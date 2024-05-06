Prince William is jealous of Harry, thinks that the heir should get more attention

In last week’s Us Weekly cover story, royal historian Ed Owens admitted the sad truth about Prince William: that the almost 42-year-old heir to the British throne is incandescent with envy and jealousy over his younger brother’s success and freedom. Owens said outright that William is “envious” of Harry’s professional accomplishments, especially the Invictus Games, and that William can’t stand the fact that Harry is free to travel, work and raise his family however he chooses. What went unsaid is that William and the Windsors have done the most to hurt and destroy Harry and his family. In any case, it looks like this is now something which is being openly discussed by royal experts, the fact that William is salty that Harry isn’t broke, divorced and begging for his brother’s help.
Prince Harry’s “globe-trotting freedom” has sparked “jealousy” in his older brother Prince William, a royal expert claims. According to Royal expert and author Tom Quinn, Harry’s jet-set lifestyle has left a bitter taste in his brother William’s mouth, with it claimed that the Prince of Wales “envies” his younger brother’s “freedom”.
“There has certainly been a shift in the relationship between Harry and his brother William and surprisingly there is even a bit of William that envies his brother’s globe-trotting freedom,” Mr Quinn told The Mirror, exclusively.
He noted: “William has always been more confident because he has always been a monarch in waiting, and for a long time that was enough to ensure he felt confident about his role and his future. But Harry has become such a thorn in the Royal Family side that he is getting a great deal of the attention that really should go to William and his father King Charles.”
He went on to say that William is “a little jealous of Harry‘s ability to keep himself at the forefront of the news, even if he’s doing it for all the wrong reasons”, adding that William is “frustrated that he doesn’t get the attention he should be getting”.
Mr Quinn then told us that a Kensington Palace source said: “William’s view of Harry is that it’s a case of the devil having all the best tunes.” The expert concluded: “For a long time, William simply felt that doing the right thing and being dutiful like his grandmother would stand him in good stead, but there’s a bit of William that feels that he needs a bit more edge to keep up with his little brother.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
Basically, the laziest and dumbest prince is mad that his charismatic and hard-working brother gets attention, attention which *should* be William’s on birthright alone. “You can’t have attention, it’s mine, because I WILL BE KING!” What’s sad is that I’m absolutely positive that William’s thought process is just that. He thought he could just exist as the heir and everyone would fall all over themselves to embiggen him and tell him that he’s the best, most keenest heir ever. Instead, he makes an ass out of himself constantly, he’s always on vacation, and his national media is still obsessed with William’s younger brother, the one William exiled out of jealousy in the first place. Oh well!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
That first photo is just perfection – describes Peggy to a T.
And the answer is ‘no you are NOT’.
@ DIGITAL UNICORN
LOLOLOLOL!
Whatever advance person on their PR team let them stage the event so those banners were behind William would be thrown in the dungeon. SO BAD.
Thought the same, it’s so funny. My favorites are the ones with the blinking huevo pilot lamp. 🤣
They should change the sign to, “Am l jealous enough?”
Edgeless will always remain edgeless. Fact is he simply hasn’t got it and on top of everything else he is lazy. The only thing he is good at is raging and jealousy. He has no purpose in life and has achieved nothing that was not handed to it. Even his PR people know that trolling him is the only way he gets attention.
The first thing I thought was, someone/people **really** do not like Huevo at all. This is clearly intentional, and he deserves it.
I must confess that every once in a while, I feel just a teensy tiny bit of sympathy for Willnot, because he is stuck in the miserable role he’s in. He’ll be a bitter, nasty old man- just like dear old dad.
The dude needs therapy soooooo badly.
William is “frustrated that he doesn’t get the attention he should be getting”.
Have you tried going to work more than 2 days a week William? Like, let’s start there.
Two days a week?? We can dream of such industry. The Hair is barely doing two a month at the moment.
You’re right 🤣🤣🤣 2 days a week is generous!
William is not a global superstar and never will be. It’s so obvious, do the opposite. Quietly spend a day each week/month working at the closest food bank to his home. Then a year or two/three years later leak it and he will forever be seen as dutiful and a role model just like his grandmother. The people of UK never forgot Princess Elizabeths work for the army during WWII. Even people not yet born at the time gave her a lot of grace in recognition of how she stepped up. I’ve said this in posts over the years with no worry he will take my advice. Willy, his current wife and his pa & second wife live for the limelight too much, hence traveling with their team of videographers & photographers wherever they go. Actually, this would be advice for both Willy and first wife as she is soooo uncomfortable in public. They could just quietly work and get to know the names of everyone, not spend time pretending to cook while holding with a bare hand a pot on top of a stove top while pretending to cook.
This is why monarchies are BAD – it is the antithesis of meritocracy.
Baldy thinks he should get the attention because he’s the first-born. How hard Harry works or how charismatic he is makes no difference because he didn’t come out first. That’s it.
That kind of system has no place in a modern society.
All the bleating about how handsome he was and how he looked like Diana went to his head as well as the stuff about being the heir. He’s never had to try for anything ever in his life.
He was awful as a child too. I’ve said too many times it’s almost unbelievable how miserable this man is, who was given every advantage at birth. He should be walking around with a smile on his face every day recognizing he has fame, fortune, status as monarch in waiting just given to him. But no, he rages when someone else has something he wants. He is a lot like the orange cheeto.
“He is getting a great deal of the attention that really should go to William and his father King Charles.”
He went on to say that William is “a little jealous of Harry‘s ability to keep himself at the forefront of the news, even if he’s doing it for all the wrong reasons”
Why exactly should attention that PH gets for work he is doing go to PW and KC? If the media agrees that the attention should go to Will and Charles, why aren’t they giving them the attention? How is PH being in the news for defending his own reputation and that of his wife or for supporting injured veterans or supporting mental health, doing it “for the wrong reasons”?
Right? Harry’s getting attention in the news for the 10th anniversary of the IG and is going to Nigeria to highlight the IG. Which supports veterans. How is that for the wrong reasons?
The laugh of it is that if Harry stopped getting attention right this minute, that would in no way mean that Chuck and Willy would be getting more attention.
Well if Peg would do something worthwhile for others then maybe he would get the good attention but that will never happen. Harry thinks of others and how he can use his platform to help plus he is definitely a people person who exudes charisma and kindness. Peg is an incandescent rage monster who only cares about himself.
You can’t get attention if you’re not doing anything.
If William truly believes the heir must get more attention, and the “work” of the Royals is to bring attention to charities, this belief fights against the charity “work” they do in two ways. 1. The focus is on YOU and not the charity. 2. Everyone digging in and getting more of this “work” done is NOT what you care about. Both of these prove William & Charles do not care for their subjects.
I will never not be amused by these “experts” who spout shit like this so matter-of-factly, as if it’s a perfectly normal and rational way to think. It’s one thing for William himself to believe it, but the fact that so much of the BM seems to cheer him on really does my head in. The entire concept of a meritocracy is THAT alien to them, isn’t it?
@Miranda
Thank you! LOL
For a whole minute after reading this isht I honestly wondered if its the entirety of the UK thats filled with sick twisted pathological freaks like the ones quoted in this story.
I meeeeeaaaaannnnn!!! [as M wd say.]
Right here in real time these fvckers are trying to rewrite history in our faces! So bully was being a good boy all those years growing up, was he, believing that “doing the right thing and being dutiful like his grandmother would stand him in good stead.”
Um…..no. The truth is, bully has always been a nasty sneaky little shidt, doing his evil under the radar and with a host of enablers right there to cover it all up and to wipe his nose and his arse whenever he gets into trouble.
Meanwhile, H was used and abused by the entire lot of them, beginning with his father and the coho.
But they forgot (and still hasnt grasped) that H was a seed.
He is such a loser. He should never have the throne, unless it’s referring to a toilet.
You can’t demand respect. It’s earned with hard work and dedication. William ,you will never learn.
That’s what they don’t understand. They think they are entitled to praise and respect just by being. Phooey. I laughed where it said “…doing the right thing and being dutiful like his grandmother …” and I tried to think of one instance where William did the right thing or was dutiful like Elizabeth and golly, pickings are lean.
That’s just what will bring down the monarchy, Bulliam’s constantly reminding the world that it is NOT a meritocracy, and that those born losers live in splendour “just because.”
The funniest part is when Quinn says that “suprisingly” William envies his brother. Um, that’s not surprising.
It’s fascinating. We all know that KP and the RT read this blog. And the comments. Oh yes the comments.
But for all the extremely on point comments which have extensively outlined ways in which William could do really impactful work and leave a legacy – ie work – none of that has ever managed to make its way to actually happening.
Unlike the million and one other things that they have copied from this blog.
The ideas of actual WORK are scoffed at.
Before Meghan arrived the tabs were critical of workshy Willy but he’s had glowing notices for years.2024 should have been primetime Willy with him saving the day by turning up on a daily basis and hogging the whole show in place of Kingy and Kate. It should have been ALL ABOUT WILLY but it wasn’t because he didn’t do anything for weeks at a time. His attitude is I don’t have to sweat it just be HEIR and get those newspaper and magazine covers. He’s no longer good looking, not photogenic and isn’t currently doing anything substantial so no he’s not going to bag the attention, is he?
Exactly, the king’s illness was the perfect time for the heir to step forward and be seen supporting his father and Crown by taking on additional tasks such as leading the family at the Commonwealth service, showing the UK and the world that he’s ready for the position when the time comes. Instead, William threw tantrums about the pressure he’s under, school runs and how much he hates Harry and Meghan. I’ve been watching WandK since their wedding and have seen them waste every opportunity to raise goodwill. It really boggles the mind to think how much has been literally laid at their feet and yet, they’ve accomplished nothing.
I mean William’s jealousy of Harry is well documented so it stands to reason that he would be jealous of Harry’s freedom now.
What “wrong reasons” are they talking about? Telling his own story after decades of the media/his family smearing him? Protecting his wife and children? Suing the law-breaking press? Advocating for mental health, orphans, veterans, and animals?
Hehe the BRF are clearly abiding by Will’s orders to embiggen him and Kate at Harry and Meghan’s expense, even writing that Harry and Meghan are “unpopular” when they’re stars. And it’s not enough for William. He’s the heir! He should be more popular than Harry! We peasants should admire William, not Harry!
Enjoy lying in the bed you’ve made, ya lazy rage-monster.
I don’t know if the press are guessing or if they are being briefed.
William was popular. He stopped going outside. Cant blame Ginger for that. If I’m remembering correctly William didn’t want people to see him fail. He quit doing things that could be photographed. When I was young William would do little events. Add in workshy Kate and that’s how William lost attention. He might as well go to the invictus games when they stop in England. He would be a guest but it would give him a lot of press and it would give the Games an added viewer boost.
He’s not going to be popular if he doesn’t do the work and put in the effort, and continue to hide behind walls and his wife’s illness being a WFH slacker. He’ll become as extinct as the dodo bird. And he’s always been a jealous little mean boy which we’ve all seen from the very beginning here.
Can we really say that William can’t stand the fact that Harry can work however he wants when William is not doing any actual work ? It’s more like he can’t stand the fact that people are judging him because he’s getting paid to do absolutely nothing of his days.
Poor Peg. He thought his half-assed attempt at global statesmanship would make him more popular than Harry, lol. Global statesmanship requires too much work, being a stay at home dad is more up Peg’s alley.
The BRF are an endangered species re unlimited global press coverage, esp positive coverage bc what do they do that’s so positive to the rest of the world? Now W want to be the Zoom King and is bypassing the BM and international photo agencies. His actions have rendered him almost invisible, with increasingly rare sightings. He and BM have an extremely unhealthy obsession with the Sussexes. He devotes a lot of work towards undermining them, while he also continues to devise ways to get out of doing any royal work at all, bc he sees no value in it. If he keeps this up, it will be easy to forget him altogether. He’ll be know as William the Invisible.
He noted: “William has always been more confident because he has always been a monarch in waiting, and for a long time that was enough to ensure he felt confident about his role and his future. But Harry has become such a thorn in the Royal Family side that he is getting a great deal of the attention that really should go to William and his father King Charles.”
👈🏼Just reread this part👆🏼..every reason in the world to abolish the Monarchy in one statement. The leftovers expect all the attention while earning none of it, and wish to punish Prince Harry for earning the attention through his work.
William wants the perk and not put in the work.
Harry rises to the needs that he sees in the world, as does Meghan. William fails to rise to his duty, which his grandmother did for 70 years. You can’t declare that you will not work, and hide, and expect attention. Also, it is the BM that is giving Harry attention for the wrong reasons. Most of the rest of the world, and legitimate press, pay attention when Harry does something that is worthy of reporting. William is refusing to do his duty because he is lazy and incompetent, lacking in anything that would motivate him to meet any needs of the people he is supposed to “rule”. His little brother has been used as a prod to motivate William his whole life, and it should be causing William to actually work hard to “compete”, but instead he tries to destroy his “competition” by making it impossible for Harry to to work, be married, and raise his family in his won country, and by colluding with the press, and endangering the safety of the whole Sussex family. It is hard to see if there is any good in William as a brother, son, or husband at this point. I will believe he loves his children and himself.
Being kind to Harry and Meghan, allowing them to occasionally retun the UK for royal events would be a big step to amp up his popularity. Reconciling during Invictus would surely move his numbers in the right direction. However if I were Harry I would never trust William..
He’s such a loser. He refuses to work bc he plans on doing big things. Yet, no big things are coming out it. What attention does he expect? He’s nothing but a famous person who does an occasional pap stroll.
This is literally what his own family and the media raised him believing- that his very existence was better and more important and more newsworthy than Harry or their cousins.
Just a bigger version of a lot of upper class white boys in our society being raised to believe that their mediocrity is genius and everyone should bow down to them.
We all work with these men. Reality is beyond their reach in some ways.
Also- i feel like they want us to feel sympathy for William and his “burden”- all the riches in the land, allowed to behave like an imbecile with few consequences ever.
He could so wonderful things for his country- instead, he complains, he rages, he makes every room he is in worse and not better.
Over the weekend i kept seeing a Tik Tok video of someone one saying , they always concentrated on Harry because WanK are boring. I think Willy is concentrating on the wrong thing . Emulating QEII, whilst trying to get all the attention. they created this situation by always Pushing Harry out there either as a scape goat or to deflect from a bad story. This is the persona he Willy has carefully crafted, you cant then come out shouting look at me i will the King one day. William has been overshadowed by his Gran, his Dad and all the shenanigans with his wives, and now his younger brother, exiled from his country for marrying a brilliant woman. so how can he step out from all this the mind boggles
This sense of entitlement is why monarchy is so toxic. William actually believes that he is entitled to the attention Harry gets by working hard and being active although he does literally nothing. It goes to the basic problem with this system (and the whole class system too). Your worth is determined by your place in the hierarchy, not by your efforts and accomplishments. The result is lazy, entitled people being the face of the institution and the institution crumbling before our eyes. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch.
I love how Harry’s traveling for WORK is called jet setting that makes it sound like he’s just partying. Maybe try working William, or actually showing up somewhere and getting your hands dirty? I guess it doesn’t help that he has the personality of a constipated sock.