Ship: Duchess Meghan won’t return to the UK because she’s afraid of being booed

The Duchess of Sussex spent more time in the UK in 2022 than she intended to. First, she and Prince Harry popped into Windsor just before Easter, and they had a breezy meeting with QEII. As they were leaving, they found that Charles and Camilla had rushed over to meet them. Then the Sussexes were off to The Hague for Invictus. Skip ahead to the Jubbly, and the Sussexes brought their kids over to meet QEII, they were given their own procession through the church and they left with the rest of the family. As they were going to and from St. Paul’s Cathedral, there was some talk about people “booing” them or cheering them. The videos made it seem like a few people booed but most people cheered. Given that the British press regularly posts operatives in crowds to shout/boo at people, it would not surprise me if there was some booing.
Then came QEII’s funeral and the Sussexes being held hostage in England for nearly two full weeks. The intense focus on the Sussexes was astonishing and disgusting, especially given that the Windsors were openly sadistic towards Harry and Meghan in front of the international media. It would not surprise me if, during those traumatic days, Meghan privately pledged to never return there again. Because she hasn’t. She refused to go to the coronation and she will not join Harry this week for the Invictus anniversary event in London. Instead of just acknowledging the fact that Meghan is never going to come back to a country, family or national media which abused her for years (and still abuses her from a distance), royal correspondent Chris Ship claims that Meghan isn’t returning to the UK this week because…she doesn’t want to be booed.
Meghan Markle may not be accompanying Harry to the UK for the Invictus Games event because she is afraid that she will be booed by the British public again, a royal expert has said. Prince Harry, 39, is set to fly to the UK next week for the event but he will not be joined by his wife. Instead the Duchess of Sussex, 42, will fly from the US to Nigeria to meet her husband for an official visit immediately afterwards.
The mother-of-two is worried about coming back because she does not want to feel unwelcome by royalists at St Paul’s for the second time, according to ITV News’ royal correspondent Chris Ship. Meghan and Harry went to the historic landmark in 2022 to participate in celebrations for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. But when they exited the car, they were greeted by some smiles, cheers and applause – but also booing.
Speaking on the Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show, he said: ‘We heard the boos for them. We should be clear there was also people cheering for them, but there were definitely boos at St Paul’s Cathedral. So going back there I can see why Meghan may not wish to accompany Harry there.’
In September 2022, the Duchess of Sussex travelled to Windsor Castle with her husband Harry, Kate and William to greet those who wanted to pay their respects to Queen after she passed away. The former fab-four walked around and interacted with people who were eager to offer their best wishes to the royals during the tough time. But when Meghan went to shake hands with one woman, she was ignored. She refused to put out her hand when Meghan went to shake it, and then turned her head away from the former Suits star altogether.
The royal expert also that Meghan will join Harry afterwards as they head to Nigeria, but Chris branded Meghan a ‘Marmite’ character. He said: ‘We must remember that as much as Meghan in this country is a bit of Marmite character, people love her or people really don’t love her, she is likely to be seen very very differently in Africa. So I would have thought actually that she will get huge numbers of crowds coming out to see her because she’s a figure on the global stage and she’s coming to their country.’
Here’s my exclusive reporting: Meghan doesn’t give a f–k about whether she’s booed or whether some hateful Karen refused to shake her hand. Meghan was treated like sh-t across the board and when she left a country which did not value her, she was treated like a runaway slave who needed to be “brought back.” When she left an abusive situation with her toxic in-laws and a toxic press, the abuse got worse, the imagery got more violent and the aggression towards became even more terrifying. A “marmite character” – a woman who does nothing but support her husband, raise her babies and leave toxic situations.
She probably also doesn’t want to be shot or stabbed by a lunatic whipped into a frenzy by the press.
Yeah, the BM (particularly those who work for the Windsors) are stochastic terrorists and Chris Boat is unethically earning his keep by continuing to invite hate towards M.
Meghan and Harry were not booed at the church service. Footage clearly shows them arriving to loud cheers. Booing began when the odious Boris Johnson and his wife arrived shortly behind them. But nobody should be surprised that the British media and rota sycophants are choosing to lie and misrepresent the facts. The only members of the royal family that are routinely rejected by the public are Charles and William and Kate. W&K have been booed at sports games, Charles has been booed, protested and even egged at engagements. All the public humiliation that they desperately wish for Meghan is actually regularly happening to the rest of the Leftover Royals instead.
This.
She is afraid for her safety because of the constant riling up of crazy people who believe the crap stories that the gutter press and Peg make up about her.
No, she’s afraid of being killed. And she has nothing to do with the salty island anymore. She tried, result was horrific, she let go. And salty lies cannot deal with fact she no longer cares.
The only thing the UK deserves from Meghan is the back of her hand.
The media made her unwelcome. KC made it clear she was unwelcome. W&K constantly put out PR about how unwelcome she is. Who would go back?
I would assume her real fear is being harmed or killed. If I had a national media ginning up hate and no security, I too would stay away.
Exactly. And then the media figures go on TV and lie about everything – the real danger and their role in creating it. I hope they all continue to lose their jobs and homes and eyelashes.
Man Harry’s not worth half of this crap still my opinion. After reading spare it was obvious the family didn’t want her and he should’ve have left if he wanted to marry her. Good luck to them I like them really do, but what a horrible life constant ridicule from your husband family, country racists e.t.c.
They seem to be very much in love. Meg clearly thinks he is worth it.
If all this baggage came with my husband, I would still be with him. He is worth it.
But I often wonder how will this develop in eg 10-20-30 years. If and when will BRF/BM stop. Because it’s already been 5 years and not much changed. And it is INSANE.
So what, you think if Harry left before the wedding, things would have been fine? That’s ridiculous, because the abuse started as soon as the press got wind that he and Meghan were serious. Harry’s family is a bunch of jealous creeps who enjoy hurting people, including him. And he did leave and move a whole ocean and continent away.
Agree@msiam. If he’d left with Meghan before the wedding, the family and the press would be doing the same as they are now. Acting like stalking exes.
They also need to keep the children safe.
Lest we forget: Charles famously made his young sons walk behind thier mother’s coffin during a TV spectacle so he wouldn’t be booed for the way he treated her and they are affected to this day from it. But sure, Meghan is the coward.
So well said!
Why does Chris Shit think all of this makes his fellow Salty Islanders look good? Booing someone going into a church? Wow, really classy. Being so rude you don’t shake the queen’s granddaughter-in-law’s hand (extended in peace) while you’re there supposedly mourning your recently dead queen? And then posting about it online like you did a sick burn?
Chris Shit and all the others like him know the truth though – they are DYING for her to return so they have some new Meghan content and photos to yammer on about and profit from. So they can make up false narratives about her dying to return to royal life and wanting to be forgiven (for what, they cannot articulate). They know she and Harry are the only ones the world cares about – including apparently everyone Salty Isle because she’s all they can talk about – and they’re DESPERATE to get their nasty, pathetic, dirty, lying, racist hands on her again.
And that’s why I hope she’ll never, ever, EVER (and did I mention never?!) return. Why I hope she stays booked and busy in sunny Cali and rested and relaxed under a tree in her backyard.
This. They want to profit off of her. So why should she grace them with her presence just so they can make money? While simultaneously belittling her, demeaning her, and stirring up hates towards her? Nah, she’s gonna give that coin to the Nigerian press.
Did they throw eggs at Meghan? Do they put up anti Meghan billboards around town? Do they boo her at sporting events? Seems like Chris Sh*t needs to worry about what’s happening to the Left-behinds and their reception and not Meghan. At anyone rate Chris, no Meghan’s not coming back so deal with it.
Nobody mentions that Charles had eggs thrown at him and William was booed. Footage out there to see.
Getting booed by a few people while everyone else cheers in excitement is not something Meghan cares about, please. Besides, Charles Camilla William and Kate have all been booed by anti-monarchists before. It ain’t like she’s the only one getting booed. And even if she was, so what? She doesn’t want to go bc it doesn’t feel safe. Harry has said he doesn’t feel safe bringing his family. The BM speaks horribly of her and then pretends like it’s not their own treatment of her that has her staying away. It’s bc she doesn’t want to get booed? Bullshit. The BM is playing games.
I just really hope he stops returning as well. No more made up church services, no more quick visits to see his father. Just no more. I understand it’s the country of his birth but at some point enough is enough. Your family doesn’t care about you and only wants to use you for their personal benefit before they stick a knife in your and your wife’s back the second your plane leaves British airspace.
I really hope he does any future visits (for Invictus or his charities) by video. And I really hope DC gets the IG27 Games. I just can’t see how anyone would think it’s a good idea to hold them in England when the founder and his family aren’t welcome or safe and the entire royal establishment is so petty they can’t even acknowledge the veteran athletes. What would the benefit be?
Hopefully Meghan is just done with the UK. Nothing more. When you are made to feel unwelcome by your husbands birth family and the gutter U.K. press, it is beyond boos this is about, finding your peace.
Isn’t it Wednesday yet, Chris *Taliban* Shipwreck?
Seriously, if Meghan hurts their fefes so much – why do they keep reporting about her, contortioning everything we know to be the truth.
It’s not, as others have already said, about booing (BoJo and Carrie were the ones who were booed, and CS knows that), but about the lack of security, the lies, the threats, the racism.
The way they belittle Meghan, because the other duchess, the Sick Note one, had nothing to offer, not even when she was still around regularly. Kate Missington is an intellectual lightweight, she’s lazy, all she does is KopyKeening Meghan. Unless she flashes the peasants, or does her trademark jazz hands, gurning, rictus grin, mumbling.
But of course CS can’t be bothered to analyze that kind of behavior, so it’s back to threatening, belittling, disrespecting Meghan.
Lol. Chris, shout a bit louder; she’s not listening.
She is too good for them. There are derangers who want harry to leave and take the children. There are also some scary comments. I think harry should stop his own visits
The most horrific thing was Kate lunging at Meghan on the walkabout. The media never brings that up.
Eff Taliban Ship. I agree Meghan DGAF about booing. She cares about protecting her mental health and prefers not to be in that toxic situation. Let’s not forget that Charles said that she wasn’t family.
1. How much more unwelcome can Meghan feel when you have BM talking head trolls flat out telling her to stay away she’s not welcome.
2. When those same talking heads repeatedly plead with her husband to dump her and their children and return to be forgiven for his sin of marrying her, that he will be welcomed with open arms.
3. When her husband’s family and their minions repeatedly brief said BM talking heads how they will welcome her husband back if only he would divorce her and dump their children.
4. When her FIL refuses to put a stop to the almost 8yrs of continued attacks and harassment of her and her children, including threats to their lives.
Do I need to go on??
It boggles the mind how these shit for brains so called ” royal experts ” all have collective amnesia when it comes to their abhorrent treatment of this woman, who most of them have never met, and she has done nothing to deserve such treatment.
They are simply trying to goad her to prove to them that she is not afraid, and show up so they can get what they want. To make money and further abuse her.
The BM is use to telling the BRF jump, and they do, that sh*te don’t work with the Sussexes and they have been trying to bait them for 6 years.
Heads up to Chris Shipwreck, last week Meghan was at an invitation only Investors meeting in Montecito.
Meghan won’t return to the UK because she is living her life, mothering her babies, running her businesses, doing her philanthropy, doing other stuff with Harry I can’t mention because this is a PG rated blog, and paying the entire country of Britain zero mind AT ALL.
I’ve said this before, but you know that Mad Men gif where some other character goes into a tirade about how he feels sorry for Don Draper and DD simply replies, “I don’t think about you at all?” That gif is the relationship between the British media/RF and H&M in a nutshell.
Don’t get me wrong, the posters pointing out that there are legit security reasons to stay away are 100% correct!! But I also don’t think the UK takes up an atom of space in Meghan’s head anymore, because she’s moved on.
I cannot forget how anxious Meghan looked during that walkabout. Many of us just watching from home were anxious on her behalf, and decided then and there that we didn’t want her to ever go back there. It seems that she came to the same conclusion, and that Harry is willing to make solo trips back to the UK for certain occasions. But that leaves Archie and Lili as victims of the status quo. Will it ever be safe for them to visit their father’s homeland, and see the family and friends there who have remained supportive, like their Spencer relatives? Obviously those people could travel to Montecito, but they should have the chance to see where their paternal grandmother grew up and is buried, and see the places where their father has happy memories, and pay their respects to the great-grandmother (and Lili’s namesake) they never got to know. To me, that’s the most unfair and upsetting part of all this.
I truly hope she never goes back there. Not even for charles’ funeral. Harry can pop in and pop right back out for it.
They told Meghan to leave if she didn’t like the abuse, she did and has yet to come back. I don’t see the problem 🤷🏽♀️ She gave everyone what they said they wanted. C, W & K are happy to not have her around, she’s happier here with her friends and family, H is happy she and their children are alive and safe. Looks like press are the only ones not happy, but again, they told her to leave! If that’s not what they wanted, they should’ve said and acted different.