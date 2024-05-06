Ship: Duchess Meghan won’t return to the UK because she’s afraid of being booed

The Duchess of Sussex spent more time in the UK in 2022 than she intended to. First, she and Prince Harry popped into Windsor just before Easter, and they had a breezy meeting with QEII. As they were leaving, they found that Charles and Camilla had rushed over to meet them. Then the Sussexes were off to The Hague for Invictus. Skip ahead to the Jubbly, and the Sussexes brought their kids over to meet QEII, they were given their own procession through the church and they left with the rest of the family. As they were going to and from St. Paul’s Cathedral, there was some talk about people “booing” them or cheering them. The videos made it seem like a few people booed but most people cheered. Given that the British press regularly posts operatives in crowds to shout/boo at people, it would not surprise me if there was some booing.

Then came QEII’s funeral and the Sussexes being held hostage in England for nearly two full weeks. The intense focus on the Sussexes was astonishing and disgusting, especially given that the Windsors were openly sadistic towards Harry and Meghan in front of the international media. It would not surprise me if, during those traumatic days, Meghan privately pledged to never return there again. Because she hasn’t. She refused to go to the coronation and she will not join Harry this week for the Invictus anniversary event in London. Instead of just acknowledging the fact that Meghan is never going to come back to a country, family or national media which abused her for years (and still abuses her from a distance), royal correspondent Chris Ship claims that Meghan isn’t returning to the UK this week because…she doesn’t want to be booed.

Meghan Markle may not be accompanying Harry to the UK for the Invictus Games event because she is afraid that she will be booed by the British public again, a royal expert has said. Prince Harry, 39, is set to fly to the UK next week for the event but he will not be joined by his wife. Instead the Duchess of Sussex, 42, will fly from the US to Nigeria to meet her husband for an official visit immediately afterwards. The mother-of-two is worried about coming back because she does not want to feel unwelcome by royalists at St Paul’s for the second time, according to ITV News’ royal correspondent Chris Ship. Meghan and Harry went to the historic landmark in 2022 to participate in celebrations for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. But when they exited the car, they were greeted by some smiles, cheers and applause – but also booing. Speaking on the Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show, he said: ‘We heard the boos for them. We should be clear there was also people cheering for them, but there were definitely boos at St Paul’s Cathedral. So going back there I can see why Meghan may not wish to accompany Harry there.’ In September 2022, the Duchess of Sussex travelled to Windsor Castle with her husband Harry, Kate and William to greet those who wanted to pay their respects to Queen after she passed away. The former fab-four walked around and interacted with people who were eager to offer their best wishes to the royals during the tough time. But when Meghan went to shake hands with one woman, she was ignored. She refused to put out her hand when Meghan went to shake it, and then turned her head away from the former Suits star altogether. The royal expert also that Meghan will join Harry afterwards as they head to Nigeria, but Chris branded Meghan a ‘Marmite’ character. He said: ‘We must remember that as much as Meghan in this country is a bit of Marmite character, people love her or people really don’t love her, she is likely to be seen very very differently in Africa. So I would have thought actually that she will get huge numbers of crowds coming out to see her because she’s a figure on the global stage and she’s coming to their country.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Here’s my exclusive reporting: Meghan doesn’t give a f–k about whether she’s booed or whether some hateful Karen refused to shake her hand. Meghan was treated like sh-t across the board and when she left a country which did not value her, she was treated like a runaway slave who needed to be “brought back.” When she left an abusive situation with her toxic in-laws and a toxic press, the abuse got worse, the imagery got more violent and the aggression towards became even more terrifying. A “marmite character” – a woman who does nothing but support her husband, raise her babies and leave toxic situations.