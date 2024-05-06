It’s ‘bittersweet’ for King Charles that he doesn’t see his Sussex grandchildren

Today is Prince Archie’s fifth birthday, which means it’s also the anniversary of King Charles’s coronation. That’s right, Charles scheduled his coronation on his grandson’s birthday and then told Prince Harry to “choose” between his son and father. Charles didn’t even explicitly extend an invitation to Harry’s wife or children for the coronation. Don’t forget that Charles also evicted the Sussex family from their British home, Frogmore Cottage, several months before the coronation. Now on the one-year anniversary of the coronation, a royal expert claims that Charles is heartbroken over his lack of relationship with his Sussex grandchildren. Dear Chaz: you can’t sadistically punish your son and his family and then whine about how they don’t come to visit you. You made your priorities abundantly clear.

Today marks one year since Charles became King and his regal Coronation was televised around the world. While the day is undoubtedly a momentous memory in his mind, the anniversary will be “bittersweet” for King Charles, claims a royal author. Phil Dampier claims the monarch will not only be thinking about his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but also his grandson Archie, who celebrates his fifth birthday today. The royal expert told Fabulous: “It’s a bittersweet day for the King when he marks the anniversary of his Coronation as it’s also Archie’s birthday. I’m sure it breaks Charles’s heart that his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet are growing up on the West Coast with American accents and yet he hardly knows them. Harry and Meghan may arrange occasional zoom calls but it’s not the same as seeing them in person.” Phil added that King Charles is a “doting grandad” to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, five, but added: “I’m sure he’d love to have the same relationship with his other two. It’s a very difficult situation. Charles probably compensates for not seeing them by showering love on George, Charlotte and Louis, but obviously it would be better for all concerned if the rifts were healed and some kind of normal family relations resumed.” Phil claimed: “No-one knows if Harry is going to see his father [during his visit this week] but it wouldn’t surprise me if he doesn’t. It would surely be an opportunity for Meghan to also bring the children so they could see him, but I doubt it will happen. The King has only met Lilibet – who was named after his mother the late Queen – once, and Archie just two or three times. Of course we must not forget Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, who has never met either of them, or even his son in law Harry.”

“No-one knows if Harry is going to see his father [during his visit this week] but it wouldn’t surprise me if he doesn’t” – as soon as Harry confirmed his trip, Charles and the rest of the family ran around, telling everyone that they would be “too busy” to attend the Invictus service or meet with Harry. They’ve spent the past week scheduling all kinds of events so that they “look busy” for Harry’s visit. It’s hilarious and sad. The same thing would be happening on the off-chance that Meghan and the children visited too, only it would be a million times worse. Charles would make a POINT of snubbing Archie and Lili. Because let’s face it, he does not care. He isn’t feeling bittersweet about any of this.