King Charles stepped out solo in Hampshire for a military photo-op, surprise

Here are some photos of King Charles today in Minley, Hampshire, visiting Gibraltar Barracks. He was doing a very special royal photo op with the 3 Royal School of Military Engineering and 8 Engineer Brigade. He was in a real rush to get photographed around men in uniform the same week his younger son was in town to celebrate the international veterans competition, huh. This appearance comes after Charles’s first garden party of the season, which he held yesterday at Buckingham Palace. He scheduled it to start right when Prince Harry arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

I’m surprised Queen Camilla didn’t travel with her husband, but I guess it was unnecessary. She doesn’t travel well, and she made her point abundantly clear throughout the week, that she ordered her husband to avoid meeting with Harry. She’s in charge. She’s been running this operation for decades and part of the operation is the forced estrangement of Charles and his sons. Don’t forget that the estrangement of the two brothers works in her favor too – if Harry and William are so busy hating each other, that means Diana’s sons will never work together to take down Camilla. Speaking of, this clip from the Jeremy Vine show is making the rounds:

"Prince Harry was collateral damage and thrown under the bus."@NinaMyskow says the Duke of Sussex's criticism of Queen Camilla was a "bridge too far" for King Charles because it interfered with her public rehabilitation.@albieamankona | @theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/ZrRDWOrnxl — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) May 9, 2024

The woman is Nina Myskow and she’s making some points – yes, Charles is mad that Harry “committed the cardinal sin” of “attacking Camilla,” but Harry has every reason to dislike or hate Camilla because he was collateral damage in her campaign to be queen. I also like the larger point that this is a deeply dysfunctional family and that should not be applauded whatsoever. Especially given that the king is the head of the Church of England, for goodness sake. The open sadism on display is shocking.