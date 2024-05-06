Prince William is jealous of Harry, thinks that the heir should get more attention

In last week’s Us Weekly cover story, royal historian Ed Owens admitted the sad truth about Prince William: that the almost 42-year-old heir to the British throne is incandescent with envy and jealousy over his younger brother’s success and freedom. Owens said outright that William is “envious” of Harry’s professional accomplishments, especially the Invictus Games, and that William can’t stand the fact that Harry is free to travel, work and raise his family however he chooses. What went unsaid is that William and the Windsors have done the most to hurt and destroy Harry and his family. In any case, it looks like this is now something which is being openly discussed by royal experts, the fact that William is salty that Harry isn’t broke, divorced and begging for his brother’s help.

Prince Harry’s “globe-trotting freedom” has sparked “jealousy” in his older brother Prince William, a royal expert claims. According to Royal expert and author Tom Quinn, Harry’s jet-set lifestyle has left a bitter taste in his brother William’s mouth, with it claimed that the Prince of Wales “envies” his younger brother’s “freedom”. “There has certainly been a shift in the relationship between Harry and his brother William and surprisingly there is even a bit of William that envies his brother’s globe-trotting freedom,” Mr Quinn told The Mirror, exclusively. He noted: “William has always been more confident because he has always been a monarch in waiting, and for a long time that was enough to ensure he felt confident about his role and his future. But Harry has become such a thorn in the Royal Family side that he is getting a great deal of the attention that really should go to William and his father King Charles.” He went on to say that William is “a little jealous of Harry‘s ability to keep himself at the forefront of the news, even if he’s doing it for all the wrong reasons”, adding that William is “frustrated that he doesn’t get the attention he should be getting”. Mr Quinn then told us that a Kensington Palace source said: “William’s view of Harry is that it’s a case of the devil having all the best tunes.” The expert concluded: “For a long time, William simply felt that doing the right thing and being dutiful like his grandmother would stand him in good stead, but there’s a bit of William that feels that he needs a bit more edge to keep up with his little brother.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Basically, the laziest and dumbest prince is mad that his charismatic and hard-working brother gets attention, attention which *should* be William’s on birthright alone. “You can’t have attention, it’s mine, because I WILL BE KING!” What’s sad is that I’m absolutely positive that William’s thought process is just that. He thought he could just exist as the heir and everyone would fall all over themselves to embiggen him and tell him that he’s the best, most keenest heir ever. Instead, he makes an ass out of himself constantly, he’s always on vacation, and his national media is still obsessed with William’s younger brother, the one William exiled out of jealousy in the first place. Oh well!