.
He’s not content with mike tindall? Or the other Toffs?
Is there really a side Beckham to pick? I don’t think he and Harry are close friends as some what to believe. Were he and his wife even invited to the reception? He has shown that he’s an ardent royalist but I think he’s not getting a knighthood because he’s to eager to get it. Not giving him the knighthood is make him know his place.
David will go out of his way to publicly cut ties with The Sussexes. No one should be surprised about this. How many royal events has he done desperately trying to get that knighthood? Make no mistake he will do that and anyone who is shocked has not been paying close attention to David over the years. His image is everything b/c its legit his brand and a big reason how he makes money. It’s also why they had to cut the whole Nicola/Victoria beef in the bud. Image is everything to this man.
However I think while David may shun them publicly Victoria may try to privately keep ties with Meghan and stay “cordial/friendly”. I can see why some would say Meghan wouldn’t do that nor should she settle for that but I think she understands how political anything to do with the royals are. Afterall, Meghan is still very friendly with Eugenie who is friendly to the monarch and PoW. Meghan understands its not just about “picking a side” and Nacho is friendly with The Tindalls yet are still good friends with H&M. W&K may not be as popular as H&M but far too many people/gov’ts/countries support the royal institution and H&M are aware of that. It’s why H&M have never publicly backed the UK republican movement nor will they ever.
It’s not as black and white as many on here think it is.
Harry has made it perfectly clear he still believes in the monarchy, which is why he has never backed a UK republican movement.
Let’s see what he says in 10-15 years…
People always lob this at Diana too, but she never had the chance to be outside of it long enough to form a real opinion. The same is true with Harry — it’s Stockholm Syndrome. It takes time to be deprogrammed from a cult, especially if you were born into it or entered in when you were still basically a child (19 years old.)
@Teecee
Oh I agree with that. But Jmoney was making it sound like Harry is a closet republican who only keeps his mouth shut sooo…people who support the institution still support him?
At this point, based on his own words, he’s still a monarchist, that’s why he’s not calling for a republic.
He may feel very differently in 10 years.
I remember the chaotic briefings about invitations to the Brooklyn Beckham wedding. Weird energy all around between the Beckhams and the Windsors.
Well yDavid, no more veiled hints. You now have your marching/crawling/ass kissing orders. How badly do you want that K? Just know that if you do renounce the Sussexes as associates as ordered (bc I doubt they were friends), you will officially be the BM’s and the Rotten Family’s b*tch and have sold your soul. It means the next time they say jump, you had better ask how high. C-Rex and Burger King appear to be the type of monarchs that will definitely have neck strangling strings tied to their favors. OTOH, since you are now under their radar, you might not want to rock the increasingly unsteady boat. Also, Burger King needs a well known celebrity/athlete as a sidekick to compete with the bromance Nacho and Harry have. Hope you have some decent acting skills…
Also, is the BM insinuating that DB resents Victoria for getting one while he keeps getting denied his? Interesting…Will we start seeing stories about marriage troubles and him checking into hotels if he doesn’t comply?
Victoria only got an OBE (Other Bugger’s Efforts) which get handed out like candy. If he does somehow manage to wrangle a Knighthood out of the BRF, she would become Lady David Beckham, and we know she wants that as much as David wants that K. They’re both as thirsty as a sponge.
I’m not a UK national so I would welcome views from those “Closer to the ground”, but I’m not sure this is how the system works. I think the honor is (physically) awarded by someone from the royal family, but that’s on a recommendation from the FCO, no? I was under the impression the role of the Queen / King is largely honorary. Certainly former PM can and do nominate people for a title, and I don’t think the royal family can really say “you know what I disagree here.” A bit like the Queen’s speech at the State opening in parliament? Or is that a misconception?
That’s broadly right. The Honours system is run by the Cabinet Office, so essentially civil servants. I’m sure if the monarch really had a sound objection to someone they could say so, but it would be very unlikely (and they’d need a real reason, not a spurious one). There are various committees for different areas. You can read about it here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/how-the-honours-system-works
Thank you, EBS!
No problem! I’m not bothered about Beckham not getting a K as his support for Qatar during the WC was truly sick-making (and there was that whole tax avoidance scandal before that). But our whole honours system is deeply suspect anyway, the only honours recipients I respect are those who got theirs for local community work.
While that may be true we all know they have more control over it. I mean Charles was accepting huge bags of cash in exchange for doling out honors.
So, is “peacemaker” Kate trying to bring the brothers back together or are the Wales’ blackmailing people with the promise of knighthoods if they don’t pick a side?
Which is it KP?
1/ it’s weird Beckham doesn’t have a knighthood. He does stuff. He’s everywhere not just for himself well, sort of but he’s an Ambassador of sorts for Britain, he flys the flag. People could probably point to half a dozen Sirs and ask how or what have they done more than DB?
2/ I haven’t read his rants but that’s possibly a reason it hasn’t happened since then. How does the ‘Knights and Dames’ office handle that? It makes it awkward now. But you’d think 5 years would be enough distance but who knows.
3/ While service to the royals will get you on an honors list including the “big” one, who you like and favor within the actual family itself shouldn’t be a factor because that would be totally inappropriate. But not totally out of the realm of possibility.
4/ the tabloids and the likes of Tom Bower suck. They really add nothing but negativity and BS to daily lives.
This is all so confusing to me. Beckham is too thirsty for these honors, especially if he’s been complaining about not getting it since 2017, before Meghan even married into the family. How many times have the Sussexes interacted with the Beckhams. They are creating this so-called feud because the Beckhams are the only British celebrity couple with somewhat broad name recognition and are being used to get to the Sussexes. I just don’t get it because they’re not that big a deal in the US and don’t care that much.
Lol there it is. Saw that coming. “Oh you’re friendly-neutral with the Sussexes? Well not anymore if you want a knighthood.”
Does anyone care? Except perhaps WanK. I didn’t know who David Beckham was until H&M left and I started reading here. Maybe he’s known in Soccer circles. I don’t think the US really knows him or certainly not a very big percentage does. He’s 9 years older than Harry–so when Harry was young, David wasn’t really much in his orbit except as a Soccer player. I suspect that they are acquaintances rather than friends. I doubt Harry would be upset if David did ‘cut’ ties with them, since I doubt there really are any. This article is very much about David. Now, show the world who you are David.
Why the Beckhams want knighthood when most people don’t care what the heck it is. I was watching Red White and Royal Blue yesterday (after TSITP with my niece 😀). And just like the theme in the movie , royalty has become so non-relevant.Btw.. I’ll have to read the book, good movie. And it’s interesting how this movie mocks the royal institution with their archaic way of living and beliefs. Just shows how YA (young adults) view royalty in a very modern world. The book was published in 2019 but the controversies of the RF still applies today. And I do like the insights of American politics in this movie.
I’m reading the book now, about half-way through, and it’s brilliant. I never read romance, but made an exception for this, and it’s really funny and engaging. Totes recommend.
Just to add to my comment above, of course the BBC and other Brit tabs don’t like the movie/book because it showcases the royal institution as archaic. Yesterday’s review of this movie was in the 85%+ range but today was dragged down a little . When Alex described Prince Henry as white, blonde and British that is the most truest statement even today lol and they still cannot handle the truth 😀! And it’s not far off from what HM has been saying all along.