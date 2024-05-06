British envoy in Nigeria admits they’re not involved in the Sussexes’ trip at all

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely travel to Nigeria later this week. As you can imagine, the British media is still incredibly salty about it. They’re demanding to see Meghan, they’re crying about how the trip is “quasi-royal,” they’re trying to instigate drama in Nigeria, they’re acting like Britain “owns” the Sussexes AND Nigeria. It’s all been a huge mess and it would not surprise me at all if this international tantrum has larger repercussions for Britain’s diplomatic and economic relationship with Nigeria. Speaking of, y’all know that the British government/media/palace has tried to impose themselves on the Nigerian government about the Sussexes’ visit. Please – the palace begged the Biden team to not allow the Sussexes on Air Force One. Of course the palace has tried to throw their weight around this Nigerian visit. But at the end of the day, the British envoy to Nigeria had to admit that he’s not part of the planning of this visit:

British envoy to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery has disclosed the British High Commission is not involved in arranging or facilitating the proposed visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan to Nigeria. Montgomery said this while reacting to the proposed visit of Harry and Meghan to Nigeria on the invitation of Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa. Montgomery who spoke in an interview with NAN added that Harry and Meghan will be visiting Nigeria in their private capacity. He added that they will also not be representing the work of the British government during the visit. “It’s great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I understand is at the invitation of Defence Headquarters. But they are visiting in a private capacity, not an official one. So, the British High Commission is not involved in arranging or facilitating their programme. They are not representing the work of His Majesty’s Government on this visit.” Prince Harry are expected to kick off the journey on May 8, by attending the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Shortly after, Meghan will join him in Nigeria for a series of engagements aimed at fostering cultural exchange and celebrating the spirit of resilience among service members. The couple’s itinerary includes visits to military rehabilitation centers, sports facilities, and meetings with local organizations working to support veterans’ welfare. They will also attend cultural events and engage in discussions with community leaders on topics.

[From PM News Nigeria]

Can you imagine if the Sussexes actually had to coordinate through the British High Commission or the Foreign Office? There would be so many leaks, so much drama and the British government would do the most to put them in danger. Speaking of, the Daily Mail did a lengthy piece on what the Sussexes’ tour might look like or entail, and the piece revealed how much the Daily Mail WANTS this to be a royal tour and wants the Sussexes to f–k up internationally, much like William and Kate make asses out of themselves whenever they travel. Anyway, salty people are salty, news at seven. Still, it’s fascinating to me that the British media/royal apparatus operates like the world can’t see how violent, how slimy, how sadistic they are.