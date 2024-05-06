Prince Andrew can’t afford the upkeep on Royal Lodge, it’s falling into disrepair

Last year, Buckingham Palace leaked a particularly awful story with multiple parts. One part: King Charles evicted the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage, their British home for which they had a valid lease, and which had been a gift from QEII. The Sussexes also spent millions renovating and refurbishing what had been a dilapidated shack, and there’s no indication that they were repaid any part of that investment. The second part: Charles planned to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge and then let Andrew live, rent-free, in Frogmore Cottage. Andrew refused because he also has a valid lease and suddenly the king respects a lease agreement. Last fall, Charles and Andrew reportedly worked out some kind of deal which would have Andrew continuing to live in Royal Lodge, so Frogmore Cottage is just… sitting there empty, I guess. But maybe Andrew will find a way to slither over there after all, because Royal Lodge is apparently falling into disrepair.
Prince Andrew’s home appears to be crumbling and desperately in need of repair, potentially reigniting the row with Charles and William over whether he should still live there. The disgraced Duke of York, who has no apparent income, was reportedly told last year to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge by the King. There were claims Andrew, 64, could not meet the £400,000-a-year upkeep of the 19th century, Grade II-listed property, which has a pool and 90 acres of land.
But Andrew refused to budge from the Queen Mother’s former home in Windsor Great Park. It was reported in October last year he did a deal to stay if he kept up repairs. But our exclusive pictures today show what seems to be worsening cracks to brickwork, as well as paint peeling from an exterior building.
A source said: “The Duke of York has a clear responsibility for the upkeep of the Royal Lodge estate, which is certainly not happening. The state of the residence will be of great concern to the King after everything that has gone on and been discussed in regards to the house. “Prince Andrew was told he must take charge of the necessary renovations or he will have no cause to stay in the house.
“There is no doubt the King will be alarmed at the true state of the residence after the duke assured him everything was in hand.” Royal expert Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine and author of My Mother and I, said: “The reason Charles has the problems with Andrew is because of Andrew’s inflated sense of self-importance, which is why he feels he should be living in a palace or somewhere similar.”
There have been no recent signs of Prince Andrew driving his own £80,000 Range Rover Sport, with a private number plate based on his royal title. Andrew has been at the centre of a row over his use of a special royal Range Rover, despite no longer being a working royal and having been stripped of his armed police protection. Previously it cost the public up to £3m a year.
Ms Seward said: “Despite extensive renovation, which was part of Andrew’s agreement with the Crown Estates when he took it over, Royal Lodge is extremely expensive to run. As always, [Andrew’s] financial situation is shrouded in mystery. If he has the cash, he’s clearly not using it on the upkeep of Royal Lodge. “The upkeep of a house of such magnitude could cost him everything he has and more. The late Queen was said to have given him ‘absolute assurance’ he could live there as long as he wanted. Charles has no wish to upset his brother. He won’t force him out, but neither does he have any wish to finance him for the rest of his life.”
Despite palace officials suspecting he cannot afford the Lodge’s annual upkeep, the duke claims he is financially secure owing to his inheritance from the late Queen and money coming in from a 22-book deal Sarah signed.
One minor thing I’ll say in Andrew’s defense is that Charles has shown that he does not respect lease agreements, nor is there any guarantee that Andrew would ever be “paid back” for the money he puts into Royal Lodge, so why would he bother with upkeep? I understand that calculation, because Andrew could be evicted at any moment and he could never receive the money he’s already put into the property. That being said, I don’t think Charles actually gives a sh-t. Charles has more real estate than he knows what to do with, and the whole point of the Royal Lodge/Frogmore calculation was to insult and degrade the Sussexes. Andrew can sit in that crumbling mansion for the rest of his life as far as Charles is concerned. Now, Prince William will have an issue with that – William is apparently desperate to move into Royal Lodge.
I’m sure the Kate needs a bigger house with live in staff as she recovers from cancer stories start any minute now.
I don’t know if Kate is happy with Adelaide or not, but I dob’t think these two want to move under the same roof again. Even in separate wings. Maybe Kate and the kids get a new separation home? With a separate wing for Ma?
There is no way Kate is happy with Adelaide. I mean look at the house Sophie lives in…..Adelaide is tiny compared to some of the royal homes. I think they got stuck there when the royal lodge plan didn’t work out as they assumed it would.
He was safe and secure as mama’s favorite but he is now between the devil and the deep blue sea with Charles and Willy.
I love this for him, and for is grifter wife, too.
Might depend on how much Andrew knows. I wouldn’t trust DM info on how the lodge looks anyway. The Crown Estates is supposedly over this building, you would think that they have inspectors who would look over all the properties regularly. Of course, they likely wouldn’t evict the king’s brother without his approval. And what is the “exterior building” that the DM are complaining about? Could be just a very old shed that isn’t worth putting money into to save. Interesting that they claim he inherited money from QE. Wonder how true that is. I would have thought more likely she would have left money in a trust so he could avoid taxes and wouldn’t waste anything. Then again, I doubt anyone from the tax service would go after him either.
Yes, how does the daily mirror have exclusive photos of disrepair anyways? Interesting. Either way, wonder if Andrew is preparing himself for William’s reign. Bc I’d assume ousting Andrew would be high up I William’s list of things to do. Unless Andrew has kompromat.
If William’s team is smart, they are the source of this story. William wants this residence and he doesn’t care what tea that the sweaty nonce spills about Charles at all. He doesn’t have any info on H&M to leak anymore so he’s got to feed something to the Rota, and this serves his interests nicely.
The whole exposé was basically a couple of photos of some paint chipped off an exterior stairway. I don’t know how they can extrapolate from that to the whole lodge is falling apart. Regardless, it’s a really ugly property. I don’t understand why William wants to live there.
Cause it’s an extensive estate with private gardens.
I can’t wait to see your comments, because I’m so confused, I don’t even have a theory. Why would Andrew agree to move now? We know that KC can keep him in RL and pay for the upkeep and security if he wants to. Supposedly, Egg has been desparate for RL for years, why give it to him now and not before??
Nice shot of Pedrew behind bars
I know, chef’s kiss. It will never happen though.
Makes you wonder how the others – Anne and Edward – have money. Do they all have streams of income, or is it just inheritance? Those large, old properties are obviously super expensive to keep up, but that’s something QEII would have taken into consideration for all her kids way before she passed. The personal finances of all these people is such a fascinating topic, especially after hearing Harry recount stories of his near- pauper days living at NotCott.
Very good question about Anne and Edward. They live in big homes too. Does KC pay for those? Andrew’s finances have been in the spotlight for a long time, I believe even since before the Epstein connection blew up. Is he to only one with shady income sources or Was he the scapegoat distraction of his generation?
Anne’s farm was an outright gift from QE (and some claim she used public funds to fix it up). She uses it for events and makes the estate pay for itself. Don’t know about Edward. He doesn’t own. He had sublet part of his estate before to his own company. Wonder if he can lease out parts now.
Andrew has his inheritance, too. He doesn’t go anywhere, so how could he have spent it all? I’m sure it’s invested somewhere and he’s receiving income.
The King thinks getting your mother to pay of your convenience is not as bad as protecting your wife and baby from racism and then defending your actions after the media abuse about your leaving.
Peg vs Pedo: The Battle of Royal Lodge. Pedo may have dirt on Peg & Chuck, but I’m pretty sure Peg & Chuck have even more dirt on Pedo. If Peg wants royal lodge, I think he’ll eventually get it.
It wouldn’t surprise me if in the new Sovereign Grant report money is allocated for the renovation of Royal Lodge.
I’m just wondering what evicting a royal from a royal property would look like. What if they refuse to go? Seems like H&M could have fought their eviction from Frogmore, especially given the amount of money they put into it. But, for some reason, Harry would much rather fight the media than fight his father. So he just left. There’s no reason to think Andrew would be so accomodating. I have visions of him sitting on a porch watching as all his furniture is dumped on the lawn. 😂
Let’s not forget that all the children inherited money from Philip. His will was kept secret from public although that is not the rule. The Tories did them a favour by allowing it afaik. Noone knows how much money Philip had accumulated through the years and the shady dealings and who got what in the end.
The sovereign tends to leave all to the heir as that allows for no tax (special laws) and then leaves a list of “wishes” to the new sovereign. That is how Charles was able to disregard all and everything.